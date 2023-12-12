Joe Manganiello and new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor make their red carpet debut

Embed from Getty Images

Joe Manganiello and girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor have been linked together since mid-September. Joe and Sofia Vergara announced their divorce in July, after seven years of marriage. O’Connor is an entertainment reporter and actress who’s been in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Days of Our Lives, and Ballers. She and Manganiello reportedly met at an after-party for Winning Time, but were just “casual” in the beginning. Things must be heating up between the two because they just made their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund gala, where Joe was honored with a humanitarian award.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor had their first public date night! On Saturday, the 46-year-old actor and the 33-year-old Winning Time actress walked the red carpet together during the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) gala. Manganiello looked dapper in a dark suit that he paired with a blue shirt and tie. Sporting a new look, the Magic Mike star rocked a clean-shaven face. For her part, O’Connor wore a emerald green dress with a high slit, that allowed her to show off a little leg. The pair showed little PDA as they posed alongside each other. At one point, the True Blood star wrapped his arm around O’Connor’s waist while the photographers snapped their pics. Inside the event, Manganiello was honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award. Manganiello took to his Instagram to share reposts of him accepting his award. However, he did not share any photos with O’Connor.

[From ET]

Hey, good for them. Honestly, I didn’t fully recognize Joe at first with his clean-shaven look. I liked his scruffy, bearded look, lol. Grow it back for me, Joe! He also looks a little bit uncomfortable, like he’d rather be anywhere but having his picture taken on the red carpet. According to COAF’s Instagram, Joe was honored at the gala for embodying the “spirit of creating positive change,” thanks to his “remarkable on-screen achievements” and “tireless efforts in making the world a better place.”

Alright, fashion talk: I think his suit is fine, but it looks like his shirt is bunching up weird in those pictures. As for Caitlin, I like her dress. It’s a nice color on her and fits her well. I also like her earrings, but admit that I am a sucker for big, dangly earrings. I’m not really a fan of her shoes, though. The black straps around the ankles look weird. I don’t know much about her and I don’t think I’ve seen her in anything, but she looks so familiar to me. Does she just have one of those faces? It could be the makeup, but in those red carpet photos, I think she sort of resembles Kate Moss.

