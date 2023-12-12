Joe Manganiello and new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor make their red carpet debut

Embed from Getty Images
Joe Manganiello and girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor have been linked together since mid-September. Joe and Sofia Vergara announced their divorce in July, after seven years of marriage. O’Connor is an entertainment reporter and actress who’s been in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Days of Our Lives, and Ballers. She and Manganiello reportedly met at an after-party for Winning Time, but were just “casual” in the beginning. Things must be heating up between the two because they just made their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund gala, where Joe was honored with a humanitarian award.
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor had their first public date night!
On Saturday, the 46-year-old actor and the 33-year-old Winning Time actress walked the red carpet together during the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) gala.
Manganiello looked dapper in a dark suit that he paired with a blue shirt and tie. Sporting a new look, the Magic Mike star rocked a clean-shaven face. For her part, O’Connor wore a emerald green dress with a high slit, that allowed her to show off a little leg.
The pair showed little PDA as they posed alongside each other. At one point, the True Blood star wrapped his arm around O’Connor’s waist while the photographers snapped their pics.
Inside the event, Manganiello was honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award. Manganiello took to his Instagram to share reposts of him accepting his award. However, he did not share any photos with O’Connor.
Hey, good for them. Honestly, I didn’t fully recognize Joe at first with his clean-shaven look. I liked his scruffy, bearded look, lol. Grow it back for me, Joe! He also looks a little bit uncomfortable, like he’d rather be anywhere but having his picture taken on the red carpet. According to COAF’s Instagram, Joe was honored at the gala for embodying the “spirit of creating positive change,” thanks to his “remarkable on-screen achievements” and “tireless efforts in making the world a better place.”
Alright, fashion talk: I think his suit is fine, but it looks like his shirt is bunching up weird in those pictures. As for Caitlin, I like her dress. It’s a nice color on her and fits her well. I also like her earrings, but admit that I am a sucker for big, dangly earrings. I’m not really a fan of her shoes, though. The black straps around the ankles look weird. I don’t know much about her and I don’t think I’ve seen her in anything, but she looks so familiar to me. Does she just have one of those faces? It could be the makeup, but in those red carpet photos, I think she sort of resembles Kate Moss.
Photos credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages and Getty
He does look uncomfortable a bit, maybe just bad photos. Her dress is a bit dated to me and ages her conpared to the white dress in the last photo. She is very pretty. I’m still mourning his marriage with Sophia, they were explosive hottness together.
I just can’t with him. Who marries a woman of a certain age with her embryo drama and then a few years later changes his mind that he wants kids?
Just stop. They both openly talked at the beginning of him wanting kids. Maybe they didn’t truly appreciate her reluctance or maybe she changed her mind – but stop the hate.
Yes I agree.
The pinstriped suit and red sweater look great on him. I think she has one of those faces that just look familiar.
I do not know what Joe’s politics are, and I do not want to accuse him of anything. However, that long on the top, short on the sides hairstyle is popular with the far right where I live.
My husband is decidedly NOT far right and he has a similar haircut (though he wishes he had that much hair on top). I think it’s just relatively easy to maintain and looks fine on a lot of men. Come to think of it, my brother does too, and he’s definitely a disappointing lib to my Dad LOL.
I thought this was Megan McCain! I think the white dress looks lovely on her, the green dress is over designed. Her go to hairstyle seems a bit harsh but maybe I’m just off trend. I swore he was dating an athlete at some point? Is this the same woman?
Didn’t realise the Vergara split was only this year- it feels like forever! I swear I need someone to do a 2023 “in memoriam” for celeb divorces this year.
@SAS, I think there were pictures of the two of them leaving a gym at some point
Her face reminds me of Kate Moss, maybe that’s why she seems familiar?
She looks much happier to be there than he does.
Yeah, they do not look like they fit together as a couple.
Dang he lost all his hot. Didn’t even recognize him.
These pics prove my theory that his perceived hotness was directly related to his adjacency to Vergara. Take her out of the picture and we’re left with your local mechanic.
Agree… I never got the hotness, but was willing to go along for Sofia’s sake. See also Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet.
100%.
Describing Joe as looking like a local mechanic really made me laugh.
Joe and Sophia were gorgeous together, her last bf was a turd.
I think Joe will go the way of Josh Dumel, younger wife, wants kids, and he has $$ so he will fade into Hallmark movies.
Either way, wish all involved a good life.
Btw, the long on top and shaved on the sides hairstyle is everywhere in Minnesota. Peaky Blinders cut.