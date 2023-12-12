Ed McVey: ‘The Crown’ portrays Will & Kate’s relationship as ‘stagnated & weird’

What little we know of Prince William and then-Kate Middleton’s courtship is that Kate was desperate to throw herself into his path for much of her teens, and then she made sure to hang around William’s group of friends while they were at St. Andrews. The story was that William and Kate were generally in the same circle of friends, then things changed when a scantily-clad Kate walked a runway at a student fashion show. By their third year, they were living together with some other friends. Reportedly, they had some breakups even during those university years too, and William openly cheated on her. No one expects Netflix’s The Crown to tell that version of the story, but according to the actor playing William, their romance will not be some big fairytale.
The Crown will portray the Prince and Princess of Wales’s early relationship as “stagnated and weird”, the actor playing William has revealed. Ed McVey, 24, said he wanted to avoid depicting the beginning stages of the Royal couple’s romance on the hit Netflix show as “smooth sailing”.
He said: “We didn’t want to make it a smooth journey, meeting and falling in love and then getting together. We wanted it to be stagnated and weird, as relationships are, because there’s never smooth sailing, nothing is ever one thing.”
“We know that they get together in the end and we know that they’re perfect for each other, and we know how much they love each other … but we wanted to put as much in the way of that as possible,” he explained. “Put so many bollards and so many emotional brick walls, essentially, in terms of them getting together. And really what we wanted is for the audience to be like, how are they going to get together? We want the audience to be like, ‘oh just say the right thing or just stop being so awkward with each other and just get together’ and then luckily you see that in the end,” he added.
Meanwhile, Meg Bellamy said she faced challenges depicting a young Kate as there was “no footage” of her talking or walking in the university years era that she portrays her. The actress said that she tried to pitch her voice higher, for example, to “remove the royal protocol side of it”, adding: “I tried to make that more youthful, more like myself.”
“Put so many bollards and so many emotional brick walls” – they’ve turned it into a romantic comedy? Interesting. I mean, there’s part of me that’s happy that The Crown isn’t rewriting the narrative to make it sound like it was love at first sight. Kate really had to work hard to get his attention, she and her mother put so much time, energy, money and effort into baiting the honey trap, only for William to not take the bait for a while. Once Kate got him, she wasn’t letting him go, no matter how he treated her.
He and I have a different opinion on what love is because in my opinion this was a marriage for Peg because he couldn’t get anyone he really wanted to marry him so settled. She wanted a crown and did all in her power to bang her way towards that end. This is just my opinion.
It’s pretty hard to say love when we see them openly dislike each other and avoid contact as much as possible.
I’m very curious to see the reaction of people to the see through dress moment. Don’t think it’s well known at this point. Although I’m guessing it’s only people already interested in the royal family now.
To me what’s interesting, and I know nothing about this time period, is how Kate was actually able to get in with that inner friend circle. I’m assuming there was effort but there must have been others trying to get in as well.
The real story is how did Kate get into the same living space as William at St Andrews. There is no way his roommates would be randomly assigned by the university.
So they are trying to whole suspense trope? Yuck.
There was an enormous amount of paparazzi video of Kate back in the day; did the actress not do some googling, or has it been scrubbed? Plus there was that time she & Pippa were getting pestered on the sidewalk & she stopped, hand covering her eyes, saying something like, ‘this is my private life’. The paps were actually pretty obnoxious at the time. Still, there was some video. Plus Kate went to some sort of marketing event, back when she was pretending to work for PP, and somebody asked her what she thought or something & she said she heard some good ideas.
Gah! Now I realize, I sound like a stalker. Sigh. Like everyone else, I was suckered in with the ‘who is William dating’ stuff.
This kid looks like the lovechild of Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling.