Sydney Sweeney wore Miu Miu to the ‘Anyone But You’ NYC premiere: eh or nice?

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been in New York this week to promote their rom-com Anyone But You. There are too many movies with similar-sounding names out right now, or is it just me? Anyway, this film seems utterly forgettable but Sydney’s still trying her best to sell it, bless her heart. Her fiance didn’t come to the premiere, from what I saw. Glen hasn’t been in a relationship since Gigi Paris dumped him for how close he seemed to Sydney. At this point, I’m not sure that Glen and Sydney are happening, but I would absolutely believe that they slept together at some point.

As for Sydney’s premiere look, she wore a Miu Miu dress with a million crystals, plus earrings from Fred Leighton. Sydney is a brand ambassador for Miu Miu and she’s talked about how grateful she is for the extra money and attachment to a major label. All in all, it’s a pretty good fit between actress and brand. While this dress isn’t my favorite thing ever, it suits her and it suits the film promotion. As a fellow big-chested girl, I will say that I admire the fact that Sydney manages to walk that fine line between “being too covered up” versus “being too boobs-forward.”

The thing is, when you actually see Glen and Sydney together, their attractiveness sort of cancels out and they just come across as bland, right? Also: I’m adding a bonus photo of Sydney wearing a bonkers ensemble of wide-leg jeans and a matching vest-and-coat look. That was right before the premiere!

  1. Kate says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:53 am

    I like the jeans/vest/coat look! I tried on a vest outfit sometime this year and just looked frumpy but now I kind of want to try again

    • ashipper says:
      December 12, 2023 at 10:56 am

      I agree. I’m not sure how a jeans and vest look is bonkers. I also the premiere dress. An underboob belt is hard to pull off but I think she does it.

  2. HeatherC says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I’m not a fan of the belt. I don’t know, to me it just messes up the flow. Other than that, I like the dress and especially the fit. As another top heavy girl, I appreciate it when I see another one NOT dressed in a turtle neck or stripper neckline. When you’ve got a hefty amount of breasts, the line is so so thin.

    • nicole says:
      December 12, 2023 at 3:03 pm

      Her cleavage looks sexy. Though it definitely looks like she threw on a jeans-type belt over this glittery sheer gown. Sheer outfits everywhere look tired now. But at least she’s covered up this time, she’s showing bare skin in nearly every photo shoot this year, reminds me of Emily Ratajkowski doing almost nudes everywhere. Her bored eyes people mentioned here are what’s known as ptosis ‘droopy eye’, when both eyelids are low it could be genetic.

  3. tealily says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I mean, they look rom com cute. Which is to say bland. I’ll probably watch this at some point, but not at the theater for sure. I like the dress on her.

  4. Anonymous says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:55 am

    That vest/coat/wide legged jeans look is super in-and she looks great. I liked her in White Lotus and Handmaid’s Tale-but seeing her in promos for this forgettable movie, her monotone is just not giving rom com vibes.

  5. Eurydice says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:57 am

    I like the bonkers ensemble – it has much more personality than the dress. And I think if she was wearing that in the photo with Glen, they’d both look less bland.

  6. Kaye says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:04 am

    She has “one of those faces” for me. Sometimes I think she’s the cutest girl ever, and other times she just looks blah. I guess her smile really changes her appearance.

    I think he’s attractive, but ever since I read another comment on how closely-set his eyes are, now that’s all I can see.

  7. karkopolo says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:06 am

    I’m meh on the dress; it does weird things to her figure? maybe that’s just me.

    Honestly, those two look like they don’t even like each other. I haven’t followed any of this so maybe the did sleep together and it got weird.

    The movie looks just as forgettable as the title, though.

  8. Kirsten says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:08 am

    I love, love, love the vest, coat, and jeans looks — she looks great there. Not sure about the premiere — she seems really unhappy or is maybe just uncomfortable in the dress? I wonder if the dress was a back-up option and they just had to go with it.

  9. blue says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:09 am

    Sheer skirt over granny panties + jacked-up boobs = NO.

  10. girl_ninja says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:11 am

    Sydney’s overall essence is boring. Glen is attractive enough but he has a charm an affability that jumps out. She’s a lot cuter around him.

  11. Jais says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:17 am

    I’m very into the vest coat and jeans. While I really appreciate them trying to get rom-coms into the theaters, it just feels like there’s so many on hallmark already this time of the year. Or Netflix or wherever. I’m into the idea of rom-coms at the theater but am curious if people will show out.

  12. Original penguin says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:24 am

    The miu miu looks cheap. Not helped by the scraped back hair plus tendril.

    I think she looks really nice in the jeans and vest. Much more classy

  13. JaneS says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:27 am

    Tired of all the see thru sheer gowns.
    The boobs all hoisted up to the chin trend can stop too. Painful looking.

    Where are the new styles? I feel like the female fashions have stalled at pre-C19 times.

    And Glenn is close to handsome but, his eyes are too close together. He gives off beady eyed Adam Levine vibes. He will not age well.

  14. Lurker25 says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:30 am

    Adding to the love for the jeans and matching vest/coat – it’s really cute!

    The red carpet dress though… Like Glenn and Sydney, individually great things look bland together. It needs different hair or earrings or makeup or something. The belt is good contrast but something about the styling is bland.

    What I do HATE are the granny panties that are LIGHTER/YELLOWER than the dress and her skin tone. In photos it’s making her look like she’s wider there than she actually is because the lighter/mismatched color does the opposite of recede – it makes that area look pushed out.

    Tldr; she needs a new stylist.

  15. Justpassingby says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:45 am

    Does Glen Powell look like he’s got Sydney’s lipstick all over his upper lip on these pics?

  16. Mandy says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:57 am

    For some reason this dress and up-do is aging her and it looks like she’s not breathing. The color silver also washes her out. I am also over see through panty mesh repetitive fashion. At this point it’s so predictable it’s become boring.
    Her jeans look is fabulous.

  17. Macky says:
    December 12, 2023 at 11:58 am

    Glenn Powell doesn’t need any airbrushing or editing. They made him look odd. Just, … in order to tamper with things you need to have “an eye”. This is why Tom cruise, the rock, and others get so upset. You can’t just have anyone bothering things. Glenn looks ways better than that pictures. End rant.

  18. SarahCS says:
    December 12, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    I think I’d prefer this as a fully lined dress or a jumpsuit. I’m very bored with half-lined things.

    Maybe looser hair would work better too?

    I love the jeans outfit!

