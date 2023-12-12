Sydney Sweeney wore Miu Miu to the ‘Anyone But You’ NYC premiere: eh or nice?

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been in New York this week to promote their rom-com Anyone But You. There are too many movies with similar-sounding names out right now, or is it just me? Anyway, this film seems utterly forgettable but Sydney’s still trying her best to sell it, bless her heart. Her fiance didn’t come to the premiere, from what I saw. Glen hasn’t been in a relationship since Gigi Paris dumped him for how close he seemed to Sydney. At this point, I’m not sure that Glen and Sydney are happening, but I would absolutely believe that they slept together at some point.

As for Sydney’s premiere look, she wore a Miu Miu dress with a million crystals, plus earrings from Fred Leighton. Sydney is a brand ambassador for Miu Miu and she’s talked about how grateful she is for the extra money and attachment to a major label. All in all, it’s a pretty good fit between actress and brand. While this dress isn’t my favorite thing ever, it suits her and it suits the film promotion. As a fellow big-chested girl, I will say that I admire the fact that Sydney manages to walk that fine line between “being too covered up” versus “being too boobs-forward.”

The thing is, when you actually see Glen and Sydney together, their attractiveness sort of cancels out and they just come across as bland, right? Also: I’m adding a bonus photo of Sydney wearing a bonkers ensemble of wide-leg jeans and a matching vest-and-coat look. That was right before the premiere!