Sydney Sweeney on her rumored affair with Glen Powell: ‘Glen and I don’t really care’

Back in April, we were briefly obsessed with the idea that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell cheated on their respective partners while filming a romance in Australia. Glen’s three-year relationship with Gigi Paris ended the moment people noticed how flirty Glen and Sydney were together. Sydney’s fiance Jonathan Davino didn’t seem to go away, although he definitely gave off the vibe of someone who would stick around, even if his fiance cheated on him. Anyway, that was months ago and the rumors died down. Now Sydney is addressing some of it in her Variety cover story, which she did pre-strike as part of her Emmy Award campaign (for Reality). Some highlights:
All of the gossip about her life: “Sometimes I feel beat up by it,” Sweeney says pensively. “It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.” Her study of the industry has yielded crucial insights: Never respond to the rumors, and always find a connection back to the project. “I’ll see my uncle comment on things and I’m like, ‘You gotta stop.’ But it’s so hard, because I grew up in a small town, and they don’t get the business of it all. Just like Reality, it was all these tabloids and headlines, but no one knew the actual story.”
She never had a plan B: “I was going to five to 10 auditions a week, and not getting a single callback. I always believed that if you have a plan B, you’re prepared to fail. No matter how hard or how long it was going to take, I was just going to keep working at it.”
Just as she found work, her parents divorced and filed for bankruptcy. “My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it. I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it,” she says. Did the sacrifices her parents made contribute to these crises? “I’ll never know,” she says. “I think as a kid, as the eldest, I feel a responsibility. They’ll say no, or they’ll say yes, depending on what fight it is. But I’ll always feel responsible. But that’s OK.”
Her mother’s infamous birthday party: Photos of the celebration showed guests in what appeared to be Blue Lives Matter garb and MAGA-styled red caps later revealed to read “Make Sixty Great Again.” “There were so many misinterpretations. The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”
The rumors that she had an affair with Glen Powell: “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’” In a media environment that’s outside even a gifted actor’s control, there can be a certain pleasure in leaning into the narrative. “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”
She wants to find a balance between her career & family: “I always thought I’d have a kid by now. I always wanted to be a young mom. I love acting, I love the business, I love producing, I love all of it. But what’s the point if I’m not getting to share it with a family? The time will come, and I’ll have four kids. And they will come with me everywhere and be my best friends.”
On Madame Web: “I think it’s different from what people expect a superhero movie to be. Quote that! That’s a quote, because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about.”
Much has been made about the fact that Sydney is the rare hot Hollywood commodity who is NOT a nepo baby, and I think you can see that here – Sydney is very much about the grind, the hustle, what’s next, how do I leverage my power, will I have time to have a family, all of the stuff that nepo babies don’t even think about, frankly. As for what she says about Glen Powell – I learned in this piece that Sydney put the film (Anyone But You) together and she produced it. Meaning, even if Glen and Sydney are not boning, they’re going to play up those rumors throughout the promotion to help sell the movie. (And I do think they were boning.)
Talking around the issue to keep the conversation going, I see.
Once they movie promo is over, they are going to deny anything ever happened and gaslight everyone into thinking it was all a figment of our imagination an not their pr campaign.
lol affair confirmed
It seemed like Glen’s fiancé cared. I wonder if her fiancé cares?
Doesn’t seem to matter to either of them regardless. How the people in their lives feel about the rumors regarding them.
Kind of messy but whatever.
GiGi cared for sure. Seems like if there was no there, there then she would have stuck by him. IDK…I like her as an actress but she comes across as vapid in interviews.
“The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”
What “things” is she talking about here–the fake MAGA hat or the Blue Lives stuff? And they thought it was funny because…Idaho? IDK…kinda weird to me. Honestly, don’t wear those red hats–even fake ones–or Thin Blue Line shit and expect people to not comment. And if it was a joke or whatever, it failed pretty badly.
Pretending to be Maga because you’re in Maga country seems in pretty poor taste considering what Maga stands for.
She’s just not my cup of tea.
Yeah exactly, Twin Falls–tacky is maybe the nicest thing you could say about it.
I’m not sure why she gets a negative tone around here. She seems hard working, open in interviews and respected by peers in the industry. I wish her well.
(I also think if they were sleeping together, their chemistry would be different in public. I think they just leaned into the “are they doing it?” vibe to get headlines. No harm, no foul. Especially after the vitriol she faced after giving her mother a birthday party where people leapt to assumptions, judgment. I don’t blame her for using the media to her advantage.
I agree with everything you’re saying. She seems like a really nice and hard working person.
I also agree.
Same. She’s also really talented — she’s great in everything she’s done recently.
I also agree. She’s not saying she brought the hats or even endorsed them wearing them, merely explaining what happened. I’d be really frustrated if I was constantly judged by some of my uber conservative family members. Lainey Gossip sometimes refers to the “rogue relative” that celebrities can have, and honestly, what is more relatable lol?
I’m actually on the fence about whether or not anything went down with her and Glen Powell. I do find her angle compelling: that when you often feel like you lack control in media narratives, it can feel empowering to lean into one, even if it’s not true, just to feel like you gain back some agency.
I only know who she is because of her drama rather than her acting. That never seems like a good sign to me.
Or maybe I’m just too old for this.
She’s gotten two Emmy noms so far—both in the same year. For White lotus (which is where I knew her from) and Euphoria.
She’s this generation’s Megan Fox.
Megan’s smarter IMO. More depth; more thoughtfulness. She has a level of vulnerability whereas Sweeney seems kinda hard to me. Maybe I just haven’t read enough interviews with her.
I don’t care if a woman is hard, personally. Warm =/= good person. Vulnerability is good but I’ve seen all of the plastic surgery that Megan Fox has had done and that’s just low self-esteem. At a certain point a woman needs to stand up for herself. If you don’t stand up for yourself in Hollywood that means they literally take knives and needles to your face and body. Your natural appearance is “not good enough.”
Well, Hunter Schafer and Zendaya aren’t nepo babies either. I think she’s been explicitly discussing the challenges of that in her interviews which is refreshing. The wanting to have 4 babies who will be her best friends and go everywhere with her is not my thing. My sister, however, is very much like that and on her third. She also wants them to all be best friends forever.
Comments towards Sydney on here range from clearly boomer opinion to almost sexist. I don’t understand the hatred/intense dislike people have for her here.
The general population loves to tear down a woman who oozes sex appeal.
So peoples are not allowed to have a opinion about Sydney without being accused of being jealous of what exactly?
So her mom’s L.A. friends “thought it would be funny to wear [MAGA crap] because they were coming to Idaho.” Sure, Sydney, whatever you say. I still don’t get her appeal, and her “I’m so hard-working” schtick is starting to get old 🙄 The hardest working, most effective people I know of produce great work that does their talking for them. I don’t hear Margot Robbie talking about how hard she works. She just gets out there and shows up prepred to work.
I don’t think it’s a bad thing to talk about the realities of how hard some jobs are, particularly with the current strikes that are bringing to light just how little a lot of folks are being paid for their labor.
It’s also not a schtick — she does work hard and I’m not sure why she wouldn’t be able to talk about that if she wants to.
I didn’t watch Euphoria, only saw some scenes on Facebook/Instagram reels and thought she was pretty good so I haven’t seen enough of her work to really decide if I like her as an actor or not.
That aside, she got a lot of flack for her comments around actors not getting paid like they used to (which was true), and she seems pretty clued into how the business works (leveraging the gossip to promote her work and knowing she has to work endorsements to fill the gaps). She sounds like she’s got a good head on her shoulders for this type of business.
Having said that (and taking the birthday party thing into account) I do get the weird vibe that she’s being rolled out as the typical “Hollywood bombshell” (young, cis, white and conventionally pretty). Like we don’t get this kind of press for Zendaya (without the push first coming from her fans) or someone like Hunter Schafer. But maybe that’s just my own biases talking.
LOVE HER! I don’t understand the hate whatsoever.
How is having what is white supremacy merchandise at a party funny like ha ha black peoples are getting shot and killed by police. Let’s making a joke about it I don’t like her I don’t think she a good actress let’s all be honest here she a white blonde big breasted woman who appears fully naked half the time on euphoria. Her whole I’m a cool girl who builds cars and I don’t care that people thinking I was having a affair with my co star . Her vibe is just off to me she not the first actress to work hard Zendaya wasn’t not nepo baby she worked her ass off to get to where she is I don’t see people bend over backwards to get her props to make it in Hollywood especially as a woman of color . But Sydney is getting all this hype for what exactly she literally plays the same character in white locusts as she does in euphoria.
She wore glasses and was kind of nerdy in White Lotus. That’s what I know her from. She was delightfully bitchy toward her mom, other guests, everybody. And she wasn’t the sex bomb on that show. Far from it.
When did playfully sticking one’s tongue out for a photo (think little kids doing it, like Prince Louie) become today’s fellatio-evoking variants? I guess the ‘panting with lust’ look was used in the past, but in p0rn rather than ‘polite’ society.
Sweeney’s take adds a bulimic angle, though the nails would be uncomfortable…
I don’t get her appeal at all.
Never seen her act but don’t think she’s exactly the “butterface” (very rude!) she’s accused of being on gossip blogs. She’s girl-next-door cute and seems a lot younger in interviews and on the red carpet (very unsure of herself). Her boobs are just always part of her publicity campaigns though, aren’t they? Gigi looks a bit like Odette Annable.
She seems very young and naive. That’s not an insult -she’s obviously worked very hard to get to where she is. However, it would have gone so much farther for her to express regret over the message that was communicated with the hats etc. she could have said basically the same thing differently while coming across as humble and thoughtful, and remorseful for any hurt it caused.
Hopefully she will continue to learn and grow.
Also – print interviews, commonly edit out the more thoughtful and humble comments and leave in the more provocative ones. I wouldn’t want to assume that she hadn’t made an effort
Just from this article.
Really bad vibes from this chick.
Can we not with these kinds of covers anymore. So sick and tired of nothing but sexualized images of women even after all of our “progess”
Agree with some of the comments above. I’m also another one who doesn’t understand the hatred. In a way a lot of people doesn’t see GenX as relevant or care what we think. 🙄
I’ve been reading about Sydney waaay before the Glen Powell rumors. She’s a hard working , non-Nepo baby who actually had to climb that ladder in HW from the bottom. Not to mention also a straight A student in high school who graduated top of her class. I like a whole lot of Gen Zers that we don’t give a lot of credit for even though they’re smart and brilliant like Madelyn Cline, Lola Tung, Olivia Rodrigo, Jenna Ortega, Bailey Bass, Hailey Bailey etc. if they stay true to themselves they can even show us older generations that they’re better prepared to lead the future.
Spelling correction above Halle Bailey
Agree with the poster above; the cover’s pretty gross.
Don’t know much about her but most or the greater percentage of actors likely cheat or have affairs on sets, is my thinking. They live in a fantasy world of make believe for like three months and then do press tours where they’re told they’re fascinating and beautiful (more fantasy). Then they go back to reality. That’s why most of them are in open relationships or turn a blind eye when it happens.
Just went and read the Glenn Powell ex-gf post and her behaviour basically confirms these two had something going on. In that video interview of them on the red carpet, she’s looking ADORINGLY at him! She’s much younger than him and obviously has some crush on him. Also that pic of them in the double-decker bus wouldn’t be acceptable to me if I were dating Glenn (or Sydney). Hands off other people’s men!