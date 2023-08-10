Lucy Hale likes traveling alone: ‘you’re going to do all the things you want to do’

Embed from Getty Images
Lucy Hale has been working steadily since Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, although nothing has had the same kind of traction for her, so far. But looking at the trailer for Inside Man, which comes out this weekend, that may be changing. She doesn’t appear in the trailer for that long, but from the few bits we do see it’s clear she’s getting to flex more character acting chops. She also has another movie, Puppy Love, coming out next week. So Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark featured a previously-recorded, strike-kosher interview with Lucy to promote both projects. During the interview, Lucy discussed her preference for traveling alone:
Lucy Hale prefers flying solo.
During a stop on Live with Kelly and Mark Tuesday morning, the former Pretty Little Liars star, 34, said she loves traveling by herself. “It’s a surefire way to know that you’re going to do all the things you want to do, and you’re not going to have anyone lagging behind,” Hale told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, adding that she enjoys the solitude.
Consuelos, 52, asked Hale if she experiences long periods without saying anything at all. She breaks that silence by talking to herself “sometimes” on her trips, Hale explained. She also brings her dogs with her occasionally, so sometimes she talks to them.
Hale is already planning another trip. “We’re trying to decide if it’s gonna be a lake vibe,” she said.
“When you say we, do you mean…?” Ripa, 52, asked, trailing off.
“I’m a Gemini, so I mean me and my other self,” the Puppy Love star explained. “But it’s between Hawaii or Mexico, I’m not sure. But we have press for the movie, and then hopefully go on a little solitude vacay, we’ll see.”
Hale also makes sure her vacation experiences are adventurous. “I experience a city through the food,” Hale told the hosts. “I’m very adventurous so I’ve actually tried some things on the show before, so there was like a maggot taco. You know, as one does. I’ve had spiders in Cambodia.”
“The only spiders we’ve eaten have crawled into our mouths while we’ve slept,” Ripa joked.
Hale chronicles her solo trips on Instagram, including the Bali trip she mentioned on Live. In March, she shared a gallery of photos from her travels through the Indonesian tourist destination. “Wow. Incredibly thankful to spend time in Bali in an effort to keep learning, healing, and growing,” she captioned the gallery. “I am so grateful to @kuammalu & all the wonderful people I met who shared their time and energy with me.”
Speaking as someone who is currently on her own solo vacay, I generally concur. I think I appreciate a bit of a balance, instead of always preferring to travel alone. It depends on what you want to get out of the vacation. For trips where I really, really want to ensure it will be relaxing, I enjoy not having anyone to please but myself. So this week has been nice for me to bob in the Atlantic Ocean, spend a little too much time in the sun, and then not have anyone around to judge my late afternoon nap. I’m glad Lucy is making the case for solo travel. She’s always had a solid independent vibe that I applaud. I hope young women who are listening to her will consider taking alone time for themselves. Minus the insect eating—that Lucy can keep for herself.
Lucie has always had a doll face and hasn’t grown out of it. I would looove to see Lucy Hale in BARBIE 2.
Good for her. I
Sorry, my comment was eaten up.
I’ve been traveling solo most of my life. I love doing what I want when I want and meeting new people. When I travel with someone, it’s with a friend or family member who is equally independent – we don’t take it personally if the other wants to go her way for a while. My most disastrous trips have been with boyfriends/partners who insist on only doing what they want, but also that I be glued to their side.
I agree. Traveling is my favorite thing and I want to do what I want to do so I generally prefer going solo. I’m heading to Ireland in two weeks (a bit of a last minute pivot when it became clear that every other place in Europe was unbearably hot).
I think solo travel like that is a great idea sometimes… keep the schedule you like, linger over coffee if you like, see the places you want to see. And just be – with your own energy and the energy of the place you’re visiting.
Even on trips with other people, I enjoy carving out a morning or a whole day when when each go our own ways.
I don’t understand the host assuming she doesn’t talk to anyone, though. When I travel alone or with others, I often wind up in conversations with strangers. Sure there are days I embrace solitude, but it’s never lonely because I can always find someone to chat with, if I choose. To me it’s part of being open to the full experience of that place, that moment.
Agree! I love traveling solo for many reasons and you really aren’t alone. I’ve had fantastic conversations with a variety of people on trains, restaurant workers, museums, watching World Cup matches in parks. IYou can talk to people if you want or just enjoy the silence
I totally agree about the talking thing. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been to some great places, and even though I was there solo I almost always ended up talking with people. I still remember one woman in Japan named Carla who was from Croatia…we spent an entire day together in Kyoto, and even had supper together. Solo travel is awesome.
Yep, unless you choose not to you absolutely chat to all sorts of people when you travel solo. often more than you might if you were with someone.
Assuming solo travellers are silent reflects his ignorance. My experience after a lifetime of choosing solo travel is that people RELENTLESSLY talk to me, will put on headphones to get some quiet. Older couples seem to be fascinated by another older person on their own (especially since I do not look helpless or lost)…
Well, he is married to Kelly Ripa….
I started solo traveling more the last few years and I find it’s the best of both worlds. I get to explore whatever I want at my own pace and time, but I also book excursions and spend time getting to know people in the small group. I still enjoy traveling with friends and family, but I am starting to love the peacefulness of solo travel more.
I agree. I find that I talk to more people and connect more with locals when I travel solo than with someone else. I think in the latter situation, people have a tendency to just talk to the others in their party and miss out on a chance to learn new things from locals.
I have a full-time job that requires travel every few weeks, a spouse, and 2 elementary school aged kids. I don’t have the luxury of being able to leisure travel solo due to these commitments but I like taking time when I travel for work to be solo and I usually try to do at least 1 solo activity when I travel with the family. Traveling solo doesn’t mean being completely alone though, I have plenty of company when I want it striking up conversations at restaurants and meeting up with old acquaintances in those cities.
I have best of both world. I travel with a best friend from college. We go/ do things that we’re equally interested then have separate agenda for things only one of us interested at. Often time, we only meet for dinner. But we both get all that we want, still be together but also can pursue our personal interest. Love her to bits.
I had always wanted to see Paris.
So I found a cheap ticket and I went, alone, for 9 days.
It was perfect.
Short weekend trips, I can enjoy with a friend/ but exploring a new place – alone is my favorite way to do it.
I LOVE solo travel and wish I could do more. The sheer joy of being able to do what I feel like at any point in the day is just bliss and I find the mental relaxation that much better for it. The downside is managing to properly get sun cream all over my back by myself.
I used to travel (solo) a lot for work and one thing I do enjoy more now is how technology can keep you connected if you want. Back when public wifi wasn’t really a thing (and an extra cost in hotels) and you couldn’t just text or send a pic to someone when you see something you want to share did leave me feeling lonely at times.
I used to travel solo all the time. One work trip, I ended up splitting a bottle of wine with a Woman from the UK who was also traveling on business. We are still friends.
I have a 7yo son now and he’s actually a really fun travel buddy. We have so much fun together.
My kid is an adult now, and though I’m in a relationship, I do love a good road trip by myself. I take one or two a year, usually to events like festivals or big sporting events. I love that I can set my own schedule, my own itinerary, I can blast the music I love on the drive. It’s the little things.
I always travel with my husband and daughter, but I sometimes wish I was alone haha. We don’t have the same interests so it makes things difficult. I’m a big museum nerd while my daughter wants to go to Legoland and my husband just wants to chill in a pub somewhere.
I would like to try solo travel one day. I am a bit scared being a female alone. Anyone have any tips on how to stay safe?
I think it is how you carry yourself and choices you make. Don’t wander around aimlessly at night in cities, be aware of your surroundings at all times, listen to the inner voice that tells you if something is off. Also, start going to places that you feel safe/comfortable in first, then work your way into less comfortable places. I go to really sketchy places with groups. NEVER worry about being rude if you need to make a fast change or decision…women seem to worry about offending others, screw that.
Thanks !
2nd all of this
RE the start by going safe places alone part, maybe try a few local trips – like day trips and/or organized tours in an area you’re a bit familiar with.
And once you’ve done a few of those, maybe do an overnight nearby, maybe to a place you’ve stopped at but always wanted to explore.
For example, for me, I’ve always wanted to visit the Boston Harbor Islands or the Isles of Shoals off the coast of NH, but neither appeal to anyone I know. One of these days I’m just going to plan a solo day trip and go. And there are a few quaint New England towns that might be nice to stay for a weekend on my own, explore, walk around, people watch.
All of those places are within an hour, and would still feel “safe”, but also I could feel transported and able to disconnect from my day to day life and just be, follow my nose.
Doing something like that in your area could be a way to dip your toes in, figure out what works for you, where the good line is between safe/ comfortable and exciting/daunting so you’re able to fine tune, build your confidence to go solo (vs starting to with a 10 day itinerary in another country)
Very good advice ! I was thinking I’d just go off to Europe alone. You have me thinking I should really dip my toes in the water first ! I’ve never even flown alone before. Thank you !