Lucy Hale likes traveling alone: ‘you’re going to do all the things you want to do’

Lucy Hale has been working steadily since Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, although nothing has had the same kind of traction for her, so far. But looking at the trailer for Inside Man, which comes out this weekend, that may be changing. She doesn’t appear in the trailer for that long, but from the few bits we do see it’s clear she’s getting to flex more character acting chops. She also has another movie, Puppy Love, coming out next week. So Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark featured a previously-recorded, strike-kosher interview with Lucy to promote both projects. During the interview, Lucy discussed her preference for traveling alone:

Lucy Hale prefers flying solo. During a stop on Live with Kelly and Mark Tuesday morning, the former Pretty Little Liars star, 34, said she loves traveling by herself. “It’s a surefire way to know that you’re going to do all the things you want to do, and you’re not going to have anyone lagging behind,” Hale told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, adding that she enjoys the solitude. Consuelos, 52, asked Hale if she experiences long periods without saying anything at all. She breaks that silence by talking to herself “sometimes” on her trips, Hale explained. She also brings her dogs with her occasionally, so sometimes she talks to them. Hale is already planning another trip. “We’re trying to decide if it’s gonna be a lake vibe,” she said. “When you say we, do you mean…?” Ripa, 52, asked, trailing off. “I’m a Gemini, so I mean me and my other self,” the Puppy Love star explained. “But it’s between Hawaii or Mexico, I’m not sure. But we have press for the movie, and then hopefully go on a little solitude vacay, we’ll see.” Hale also makes sure her vacation experiences are adventurous. “I experience a city through the food,” Hale told the hosts. “I’m very adventurous so I’ve actually tried some things on the show before, so there was like a maggot taco. You know, as one does. I’ve had spiders in Cambodia.” “The only spiders we’ve eaten have crawled into our mouths while we’ve slept,” Ripa joked. Hale chronicles her solo trips on Instagram, including the Bali trip she mentioned on Live. In March, she shared a gallery of photos from her travels through the Indonesian tourist destination. “Wow. Incredibly thankful to spend time in Bali in an effort to keep learning, healing, and growing,” she captioned the gallery. “I am so grateful to @kuammalu & all the wonderful people I met who shared their time and energy with me.”

[From People]

Speaking as someone who is currently on her own solo vacay, I generally concur. I think I appreciate a bit of a balance, instead of always preferring to travel alone. It depends on what you want to get out of the vacation. For trips where I really, really want to ensure it will be relaxing, I enjoy not having anyone to please but myself. So this week has been nice for me to bob in the Atlantic Ocean, spend a little too much time in the sun, and then not have anyone around to judge my late afternoon nap. I’m glad Lucy is making the case for solo travel. She’s always had a solid independent vibe that I applaud. I hope young women who are listening to her will consider taking alone time for themselves. Minus the insect eating—that Lucy can keep for herself.