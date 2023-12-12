Kat Dennings & Andrew WK had a small wedding at home, the bride wore McQueen

Kat Dennings married Andrew WK in November, after Thanksgiving. Vogue got the exclusive photos and an interview with Kat, and the whole thing is charming. They got married at the home they already share, and the guest list was kept down to a modest number (15). Kat didn’t hire a wedding planner, she did all of the florals herself, and she did spend a lot of time finding “the dress” – she ended up wearing a vintage McQueen gown in ivory. She and Andrew have been together for three years, so none of this was a spur-of-the-moment thing, and she ended up getting the wedding of her dreams. You can see the full Vogue piece here, and I’m including the IGs in this post.
Meeting Andrew WK in person: “About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time. At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.”
A wedding at home: “But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us. We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything.”
The couple planned the whole thing by themselves. “I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event’ in every way,” says the bride, who threw herself into DIY ahead of the event. “I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch.”
The gown: “I realized that, as a very pale person, I didn’t like myself in white, so I ordered and returned gowns in every cut and color I could think of, until I figured out which style made me feel most like myself. I ended up finding the most perfect [dress] I could ever imagine from Alexander McQueen, in a deep ivory.” She wore shoes from Jimmy Choo that were “like a mermaid’s dream.”
They almost delayed the wedding: “It was incredibly emotional for both of us, and the love surrounding us was very palpable. My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding—but I realized it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could. My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony. I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man. The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other’s eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife.”
She’s proud of her wedding: “I’m very glad I didn’t realize how completely insane it was to do everything ourselves. Had I known the florals would take three days of nonstop work, I might have hired a professional. But standing with Andrew at an arch I made myself, infused with all our effort and care, it was exactly what we wanted in the end.”
I love the idea of having a small wedding at home with fewer than 20 people and trying to DIY everything. That being said, I would have hired some help! Especially with the floral stuff. But the rest of it sounds so nice and simple. I wish more celebrities would do these kinds of easy-breezy weddings, but the urge to turn everything into an industry party must be intense.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kat’s Instagram.
Hot hot hot couple.
Extremely. Not sure who’s prettier.
Had NO idea those two were together. Awww 🙂
Her house was really cute too.
1. I think Kat is beautiful and I enjoy her in everything she’s in. I wish she was in more things!
2. Andrew WK passed me at a Warped Tour circa 2003-04. High school me thought was pretty cool at the time.
3. I really like this random coupling!
I love these two! I am not artistically inclined and horrible at DIY so this is something I could never do – respect!
From Vogue:
This headpiece! This veil! And, adorably, my husband is incredible at sewing, so he did a few small alterations on my gown to make it perfect for me.
That is so lovely! This is one of the loveliest weddings that I have ever seen. A long happy union to both.
Lovely couple! I like her wedding ensemble – it reminds me a little of 1920s wedding vibes in the b&w photo. Pretty and distinctive.
O.M.G. that’s the hottest couple I’ve ever seen. He’s frakkin’ dreamy AF.
So charming! I love the choice of tea sandwiches and scones and I especially love the cake with all that vintage piping.
I read the Vogue article yesterday, and just loved how everything about their wedding. Gorgeous couple, her dress is really exquisite, the tailoring and lace is just divine. They had a really lovely English tea reception, so pretty and low key.
There were eleven of us (including the officiant) in our parlor, and it was perfect. I wore jeans and a white top my father had bought in the Philippines when he was stationed in Asia in the 1950s. The groom wore jeans and a brand-new long-sleeved ivory t-shirt from Kenwood Vineyards in Sonoma. We Just celebrated our 13th anniversary. Best wedding ever.
He is so freaking sexxxy, DAYUM!
A gorgeous wedding for a gorgeous couple!
I’m all for simple weddings. My husband and i planned ours in 6 weeks; total cost was $4000 and that’s because we had a catered sit-down dinner for our guests. My dress what off-the-rack for $100, I carried flowers from my mom’s garden, and our cake was surrounded by our favorite decorated sugar cookies. We celebrate our 25th anniversary next year, so I think it’s gonna stick! 🙂
I love that they took candid polaroids as well. My parents did that at their wedding in the 70s and they are some of the most fun pictures in the album! And I love that they’re making a comeback
Love homegrown weddings! Wishing these beautiful and creative people all the best!
‘She wore shoes from Jimmy Choo that were “like a mermaid’s dream.”’
What?
she’s so pretty