King Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy is looking a bit worse for wear

I’m still wondering about the timing of the royal hospitalization announcements on Wednesday. First, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales would be hospitalized for two weeks, and then out of commission for months. Not even two hours later, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles would be hospitalized next week for an enlarged prostate. I actually respect the fact that Charles is doing some version of “full disclosure,” and his disclosure is in stark contrast to the mystery surrounding Kate’s health. Queen Camilla just came out today and said that Charles is “fine” and he’s looking forward to getting back to work, which will probably happen after a few weeks of recovery post-prostate procedure. Meanwhile, the one-two punch of dueling hospitalization announcements has made Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy look especially weak. From the Royalist column in the Daily Beast:
Buckingham Palace has insisted that the health crisis gripping the British royal family will not require Prince Andrew or Prince Harry to take up roles they still retain as “counsellors of state”—family members who can stand in for the king.
Courtiers have insisted that it will not be necessary to nominate constitutional deputies, despite the fact that procedures on an enlarged prostate gland are often carried out under general anesthetic, and that King Charles will continue to perform his constitutional duties over the coming weeks. Even if it was necessary to appoint counsellors of state, Princess Anne and Prince Edward could be called on before needing to summon Andrew or Harry. Nonetheless, the double health scare has exposed the risks inherent in the king’s grand strategic plan to “slim down” the royal family by reducing the numbers of working royals, and will likely lead to renewed calls for Andrew’s children, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, to be given constitutional roles.
With Kate and Charles receiving hospital treatment, and William taking time off to support his wife, there are now just four working royals on call: Camilla, 76, Edward, 59, Sophie, 58, and Anne, 73. The irony of there now not being enough royal bodies to man the pumps will not be lost on critics of Charles, for although the numbers of aunts and uncles on the BP balcony had perhaps got out of hand in the 2000s and 2010s, it was quite clear that numbers were going to decline naturally anyway.
Indeed, “slimming down” was originally understood by many observers to be code for getting rid of the Yorks—Andrew, Fergie, and their children—from royal life. Observers often attributed this wish to sibling enmity between the brothers, and a nervousness on the part of Charles about Andrew’s lifestyle. In the end, Charles didn’t actually have to do anything to achieve Andrew’s defenestration, as Andrew removed himself over his sex abuse scandal.
When the plans to reduce numbers first began to emerge around the turn of the century, it was never imagined that Harry would abandon his royal duties. But Harry’s departure from the working family left it in something of a personnel bind, which the double royal hospitalization graphically illustrates.
Lady Colin Campbell, the royal author, YouTuber, and friend of the late Princess Diana, told The Daily Beast: “I have often warned that it was a grievous mistake to reduce the numbers of working royals as enormously as Charles has done. So much of their work is never reported on in the media, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important, and now there are simply not enough people available to fulfill its functions. Many people in the family agree with me, although Princess Anne is the only who has said so publicly.”
Campbell says the answer to the problem is staring the king in the face: reinstate Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as working royals. “I would like them brought back in. They are dutiful girls, they are good at public duties, down to earth and natural, and Queen Elizabeth adored them. I think it’s a great shame that the sins of their parents have been visited on their heads.”
I enjoy the fact that no one ever considers the idea of “we should demand that Future King William do more.” Like, even before Kate’s hospitalization, there were concerns and conversations about the monarchy becoming too old and too slimmed-down, and how the York princesses should be given more to do. All of those conversations ignored the fact that William is the laziest heir in history, that he is profoundly incapable and unwilling to do more. As many have noted on Twitter, with William and Kate “out of commission” for months and Charles dealing with his own health issues, the British media is going to be desperate for new content and storylines. I absolutely believe that the next three months are going to be full of all kinds of attacks on the Montecito royals.
“Campbell says the answer to the problem is staring the king in the face: reinstate Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as working royals. “I would like them brought back in.”
How can Chuck reinstate and bring back the 2 ppl who were never in as working royals…ever! That woman is truly delusional, especially about declaring herself Diana’s friend…as if!!!!
Just the fact that the Daily Beast is actually citing Lady Colin Campbell is hilarious. Not exactly an impressive source. To an extent, I only agree in that Beatrice and Eugenie could have been allowed to be working princesses and their father’s sins shouldn’t have counted against them. At this point though, Beatrice has publicly hugged Piers Morgan and Eugenie has seen it’s much healthier to be on the outside.
Right! Lady C was NEVER Diana’s “friend”! She maligned and defamed Diana every chance she got! What a horrible person!
She made up false stories. She never was Diana s friend.
They need to put George to work, it’s time he learns the ancient tradition of cutting ribbons
😂😂😂
Louis as well. I’m guessing he would love to wield a sword at an investiture ceremony!
Louis would make those ceremonies much more fun
Hee–I’d love to see how Louis would handle these.
As long as the faces Charles is staring at are white right Lady C.
It is embarrassing the Daily Beast would quote this person.
Campbell in her so called biography of the queen mother said she was the illegitimate daughter of her father the earl and a French cook. I can’t imagine that Charles would trust or like Campbell
I will admit that i’m from the U.S. and don’t exactly know what the King does. But he’ just going to be unconscious for a few hours. It’s not like they need to King to command the troops or actually do anything at all. Do they? I thought he opened parlement and read a few letters every day. Not even making decisions on them. Just reading them. This might be the downfall of the monarchy. Because it might open a lot more people eyes. That they honestly don’t do anything.
The monarch has to give the Royal assent for a parliamentary bill to become a law.
He does nothing at all. His so-called work is nothing compared to the work that a real head of state does. A politician who was elected, such as Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Germany.
If you imagine this perversion that an unelected private person can influence laws to a certain extent as he sees fit. This is the highest corruption and nobody cares.
Did you know that England is pretty far ahead when it comes to corruption compared to other European countries?
And why is that…
@Moondust: and that requires what, a signature? Willie could do that at his convenience. Shoot, Charles could do that once he’s out of surgery.
He probably has the right to send the bill back to parliament for reconsideration if he thinks it’s not good for the nation. But if the parliament send the bill for his signature again, he will have to sign in the second round. Even if it is the same word for word.
@Beaniebean I haven’t said it requires a lot of work. It is his constitutional duty though. William would not be able to replace him for that. Even if it requires just one signature, two counsellors of state are needed if the monarch is incapacitated.
So the main “job” of the RF is to bring attention to things then how is not-reported “work” beneficial? The only other thing QE supposedly did is review government papers. Maybe someone more qualified than any of the royals could do that? It seems that mostly what they scanned for was to see what they wanted to be exempted from like equal employment laws anyway. How do all the other European monarchies manage with far less “working” royals than the BRF? They want Bea and Eug so that they can do a deep dive into their and their husband’s lives.
“We do so much work behind the scenes” is more heavy duty gaslighting.
Good question. Until CP Christian is done with school/university/military the danes now have 2 full time working royals; the new king and queen. Afaik Spain has the same. In Norway it’s 3 full time because of Mette-Marit’s chronic illness. In Sweden Carl Philip and Sophia has some engagements but I don’t think it’s full time
The reason the RR desperately want the York sisters in is because they’re relatively young, with kids the rota wants access to. They have made quite a few odd fashion choices over the years, but it’s at least something other than buttons and wiglets to write about. Although glamour isn’t the first thing that comes to mind about the BRF, the sisters beats he rest of the boring lot
Be careful what you wish for, I guess.
All those times willy was rubbing his magic lamp and wishing to be king and single might actually suddenly happen.
Please don’t conjure images of Willy rubbing his magic lamp.
I think I need brain bleach after the rubbing the magic lamp comment! 🤣🤮😂
Seriously though, my father had a prostatectomy in his 70’s, and was seeing patients and teaching medicine at the university within a week. King Tampax needs to get a grip.
I’m calling it now. The RR’s will be screaming for Harry to come back and help out and to bring the children with him to do their bit – Meghan can stay where she is! KCIII from his hospital bed will be telling his unnamed sources (Camilla) that he asked Harry for help and he refused. Harry will then have to release a statement saying he wasn’t told his father was going to be hospitalised and hasn’t heard from him since Christmas!
YVW 😉
My vote for “Comment of the Week”!
I think be careful what you wish for fits perfectly here. Chuckles got what he wished for and now is paying the price with his slimmed down monarchy. It really shines a spotlight on his lazy heir and his lazy wife that’s for sure. You keep doing you Chuckles and take down your own monarchy with your stupid games and choices. I think I can hear a very small violin playing while your choices burn your a**.
The thing is: slimming down the monarchy isn’t a bad thing. But the Windsor just don’t know how to do it correctly.
The one thing that the Windsors won’t slim down is the money they get from the taxpayers – and that is actually the most important question! However, that is NEVER brought up when the BM discuss Charles’ “slimmed down monarchy”.
I mean, they really did mess this up badly. They have a generational hole with only Kate and Will. I think it’s temporary in the sense that in a decade and a half or so, the next gen, K&W’s kids, will be working royals or at least can be and there wouldn’t really be a gap anymore. But, I don’t really understand how this works, I’m guessing it would not be possible to have Bea or Eugenie be working royals for just 10-15 years?
Harry did not abandon “his royal duties”. This narrative appears every time there is a discussion of “the slimmed down monarchy”. It requires heavy pushback. He and his wife were hounded out by abusive treatment. Full stop. They were not allowed part time service from within the institution. This is all on Charles.
Recall that in their Netflix docu, H said his little family “ran for their lives.”
Those fckrs better not provoke him into providing more details about that.
Agreed. And if they want to keep pretending they are a company and this is a job, people don’t abandon jobs, they leave them when they no longer work for them. No one says you abandoned the military if you don’t reenlist. They want to just make it seem like he’s slacking instead of making an active choice to choose what was best for him and his family and they weren’t it.
To add an emphasis, not only did Harry not “abandon” anything, he and Meghan offered a half-in-half-out compromise, which William and Charles abjectly and shortsightedly rejected. I think the rota is now regretting their support for that decision. I for one am very glad on behalf of the Sussexes that they did. (I also find it quite difficult to take any article seriously that quotes that horrible woman, while lying about her being a friend of Di’s. Campbell abused Di mercilessly when she was alive and is now making a living out of abusing Di’s son and DIL on YouTube).
IIRC didn’t H&M say they proposed a half in half out solution which was rejected?
Sounds like an arrangement like that would help them out now if it had previously been agreed to. Oh well – there were choices made here by the royals and now they suffer the consequences.
This is the equivalent of sketchy employers falsely claiming no one wants to work despite there being plenty of hands ready and offering to dive in before this like the York daughters and the Sussex crew.
Thank you! These awful people abused Harry and Meghan to the point that they had to leave permanently. You whipped up the bigots, you now have what you deserve. Learn to live with what YOU have done.
For all the years of his talking about a slimmed down Monarchy, he started off with a huge Coronation including the Gold Coach.
Charles is so out of touch.
Chuck is doing a lousy job of doing his “job”
Look at his starting line up…Ugh.
Charles, Camilla, Anne, all over 70. Andrew should be in jail, Fergie is still kissing butt. Their girls have no charisma. Sophie, Edward, their kids are trying, I’ll give them that. Will and Kate? IDK if either of them truly even want the jobs. The big 3, are still to young. Zara and Mike? Ugh, Mike is awful. Then, the awful PPMichael of Kent, old and racist she is.
Thin pickings for good PR.
I will say this QE and PP did their PR roles wonderfully compared to the ugliness of King Charles group. Phil had a bad habit of saying awful things now and again but for decades they played their parts to the world very well. Mostly, because they really kept a lid on the inside stuff.
Harry came out and “blew the bloody doors off!” (Michael Caine voice)
No getting any of his truth back in the bottle.
Think about how different it all might have been if Charles had been decent to Diana.
Diana was beloved. She adored her boys. Diana made that bunch of moldy oldies look damn good. William and Harry, Diana, IMO would have meant so much to both if she had lived even another 10 years.
Why can’t they just deal with the issue over there and leave the Sussex’s out of the conversation. Recruit the Yorks, Tindalls, even the Wessex kids to work full time it really doesn’t matter, just leave the Sussex’s alone. Already the articles being churned out have my stomach turning enough to be drinking ginger tea.
Exactly this. Keep the Sussexes’ names out your mouth! They wanted rid of Meghan and Harry shocked them all by saying, fine, we’re ALL out. And now they’re all crying in their porridge (or whatever else rota rats eat for breakfast) and inserting Harry and Meghan’s names into literally every single story they write.
You (Leftover Royals and courtiers) wanted the mixed-race family gone and you got what you wanted. Now you get karma and consequences. Too bad, so sad. Sorrows, sorrows, prayers.
@cessily, it rea lly does matter because none of the names you mentioned will be tapped as full time because the front line working royals expect to get paid, and Charles and Wm have no intention of paying them. They are both hoarding their wealth with no thought of sharing. Harry take note; if you go back you will not see a penny of support from dear dad or devoted brother.
Did they really call Lady Colin Campbell a friend of Princess Diana? Did they ever read the book she wrote about her? She treated Diana in that book exactly as she treats Meghan today. That’s no friend!
She made up some ugly stories about Diana and gaslit her. She is seen jeering Diana in that documentary about Diana that was on HBO.
Hold Up!!!
Did they really call that awful Colin Campbell a “friend of Diana’s?” Well damn. These people sure do re-write history when you can’t speak for yourself.
I think it’s fine that PoW has kept her health private, no criticism there. KC3 is the head of state, and his medical issues can’t really be kept private. I wish them both well. As for the rota, definitely a hunger games situation, it’s going to get gross.
Nah. It didn’t work that way for Meghan, when every royal “expert” was out there blasting that the senior, HRH, working royals are publicly funded so the public is therefore entitled to know their private medical information.
It’s qwhite interesting how many instances we’ve seen where protocols, rules, and personal invasions/harrassment applied to Meghan but Kkkeen gets an altogether different level of care and empathy and privacy.
I agree, Meghan was treated differently than Kate in all areas, and that was wrong. Including when it came to privacy, or especially when it came to privacy. They both deserve(d) medical privacy, as we all do.
Very early in the “Meghan days” when her name started appearing everywhere, I read an article , DM perhaps, that stated that anyone who married in to the RF has no expectation of privacy. I thought this strange at the time, and felt it was aimed at Meghan, because on the same page was Wm defending Kate’s right to privacy.
Privacy tour?
So, to me, the bigger issue that they’re not saying is that the health crisis is showing how useless the monarchy actually is. It doesn’t even matter if it’s slimmed down. The only people worried about it is the BM bc they’ll have less stories. Bc, at the end of the day, what’s going to happen? They’re gonna call up the reserves to do what? Go to a museum? A soccer game? The BAFTAS? Oh nooooos! No one can do that for a few months? And? The world keeps turning. The monarchy is unnecessary and it’s never been more clear. But the BM will tell us otherwise.
I posted something similar about William and BAFTA – he’s really not necessary to any of these organizations, or his patronages, or Earthshot, or once a month investitures, or diplomatic relations with Italy, etc., etc.
The BM might try to say otherwise, but just by reporting on the RF absences they’re making it known how unnecessary they are.
Yup, all this shows is how unnecessary they are. You could keep it this slimmed down and turn Buckingham and Windsor totally over to the public for tours and events, because nobody is living there anyways, and majorly reduce spend on security and staff etc.
So well said, Jais.
This situation was not unforeseen – maybe not this exact scenario, but the general idea that the slimmed down monarchy was too slim once Harry and Meghan stepped back, and the only other royals who can step up are the Gloucesters and the Kents, who already do more than W&K anyway.
It’s almost like they should have made an effort to keep the Sussexes in the Firm, and should have defended Meghan from the start from the racist press and should not have enabled/encouraged the smear campaign against her that drove her to the brink of suicide.
All of these people need to get really honest about the fact that Will and Kate aren’t even a quarter in. That’s the real issue that none of them will address.
They harassed the competent adults to a different continent, and they aren’t coming back.
At the end if the day William is the Heir not Princess Anne who is now stepping up.to help.Charles….I hate calling names but seriously what a failure William the heir turned out to be. Looking after his wife pleassse we have all seen the pics of him roaring in Kate little child face, shut de fk up !
He doesnt want to visit Wales, he doesnt want to be the Head of the church or Commonwealth, he doesnt want to do the Heir duties, DM.quoted that he just wants to prepare the future heir George , thats his job now dont you know !!! Seriously , compare him.to every other King or Heir in Europe, what family would put up.with his BS, spoilt brat
The slimmed down monarchy was a good idea in theory but in practice it is a terrible idea because William and Kate are too lazy to take on enough work. Having Harry and Meghan leave was a blow, but could have been managed had the Wales doubled their workload.
The whole “slimmed down monarchy” concept hinged on both William and Harry and their spouses working as full time Royals, which would have given Chuck the opportunity to slowly ease the senior citizen cousins out and reduce his siblings workloads.
With William and Kate not wanting to work, with Harry and Meghan being forced out and Andy just being an absolute creep, there is nothing left but pensioners and hangers on until the Wales kids grow up, and they’re not going to get the luxury of working part time that William had.
If Chuckie wanted to, he could use his RR rodents to force his petulant little heir to work. That would make for interesting articles.
Yeah, it’s funny how their answer is always “who else can step in” rather than “W&K should step up.”
On a related note, the Greek royals are scheduled to hold some sort of memorial service for King Constantine this month. Charles was initially slated to attend. Charles, not William. He was William’s Godfather, and William didn’t attend the actual burial last year for….reasons. And now that Charles isn’t going, you’d think William would step right in for his father. But he isn’t going to do it–nope, I saw on twitter and other places last night that maybe Anne or Edward would be attending instead. What is wrong with William? He must be just terrible. His personality disorder and arrogance must be absolutely huge.
There are no such things as Greek royals. Please stop helping to resurrect these ghost monarchies. The Greek people determined a long time ago to be free of the free-loading grift.
How did they do it? Asking for a (Canadian) friend.
Seriously…what does W do? What does he like to do, get excited about doing?
He blows off most of the good events (BAFTAs, sports) he’s not some devoted family man who spends lots of time with his wife/kids, he had a part-time job for awhile that he was lackluster about showing up for, he doesn’t seem to enjoy travel, has servants to take care of all his basic needs, from cooking and home maintenance to accounting and PR…what does he WANT to do? Even mean stodgy George V had a stamp collection he was passionate about!!
What a contrast with his brother, who’s so passionate about so many things and such a do-er. Left to his own devices, Harry would spend quality time with his wife and children, go exercising and then charge out into the world to spotlight causes, build community and raise money for people in need. Even Charles was driven to help underprivileged British youth and started the Prince’s Trust as a young man. His whole organic gardening at Highgrove thing was a bit self-indulgent but he was passionate about it! Charles loves art and beauty, he goes to the opera and he watercolor paints and he spends time in nature.
What does William do with his days? What does he actually care about?
Charles’ insistence on a streamlined monarchy was always ridiculously short-sighted. And now it’s biting him in the ass.
His idea of a “streamlined monarchy” only meant he and William would share the money with fewer people.
Do you know what’s better than a slimmed down monarchy? No monarchy at all. The people of Britain should be voting for the head of state. If Chuck or Peg ran for public office, they would lose, because they’re terrible people.
Exactly.
None of the royals are necessary in 2024. They don’t do actual work. They aren’t relied on to produce anything. This is all just nonsense.
The BM, along with BP and KP, don’t want to admit they messed up with the Sussexes and that’s why they are pushing the drafting of the York sisters. Regurgitating old Sussex stories doesn’t land like they use to; dragging out the Markle trolls aren’t going to help either.
OFFS just stop!! Lady Colin Campbell ISN’T by any stretch of the imagination. She has NO CONTACT with the Royal family, NONE and was never, ever a friend of Diana’s.
Colin cambel was married to lord Colin Campbell for a year, and only that long because under British law you had to be married a year and a day before you can divorce.
Lord Colin Campbell was a alcoholic when he met (her) and they were married after 9 weeks of drunken partying. When he came to and looked into her biological and social history he left her and stayed away until he could divorce her. His family have asked her for years to stop using the title as its disrespecting his widow and as the old witch only lived with lord Colin for a couple of weeks.
She has been down on Megan from day 1 and I would have loved for Harry to have taken out an injunction against her years ago. She pedals her lies every day and spreads more gossip at her tea parties that she charges people to attend. Any person /company paying this shrew needs their bumps read!
And as for the slimmed down monarchy, tough, they drove away every ounce of charisma they could have wished for.
Let’s hope this is their death knell
The king has a few official duties, no one else in the family does. They will be exposed as doing nothing else of importance. The Sussexes were driven out because they were too popular, the rf will not risk asking them back now for even a limited bit.
This situation really is a double-edged sword. On the one hand the media is trying to gin up sympathy for Chuck and Kate, especially Kate with her extended hospital stay and long recovery. However the other side of the sword is how much their absences make absolutely no difference, and shines a harsh light on how utterly useless the BaRF is. Who cares if William doesn’t show up for the BAFTAs, he rarely does on a good day. Who cares about the silly ribbon-cuttings and faux-military cosplay and pulling a pint at some quaint pub? Their *tours* come off as nothing more than expensive vacations visiting the colonials and unwashed masses.
I’m just a cynic lol the poll out a few weeks aga said their popularity numbers were below 50 % so now they are going for the sympathy nos to bolster their numbers. I wish them well. The queen while ill with cancer worked up on till her death. They lost 4 member of the team with 3 of them out of commission isn’t it time they had a rethink of these so called royal duties, because now they a 7 people down.
All this calling for Beatrice & Eugenie to become working royals makes no sense as they both have children younger than the Waleses. Since those kids appear to be so fragile, they will combust if one of their parents miss a school pickup (no knock on the kids, just the media reporting surrounding them), are we to just be cool with B&E just dropping their maternal duties to go cut ribbons all day, every day?
Well, they’d be part-time royals like William and Kate and only do one or two events per week. If you have half a dozen people working part time you can still cover a lot of ribbon-cutting and plaque-unveiling… if you have any managerial competence.
Having said that, I think every country with a monarchy should get rid of it. Monarchies are inherently racist and based on “correct blood” and and have no place in the modern era. I also hate when people call Pavlos a “prince” or Marie-Chantal a “princess” because they are not — the Greek people do not want royalty, and the rest of the world should respect that. As an American, I would be outraged and offended if anyone tried to call Charles the “King of America.” We should all respect the decision of the Greek people to get rid of their idiotic institution too.
Massively reducing their grifting would be a good start along with requiring they pay taxes. Make the tax form public just so everyone understands how much they are grifting.
Jais, Beatrice has made a real effort to protect her daughter from the media, so I’m not sure that she would want to be a working royal and open her daughter up to public view. I agree that Eugenie is probably well aware of the fact that her life is so much better by not being around the brf.
I don’t think that KFC would want them to be working royals, but I also don’t think they want to be working royals.
It really is so much better for both of them to be peripheral rather than working royals. Unless your the king or the heir, there’s no benefit.
Especially since in this case, they all do more work than the heir, and don’t have the bonus of a duchy. They are all in the position of being dependent on Willnot after Chuck is dead. I can’t imagine being put in that situation, Beatrice and Eugenie are so much better off finding their own role in the world. The Edinburghs are a cautionary tale if I’ve ever seen one.
What a thankless job it will be to work for the man and woman who do absolutely nothing, most of the time.
The only royal with what can arguably be called a “job” is the monarch, as head of state. All others are superfluous. And the head of state should be given a salary and live off that salary, and nothing else. And it should not be hereditary. The entire institution is just idiotic (and racist).
He slimmed them down into irrelevance. I think that’s the biggest danger. With 3 of 4 primary royals sidelined, will anyone notice? Will anyone care? Just more fuel added to the ever growing fire around the monarchy and whether it should still exist. And I agree about H&M being dragged into this as cover. I’m sure we will hear stories now about how awful they are for not flying in to support K&W during this difficult time. And if they were to visit, the narrative would be how awful they are for stealing the spotlight or for taking advantage of K&W in their weakened state.
A bet that they wished they had Harry and Meghan now. The press have twisted the narrative about Harry and Meghan they couldn’t help even if they wanted too. The press have made Harry and Meghan out to be worst than mass murderers. So I think the Royals deserve all they get. Watch out for the negative Daily Mail headlines about Harry’s award. All the tables are sold out for this event, I looked it up online.😊