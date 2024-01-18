Princess Kate is ‘doing well’ as she recovers from abdominal surgery in the hospital

Is anyone else genuinely surprised that we still don’t know the Princess of Wales’s mysterious illness or ailment? Kensington Palace cited Kate’s “medical privacy” in their statement, but the British media seems to play fast and loose with who gets privacy for what. I’m actually starting to wonder if Kate’s hospitalization will turn out to be one of those open secrets among the rota. In any case, palace aides are speaking to journalists off-the-record, but we’re still left with more questions than answers. They’re still insisting that Kate checked into the hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled surgery, and that she will be in the hospital for the next ten to fourteen days, after which she will need a months-long recovery. We also know that William is canceling his schedule in solidarity with his wife. Here’s more from the Mail:

The Princess of Wales is said to be ‘doing well’ after having a successful abdominal surgery, according to Palace sources. Kate Middleton, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic in Marylebone yesterday for the planned procedure this afternoon. It is said to have been a success and the Princess is now ‘doing well’ in her recovery, sources told The Times. The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days after which she will return home to Windsor to continue her recovery with the support of her family, Kensington Palace said. It is understood not to be cancerous. The Princess is likely to be advised to recuperate for two to three months, and her return to official duties will depend on medical advice closer to the time. Kate is not expected to return to public events until after Easter, and her husband Prince William will combine being by his wife’s and children’s side throughout. She was not rushed for hospital and her condition was not something that developed over the weekend, according to reports. The Prince will also postpone a number of engagements as he supports his family, and will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital. He will also do no official duties during the immediate period after Kate’s return home. Royal aides will provide a revised schedule for William in due course. Kate is close to her family, and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and sibling Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are set to rally round and help support her recovery at the Waleses’ home in Windsor. Neither William nor Kate will travel internationally over the coming months. William and Kate were said to have been planning a high-profile visit to Rome this spring as part of a European charm offensive, but this is now in doubt.

[From The Daily Mail]

There was also something about how William would be juggling the children’s school run and taking care of poor Kate, like they don’t have a million staffers and endless resources. While I understand that William and Kate’s priority is keeping things normal for their kids and William probably does want to ensure that the kids’ schedules are not disrupted, let’s be real – that man isn’t attending to his wife. Kate will be cared for by an army of professional nurses, doctors and physical therapists. Let’s also be clear, it’s not like William and Kate had a super-busy schedule anyway. Kate hasn’t been seen, heard from or photographed since Christmas and no one blinks an eye, because she often disappears for weeks and months at a time, and William is the same way. All they had on their schedule was promises to be keen in Italy and some kind of military-focused trip where William would copykeen Harry.

Speaking of the last time anyone saw Kate, this video was posted on Twitter on December 28 – a police/security convoy rushing to the hospital. My spidey sense is tingling and I genuinely hope she’s okay and makes a full recovery.

I hope all is well at Sandringham.

My spy in Marylebone just saw this convoy heading in the general direction of King Edward VII's Hospital at eight thirty this evening… pic.twitter.com/tOcVsP3rFU — Brian Moran (@RVdajdynCrclemN) December 28, 2023