“No Doubt will be one of the Coachella headliners this year” links

— No Doubt (@nodoubt) January 16, 2024
Coachella 2024
We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!
Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qwiRGJ4hzE. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. #coachella pic.twitter.com/oOlSRxZCuq
— No Doubt (@nodoubt) January 17, 2024
WTF regarding Anthony Anderson?!? I like to think I’m up to date on celebrity news/gossip, but I don’t remember hearing any of that. More people should definitely be talking aout it!
Yes! I kept hearing there were old charges, but didn’t realize there were new accusations as well. I remember learning early in the video production portion of my career that comedians should be assumed to be trash and it keeps getting proved right. Definitely not all, but they have to prove they are on the side of good.
I remember hearing about these allegations years ago…but it didn’t affect his career at all…in fact, he got more famous and richer. Someone on Reddit asked if his accusers are Black women? There is always more outrage when the women are White…sad but true.
I hope this is the last of No Doubt.
They only had 2 good songs.
Gwen out grew the band years ago.
Hoping for an Oasis reunion tour even tho Liams voice is shot. Even a one night concert.
Def Lep, and Joe Elliott should be next.
Nikki Sixx and MC should have stayed retired.
KISS better not try another comeback money grab tour.
Bon Jovi, Duran Duran, the rebuilt Journey w/o Steve Perry, Quiet Riot, I think even Sammy Hagar is going to tour using VH songs as a so long to VH and more are all out on tour this summer.
Def Lep w/JE are headlining at the MN State Fair this summer. This makes me a little sad for them. How the Mighty ’80’s headliners have fallen.
Of course, The Beach Boys toured for decades so, what do I know?
As someone who was listening to No Doubt actively in the 90s this is just a bad take. They had some fantastic albums and music.
Highly subjective – you va. Like whatever or not…but imho No Doubt is always fantastic and I’m very excited by this news
Anthony Anderson got away with SA because his victims were Black women. Simple as that.
I remember those allegations against Anthony too. He got away with it. A lot of guys got caught up during Me Too, a lot slipped through the cracks, a few have gotten scooped up since, and tons of them are still out there. People should really put their foot down with Anthony though, because it’s just not gonna stay buried, there’s exposure there and it could upset productions. Not that that’s the important thing, but if for no other reason you should avoid working with people who have little volcanoes simmering.
The other question is, can someone like this will themselves to stop in order to protect their career? I’m not sure they can. If you get off by restraining a woman, I’ll bet that you can’t stop yourself. It’s bound to happen again if it hasn’t already.
That last paragraph dances towards a “he just couldn’t help himself” mindset, which is how this stuff gets excused.
Unless people who are sexually violent when they think they can get away with it are ALSO frequently assaulting their bosses, the power brokers in their industry, police officers, court officials ie people who have power over them and can bring immediate consequences to bear on them, yes in fact they CAN will themselves to stop.
They are picking and choosing every single day when and where they commit these crimes and who they think they can get away with assaulting. And they figure out ways to maintain access to more potential victims (ie HW with his agent producer stable sending him woman, priests setting up youth ministries, Andrew keeping connects with JE, Cosby keeping his date rape drug supply handy, etc so it’s well in their control and premeditated)
And if they find themselves to be one of the very few who are mentally ill to the extent they cannot control their actions, they can go seek treatment instead of continuing to inflict harm/trauma on vulnerable people. AA is NOT one of those very few.
“It’s bound to happen again” I’m assuming no pun intended?