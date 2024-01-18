“No Doubt will be one of the Coachella headliners this year” links

This year’s Coachella lineup includes No Doubt, Lana del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler the Creator. That sounds pretty good? [Socialite Life]

There was some kind of AFI Awards event last weekend too. [GFY]

Anthony Anderson’s reputation makeover. [LaineyGossip]

Every clip I see of Renee Rapp’s interviews, she seems amazing. [Pajiba]

These cheating-partner stories are bonkers. [Buzzfeed]

Who will be the new host of The Daily Show? [JustJared]

Kim Kardashian did a TikTok photo dump. [Hollywood Life]

Joel McHale will host House of Villains again. [Seriously OMG]

Donald Glover wore Zegna to the Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiere. [RCFA]

The strangest homes on Zillow. [OMG Blog]

Coachella 2024 We’ll see you in the desert this April!!! Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qwiRGJ4hzE. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. #coachella pic.twitter.com/oOlSRxZCuq — No Doubt (@nodoubt) January 17, 2024