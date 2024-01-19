Jobson: Prince Harry ‘has gone AWOL’ right when his father & brother need him

Prince Harry is due at the Beverly Hills “Living Legends of Aviation” event this evening, and most of us hope that his wife will join him. Harry was also photographed out and about in California earlier this week – go here to see the pics. He wore the California-bro uniform: shorts, sneakers, a t-shirt and a semi-puffy jacket. He looked cute, honestly. Those photos came out as the palaces announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery and King Charles would soon undergo prostate surgery. It was easy to predict what would come next: British media outlets screaming about how Harry should come home, except they don’t want him back, they just want him to BEG them to come back! Robert Jobson got the ball rolling with this ridiculous piece in the Mail: “Harry must be contemplating how it could have been so different. His family needs him, but he has gone AWOL. And it raises some important ‘what ifs’…”
Harry, Hal, H or Harold – the royal formerly known as Prince – must be sitting in his Montecito mansion contemplating how it could have been so different. Should have been, perhaps.
Rather than gazing at his navel or collecting pointless awards – such as being lauded as a ‘legend’ of aviation – the former Army chopper pilot could have been doing something useful for Crown and country. Once the darling of the British public for his service and a refreshingly fun character, there was a time when Harry played his role as a working royal to perfection. Likeable and engaging, he threw himself into official duties with gusto, home and abroad, and won favour with his grandmother, the late Queen.
Then, after he wed actress Meghan, he flounced off across the pond to start his new life. What exactly is this once hard-working man doing now? That’s not entirely clear, except to say that now, just when his father the King needs him, he has gone AWOL. Worse, he has burnt most of his bridges by attacking his family in books and films.
His brother William could really do with some backup, too, as he has to care for his young family as wife Kate recuperates from major abdominal surgery.
Harry’s self-imposed royal exile and Andrew’s enforced ‘exile’ following the Epstein scandal has exposed flaws in our constitutional system. We obviously wish His Majesty the King and the Princess of Wales well. I am confident they are both in the safe hands of the best medical professionals. Both are expected, in time, to make full recoveries. And the King was praised for revealing his condition – a benign enlarged prostate – to encourage men experiencing symptoms to be checked out. William is right, too, to postpone several of his engagements while his wife recuperates to care for their young family.
But these latest palace announcements expose some important ‘what ifs’. Who would step up should anything happen to the King or William? Prince George, the next in line, is still a minor. It would have been Harry. But that’s now in the past. Thankfully, one matter has now been sorted. That’s the issue of the Counsellors of State – senior members of the Royal Family who can step in for the monarch to help with public business in the case of illness. Until recently, we were relying on help from Harry in Montecito and disgraced uncle Andrew! But as of December, Princess Anne and Prince Edward can now stand in for Charles after the King sent a Message to Parliament.
Jobson goes on to say that Princess Anne should be the one to step in, should something happen to Charles and (bizarrely) William at the same time. Keep in mind, no one has said that William is ill or going under anesthesia. William is choosing not to work, not to step up, not to be a temporary (de facto) regent while his father has prostate surgery. William is choosing to cancel his schedule to go on school runs and visit his wife in the hospital for one hour every other day, and so be it. That’s the choice William made and that’s the choice Charles made too. Charles saw a fork in the road in 2020 and he chose the path of “exiling Harry and hoping William would step up.” It hasn’t worked out for any of them, so don’t give me any of this hand-wringing revisionist history about “Harry going AWOL.” Charles chose this. William chose it too.
As I’ve always said, post-Sussexit, the Windsors and the royal media have always treated Harry as the now-absent linchpin of the whole operation, that he was supposed to be around forever to pick up the work slack and act as backup for these kinds of medical emergencies. If Harry was so fundamental to the whole operation, why did they treat him with such disdain and malice? Don’t answer, I know already – they thought the child they neglected and abused would never leave. Four years later, they still can’t figure out a way to exist without him.
So harry should leave his family to help William. The same William who punched him. Is harry expected to do school runs. William has a large staff and his in laws to help. The ship has sailed where harry is expected to support his brother. Charles evicted Harry and Meghan and family so why is it expected that harry help his father.
Exactly. Harry is not AWOL he is living his life. Chuckles has the rest of the royal cult to fill in so there is no need for Harry. The only need is for the papers to write stupid stuff about this that’s the only need and for that all Harry has to do is breathe for stupid stories to be written.
AWOL? No, Harry served with honor and is an honorably discharged veteran. Jobbo the Hut is an ignorant ass insulting Harry. That’s all.
Guess Jobson “forgot” ‘the fix was in’. The Bee’s printer only printed out a statement for Option #5.
He seems to have forgotten Chuck’s first speech after QE2 passed.
“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king said.” .
Go flounce yourself Jobson. That hard working man is still a hard working man and is still a refreshing fun character.
The one gone AWAL is useless, lazy William.
And the Brits and their sycophantic press say: “What a great husband/father.” Not: “What an unfit for purpose heir.”
The same William who has never thrown himself into his royal role “with gusto”?
Harry isn’t the one gazing at his navel, cry harder.
KARMA IS A B***h and I LOVE HER.
How dare Harry be out and about a day before anyone’s surgeries happened or were announced! I mean, the gall of it all, going about his daily business, most likely completely unaware of either Khate’s surgery or his Pa’s over-wrought “look at me, I’m just like you commoners with my old man prostate problems” announcements. It’s always going to be this way for/from the British Rags, right? Insert royal problem here; Harry and Meghan come out on the other side because it’s their fault; it will always be their fault for anything big or small concerning or swirling about the royal family. I do use the term royal loosely. Those people are royal in title only. I don’t know why I keep expecting Chuckles, his side chick, Will.I.Am and the rest still living on Salt Island to act with compassion, grace and dignity when clearly that is well beyond their capabilities and their staffs as well. Fire the lot and be done with it!
Let them not be detectives please, we all know where Harry is, he’s with John Travolta being a legend today! Yay!!
It show how prince eggplant is incapable: in moments where he should step up for the king, theyre asking for anne…
The buyers remorse is strong, lol. The drama is real. Wasn’t this the same man who wrote about The Tindalls being the new power couple to dethrone the Sussexes?. FAFO is very real and folks back in England are finding that out big time.
Yep, they backed the wrong horse, and all they’re left with is manure.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes…
That last paragraph says it all. Abusers — and the coterie of hangers-on that supports them.
Oopsie! “What if” these people had just behaved with common decency? “What if” indeed!
Here’s the “what if”: What if the UK RF & Media had treated Meghan the way the American media has treated Harry? If they had, Harry & Meghan would still be in the UK.
They lost Harry because they worked so very hard to lose him.
Exactly!
Its definitely weird the way they’re talking like something is wrong with William. This article would make more sense (not total sense, but more) if WILLIAM was the one undergoing surgery with an extended hospital stay etc. but its Kate. She’s not in the line of succession, as cold as that is to say. She has no constitutional duties. She barely works. This isn’t like the POTUS and VP are going under general anesthesia at the same time and we need to make sure the Speaker of the House is authorized to act. This is more like Biden and Doug Emhoff going under at the same time. The Second Gentleman’s medical procedures have no impact on anything.
So why are they acting like this is such a crisis that Harry should come back???
ETA also, how can Harry be AWOL when they are literally posting a picture of him out and about in California? We all know where he is (generally speaking). It’s not some huge mystery.
Yeah, nothing they ever say makes sense. Like how they’re implying Harry’s lack of concern by showing pics of him leaving the gym the day BEFORE the announcements about Charles and Kate.
People mag really showed their asses with that one. They actually are stupid enough to title their article, which trended, with the fact it was the DAY BEFORE. Then how is it remotely relevant?
Harry could be out on a jet ski today, and it still wouldn’t be relevant to what is happening on Salty Isle.
@Becks1 these are just not serious people, all this hysteria because the king is having a standard procedure? Plans/expectations changed permanently 4 years ago: Harry and Meghan left and won’t be back. Charles and William have what they wanted. Both have the luxury of deciding how much or how little they work. Will knew about his dad’s prostate and whatever is really wrong with his wife and yet he had decided to keep calm and carry on NOT working. If the heir decides that it is right and appropriate for Princess Anne to do more and the other slacking 80 year relatives also to cover for FK, then who are we peasants to doubt William’s dedication and determination to go AWOL when needed?
I think Kate has something seriously wrong with her and it’s not just a physical problem. I don’t want to speculate further on her health but I do think this is a crisis for her and William.
Charles and William are weak men. Charles is incapable of dealing with a leaky pen and William is a self centered rage monster. Neither of them is capable of dealing with a major issue.
And I don’t like Kate but I think her health situation is very concerning. I hope her children are getting the help they must need.
They are talking like something happened to Will. That’s just bizarre. No one talked like that about Charles when he was the heir. It is like they all knew that Will doesn’t want the job and that’s why they were screaming & shouting that Harry was supposed to support Will since he left.
Great point, Sevenblue. What’s wrong with William? Why is he doing “school runs” instead of reassuring the nation?
Everyone knows that man is too lazy to truly be great at anything. Harry was the one who was sent to the commonwealth countries because he was more charismatic and had a personality. He has that Diana factor. William is a man prone to outrage and anger and he has no passion projects and does the bare minimum. At least Harry actually cares about his causes. There’s no spark with William and the press and family know that.
They know it’s more William isn’t right for the job. He is very incompetent. They desperately need Harry. Oh well, Could’ve, Would’ve, Should’ve.
Or is it that the rota all know those dire secrets about William that would be disqualifying, and are just waiting for all that to come out and disqualify him? George is next in line for the silly hat, but someone else – someone not as old as Anne or Edward, someone, ideally, more charismatic – – would have to bridge the leadership gap until he is grown.
All of this, meanwhile, bodes poorly for Kate, but it’s not clear why (health? divorce? scandal? Dislike or dismissal from the rota?) It’s clear that folks could FAR more easily imagine Anne as regent than Kate.
Harry has a young family too but he is expected to drop his family to bail out William. Announce to the world William is not ready for the throne. Since the Counsellor of State situation was settle with adding Anne and Edward there is no constitutional reason for Harry to come back. The BRF and BM created this toxic brew and they are choking on it.
I guess it’s really true. People are never so resentful/spiteful/abusive as when they’ve done someone wrong.
Every day, the litany of “we hate Harry—he’s awful—he’s the worst” bangs relentlessly on. Then every so often, something true breaks through: “We miss him, we need him”—
But then the complete inability to face/admit the fact THAT THEY’RE THE REASON HE LEFT. So we’re back to “Harry sucks! We hate him! His life is so meaningless without us.”
Honestly, Lin-Manuel Miranda *nailed* the whole royalist vibe in Hamilton. It would be comical if it weren’t ultimately tragic. What a waste.
“I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love da da da da da–”
Absent without leave? Again, the ratchets are treating Harry like a runaway slave. It’s been 4 years! This obsession gets creepier and creepier. The British media and the royal racket cannot function without Harry–that’s what they’re telling us. I’m teaching Hamlet right now and when we read about Hamlet seeing Rosencrantz and Guildenstern hoist on their own petards, I immediately thought of the whole royal insitution and its utter dysfunction. Truly, the only thing saving the whole wretched lot of them is how difficult it would be to dislodge them. We’re watching the Fall of the House of Windsor in real time–the only real question is how long the zombies will decay on the throne. All of the nonsense of the past few years shows that these people are incapable of functioning without the Sussexes. Whatever the hell is wrong with William and Kate is too damning/noxious/damaging to discuss. Charles is a weak fool. Andrew’s a major liability. And their only answer is to go after a child for having the nerve to get herself named after her grandmother.
Oh the guilt shitting of it all! Harry grew up, married, started a family, moved, bought a home, has a mortgage, does his own thing, you know like adults do. Keen away rota rats.
“Then, after he wed actress Meghan, he flounced off across the pond to start his new life.”. OMG! That’s not just revisionist history. It’s heavy gaslighting. And, accusing a decorated combat veteran of going AWOL is probably libelous.
Always trying to rewrite and control the narrative. They really try to act like people didn’t watch the documentary and his book. They act like the Oprah interview and book tour didn’t happen. You can’t revise history when it’s been stamped by the person itself.
That description is Jobsen’s anger at Harry for leaving. He was supposed to stay while the press attacked his wife and kids. It’s Harry’s fault and definitely not the fault of the BM. Just look at this last week’s articles about Lilibet. Jobsen and the press will never take any ownership in the part they played. But sure, Harry just flounced away. That description alone takes away all credibility from the article. It can’t be taken seriously.
The British press acts like the abusers they are here – with abusers it is always the victims fault and history is always rewritten. The way the British press employ abusive tactics like DARVO is astonishing and revolting to see. The MO is deeply abusive and that really should ring all kinds of alarm bells on a societal level – because the press doesn’t just abuse rich people who can insulate themselves to a certain degree and who can afford to fight back via the law. They also abusive people who don’t have the resources that Harry and Meghan have.
I know @Brassy Rebel – haven’t they heard of the saying ” you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.” If they really wanted Harry back to help out then surely using his beloved grandmother to attack the name of his two year old daughter isn’t the best way to do it. These people are so used to bullying others into doing what they want that they are shocked to the core when someone stands up to them and says “enough, is enough.”
@Laura D…I think it’s because no one with resources to do so ever has done so. This is a first for them, that someone they are abusing hired competent, Intelligent lawyers to fight back. And that H joined forces with their other abuse victims, well, OMG FAFO is REAL!!
Aren’t these awards designed to inspire more young people to go into aviation? Jobsen calling it pointless just to make a point against Harry isn’t exactly a chill look. What’s interesting though is that Jobsen says he expects Kate to make a full recovery. In time. The royal reporters are being weird and who knows if they’re being told the truth. But overall, they all seem to be saying Kate will recover. So I take that as good thing. And I do hope she does. I just think it’s all being dealt with strangely.
They have a lot of anger for an award they just recently heard of. It’s been around for about 24 years but now they say it’s pointless but hate that Harry is being recognized .
It’s the money – Harry was never supposed to be so successful. Back in the day, they brought Edward and Sophie to heel by embarrassing and humiliating them through the media, but they weren’t nearly so successful to withstand the attacks. Also, after a week where they attacked his toddler daughter over *a name*- he knows he made the right choice.
Yep. Harry and Meghan are loaded and are connected. It’s also been four years since they left. That’s a lifetime for the rota. They are not going to last without access to the Sussexes either.
“Just when the British media needs him, he goes AWOL…” There, fixed it.
The thing is, Harry is not AWOL. He was told that he had to choose between staying or leaving and he chose, with the permission of the Royal Family, to leave. The press wants us to forget this and the fact they demanded that the Palace reject his half-in proposal.
Of course, he’s not. The press also wants us to forget that, initially, this was to be a trial separation with everything revisited after one year, but BP reneged.
Exactly. You can’t be AWOL after you’ve been discharged.
Opposite day and outright and blatant lying kicking into full gear in 2024. The audacity to use terms like “AWOL”- absent without leave” and “self imposed exile” to describe people who were abused and harassed out of a country by their own family of vipers and family pet rats aka the BM.
“William could do with some backup as he has to care for his young family…”. This a-hole refuses to accept that Harry also has a wife and YOUNGER children than Willy Nilly. They told the Sussexes to leave and get jobs if they didn’t like their treatment. But even masochists have safe words. Yet, the Sussexes did exactly what they said, and actually thrived and prospered. Much to the haters’ chagrin. So stop crying RRs. You and your masters did this to yourselves. Perhaps there are other jobs you can get while waiting for your fave white supremacists to recuperate.
Exactly. I don’t think this writer has a clue what AWOL means.
It continues to irk me that they talk like Harry has nothing better to do with his time. Dude has, like, 10 jobs.
Exactly. The absolute gall of Jobson to ask what exactly Harry is doing now and to accuse him of navel gazing when the real constitutionally AWOL clown is William.
Especially since Willnot canceled all “several” of his engagements. Dude didn’t even have engagements that could be counted on two hands, get some fucking perspective.
All these articles dragging Prince Harry into this mess just have a huge ick factor to them. I just picture Jobson(or whatever writer ) sitting in a dreary corner of a room surrounded by old food wrappers salivating as he types out this 💩.
And how did “flouncing” come into this?! My conclusion is that Jobson is a flouncer.
They are going to lose their minds after tonight’s event. its going to be exhausting. Harry left 4 years ago and he’s still the centre of everything for them.
Ah, poor things can’t afford private nursing care or anything. They need PH to come back and help mind the sick.
Jobson and Kay are saying the same thing. We wish Harry had stayed in the UK. Both are pretending like Harry just up and left after he married Meghan and that they had no responsibility for him deciding to leave. Delusional and disgraceful.
He’s gone AWOL from…a former job?? The man quit his job 4 years ago, that business is now having staffing issues, and it’s…the former employee’s fault??
Well said. Can’t add anything more. You nailed it.
This would be a good time for Peg to be out and about working, I’m sure the public would be very sympathetic towards him, but no, he must take advantage of Keen’s health problems and hide away.
@MSLOVE agreed. Easy win for Will if he just rearranged his schedule and carried on working. Instead the RR are deployed to EXPLAIN how heroic he is being in a crisis doing the school run and visiting his wife in hospital for an hour whilst other staff who left the job 4 years ago, should return to do his workload?? This is all very unsatisfactory and the spin and blame shifting isn’t working.
When I read that Willy is not going to work or do anything because Kate’s in the hospital and his kids need him, it sent me back to my childhood, when my mother was in the hospital for emergency surgery.
My father dumped me at a neighbor’s house, (we didn’t know them), and he left me terrified with strangers and scared about my mother and he went out to the bars to party. I was 8.
I expect exactly the same from Willy, except at least his kids know their nannies and won’t be dumped with strangers. But Willy is not taking care of Kate or the kids, except for photo ops. He will be doing whatever makes him happy, as usual.
He hasn’t gone AWOL. He hasn’t been a working royal for almost 4 years. The only one who constitutionally has a role is Charles. Not William, not Kate, not Harry. So he’s not needed for starters. Charles is going under anaesthesia for what? A few hours? Then he may need a week or two of rest but surely he’s capable of working from home? He can sign laws in his bed or his desk.
For all his other engagements, even if William wants to spend 24/7 by Kate’s side, Anne, Sophie and Edward are all there. They can easily do the non constitutional stuff (that Harry himself can’t do anyway even if he was there).
Again they’re trying to create scenarios and set up the narrative that Harry is not a reliable Counselor of State.
Every accusation is an admission with this lot.
Harry does look cute in that photo. Happy and healthy as usual.
AWOL: absent without official leave but without intent to desert… Harry is not AWOL, he is living his best life. The rat rota are desperate and thirsty. It’s pretty hilarious 😂
Honestly the biggest fear that I think the rota is starting to privately give voice to is that people simply will start to not care about the royals. I dont think the average person on the street wishes Kate and/or Chuck in any harm, but at least in the case of Kate and William its not like they were the hardest working royals around anyway, and now they wont even get the little scraps of info and clicks they were use to getting. There going to be forced to A either cover people they know dont sale any papers/get clicks or B fight the American Media to get what info/ pics they can on the sussex family for whom they spent the past week targeting there two year old! Either way they will have to use resources that they clearly dont have and in the mean time hope that the British public dosent start to relize that the idea of the british royal family being essential to british life might not actually be true gasp!
The absence of the top 3 senior royals will not bring the country to a screeching halt. Life will go on without a ripple. The RF is desperate to avoid people from realizing this.
Does anyone recall what Harry said about Jobson in Spare? Yes, Jabba is Charles’ shill “biographer”, but I think he’s still hurting over Harry’s dig. To refer to a man fleeing for his and his family’s life as going AWOL, takes some chutzpah, especially given Jobson’s own participation in Harry’s torment. Even after the Sussex’s departure, there was Jobson on some chat show joking about Harry’s 4-year-old son being dangled over a balcony. As for the ‘substance’ (if you can call it that) of what he has to say, why is he jawing about Harry’s absence and not speaking glowingly about the fill–ins– Anne? Ford Fiesta? Also, just a week ago he was lying through his teeth about the Tindals being the next hot royal couple. Why isn’t he calling for those two loafers to assume some responsibility? Because he knows nobody cares what any of those yawns do. This stuff is all so predictable.
“Why isn’t he calling for those two loafers to assume some responsibility? Because he knows nobody cares what any of those yawns do. ” Absolutely and because he knows full well that no one is going to read his dumb crap unless he makes sure Harry and/or Meghan is somewhere in the headline. Even now with the King undergoing surgery and Kate hospitalized for god knows what reason most of the “articles” coming out are still smearing Harry. Pathetic.
This DM article is gross as per usual but I love how they’re implying that if Harry was still in the UK (being bullied by them) he would be the one “in charge” while Charles is going under anesthesia and not William lol.
I hope the BRF and other royal families figure out the heir/spare situation. In modern society no one wants to live in the shadow of their siblings their entire lives.
Harry has his own family. He shouldn’t have to put an institution and monarch/heir (who don’t even like him) before his own wife and kids.
Incompetent for heir purpose Willy drove himself in his ‘look at me in my midlife crisis expensive car’ for a 15 minutes visit to see Kitty on the 3th ! day of her ‘hospitalisation’.
However the UK media want to spin Kitty’s hospitalizing and upcoming mounts of absence, this tells you everything you need to know about the status of that marriage.
Since Willy sells whatever storyline he wants to the royal press to report – if he really cared about Kitty – they should have been reporting that ”he was at her bedside when she woke up after surgery”, or they should have shown (pap) pics of him going/leaving that hospital immediately before/after her ‘surgery’. But no, only 3 days later. Really?
By AWOL does he mean that Harry is in his beautiful home with his wife and children making a new life for himself as was agreed to like 4 years ago at the Sandringham Summit? That ain’t AWOL, Jobson.
Has anyone else noticed that Camilla’s name has not been seen in any article ? Last time I checked she is the “Queen” you know the one who steps in for the King. The one getting paid for the job. She is a Counsellor of State. Based on past monarchies the Queen steps up when the King had health issues. I guess being buddy buddy with media is paying off. Throw most of the shade of Harry who isn’t part of the circus and may as well take a run at William when she can get an opportunity. This is what bought journalism looks like
It is Williams job to step up. Elizabeth as a young wife and mother was called on to do appearances on behalf of her father who was in failing health. Camilla can do appearances but she is still not the next monarch.
Starting to think all this drama was ginned up just to try to force Harry to cancel his appearance at tonight’s event.
They never acknowledge that Harry has a family of his own- Meghan, Archie and Lili. What is the reason for this failure to acknowledge their existence, one wonders? BTW, someone should stick a fork in Jobson. He’s done- all fat and no blood.
You can’t be AWOL from an organization that you don’t belong to anymore. He’s been gone FOUR years. They’ve gotta find something else to do.
OK my celebchy friends, please sit down before you readings my first sentence as it may shock you 🤣, I AGREE WITH JOBBY, HA, but only the part where he said Harry threw himself into his work with gusto, 🤣
Yes JOBBY he did, and how it must pain you to have to one, admit it and two, realise it. Harry worked harder and longer at everything he put his hand and heart to, unlike the rest of them. The Queen knew this and that’s why she overruled both Charlie and Billy to ensure that HARRY and Harry alone had invictus! If they (including the likes of Jobson) had treated Harry and Megan with the respect and decency they deserved, instead of towing Billy’s line, Harry and Megan would be still be here. Covering all the bases and then people might still believe we need the Royals. Final point JOBBY A. W. O. L, no, Harry isn’t absent without official leave, he does not and did not need anyone’s permission to leave, the Royals had a choice to make, and chose the wrong way.
Lord help me not to cuss these people out. What is wrong with Robert what’s his face? Harry family is younger than William family the last time I checked. Why should Harry not be around to drop his own children off at their own school to go be a doormat for Willy and Chucky and the rest of the people who tried their best to take his family from him. F these people
What you put out in the world will come back to you. The Royal Mafia Family lied, steal, poisoned the rat media against Harry and Meghan. They evicted his family and put their lives in danger. The evil monster has just began to pick apart the royal mafia family. They better buckle up the rough ride has just began.
I forgot to add that at least Harry can see his navel , can’t say the same about Robert jobson
He is so overweight he appears out of breath when he talks.
My god the British media . They have spent the past 3 years trashing Harry Meghan and his kids. First sign of trouble th3 pres. are crying Harry should come back to help his family. They hav3 basically ignored him and treated like h3 didn’t matter. My god now the need him and still the can’t be civil. 🤮
This is called, Kate and Charles having medical concerns isn’t enough of a long term draw story to sustain distraction from Andrew appearing in Epstein files unless we somehow make it about Harry so, what Harry story would KP and BP accept so they will allow us access to any medical information that keeps people clicking on our news stories.
The use of the term “AWOL” is deliberate here. They know how important the military is to Harry. So they use this term to try to get under his skin.
And they’re continually trying to describe his military career.
Move along, nothing to see here. Just another day in DARVOland. And again with the attempts to put Harry in the same bracket as uncle P*edo.
Didn’t Harry leave years ago? lol
I think that after four years, the rota may finally have looked around and realized that the next twenty years of royal headlines are looking…bleak. Harry and Meghan are not following the path that was foretold by the British media.
They were supposed to flail and be subject to mockery before begging to be let back in to the royal fold. They were supposed to be pathetic and ever-present, going to the opening of an envelope and providing great content for the rota to elevate the remainders. That did not happen. The Sussexes are, ironically, actually doing what TOB claims to want to do- supporting select causes that are doing meaningful work on the ground. But that is not the script that the rota expected. If anything, Jobsen and his ilk should be grateful that Harry got this award when he did, because otherwise they are going to have to spin gold out of appearances from Sophie, Anne, and (I guess?) Camilla for the next few weeks.
I think there are some really angry writers for the bm and they are determined to let everyone know how angry they are. I suspect none of them got into the Legends of Aviation award ceremony/dinner and after party. They only way to get a ticket to the after party was to be one of the attendees.
I hope that Harry & Meghan make sure there are not pictures or a very quick one going in and coming out. We already know what the paparazzi are willing to do and if I were H&M I wouldn’t give them an inch.
So, here’s a question. Does Harry want to be a Counselor of State? He no longer has a home in the UK, and I thought this was a big deal when H&M had Frogmore Cottage because he was hardly ever there. I find it interesting that he hasn’t been removed from that list.