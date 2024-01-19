Kay: King Charles surely wishes he could call on Prince Harry’s ‘box office draw’

It’s been four years of this exhausting, obvious and childish melodrama from the UK and it’s crazy that they don’t understand how juvenile and warped they sound all the time. The Windsors, the British media and seemingly a good chunk of the British populace have all agreed that the best way to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is through a patronizing combination of hatred and projection. This week, in the wake of the Princess of Wales’s hospitalization and King Charles’s announcement about a prostate procedure, this group of people can’t simply say: we wish Prince Harry was around, we sort of miss that ginger, we treated him unfairly. Instead, it’s this convoluted and pathetic argument of “Harry should want to be back in the UK, but thank God he’s not around because we hate him, even if we really do need him!” Behold, an excerpt from Richard Kay’s latest Daily Mail column, “Charles’s slimmed down monarchy is coming apart at the seams – just as Anne predicted.”
Ordinarily at such a moment, King Charles’s son would be able to take up some of the royal slack. But Prince William has, understandably, put the welfare of his wife and children first and postponed his official engagements. That the three most important members of the Royal Family – Charles in his position as sovereign, William as heir to the throne and Kate as the monarchy’s most relatable figure — should all be absent from the public stage at the same time is alarming enough.
But what is far more striking — and should also be a cause for concern — is just what these medical emergencies mean for the ability of the House of Windsor to fully function when it is beset by unforeseen setbacks. For, if nothing else, these health alarms have exposed the consequences of a slimmed-down monarchy. Shorn of such dependable figures, even for a short time, they reveal just how empty the royal cupboard is.
More telling perhaps is how quickly a problem can turn into a crisis. For decades the royals glided serenely through many a difficulty because there were enough of them to deploy. If one family member was indisposed another would seamlessly step in. But the turbulence of recent years, from Megxit to Prince Andrew’s Epstein crisis and the death of Queen Elizabeth, has put resources under the heaviest of strains.
In private moments, Charles must surely wish he still had the box office draw of Prince Harry to call on. The ‘old’ Harry that is, the fun-loving prince who threw himself into royal duty with a verve and a popularity unmatched by any other family members. But that was before marriage, self-imposed exile to California and bitter estrangement from his own brother. Together with the forced exclusion of Prince Andrew as a working royal over the Jeffrey Epstein affair, the absence of Harry and Meghan has done more to slim down the monarchy than any kind of tinkering that Charles himself might once have envisioned.
When the late Queen marked her golden jubilee in 2002, the balcony heaved with royal hangers-on. Fast-forward ten years to her diamond jubilee in 2012 and that same balcony looked somewhat sparse. The handful that stood to acknowledge the cheers of the crowds were exactly as Charles had been advocating, a nucleus of royals representing the direct line of succession.
That same tableau was repeated in the summer of 2022 at Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, but while the numbers alongside her increased because of the presence of William and Kate’s children, the absence of Harry was notable. Even Charles could never have dreamt that this slimmed-down vision would not include his younger son, daughter-in-law and their children Archie and Lilibet. Which is why today the sudden — if temporary — removal of three key figures exposes the limitations of this new look Royal Family.
How prophetic Princess Anne’s words now seem when she was asked ten months ago about the new King’s plans to reduce the royal workforce. ‘I think “slimmed down” was said in a day when there were a few more people around,’ she observed. ‘It doesn’t sound like a good idea.’ Charles’s rationale was not just based on the physical presence of a bloated family, but also on confronting the public perception that it is kept afloat by the taxpayer. He is keen for the monarchy to be seen as value for money. Achieving all of this can only be done by reducing what the institution actually does.
This week’s events are testing the strategy in a way courtiers had perhaps not anticipated. It is fortunate therefore that these medical bombshells have come at a time when royal duties are traditionally lighter. Imagine if the alarm had occurred midway though a state visit when both the King and William and Kate would have been playing central roles. Despite these dramas, the public are entitled to ask how well Charles’s small-scale monarchy will cope. They may also question whether or not the royals’ extraordinary portfolio of houses may need to be slimmed as well.
“Charles’s rationale was not just based on the physical presence of a bloated family, but also on confronting the public perception that it is kept afloat by the taxpayer. He is keen for the monarchy to be seen as value for money.” Instead, there’s a smaller number of people with more Sovereign Grant money, spread out across more than a dozen castles, palaces, forts, cottages and mansions, and the newly slimmed-monarchy is now saying they need to do less, be seen less and you can’t count on them in a crisis either. “Charles must surely wish he still had the box office draw of Prince Harry to call on.” If Harry was still around, he would be used in much the same way he’s being used now – as a deflection from the larger issue of an extravagantly financed family out of touch with the issues Britain faces. And guess what? Harry is never coming back, and he’s said that repeatedly with his whole chest. Instead of acknowledging that and giving royal commentary in good faith, Kay and the others are lamenting “why did jolly old Harry have to leave us, he should be back here to ease some of the workload off Charles and William!”
They almost said the quiet part out loud. Harry would have been called upon to pick up the slack in the slimmed down monarchy. With 2 out of commission due to health issues, and 1 due to sheer laziness, Harry would have been expected to carry the monarchy, like he always did. Oh Harry was the most reliable one? Should have thought of that before you smeared him.
Not only that, they romanticized the pre-Meghan Harry years as though he didn’t just share (in Spare) that during those years he had little to no money of his own, only got nice suits/clothes for events and was shopping at TK Maxx for his own personal wear. He was a trained little leech, struggling to find his own direction and purpose.
Why would anyone want to recreate that period of their lives after having achieved some freedom and accomplishments of their own?
This part! Them longing out loud for the pre-Meghan years when he was exhausted, unhappy, when the press had scared or run off any romantic partner he had cared about, when he was treated like remainder furniture by his entire family. Sounds great!
The press is so disgusting. They are angry that they are left in this situation they had a hand in creating with no material to cover. They must be so frustrated by what they have lost with the Sussex family gone but it has been YEARS at this point.
Nicely said, Yup. As if Harry were gloriously joyful as the BRF’s funny but popular guy, flirting (oh, please) with his sister in law, and looking for an English Rose of his own. He was incredibly unhappy and the Press managed to make his life hell.
💯percent!! Chuckles backed the wrong horse and now he must live with it. Harry was the one they could count on but they drove him away. The all knew the Peg and his wife are useless but Chuckles is weak and he did what Peg wanted so he didn’t have to deal with him. So here we are and Chuckles needs someone and his heir who couldn’t care less about his wife is using her problems for his gain so he doesn’t have to work is not helping his father. Chuckles is now in need of some of Harry’s shine but those days are gone.
They did say this part out loud: “Together with the forced exclusion of Prince Andrew as a working royal over the Jeffrey Epstein affair, the absence of Harry and Meghan has done more to slim down the monarchy than any kind of tinkering that Charles himself might once have envisioned.” – H & M got out but they will ALWAYS be the #1 scapegoats for any issues the royal family have – this sh*t never ends!!! They are not at fault for any of this and they tried to stay half-in and half-out, which would have made them available during this empty-ranks period, but the queen said no. (and do we detect a boo-hoo about the “forced” exclusion re: Andrew -? – in what world is there any excuse to bring someone party to trafficking and abuse of underage girls back?).
I said it before and I’ll say it again. That press and family are going to destroy each other because that press are not going to last another year without access to their golden geese. These people are flailing big time. I thought William and Kate were the mega stars and that Zara and Mike were the Sussex replacements. What happened? That rota sees that their investment in the others hasn’t payed off and backed the wrong horse. They see their papers and jobs ending, they see lawsuits and no money. Desperation. I truly wonder what the relationship between the palace and press will be like because the Sussexes aren’t returning. You can tell these people are bored and the royals don’t want their secrets leaked and have that light put on them.
Its like the inbred royals don’t see the obvious contradiction. Why did the Duke and Duchess get forced out, not protected by the family (obv racism) but also- they were “too popular” they pulled focus. Charles could not stand that his wife was beloved and he was in her shadow, and he could not stand that his son and daughter in law were the “box office draw”- so they had to go. But now- they expected the level of positive attention that the Duchess of Sussex got to just fall into their laps. And no one gives a crap about them.
Abolish the monarchy.
As mentioned, Harry is gone, that ship has sailed. Instead of lamenting his absence, acknowledge your participation in chasing his wife out of your country. That Harry was young and without his own nuclear family. He has that now and priorities his family over gutter press onslaught from you and his birth family.
They’re verging on that old question, if a tree falls in the forest, does anyone hear it?… if a king is absent for three weeks getting his man parts tuned, and the country meanwhile runs just fine, is his presence needed at all?
Thank you, thank you, thank you. That’s what I hope happens. That this makes a lot of people who are having a difficult time paying their own bills. That the royals don’t do anything at all. “What if this had happened during a state visit?” Well the people who actually have the job of negotiating would do it. And do it a lot better. And cheaper. They aren’t diplomats anymore. They aren’t anything anymore. Except a distraction that the Tory government uses to cover up their own crimes. Cut off their money and pay them a salary just like government employees. Make them prove their worth. Because they can’t.
Yes, CHAINE. The fear is not “how empty the royal cupboard is”, but for UK people to realize that they don’t need fancy porcelain at all!
I am just a casual royal watcher and an American so maybe it’s me just not understanding, but all this fuss about who will step up to work is so silly because the “work” is literally them just showing up to places for an hour and smiling? No? Like who cares if they stop doing that, absolutely nothing will be different. The completely overinflated self importance is tiresome in the extreme.
Well, someone’s forgetting that Harry offered a half-in, half-out idea, but it was quickly turned down? Who did that I wonder? Was it King Sausage Fingers maybe?
@Sophie WK were already part time and were afraid if H M were officially also part time and still easily out performed them, then their scam would be exposed!
I don’t know which is funnier, Kay calling William and Kate “dependable,” or suggesting that Charles thinks the value of the monarchy is worth the amount of money spent on them. Absolute morons, all of them.
David Niven was best friends and shared a house with Errol Flynn in Hollywood in the 1930s. Years later he ruefully recalled that he could always depend upon him to let him down! Will can be depended upon to go MIA when the work is being divvied up but still be out there enjoying the luxury!
Completely off topic: My step-father was a stand in and stuntman for David Niven back in the day. I always thought that tid-bit was pretty cool. He said David Niven was pretty cool, and it was one of his fondest memories of his varied career paths.
Surly Gale. I love that info. I’ve found myself watching Four Star Playhouse on youtube over the last few months. David Niven was fantastic – Enchantment has to be one of my fave films.
He wrote a book about his life that I read when I was 15-16. It was a fascinating read and he called it The Moon’s a Balloon. It was almost 45 years ago when I read it and i still remember it.
If William is dependable then he should be stepping up and running the show instead of taking a break
You mean like when he was so dependable “working” as a helicopter pilot? Or when he was so dependable about showing up at the BAFTAs? The only time Peg-boy can be depended upon is when he is hatching up a new scheme to throw mud on his brother, or when he is counting up all the benefits of being PoW. Luckily for him, he doesn’t have to actually do any work to get all those benefits.
Well, I enjoyed the last line about the public questioning the extraordinary portfolio of houses that may need to be slimmed down. Love that little threat thrown in. But I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again, this crisis is mostly a crisis for the royal reporters who need stories. Otherwise, it’ll be interesting to see if the public notices that it doesn’t actually matter that much if the royals aren’t around to, check notes, go to some soccer games and attend the BAFTAS. They’re getting paid obsene amounts of money to do things that are cute but not actually that necessary. The world will go on without them.
And all these public appearances are euphemistically called “work”.
this is exactly the time to really truly focus on defunding the monarchy, aiming towards abolishment. If we only focus on abolishment, they win, cause the task is gigantically enormous to untangle all the threads. However, if we focus on defunding, and start demanding our money back (I love the idea they get a salary, a full on job description and performance reviews every year) we can start to chip away at them. Make them spend their own money on their own houses, not public ones. Open the publicly owned ones to the public. Etc.
I bet Princess Anne regrets that great big cruel red feather in her hat, now the reality of “slimmed down” has come about front and centre. And can we please step to one side on this issue. Princess Anne does a lot of engagements, granted, far more than W&K. But the nature of these engagements is sometimes pretty pointless. She visited a friend’s kids’ school recently and the children barely noticed her, apart from the intrusion. The monarchy has to consider not only what slimming down means but what they actually do that has any real impact; most of their “work” is presenteeism and a huge waste of money and time. Will any of Kate’s passion projects or patronages miss her over the coming months? I doubt they’ll even notice a change. That sounds cruel; I wish her only well, but this is surely the reality of the BRF’s minimal worth as workers.
I feel the same way. Disrupting people’s work to be seen doesn’t seem useful to me. I’m not British so maybe it means something over there. I think if they were to stop that though then it shows how useless they are. The show must go on so they can keep the fancy trappings.
I also want to point out the continued rewriting of history by the press. H&M didn’t leave on their own accord. They were forced out. Funny how they are trying to change that story now that H&M are needed.
Also I think H&M would be there in a heartbeat if it weren’t for the iciness on the British side. H&M both have something called empathy (look it up, press). They know they aren’t wanted there though. They have seen enough cold shoulders to know that. They would also be accused of stealing the spotlight and whatever else the press could think of with tons of racism thrown in for good measure.
I’d love Harry and Meghan to come back, but that’s me speaking as a selfish Brit! And, exactly. For a week or two they’d be lauded as fantastic to have helped out, and then there’d be the usual hate.
The shade in the last line about the need to perhaps slim down the royal family’s real estate portfolio!
The rota are so desperate for tragedy. Kate recovering safely and Chuck’s benign procedure scheduled for next week isn’t generating enough interest or revenue for these ghouls.
Yep. That’s why they want the Sussexes to respond because they know people will move on and they want to keep this storyline going.
They need to stop with the what could’ve should’ve beens. They better call the Yorks might as well put Andy back to work at least let him earn his security instead of giving it to him for free. Fergie got time to spare, Beatrice and her husband are itching to be a working royal.
Andrew should not be put to work. Ever. There would be protests. The royal family ignores the scandal but the public sure wouldnt.
And the press would love that. And right now that’s all that matters to the Royals. Get the press off Charles and Williams back. Because the longer the press has nothing to write about. The more they are pushing back. Like the line about all the homes they own.
Having to petition for security 28 days in advance and not having a Secured home in Britain because he was evicted (and denied a room for a single night on a visit) I truly don’t understand how they believe he would just “pop” over for anything anymore. Maybe they all shouldn’t have been so delighted with all the hate and anger they pushed. I for one am looking forward to the Rota having three months with zero WanK engagement and a month with no chucky. May the redundancies pile up.
Plus, Harry couldn’t pop on over there right now anyway. He has awards to receive and will be busy.
The courtiers — perhaps — didn’t anticipate this? Well, obviously, people like Kay and the rest of the tabloids didn’t either. And neither did Charles. Or William. You play — you pay. What goes around— comes around. Each of these entities brutally harassed Harry and Meghan in multiple ways. What exactly did they think would happen?
Camilla might have anticipated all of this though. Perhaps she’ll use this “empty royal cupboard “ as a suitable opportunity to highlight her spawn.
Agree. The same courtiers who were running round a few days ago, rubbing their hands in glee that the Lilibet “truth” had been exposed. I bet they’re now running round scared shitless that their lovely employers are up against it and desperate for Lilibet’s father to help out. And well done to the tabloid talking heads. Where’s Harry now? Far far away, because you dragged him and his wife through the dirt for a living.
Richard Kay is saying what the rest of the press refuse to admit, that they wish Harry had stayed in the UK. They should have thought about that before they attacked his wife and children. Kay is also saying that he wishes that Harry hadn’t married Meghan which is probably the most insulting part of his screed. You reap what you sow. I also think there is a great fear amongst the press that with the main royals out of commission that the public will realise that they really don’t need a royal family hence the desperation for Harry to return.
They’ll always blame Meghan instead of admitting that man wanted to leave for years and wasn’t happy. They also hate what she represents. Meghan is a self funded, hard working American who was tenacious and strong willed. You add Harry’s strength, determination and being a soldier, plus Meghan’s and you have a powerhouse. They didn’t realize they only made him leave by constantly attacking her.
So first off – when the Sussexes WERE working royals we consistently heard how they weren’t as important as the other senior royals, they weren’t part of the long-term picture, they needed to accept their place in the hierarchy (significantly at the bottom apparently), etc. I remember on here how many of us said “but Harry and his wife were ALWAYS supposed to be part of the ‘slimmed down monarchy'” in the face of articles about how H&M needed to know their place or whatever.
And now, lo and behold, harry’s absence is a problem! Harry was supposed to be part of the slimmed down monarchy! Charles and William need harry!!!!!! HAHA. You could have had a bad bitch, but instead……
As for this line – “They may also question whether or not the royals’ extraordinary portfolio of houses may need to be slimmed as well.”
I howled. That’s also the issue that we’ve been discussing, right? Slimmed-down doesn’t mean the sovereign grant is slimmed down. For Kay to come out and say this directly…….there is a lot going on behind the scenes.
Dollars to donuts they are referring to the houses that were “gifted” by the queen to her cousins and more far-flung connections. No way will they touch Willy’s real estate portfolio, which perhaps will require an upgrade in order to properly care for his precious wife and children!
Translation of Richard Kay’s column: the abused son was so useful. We sure do miss him now that he’s gone.
And, of course, he once again accuses Harry of running away rather than being driven away.
Yes – we didn’t forget how it all went down. H&M proposed half in and half out. The queen was ready to sign off on it until C&W’s courtiers told them how awful that would be for them. They ran to the queen and raged about how it was a bad idea. Well how the tables have turned!
Is the British public ever going to realize how silly it is to have their taxes support pedophiles, adulterers, enraged baldies, and their army of servants? That family has enough money for each member to live in one nice house a piece with a couple of servants to scrub the toilets and dust. Total luxury in this day and age. They don’t inspire or do anything meaningful, do they? Nothing worth the price tag, anyway.
It’s coming. But it’s only been a little over a year since the Queen died. And look how far they have already fallen. I still don’t believe that William will ever wear the crown. And with all of them out for at least a month. The public will realize more and more. That the government functions just fine without them. I kept reading articles about how hard it would be to get rid of the monarchy. Not really. Just change the two or three things that the monarch does with the government. Like opening parliment. A third grader could do what the monarch does.
Yes. It’s soooooo obvious to non-Brits but they’ve been brainwashed by spectacle and the media over there. But none of them have the force of character QE2 did.
@ Robert Phillips ~ I disagree at what you consider ‘easy’ to get rid of the monarchy. Many First Nations’ treaties are with The Crown. In Canada, getting 10 provinces & 2 territories to agree to re-open our constitution and to agree as to what changes to make will be enormously challenging. In two official languages, plus Inuit.
We need first to defund them. Reduce their taxpayer funds. Reallocate those funds to health care, etc.
I love the idea they have a real job description, get a salary for said job and get annual reviews of their job performance. Measurable results. Focusing on abolishment only means they win, because it IS more difficult than you seem to think. Focusing on defunding, that is more easily accomplished.
I dunno. American here. Our taxes have supported at least one enraged baldie adulterer rapist. Here’s hoping that we never do so again.
I really wonder what QEII REALLY thought of Charles and William — and their likely impact on the stability of the monarchy.
They should only have one taxpayer funded home. Make the monarch and heir live in Kensington Palace in London, with Sandringham and Anmer Hall as their private country homes. Everyone else gets a job and pays for their own home. Then sell all the other homes/estates/palaces, or turn them into museums and tourist areas or rent out space to the public for events. This means when Charlotte and Louis are of age, they move out of the palace and get their own place somewhere else.
All of God forbid Willy’s precious spawn should not all be treated as top drawer royalty for their entire lives
I don’t know why Edward and Anne are not listed but this is from royal.uk ; Current Counsellors of State
Counsellors of State are appointed from among the four adults next in succession (provided they have reached the age of 21).
The current Counsellors of State are The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice.
I suggest The Bee, The Fly, and The Wasp step in as replacements while the more familiar royals hide out for the first semester of 2024. They are the real monarchy anyway.
What the press and everyone should be taking about is how the country and the people will benefit by removing the monarchy and using the taxpayer funds to benefit the people directly and opening up the Buckingham Palace and all these grand houses to the public as museums and make more money again for the people’s needs. in addition, giving the public more power in choosing their head of state. It really is a win-win proposition!!!!
“Even Charles could never have dreamt that this slimmed-down vision would not include his younger son, daughter-in-law and their children Archie and Lilibet.”
Is this the first time that Meghan and the children have been included in the conversation about Harry coming back to the fold? As for Harry’s “box office draw,” Charles couldn’t handle his own wife’s box office draw.
The only crisis here is the desperation to show that the UK can’t function without the RF.
They have finally reached the stage of acceptance that there is no Harry without Meghan and the kids. Ridiculous.
Yeah, I was actually surprised that Meghan Archie and Lilibet were even mentioned this time. That is not the norm.
There’s really only one person to blame for this mess, and his name isn’t Harry.
One has to, at least for a moment, enjoy the twisted bitterness of this sort of article. The “special relationship” between Palace and press is turning into a circular firing squad.
Honestly, the most notable thing about this IMHO is that he actually includes Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet in with the usual ‘Harry come home’ messaging instead of pretending they don’t exist or implying Harry should leave them behind in Cali like they usually do.
They must really be desperate, lol.
See this is the thing Kay, when you, for years heap sht on a person, especially in his formative years, there comes a time when he realises that his life has become a dung heap of other people’s views and problems.
When Harry joined the army he found a proper home and a proper family, one where you could rely on others to have your back, not be sticking a knife in it!
Then he came back and it started again, Harry had to leave the military because he couldn’t be allowed to have a higher rank than William, then he started invictus which he had to fight for. Then he met Megan and of the press went again, aided and abeted by his family. But this time, they came up against warrior Harry and he wasn’t taking any sht.. He warned them and they didn’t listen. So of they went to a brilliant new life, just a long winded way of the UK being told by a UK citizen, DEAL with it suckers, you fkd up with Harry and now your left with the dregs
“He is keen for the monarchy to be seen as value for money”, they literally take all the money they can (even from dead people in Charles’ case) and barely give anything back but sure !
Can you taste the saltiness of these Royal rats by reading it ? 🤣they wanted to treat harry and Meghan like crap and force them out and now they want to cry about it. Well too , bad too sad
Gee, it’s almost like Harry “put the welfare of his wife and children first” in getting them out of a potentially life-threatening situation. I thought that was understandable and commendable, right Mr. Kay?
Why do these sound like love letter from the RR? They are so so lonely right now. Still speaking about the ex.
Charles has made such a mess of his personal life for decades.
H&M owe him nothing.
Charles had Diana, who was Beloved by the public.
Did he treat her with kindness or appreicate her work?
Of course Not. He was jealous and treated her cruelly.
Reap what you sow.
Quite a few comments on DM today are saying if Charles, William and Kate are all off official duties and the day to day world continues to operate, it confirms they are in fact Worthless.
This! I just keep wondering what these people actually DO? It’s as the Brits have this glittery vase on the shelf they are so attached to that they can never put it away. Now it is cracked and broken. I’d be ticked if I had to pay taxes to keep these royal pets fed & watered. When it comes to value for the dollar, it’s beyond me. The whole family could get surgery and the country would be just fine. Maybe the people could find some tea to throw into the Thames?
The rota thinks William is a devoted husband and father because he’s taking off a few months while Kate recovers.
But Harry is a deserter because he prioritized the safety of his wife and children.
The double standards continue.
“the absence of Harry and Meghan has done more to slim down the monarchy”
Yes and their absence is due to the jealousy of William.
If William had one grain of sense he would take advantage of this opportunity to shine. He can be seen doing the school run and visiting Kate and also get in a few appearances while Charles and Kate are out of sight. He can meet and greet the public who offer best wishes and flowers for Kate. His appearances don’t have to be arduous or long just let him be seen regularly. He’d be the only game in town
“Even Charles could never have dreamt that this slimmed-down vision would not include his younger son, daughter-in-law and their children Archie and Lilibet.” Of course he could and did. That’s why he booted them from Frogmore Cottage so that they wouldn’t be in the UK.
The Prince of Wales needs to step up. That’s it. The only thing I find fascinating about all of this is that the bm is not screaming this far and wide. That’s his frickin’ job.