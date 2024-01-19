Buckingham Palace tried to inform Prince Harry of the king’s prostate

It took less than 48 hours for the British media to drag Prince Harry into his father and sister-in-law’s medical issues. Now that the shock has worn off, I’m really not concerned about King Charles or his giant prostate. All of the medical professionals have said that Charles’s prostate issue is very common, very manageable and that he’ll be back to work in two to three weeks. Meaning, it’s not a “constitutional issue,” and Charles was actually wise to do a full public disclosure about it. There is no reason why Charles or the palace would have to consult or inform the king’s California-dwelling son. And yet, that’s the big headline in the Telegraph: how did Prince Harry learn of his father’s enlarged prostate?? Will Harry devote a chapter in Spare Volume 2 to his dad’s prostate? Why won’t Archewell confirm or deny their knowledge of a king’s prostate??
The Duke of Sussex may not have found out about the King’s prostate diagnosis before the news was made public, the Telegraph understands. Buckingham Palace did make efforts to inform all senior members of the Royal family and that included relaying a message to Prince Harry.
However, the public announcement was made at 3.25pm UK time, which is 7.25am in California, and it is thought the Duke may have seen the news alerts before any private message. Both the palace and a spokesman for the Sussexes declined to comment.
Each side is keen not to stir up further tensions, aware that any kind of declaration could plunge relations to a new low.
But the development was reminiscent of the breakdown in communications when Elizabeth II died in September 2022. As first revealed by the Telegraph, the Duke found out via a news alert, as he was mid-air en route to Scotland when the public announcement was made.
LOL, no one died in this situation and again, a relatively routine prostate procedure – which hasn’t even happened yet! – is not a constitutional issue. It sounds like Buckingham Palace briefed the Telegraph and included a sly little reference to how they tried to get in touch with Harry. Perhaps they sent him an email (which would actually be fine). But that’s not all! One royal expert is begging Harry to get in contact with his father:
Soon after the announcement of Kate’s hospitalisation, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles, 75, will undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate next week. Now royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has told The Sun that the wayward Duke, 39, should “approach” Charles and Kate under the circumstances.
He said: “There is a very deep rift in the royal family. As far as anyone is aware, Harry and William aren’t speaking. It’s very unfortunate this has happened. Not only the King with an enlarged prostate but Catherine has also had an operation of some magnitude. Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach. So basically we don’t hear.”
Fitzwilliams added: “I would have thought Harry will approach his father, brother and also Catherine.”
In Spare, Harry wrote about texting his brother when their grandmother died and William blanking him and refusing to allow Harry to catch a ride on the royal plane. So.. if Harry texted his brother again, I kind of doubt William would respond anyway. Now, maybe Harry has contacted his father. We’ll only hear about it when Charles leaks it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So BP can leak it to the press, who are desperate for access. These people aren’t slick and all of this is coming off desperate and slightly manipulative. The press don’t want to admit they messed up and are scared of the future.
Manipulative and clumsy as hell because that snippet just implied that Charles’s prostate is of the same magnitude as the life (and death) of the queen. And if that doesn’t reflect the over importance society places on the dick and balls package, I don’t know what does.
On a more humorous note, I’m going to spend all day imagining the media’s fever fantasy phone call in which someone called Harry to say (in a posh British accent) “Hello, Harry? I don’t want to disturb you but I’m calling with some news about His Majesty’s balls. Well, actually, his balls are fine but his prostate is rather enlarged. Yes. Balls normal. Prostate HUGE. That’s all. Enjoy your week-END.”
(Week-END is pronounced like the Dowager Countess on Downton Abbey says it, of course).
Charkes is the king, the great chosen one, head of church, of course he has a giant prostate, bigger than yours!!
The bigger the prostate the closer to god.
😂😂
I needed the laughs that this thread is providing right now! 😭
Harry is the one in the family with the decency. I’m sure he would make a call if he deems it necessary. I bet he heard about it like the rest of the world because his family is rotten.
In Doria Ragland I trust. She said Harry has perfect manners. Charles is still his father, so I guess Harry would make an effort to call him up. If the call gets through the millions of men in grey, that is another issue.
As for Catherine, like the acquaintance she has become and as a former work colleague, I would expect Harry to send her a card, if much. A long time has passed since they shared the same office. No noblesse oblige with her.
You’re very hopeful. I don’t believe Harry has done anything not after the start of this week.
Lika Harry, I tend towards classy 🙂
They really do not deserve much though.
I think Harry is classy to his and his family’s detriment. Being the better person hasn’t worked for him in the past and has only got his wife and children attacked.
Check out how happy and flirty Kate was in the pictures with Harry back in the day. She misses the old days terribly…I really think she expected him to remain a bachelor and she’d retain her place between the two brothers in public.
How can you simultaneously say given the sensitivity of the situation the best thing would be a private approach, and then follow it up by saying, I would have thought he would have reached out to them. If he did what you said you would not know, that’s the point. Why do they feel like they have to know every private event that goes on if someone’s family? Is there anything they feel like they shouldn’t get a statement about? He’s a private citizen he does not have to inform you of anything he does. When are you getting that through your skull? I personally think that they don’t deserve his attention or care or well wishes since it’s never reciprocated, but I’m not him and it’s not my family.
Because they’re complete and total idiots. Truly, that’s the reason. They step on their own rakes multiple times each day.
‘wayward’. OK then. I know who’s ‘wayward’ in that family.
What utter nonsense from this royal reporter just to drum up clicks. He basically says it should be a private approach so no one hears about it but acts scoldingly to PH like he knows that nothing has happened. Maybe no one cares enough about you to tell YOU he’s sent his dad a text sir. I can’t believe ppl in this country don’t get tired of all this BS drivel.
They’re all dreadful, but Fitzwilliams is one of my least favorite of the RR assholes. Ever since he was caught giving his “review” of H&M’s Oprah interview before it aired and then tried to claim that such a thing was a common practice. Why anyone is still giving his lying ass a platform when he was credibly outed as a liar is beyond me.
A biographer for Charles wrote about Harry’s daughter and implied the queen wasn’t happy, with no pushback from the BRF.
Why would you contact a horrible father like that?
That author is now making the rounds to British TV stations saying he didn’t mean that, the Queen loved that Lili was named after her.
Huh? 🤔 So we can just ignore all the tantrums and rage fits from earlier in the week? Okay, I’ll pretend that none of that happened and I’m sure H&M will too. Smh.😏
Wonder if the author got a letter from a solicitor. I hope so.
Harry and his wife and especially his 2 year old daughter was under attack last week and this one . Cannot remember any one in that cult offering Harry support. Plus when Meghan miscarried, the palace said it was a private family matter and they won’t be commenting. They should keep the same energy this time.Kate is William wife not Harry, therefore her well-being is not Harry problem. I mean if Kate did not know Meghan well enough to talk about her hormones, how can Harry and Meghan possibly inquire about her stomach?
Excellent point, Over It!
Dear Leader, help us, the Tabloids are looking for a way to blame Harry and Meghan for Chucky’s enlarged prostate and Unable’s mysterious surgery.
I’m so glad Meghan is out of that hell hole.
I’m glad too. That family and press over there have lost the plot and are trying to fix a mess they helped create. Everyday those stunt queens in England seems to become more desperate.
I just hope Harry and Meghan have a relaxing celebratory evening this evening as Harry receives his award. With #ThatFamily, their future seems to be one crisis for them after another. Without drama, what is the purpose in that Monarchy?
Spare 2: the prostrate years
The press is desperate to hear anything about Harry right now. Plus, Harry’s not a senior royal anymore so why would the Palace be attempting to contact him. I think the Telegraph is making that up that story. As for Richard Fitzwilliams he can’t have it both ways. If Harry was to contact the Palace, it would be leaked to the press. So my guess is he hasn’t called any of them and he doesn’t have to.
Harry is 5th in line to the throne. He is not a working royal; but he is a senior royal.
Not in the Palace’s and press’ view. That’s why they make a song and dance about him being in the third row, not being on the balcony and stripped him of his security.
I wish folks would stop treating the torygraph like its not just another tabloid. I just find it difficult to take any reporting seriously that quotes Fitzwilliam. I imagine they paid him 200 pounds to put his name next to a pre-written statement? The whole system is so rotten to the core; how does this pass for journalism?
OMG in normal family dad would pick up phone and call his son to talk about his health issues, in BRF son gets an email from men in grey with subject matter “state of the prostate” LOL
They miss Harry so much and want his attention so bad, it’s so pathetically hilarious.
This. They want any little crumb that they can get from Harry. It’s hilarious.
so if it should be a quiet approach on Harry’s part then how would Fitzwilliams et al know about it? Is this actually aimed at BP or KP to leak any details of any communication from the Sussexes?
They need *something* to fill up all of that airtime! May as well let this guy spout about his random speculations, making no sense whatsoever in the process.
We are going to get the same old talking points from the RR for clicks. Endlessly speculating about what Harry should or shouldn’t do and how whatever he does or doesn’t do is wrong and attention stealing is just tiresome BS. If a tree falls in the forest does that not happen if royal sources don’t brief the royal rota that it did?
“Buckingham Palace did make efforts to inform all senior members of the Royal family and that included relaying a message to Prince Harry.”
Yet they’ve spent the last four years telling us Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down, quit, left, are no longer, senior members of the royal family. These people give me whiplash. And a headache, lol.
How much lower does their popularity need to go before they see this vile vendetta against the Sussexes could bring them all down? Besides being reprehensible people, the Windsors are plain dumb..my comment is sort of my response to the whole week of attacks on Harry and family. I’.m Looking forward to pics. From tonight’s ceremony
There is clearly a lot of sh!t going down behind the scenes at both palaces and yeah there is def some sort of crisis going on. To have the heir use his wife’s illness to do nothing is very very telling – Peggy wants the life that Harry has and I think he will also make a break for it, making sure he gets a nice pension as well. He is def the Duke of Windsor all over again.
They’re all so boring that this so called “feud” is the most interesting thing about them and they ( reporters / palace) are going to milk for all it is.
Harry and Meghan best remain silent and cease attempts to contact this decaying Rot of a family, just last week their innocent baby was put in crosshairs and it will lead to damaging effects especially when she grows up and reads how her “namesake” supposedly felt about her. The royal family will NEVER accept Meghan and his two children, they will barely accept him if he comes back crawling.
After Kate’s despicable behaviour towards Meghan following Queen Elizabeth’s death, why on earth should Harry contact Kate at this juncture? Kate was HORRIBLE to Meghan, and yet Harry is now expected to cozy up to his sister-in-law with phone calls, flowers, cards, or God knows what else the gutter press demands? I don’t think so.
So how long before they start saying that Charles grief over Harry caused his enlarged prostrate? Just wondering.
I think B & KP are trying to orchestrate a scenario to show that Harry & Meghan are so incognito that Harry cannot be relied upon to be called upon at short notice as a Counselor of State.
Also this article serves to show that on the flip side relations are so bad that Harry is never informed of anything.
Oooh, that’s a good call! Definitely plausible, imo, that that’s exactly what they’re doing. How can Harry possibly be relied upon!? 🙄
The press want Harry’s and Meghan’s attention. They can continue to starve. If the palace sent a msg…great the Sussex’s are aware. No need for contact.
Supposedly, Harry called Charles for his birthday – so why wouldn’t he call him for a medical issue? These royal experts aren’t experts in logic.
I hate to sound cynical, but interesting that the two accused of racist remarks are now the two vying for sympathy in the media and for Harry’s attention. Where were all these articles when KC and PW ignored H&M’s lives being in danger and when Meghan miscarried? Where was KC when PH tried to call him after their security was pulled? Neither side seems to be supporting the other either. Has KC put out a statement of support for Kate? Have W&K indicated any concern for KC?
Soon they’ll be saying that both medical conditions are all the Sussexes’ fault like they kept saying that they pratically caused QEII’s death.
Harry doesn’t know Kate well enough to talk about her abdomen.
Harry, we are ignoring you and Megan, we are ignoring Archie and lilibet, we don’t care about your birthdays, Christmas or christenings, we don’t care that you and Megan had a miss carriage, we don’t care about the veterans wounded serving this country, but your dad’s got a pain in his arse and your racist sister in law has had an operation, so you must respond to this terrible situation.
Harry to Fitzwilliam “fk the hell of toady, what I do /say has nothing to do with you. So if I respond it will be to my family in the UK, but don’t worry, I’m sure sometime within the next week either camzilla or your Palace puppets will let you know