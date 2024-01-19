Buckingham Palace tried to inform Prince Harry of the king’s prostate

It took less than 48 hours for the British media to drag Prince Harry into his father and sister-in-law’s medical issues. Now that the shock has worn off, I’m really not concerned about King Charles or his giant prostate. All of the medical professionals have said that Charles’s prostate issue is very common, very manageable and that he’ll be back to work in two to three weeks. Meaning, it’s not a “constitutional issue,” and Charles was actually wise to do a full public disclosure about it. There is no reason why Charles or the palace would have to consult or inform the king’s California-dwelling son. And yet, that’s the big headline in the Telegraph: how did Prince Harry learn of his father’s enlarged prostate?? Will Harry devote a chapter in Spare Volume 2 to his dad’s prostate? Why won’t Archewell confirm or deny their knowledge of a king’s prostate??

The Duke of Sussex may not have found out about the King’s prostate diagnosis before the news was made public, the Telegraph understands. Buckingham Palace did make efforts to inform all senior members of the Royal family and that included relaying a message to Prince Harry. However, the public announcement was made at 3.25pm UK time, which is 7.25am in California, and it is thought the Duke may have seen the news alerts before any private message. Both the palace and a spokesman for the Sussexes declined to comment. Each side is keen not to stir up further tensions, aware that any kind of declaration could plunge relations to a new low. But the development was reminiscent of the breakdown in communications when Elizabeth II died in September 2022. As first revealed by the Telegraph, the Duke found out via a news alert, as he was mid-air en route to Scotland when the public announcement was made.

[From The Telegraph]

LOL, no one died in this situation and again, a relatively routine prostate procedure – which hasn’t even happened yet! – is not a constitutional issue. It sounds like Buckingham Palace briefed the Telegraph and included a sly little reference to how they tried to get in touch with Harry. Perhaps they sent him an email (which would actually be fine). But that’s not all! One royal expert is begging Harry to get in contact with his father:

Soon after the announcement of Kate’s hospitalisation, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles, 75, will undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate next week. Now royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has told The Sun that the wayward Duke, 39, should “approach” Charles and Kate under the circumstances. He said: “There is a very deep rift in the royal family. As far as anyone is aware, Harry and William aren’t speaking. It’s very unfortunate this has happened. Not only the King with an enlarged prostate but Catherine has also had an operation of some magnitude. Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach. So basically we don’t hear.” Fitzwilliams added: “I would have thought Harry will approach his father, brother and also Catherine.”

[From The Sun]

In Spare, Harry wrote about texting his brother when their grandmother died and William blanking him and refusing to allow Harry to catch a ride on the royal plane. So.. if Harry texted his brother again, I kind of doubt William would respond anyway. Now, maybe Harry has contacted his father. We’ll only hear about it when Charles leaks it.