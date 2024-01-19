Taylor Swift stepped out in NYC in a $3350 cashmere dress from The Row

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift out and about in New York yesterday. Once again, she was spotted coming and going from the Electric Lady Studio, where she’s been recording on-and-off throughout the past year. Everyone assumes that she’s deep into rerecording Reputation, and while I think that’s true, I would also believe that she’s recording new music as well.
Taylor looked warm (finally) in a hooded cashmere dress from The Row, which retails for $3350. Insane, but Taylor is absolutely The Row’s target audience. Rich, white, thin, tall. The whole ensemble looks like she was styled by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. I don’t have an ID on her coat, but it’s a good piece, nor do I have an ID on those chunky shoes.
Meanwhile, the American media is still trying to force Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get engaged. Page Six has a story about a Philly jewelry designer named Steven Singer offering Travis a free engagement ring (worth $1 million) just so Kelce can propose to Taylor. Meanwhile, People Magazine got a treading-water story from (I assume) Taylor and Travis’s teams, in which sources said that Trav and Tay are “really happy” together and “they’re having a lot of fun, but they’re still seeing where it goes.” The pressure being exerted on them to make a commitment is so extra, especially given that Travis is trying to focus on football right now. Plus, Taylor’s leaving for Japan and her Eras Tour international dates in just a few weeks. Still, there’s gossip that Taylor will travel to Highmark Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills. We’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This is what I’d like to wear everyday in the winter.
I love it. It’s like a luxury Snuggie. I’d totally wear it if I could afford it. Unfortunately I think I’d look ridiculous in it but I’d be so comfy I wouldn’t care.
Ditto. I had one sweater dress in junior high that I wore the heck out of, and I had a long sweater-coat–open, no belt or buttons. Loved it. Great for winter.
Are y’all not just giant balls of static electricity in this? Maybe it’s because I’ve never had a real cashmere sweater dress…
The first street style pic of hers that I liked this year! A paired-down “Reputation” look. She should wear The Row more often. Still one more style note—a neutral-toned beanie would’ve sealed the look.
Huh, I actually like this. It would look awful on me, LOL, but for her, it works. It looks cozy and warm and expensive, lol. I also just realized two weeks ago that Mary-Kate and Ashley own The Row.
I dont even mind the bangs here people!!!!
Yes I like it too! Looks so comfy. If I was rich enough I’d have one in every colour and wear it all the time
Tbh, I don’t know how’d I’d feel about my man proposing with a ring that was gifted to him? Especially if we were both as well off as those two are.
yeah I am assuming he turns that down, but I also laughed bc when you drive through Philly on 95* there are all these billboards that say “I HATE STEVEN SINGER” and its just a marketing ploy to get you to look him up and apparently its bc all jewelers hate him bc his prices are so low or something, LOL. So this seems in line with his marketing.
*I don’t know if the signs are still there, I just realized I haven’t been that way on 95 in a while haha.
Still there! Multiples of them.
I just saw one of his signs this weekend 😂 but I saw it in NJ right before the George Washington Bridge I to NYC. I didn’t realize he was from Philly. Definitely wants attention (can you imagine being the jeweler who made Taylor’s ring? You’d be set for life. All the fans would want jewelry from you!
Omg, those signs are all over Dallas, I’ve never checked the website because I didn’t want to reward them 😂.
I hope they get engaged, married, have kids, all of it. But there’s no reason for how rushed everyone’s been trying to make it, although it would be fun. I think she will come to the Bills game, if there’s box space available. Jason Kelce said he’s probably going, so that would be a fun family meeting thing.
Not as many as I used to see, but still there. I always meant to look it up to see what it was, and finally did, and was like, oh. A jeweler. Big whoop.
Just looking for publicity, no way would those two accept a free ring.
still there!
Fort Worth, TX too…. inexplicably the billboards always gave me Summer’s Eve Brother vibes…..a few years ago, my Dad and I passed one somewhere in DFW and he asked me “who the hell is that guy?!”…I caved and looked it up and explicably felt validated. His offer to Kelce amplifies the explicative feeling.
He’s obviously not going to accept that offer, lol. Regardless, it must feel SO weird and frankly invasive that anyone would offer that, marketing ploy or not. You can understand why their teams are trying so hard to halt the engagement talk.
I know this is nothing new, but her hair color +length is the best it’s ever been. It looks natural and flattering.
I’m taking recent photos of Taylor with me to my colorist next week. I love the mushroom bronde color and it does look great on her.
Yes! Her hair looks amazing. Goop needs to do whatever she’s doing. It looks so shiny and healthy.
Yess, I love her hair like this. I don’t even mind the bangs here. I never thought I would say this about Taylor. Her hair always annoyed me so much before.
@Kaiser you nailed it, she does look exactly like Mary Kate and Ashley typically do. All she’s missing is a ginormous Starbucks cup and maybe a cigarette.
Lol don’t forget the giant Jackie O sunglasses
Love this.. definitely something I would choose for winter. Hope there are less expensive versions that are that long also.
I still really wonder how authentic Travis and Taylor are. This site made the comment about the football player/cheerleader imagery we’ve got going on and I can’t un-see it. This feels like classic Taylor’s fall hard and fast infatuation type love. Her lyrics are telling in regards to her style of love. Prove me wrong, but I just feel that doesn’t ever really work out….. But she’s a marketing genius, so who knows. We see what she wants us to see. I’m not a superfan, but I do like Taylor, so I wish her the best.
A cashmere dress like that is a dream for me. So soft and cozy. Sadly, I have a dog and work with little kids so it wouldn’t be practical. Also, I lack the budget. 😆
I love a sweater dress, they are my favorite. I live in LA and honestly they are perfect here when it gets “cold” because it’s all you need. And yes if I could afford it I would wear the Row non stop. I know people don’t like to admit it but Mary Kate and Ashley are very talented designers.
This dress is great, I sadly could not wear that color (love it though), but it’s great.
There’s no way Travis would take the jeweller up on that offer. He wants his proposal (which I don’t think will happen until Christmas. They are definitely Christmas proposal people right?) to be about Taylor, not surrounded by a conversation about a free million dollar ring/the jeweller who’s trying to attach his name to theirs. I think he will do a custom ring though, and I expect he’ll spend 1-2 million. Lorraine Schwartz or Cartier are my guesses.
Twelve feet of heavy-weight, top-of-the-line, long staple cashmere that doesn’t pill the minute you look at it – yes, that will be expensive. I love every part of this outfit – pieces that will last forever.
Same, Eurydice.
I’m less interested in the sweater dress but that bag she has looks cute. Anyone know who it is by?
I love the bag, too. Someone help us identify it! (Though it’s prob way out of my budget anyway)
The bag is the mini Gala in linen suede from Manu Atelier. It’s $595. Not sure how to do links on here, so I just copy/pasted the URL. https://manuatelier.com/product/mini-gala-linen-suede/
God bless you @GreenTurtle I was hoping it wasn’t bank busting. But it’s Taylor so I should have expected that.
Well, it’s nice to look at lol.
I for once have nothing negative to say about her clothing. She usually looks a mess to me but I actually like this. I used to live in sweater dresses at my old job during the winter. I keep saying I need to dig my sweater dresses out from the back of my wardrobe since it’s been so cold.
Sorry to me the dress is super boring. Looks like something served up from an instagram ad that would cost $237.49, not over $3000 dollars. I mean, she looks fine in it, and im sure it’s cozy, but not $3000 cozy. All of the Olsen twins’ fashion line is beige and depressing.
Co-signed.
you’ve never worn actual high-quality cashmere and it shows
LOL – THIS.
It costs 3k because of the quality of the material, and yes there is a difference. And since it is so simple you can tell what they invested in was quality.
Yes, I could wish for a pop of color in their line, but that’s what other designers are for. The thing about The Row is how meticulous is their quality and detailing. Hand stitched buttonholes, beautiful seams, lovely fabrics. $237 cashmere will crawl up your body like a python and pill like a beast.
Exactly, Eurydice!
Also, fwiw, I’ve found some really great condition The Row pieces on The RealReal for a fraction of the price, some of them with tags still on.
@SnideySense – thanks, I’ll check it out!
This cashmere dress screams high quality. It is also plain as hell. Both things can be true. It’s The Row’s deliberate vibe. It’s not for me, but some people really love high quality plain.
Steven Singer isn’t even a jewelry designer, he literally has a store on a corner with cases full of pre-made rings. He can do custom design, but it’s the same CAD process that any other jeweler uses. There’s no way that guy is selling a million dollar ring. And definitely not to Travis.
He’s known for selling gold plated roses at Valentine’s Day and had what he called the world’s largest bubble bath (it was a foam party in the middle of the street on a weekday). Sorry, can you tell I used to work on Jewelers Row?
Of course. It’s just a publicity stunt to his name in the news by attaching it to Taylor & Travis travelling road show. Nothing more. It’s the fastest way to pull some quick attention without having to do much, if anything at all. All of these stories are for clicks and attention. I don’t think I”ve seen anything like it before.
I have seen those ‘roses’ they are tacky as hell. And no way, Steven is going to cough up a free million dollar ring. He is making an offer he knows will be refused. And getting tons of free publicity out of it.
Travis should take him up on it just to call his bluff.
Those gold-plated roses are the worst! But hey, we’re talking about Steven Singer, so his ploy for attention worked.
People is team Tay’s official mouthpiece and she’s telling everyone to slow their roll.
I honestly don’t think they’ll last much longer than the end of her tour and I think they’re already laying down the foundation for an amicable breakup. They know this relesh is super popular and they won’t be able to throw Travis under the bus as easily as Joe. So the narrative that Travis cares more about football has begun in the lesser rags while the big one gets the scoop that it’s not super serious.
That’s just my theory though. Taylor is definitely having fun and is enjoying the whole ‘I was pursued by the hot athlete’ thing. But she doesn’t seem into him like she was that weasel Ratty Mealy.
Time will tell. I do hope it works out. On another note her hair does look great.
I didn’t used to think so but I’m starting to agree with you. He doesn’t seem that into it anymore either. I think it’ll run its course by summer.
THIS.
I also don’t think they’re going to throw Travis under the bus because they know he will fight back and has a good PR team behind him.
I’m pretty sure that Taylor’s team has been using ET. They got the scoop on the Joe break up, as well as several other Taylor and Travis stories from Taylor’s perspective, this past year.
We obviously don’t know what’s going on, but I’m surprised that so many people think a PR team would “lay the groundwork for a break up” when the relationship is six-months-old. Like, is that truly a thing? Because if so, I’ve missed it in my following of celebrity gossip over the years 🤣 I feel like the vast majority of splits are announced out of nowhere, even for long-term relationships, whether it was Brangelina or Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee or even Taylor’s own six-year relationship.
I don’t know that they’re laying the groundwork for a break up, per se. Maybe more trying to temper people’s expectations?
@Snideysense which in and of itself is telling because Taylor has never been about tempering people’s expectations before.
@Ameerah
Exactly
@Callie, Taylor’s team is close to both ET and People. Matty puff articles were on People for example.
“lay the groundwork for a break up”
Taylor’s team usually does that when the narrative of the fairytale goes too far. Recently they did it again with Matty. First it was “they are in love”, then after backlash “sources” gave quotes that “they kiss when they have time, nothing serious, just a crush”. Since Taylor has been in a long term relationship, she wasn’t playing these games for a long time, so people forgot how weird her PR game is.
@sevenblue Taylor’s team was never quoted in ET or People as saying that she was in love with Matty 🤣 Maybe tabloids said that about them, but the official word from ET and People was always pretty casual – ‘they enjoy hanging out,’ ‘not just platonic,’ ‘friends for a long time so there’s a comfort level.’
Look, you don’t have to convince me that she has a strong PR game – I’m well aware – but I’m more inclined to believe they just want to cool engagement talk. It’s not a good look for a football player during playoffs. Time will tell!
@Callie, my bad, it was Sun which quoted a source with “in love” statement. I think, since the Sun broke the news of Matty and Taylor, I remembered it as a reliable source. All in all, I love and always remember this quote from a source: “Matt is attending several of Taylor’s shows and when he’s backstage, they’ll kiss if she has time”
I’m actually almost positive she has to be working on new music. If you look at the credit information for the re-recorded songs, you’ll see her vocals are almost always listed as being recorded at the “Kitty Committee Sudio (City Name).” That is the name she started using when recording ‘folklore’ at home during the pandemic. Indicates that she basically considers the re-records to be a work-from-home situation separate from going to the studio to create new music.
That said, considering how much of ‘reputation’ she did with Jack, I guess it is possible that he’d rather record in his regular studio. I just figure it’s got to be fully recorded by now. Her Time interview made it sound like it was probably already complete.
I had shoes just like that in college (late 90’s). They were so comfy!
I’m not usually a fan of Taylor’s style, but she looks good here (but her bangs still make me stabby).
Her hair looks so glossy. Hair envy.
$3K+ for that dress? Cashmere is costly, I guess.
I am so old, I remember when $3,300 could get you a fairly decent used car.
I’ve always heard real cashmere is exceedingly soft and snuggly but yikes! More than 3K for a dress that’s to be mostly hidden under some kind of layering garment. What a flex! She can certainly afford it, though.
Here’s my theory about the “they’re just having fun and see where it goes” comments that have come out lately. It’s playoff season for Travis. Football fans have already gotten a bit insane about Taylor and “blaming” her for Chiefs losses. And Travis said in that WSJ article that he feels every surgery he’s had and that he thinks about retirement more than anyone realizes. All these things are not a good look for his football career (right or wrong, he’s allowed to have a life outside of football and blaming wives/girlfriends for losses is always super gross). So right now it’s all about football so that fans don’t lose their shit of the Chiefs get knocked out of the playoffs soon. The off season will be more telling for what is really going on with them.
I love a hooded dress! Worn every one I had into rags.
Go Bill’s! 💗🦬💗
Hey Kaiser, the boots are also from the Row. They’re the Robin leather chelsea boots. Trying to get an ID on the bag.
The whole ensemble looks like she was styled by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
BAWHAHAHAH – thank you for the laugh. very much needed at the end of the day.
…but those shoes – OOF!
This looks so cozy, and she looks cold. 🙂 I hope she warms up!
I think she’s all done re-recording, unless it’s a vault track. So maybe it’s new music? Which I can’t even fathom, girlfriend is such a workhorse!
I have no thoughts on the speculation about their relationship. I will be keeping up with whatever happens though. I wish them the best! She went to his game in the subzero temps less than a week ago. She’s still in it.