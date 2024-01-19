Taylor Swift stepped out in NYC in a $3350 cashmere dress from The Row

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift out and about in New York yesterday. Once again, she was spotted coming and going from the Electric Lady Studio, where she’s been recording on-and-off throughout the past year. Everyone assumes that she’s deep into rerecording Reputation, and while I think that’s true, I would also believe that she’s recording new music as well.

Taylor looked warm (finally) in a hooded cashmere dress from The Row, which retails for $3350. Insane, but Taylor is absolutely The Row’s target audience. Rich, white, thin, tall. The whole ensemble looks like she was styled by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. I don’t have an ID on her coat, but it’s a good piece, nor do I have an ID on those chunky shoes.

Meanwhile, the American media is still trying to force Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get engaged. Page Six has a story about a Philly jewelry designer named Steven Singer offering Travis a free engagement ring (worth $1 million) just so Kelce can propose to Taylor. Meanwhile, People Magazine got a treading-water story from (I assume) Taylor and Travis’s teams, in which sources said that Trav and Tay are “really happy” together and “they’re having a lot of fun, but they’re still seeing where it goes.” The pressure being exerted on them to make a commitment is so extra, especially given that Travis is trying to focus on football right now. Plus, Taylor’s leaving for Japan and her Eras Tour international dates in just a few weeks. Still, there’s gossip that Taylor will travel to Highmark Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills. We’ll see.