Vincent Cassel stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with new girlfriend Narah Baptista

Here are some photos of French actor Vincent Cassel and his girlfriend Narah Baptista in Paris on Thursday. They attended the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week – I think Cassel is a personal friend of the designer, and Cassel had previously walked the runway for Mattiussi’s collection last year.

I did a double-take when I saw these photos – while Narah is not a carbon copy of Vincent’s most recent ex-wife, Narah certainly bears a passing resemblance to Tina Kunakey. As we discussed previously, Vincent and Tina had a dramatic falling out a little less than a year ago. She deleted all of her IG photos of him and he did the same. Then he basically refused to stop banging women in Brazil. They apparently divorced pretty quietly last year, and for months, Vincent has been loved up with Narah in Brazil. I always thought his marriage to Tina fell apart when she gave birth to their daughter, and now he’s with someone who looks like she could be Tina’s childfree sister? Tina and Narah are close in age too – both are 26/27. Vincent is 57. A dirty old man, truly.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

2 Responses to “Vincent Cassel stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with new girlfriend Narah Baptista”

  1. LooneyTunes says:
    January 19, 2024 at 7:25 am

    Disgusting. Fetishizing women of color while being a dirty old goat.

    Reply
  2. moderatelywealthy says:
    January 19, 2024 at 7:26 am

    She looks cute. Her surname has the Portuguese upper class spelling in case anyone is interested in knowing some trivia.

    Reply

