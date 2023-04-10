Vincent Cassel & Tina Kunakey ‘separated weeks ago,’ he deleted her pics on his IG

Vincent Cassel began romancing Tina Kunakey in 2016, when she was just 19 years old and he was just shy of 50 years old. They waited a few years, then married in 2018. She was already pregnant, but they didn’t announce it until months after the wedding. Tina and Vincent welcomed a daughter, Amazonie Cassel, in 2019. Everything seemed fine between them, honestly – they were regularly walking red carpets together throughout their marriage, and throughout 2022, they seemed like they were going strong. But something has shifted – they haven’t been seen together in a few months, Tina has been posting on social media and there’s no trace of Vincent, and now this: Vincent has deleted all of his Instagram photos of Tina. What a bizarre world, in which a 56 year old legend of the French acting world is letting everyone know that he’s divorcing his much-younger wife by… deleting photos of her from his IG.

French actor Vincent Cassel has abruptly deleted all images of his model wife Tina Kunakey from his Instagram – amid furious speculation that the pair has split after five years of marriage. The 56-year-old – who is best known for his roles in Ocean’s Twelve and Black Swan – tied the knot with Tina, 26, in 2018, two years after they were first linked, and they welcomed a daughter, Amazonie, in April 2019.

However, a source has now told DailyMail.com exclusively that the couple is headed for divorce, saying: ‘They separated weeks ago. Tina is heartbroken.’

While representatives for Vincent and Tina did not respond to requests for comment, the actor’s social media accounts speak volumes about the pair’s relationship – with the on-screen star removing all traces of his wife from his Instagram account in recent days. Loved up pictures of the duo, which previously littered Vincent’s account, have all vanished without a trace.

What’s more, Vincent failed to post anything marking Tina’s birthday yesterday – despite the model re-posting multiple well wishes from her friends on her own account. The last time the actor liked one of his wife’s stunning Instagram images was on February 17 – while Tina has failed to share any photos of herself with Vincent in weeks, prompting several of her followers to question: ‘Where is your husband?’

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail also noted that Vincent has posted a few photos of a recent costar, Eva Green. Which… I could see that, honestly. “Eva Green and Vincent Cassel” seems like a coupling which should happen, or already happened at some point. As for Vincent and Tina… age difference, infidelity, immaturity… pick one? I think it’s a combination of all of the above, especially immaturity on his part. But considering how quickly they seem to have fallen apart, I’d say infidelity has definitely been a factor here too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

41 Responses to “Vincent Cassel & Tina Kunakey ‘separated weeks ago,’ he deleted her pics on his IG”

  1. Wilma says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:00 am

    She is beautiful. Didn’t he leave Monica Belluci for her?

  2. C says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:01 am

    I was waiting for this story, lol.
    Pics have always been how they drummed up publicity for their marriage so I’m not surprised they did it this way. I AM surprised they deleted all pics of Amazonie!

    They are both thirsty as hell honestly. I remember she did this pap walk with ASAP Rocky during one of their splits. I’m surprised it seems like he was the one who dumped her.
    I think he and Monica Bellucci had an open marriage.

    He’s one of those chauvinists I’d still give my number to, lol. 🙈 Anyway she is gorgeous and will do fine, she was hanging out with some really hot guys on her story.

    • Coco says:
      April 10, 2023 at 10:14 am

      I have no knowledge of this guy outside knowing he’s an actor. After doing a google search on them and him I’m surprised they deleted pictures of their daughter.

    • Danbury says:
      April 10, 2023 at 10:57 am

      Don’t worry C, despite knowing perfectly well how terrible he is, I’d give him my number too …

    • bus says:
      April 10, 2023 at 11:22 am

      “He’s one of those chauvinists I’d still give my number to, lol” Further proof that I will never understand other people.

      • C says:
        April 10, 2023 at 12:25 pm

        It’s a facetious figure of speech to indicate I find him sexy even though he’s a jerk.

        I probably would not like him at all in real life nor would I give him my number.

        Hope that helps.

      • Christine says:
        April 10, 2023 at 7:41 pm

        I get you, C. It’s the way I feel about Hugh Grant. I would definitely punch his penis, in real life, but from afar, I’m smitten.

  3. snappyfish says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:01 am

    “wow, I’m shocked, i thought they would be together always” ….said no one ever!

  4. Moderatelywealthy says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Vincent is naturalized brazilian and spends lots of time in Rio and both Monica and Tiny had to agree to move there to make it work. The truth is, when he is not married, he is partying hard in Brazil and doing all sorty of things rich europeans do when they travel to third world countries if you catch my drift…

    Thern than that, I heard he is a nice guy, he is truly immersed in the culture of my country with all the craziness that goes there…

  5. s808 says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I’d like to think her frontal lobe finally fully developed and she got tf outta there.

  6. HeyKay says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:15 am

    Well, 30 year age difference is gonna be tough to keep going, JMO.
    I don’t see the attraction to him at all.

    • Concern Fae says:
      April 10, 2023 at 10:03 am

      He’s closer to my age, LOL. He’s always been in the sexy dirtbag category for me. Fun to imagine, but you know you’d give a hard pass on IRL.

  7. girl_ninja says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:26 am

    I hate to admit that I always found him sexy even after he married Tina. I just hope she’s and her baby will be well. He seems selfish and kind of awful.

  8. HeatherC says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:36 am

    Off topic, but that’s how you wear opera gloves and a green screen dress. Just saying.

  9. Lemons says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:41 am

    To be honest, I always got the vibe that their relationship was open from her pics. She’s gorgeous, but I really don’t know how you can maintain that type of age difference for years on end…I hope she marries up.

    And I hope he dates and impregnates women closer to his age bracket.

    • It’sjustblanche says:
      April 10, 2023 at 11:08 am

      That’s generous. Closer to his age bracket is all post-menapausal. He likes young ones he can manipulate. He’s gross.

  10. Bex says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Possibly already happened while he was filming The Liaison with Eva for Apple TV+.

    • C says:
      April 10, 2023 at 9:54 am

      They are also co-starring the Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, which I will see because I adore Vicky Krieps and it looks visually stunning.

  11. Michael says:
    April 10, 2023 at 9:55 am

    I do not think he is capable of real fidelity. I remember when he was married to Monica Bellucci they lived in different countries most of the time and I assume he was cheating on her too. If you cheat on Ms. Bellucci you will cheat on anyone and everyone.

    • Justpassingby says:
      April 10, 2023 at 10:46 am

      This exactly!!! She’s nothing short of a goddess and every frenchman’s ultimate dream woman…

    • Normades says:
      April 10, 2023 at 3:26 pm

      I lived almost next door to him in the Père Lachaise area 20 years ago. It was a grungy neighborhood and he was very low key at the time. He and Monica lived totally separate lives.

  12. bisynaptic says:
    April 10, 2023 at 11:25 am

    Ooops, she grew up/aged.

  13. Well Wisher says:
    April 10, 2023 at 11:51 am

    Vincent has some kind of quality that he attracts very beautiful women.
    In this marriage, he looked sexier because of her youth.

    The age difference was always the elephant in the room..
    With time she would’ve matured and the awe would no longer be there….

    Then the thrill is gone…

    The ability to woo and marry the unattainable is the thrill.
    No woman can fulfil that need in him….
    It is about him…

    I hope he does the necessary self awareness.
    I hope she does too….

  14. AmelieOriginal says:
    April 10, 2023 at 12:17 pm

    He probably cheated on her, either with Eva Green or some other barely legal Brazilian girl. He’s a great actor but his reputation for being faithful is nonexistent.

  15. Polly says:
    April 10, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    I’ve heard gossip from French ppl saying that they actually started dating when she was 17 but kept it secret for a year or so. Honestly I think this divorce is a good thing for her and hopefully the next guy she dates won’t be a massive creep who thinks it’s fine to date teenagers.

  16. Capri says:
    April 10, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    Good. He’s really gross.

    Never understood why she would want that. He looks like a fungal toenail.

    • ama1977 says:
      April 10, 2023 at 1:44 pm

      Thank you!! 😂 I love my fellow CB-ers but after multiple “I still would” comments, I was like…”what am I missing?” I don’t see the attraction, and he looks like a rough 56. I also agree that she grew up between 19-26 and will be better off without him.

  17. J says:
    April 10, 2023 at 1:57 pm

    I’m always amazed at the number of people who find him attractive or sexy, because I just think he’s hideous. Like, not just “meh”, but very distinctly unattractive. And then when reading up on his personality – yikes. Double no from me. Different strokes, I guess!

    • Coco says:
      April 10, 2023 at 2:58 pm

      I agree with you Capri and ama1977.

      I don’t think he is attractive and his personality and personal life only makes him double unattractive.

  18. Saschafrom76 says:
    April 10, 2023 at 4:18 pm

    August 2021 he’s wearing his wedding ring
    August 2021 Eva green appears on his Insta
    November 2022 promotional
    Shot no wedding ring
    January 2023 non promotional personal photo no ring
    March 2023 photo with Eva green on red carpet displaying his ring free hand on his leg with pride

    He groomed gaslit and dumped the mother of his child and Eva looks like the old cat that got the cream

    He’s dead to me lol

  19. Jferber says:
    April 10, 2023 at 4:26 pm

    She’s gorgeous.

