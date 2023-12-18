Vincent Cassel, 57, stepped out in Rio with his new 27-year-old girlfriend

In April, we learned that Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey had separated. There was a lot of French drama about it – reading between the lines, my take on what happened was that Vincent, then 56, got tired of his much-younger wife at some point after she gave birth to their daughter Amazonie. Vincent and Tina got together when she was just 19 years old, and once she grew up a bit, that’s when he was over it. Vincent basically left Tina, flew to Brazil and began banging every woman he came across. Their divorce was apparently settled quickly and quietly.

What’s crazy is that Vincent seems to still be living in Rio de Janeiro and he’s got a new girlfriend who is close in age to Tina – Tina is 26, and this new girlfriend, Narah Baptista, is 27. They have a similar look as well. So… it’s basically like he’s starting over with a Tina look-alike and he’ll probably get tired of her once she has his child too. Crazy.

Anyway, these are photos of Vincent and Narah in Rio on Monday. They’re coming out of a gym after an “intense workout” per Backgrid. Again, this man is 57 years old. These young ladies are going to give him a heart attack. I can’t believe I used to have the hots for him. He seems so sleazy at this point.

37 Responses to “Vincent Cassel, 57, stepped out in Rio with his new 27-year-old girlfriend”

  1. Chica says:
    December 18, 2023 at 10:48 am

    Yikes

  2. rawiya says:
    December 18, 2023 at 10:52 am

    We’re all going to pretend that they got together when she was “19”. *cough* And replacing his much younger wife/mother, with the same childless version is grossss. And new girl isn’t asking him why he’s not in France looking after his kid? Hopefully, Tina and Amazonie are having a lovely holiday.

  3. Lemons says:
    December 18, 2023 at 10:56 am

    It’s just always icky to men when someone’s new partner feels like a replacement for their last (Joshua Jackson, Kanye, and now Vincent). But at least everyone is a consenting adult. (And Tina is just on another planet gorgeous. But if you can’t have Tina, I guess this is the next best for Vincent!)

  4. Ameerah M says:
    December 18, 2023 at 11:01 am

    I think the bigger issue between him and Tina wasn’t her age – it was her career. Tina’s career has blown up over the last couple of years (specifically in France). Vincent spends MOST of his time in Rio. They were basically never together. And I think he THOUGHT she would spend all her time following him around. But Tina is booked and busy. And I think that bothered him. I do think he most likely cheated on her as well.

    • Normades says:
      December 18, 2023 at 11:57 am

      I think Tina grew up and realized she could do better. He’s always been a womanizer and serial cheater.

      • Ameerah M says:
        December 18, 2023 at 1:09 pm

        I mean her career blowing up would certainly expose her to more people and experiences. She outgrew him. Which was destined to happen. 19 and 26 are leaps and bounds apart.

      • C says:
        December 18, 2023 at 4:09 pm

        When their split first leaked Tina’s friends were saying he initiated it. In any case yes Cassel has been mostly in Brazil for decades and Monica Bellucci had to cope with that too…

  5. Andrea says:
    December 18, 2023 at 11:03 am

    Well he looks in good shape, so hopefully no ED issues for him. No one told me men start having them in their 30s. It needs to be discussed more.

  6. Steph says:
    December 18, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Man, I thought this was the dude from Person of Interest and we were going to get some insight on that tea! I have no idea who this guy is.

  7. Eurydice says:
    December 18, 2023 at 11:16 am

    For me, he’s always been “that guy who was in _____” so I had to look him up to be sure.

  8. Amy Bee says:
    December 18, 2023 at 11:17 am

    She looks like she could be his daughter.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      December 18, 2023 at 1:35 pm

      Doesn’t he have a daughter with M Belucci? She must be in her 20s by now. Awkward. Also, Nara is stunning and her hair is amazing. Girl, why?

  9. JaneS says:
    December 18, 2023 at 11:28 am

    This guy. Ugh.
    His ex wife is stunningly beautiful. I hope she goes on to great success and happiness.
    VC can pound sand.

    And if his new gf does not realize she is a replacement/look alike, she is kidding herself. Be smart new gf, do not get pregnant with this old dirtbag.

  10. VoominVava says:
    December 18, 2023 at 11:52 am

    This reminds me of Robin Thicke when he and Paula Patton split up and he got together with her doppleganger, but of course almost 20 years younger. (she was 19, he was 38 I think). Paula is better off, and so is Vincent’s ex I imagine. Hope this new girl knows what she’s getting into. I don’t think I’d have dated a 57 year old in my 20’s.

  11. Concern Fae says:
    December 18, 2023 at 11:54 am

    Hot douchebag, no longer hot, but still a d-bag. Tale as old as time.

  12. UpIn Toronto says:
    December 18, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    God, he is gross

  13. PA_lady says:
    December 18, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    Let’s not forget how horribly he treated the gorgeous and ridiculously talented Monica Belluci.

  14. Matilda says:
    December 18, 2023 at 1:57 pm

    There’s no fool like an old fool.

  15. moderatelywealthy says:
    December 18, 2023 at 3:02 pm

    Everyone in Rio knows what he is after and Rio is exactly the right place for him to find it. No wonder his two marriages failed. A typical girl from Rio- speaking as one- would mind being cheated on, but not leave him if the sex was still good. Instead, we often opt to cheat back and see where it goes.

    European women though? They walk away.

