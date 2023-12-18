Vincent Cassel, 57, stepped out in Rio with his new 27-year-old girlfriend

In April, we learned that Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey had separated. There was a lot of French drama about it – reading between the lines, my take on what happened was that Vincent, then 56, got tired of his much-younger wife at some point after she gave birth to their daughter Amazonie. Vincent and Tina got together when she was just 19 years old, and once she grew up a bit, that’s when he was over it. Vincent basically left Tina, flew to Brazil and began banging every woman he came across. Their divorce was apparently settled quickly and quietly.

What’s crazy is that Vincent seems to still be living in Rio de Janeiro and he’s got a new girlfriend who is close in age to Tina – Tina is 26, and this new girlfriend, Narah Baptista, is 27. They have a similar look as well. So… it’s basically like he’s starting over with a Tina look-alike and he’ll probably get tired of her once she has his child too. Crazy.

Anyway, these are photos of Vincent and Narah in Rio on Monday. They’re coming out of a gym after an “intense workout” per Backgrid. Again, this man is 57 years old. These young ladies are going to give him a heart attack. I can’t believe I used to have the hots for him. He seems so sleazy at this point.