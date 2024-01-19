Hardman: QEII ‘loved Prince Harry right to the end’ & she wasn’t mad about Lilibet

For the past week, Robert Hardman’s new book about King Charles has been excerpted in the Mail and Telegraph, and he’s been shilling it all over the British media. Hilariously, every time I read anything about this fakakta book, it has a different name. According to the Daily Beast, it’s now being called The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy. Sure. You might think that the book would be all about Charles then – you would be wrong. The biggest stories to come out are about QEII’s rage over her great-granddaughter’s name and how Prince William isn’t religious or intellectual or a hard worker. Given all of the medical news about the Windsors in recent days, Hardman and his book have been overshadowed, so much so that people missed the fact that Hardman walked back the whole “QEII was super-mad about Princess Lilibet’s name” story. Thankfully, Hardman chatted with Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast about all of that and more. Some highlights:
QEII loved Harry: Queen Elizabeth “loved Prince Harry right to the end,” despite her anger over the way he and Meghan Markle misleadingly claimed that she had been asked for her permission to name their daughter Lilibet, which was Elizabeth’s private nickname dating back to a childhood mispronunciation.
Hardman clarifies the Lilibet kerfuffle: Hardman says the late queen’s anger was occasioned not so much by the use of the name itself as by Harry’s team claiming that Harry had sought and obtained her permission to use the name, after the queen’s staff told the BBC that she had not been asked. Sources later told other outlets that Harry had “told” Elizabeth about the name as opposed to asking her. Hardman tells The Daily Beast: “We don’t know exactly what the conversation was, but we can imagine it went something like, ‘Granny, great news, we are calling her Lilibet,’ and the queen saying: ‘Oh how nice,’ or something like that because she hated confrontation. What made her angry was the subsequent putting of words in her mouth, the inference that they had her blessing, that permission had been sought and granted, when it hadn’t, and then the way that [Harry and Meghan] tried to corral the palace into supporting legal action against the BBC. Her anger wasn’t actually about using the name itself.”
Hardman wonders if Andrew has done more damage than Harry: Hardman says that he has some sympathy with the “counter-view” that the behavior of Prince Andrew has been more damaging to the monarchy than Harry and Meghan. Does he think Queen Elizabeth believed his denials of the charges laid against him by Virginia Giuffre. “I’m sure she would have taken him at his word, as any mother would. You have to remember that lots of people have said lots of things about the royals over the years that have not turned out to be true, so it’s not surprising that for the royals, blood runs thicker than water.”
Everyone’s worried about Andrew’s mental health: Hardman reports that “insiders… fear for his mental well-being. One official who had known him over many years during his days as a working member of the family was astonished by the transformation in him after a meeting since his internal exile, describing him as ‘almost incoherent.’”
William isn’t eager to be king: “From what I gathered in an interview with William some years ago, he doesn’t want to think about it. He wants to get on with his life. You can lead a perfectly happy, if not happier, existence in a supporting role rather than being the main person—although, since he’s become king, Charles seems happier than I’ve ever seen him in all the years I’ve followed him. He appears more content, perhaps feeling that this is his destiny, what he’s been preparing for.”
Charles’s relationship with Harry: “I think he’s very good at compartmentalizing. It’s an issue, a source of sadness, but he’s not going to dwell on it or brood on it. It is what it is. There’s not much he can do about it. Harry, in his Netflix series and some interviews, talks about waiting for an apology. That’s probably not going to be what resolves the situation.” Does he think that more could have been done to, if not keep Harry in the monarchy, at least to prevent the rupture from being quite as dramatic and toxic? “Yes, I do. I think everyone would have to admit that all sides could have done more.”
Eugenie & Beatrice won’t become working royals: “I don’t think there’s any appetite for that. To suddenly bring them into the public orbit would, I think, send out a confusing message that would go against the general sense of streamlining. The king is very fond of his nieces, but they’re private individuals.”
“Her anger wasn’t actually about using the name itself” – it’s so weird, then, that royal reporters have spent the past week shrieking about how Meghan and Harry are awful people for choosing the name Lilibet for their daughter. It’s so weird that column after column has been written about that issue, not the bullsh-t about how the palace aides blatantly lied to the BBC when they claimed that Harry had never spoken to his grandmother about the name. “I think everyone would have to admit that all sides could have done more.” Weird, then, that Charles’s staff spent the week briefing the media that they were celebrating the attacks on the Sussexes over the child’s name!!
Hardman sounds like he’s gone into damage control mode because he wrote some sh*t with only the words of courtiers and no proof to back up their claims.
Yup. As in a letter from the attorney.
💯percent. I bet he did receive a letter from a lawyer. Or why this backpedal.
I was just thinking this too.
Well, NO SHIT SHERLOCK! I have major vertigo from all of this fairy tales that are “walked back” from this sociopathic BM/writers.
Looking forward to (hoping!!!!!) H AND M show up at the Hilton tonight to accept the award!
If QEII did NOT want the child named “Lilibet” then the child would NOT have been named “Lilbet”.
All these stories as so stupid and only prove that the Daily Fail is really sucking out loud for something to write about regarding the Sussexes.
Right, like people underestimate Harry’s love and respect for his grandmother and Queen. If he had so only sensed that it would ruffle her, he would’ve changed it. Sometimes people write from their own perspectives and/or wishful thinking, when Harry has clearly expressed himself on his relationship with Elizabeth.
I was also confused by what seems to be the changing title of the book, but Amazon has listed two books by Hardman coming out at the same time – one is The Making of a King and the other is New King, New Court. The books have different descriptions and sell for different prices. I don’t know…
All this wondering…the backpedaling about Elizabeth, if Andrew has done more damage, “all sides could have done more” – that’s practically admitting, “yeah, we f*cked up.”
Same thing happened with the Jobson book about Charles from last year. It showed up on Amazon under two different titles. IIRC one was a rehash of an earlier book with maybe an extra chapter added. But the titles were so similar that it was hard to tell which was the new book and which was the old book. Not sure if this is deliberate on the part of their publishers or not.
Is it UK vs US editions? Books do often get different titles on opposite sides of the pond. Not as much as before the internet, but it still happens.
She was angry about “the way that [Harry and Meghan] tried to corral the palace into supporting legal action against the BBC”. How exactly did they do that? Was BP worried that H&M would take legal action and they would have to admit that they lied and QE did give permission? H&M have their ducks in a row when they do take legal action. I hope they have a recording of the conversation with QE or something in writing from her.
Yeah, this part is weird. Iirc, the bbc refused to backtrack though.
Damage control done a little too late. Papers have been written and articles are still out there that are un- erasable
Patiently waiting for an arrest warrant for Andrew for sex trafficking. Throwing a little girl’s name to deflect from the real story is beyond low for the Royals.
What I am finding amusing is that for a week the tabs have been baying for Harry or Meghan to come out and either apologize or explain or fall on their swords or whatever – and instead now the author who started the nonsense story in the first place is frantically trying to save his own skin. I don’t think he or the tabs care about how Harry or Meghan are being perceived in all this (of course) but they didn’t count on the way Queen Elizabeth’s supposed reaction was going to land. Definitely in major damage control mode. Not that this book was ever going to be a bestseller.
This just sounds like he got a nice little cease and desist letter…
Yes which he won’t admit since it would be seen as losing to the Sussexes.
Could we somehow vote on articles that are clearly BS/Spin?
All these many, many “press” people writing lies and getting paid, rehashing, on and on.
I suppose if we all stop clicking or commenting might keep these folks from getting $.
I only click on articles at CB, never on the tabloids
This whole story was such a backfire. Made the queen and all the courtiers and royal reporters gleefully celebrating look like ghouls. The way they’ve walked it back…clowns.
It was a private conversation between harry and his grandmother and Meghan why would they have to inform courtiers. It is offensive for Hartman to label the sussexes as liars. Also Hartman has sympathy for Andrew and worries about his mental health. Worry about those trafficked girls including Virginia
It is incomprehensible to me that he can write ‘we don’t know what the conversation was, but we’re pretty sure it went something like this’. They don’t know TQ the way her own grandson did, they don’t know Harry the way his own grandmother did, and yet they figure they know how a private conversation between the two went? And we’re supposed to believe that?
Such a convoluted story, so convoluted it really doesn’t make sense. It sounds like someone trying to clean up a story that wasn’t the truth or the facts were misrepresented. The fact that he’s “cleaning up” says a lot. I think the courtiers have given Hardman a bill of goods. It’s possible the Queen may have been angry at the BBC for making a mess of the story. They are twisting themselves into pretzels to make Harry look bad, accusing him of putting words in the Queen’s mouth. It still does not make the Queen look good.
This is totally the sort of thing where “recollections differ” can be the answer. Can totally see Harry telling TQ and her being happy as getting permission, while TQ seeing “getting permission” as being a more formal request with more specific language. Still happy to have a great-granddaughter namesake, just a bit annoyed with a generally beloved grandson.
All that mess for him to fold in the end with complete silence from the ones the media desperately want something, anything from. I’m sure the reaction to this BS + a nice legal letter from the lawyers nipped this in the bud.
I called it lol. I knew they would backtrack because the original story and quote was making the late Queen look awful, petty and out of touch. All this ado over the courtiers looking like fools against the BBC which run false claims over a lie THEY told.
Definitely backtracking. The ridiculous characterisation of the Queen being “as angry as I’d ever seen her” didn’t fall as they thought. Sure, die hard royalists and M&H haters lapped it up, whereas the majority in the UK and outside openly ridiculed the notion. Hardman had to do the media rounds to change the narrative in an attempt to regain some “credibility” for his book.
Hardman’s trying to clean up the mess that he and his colleagues made with this story. In the end they just made the Queen look bad. If the Queen had no objection to the name being given to Lili then it means she gave Harry and Meghan her blessing. This story about Harry and Meghan trying to get the Palace to back their claims sounds fantastical and the people who were angry were the courtiers. The courtiers didn’t like that Harry and Meghan pushed back on their leak to the BBC.
So, Hardman was lying. Or he was backtracking because he was told to. Now it’s William’s turn to be bashed. Calling him an idiot, basically.
“Hardman says that he has some sympathy with the ‘counter-view’ that the behavior of Prince Andrew has been more damaging to the monarchy than Harry and Meghan.”
This is such bulls*t. Counter-view??? That should be the prevailing view. What Pedrew did was absolutely horrific.
See this is what happens when people write bullsht in a book, then repeat the bullsht, THEN when they get called out on the bullsht, they start to backpedal, anyone remember the so called Palace probe into Megan’s supposed bullying of staff. The Queen still had her full bag of marbles then, so made sure SHE paid for the enquiry, so that by law the final report had to be handed to her and only her! There was screaming then that xy and a had proof of this and that and said this and that, but then, when Megan called their bluff, it all disappeared. Then we had Bowels book, that was pushed until people he named in the book started calling him out and writing to the press about it!.
They always get caught out in their lies. But notice how no one has called out anything in Harry’s book, they even tried with his flight instructor, until Sgt Major booley himself called them out on it. Maybe the likes of hardman should stick to fiction, because unlike Harry they can’t do fact.
This is just like the bridesmaid dress story but on steroids. They put out a lie to hurt Meghan and Harry but end up sinking in their own sh*t. Hopefully, one day they will learn but they need to remember that sh*t usually leaves a stain.
I fail to see how supposed ADULTS think that carrying on and hand wringing over a babies name doesn’t make them look foolish and immature.
What? You mean QE2 didn’t say that the only thing she had was her name as she raged around the room? I guess of the personally owned property and money made that statement ridiculous. As long as the bm has been doing all of the lying and they’re really bad at it. They get caught out all of the time.
By the way, the FBI still wants to talk to PA.
“We don’t know exactly what the conversation was, but we can imagine it went something like,” Soooo in other words ‘We, the rota, are just making up stories out of our own a**es that we think will make all you sheeple outraged and clickhappy.’
I also think Hardman got a legal letter.
I know, that part got to me ,too! Like, what? We’re just going to go ahead & write some fiction the we’re KNOW y’all will lap right up! GMAFB.
Oh so now we’re worried about the mental health of the royals as long as it’s not the Black American? GTFO. I hope Andrew’s mental health is suffering. It still won’t compare to what his victims have gone through.
According to a report a couple of weeks ago, “lack of confidence” is the new code word/s for mental health when it concerns Andrew.
Imagine growing up and reading all of this hateful stuff about yourself in the UK press. Imagine Lili thinking that her namesake hated that she was named after her!
I can’t wait for Lili to grow up and change her name to Doria!!
I would rather she just decide to go by her middle name, Diana.
If Hardman thought that it was true, that the Queen did not mind the Sussexes’ daughter being named Lilibet, he would have included that in the book. Instead, we were left with a portrayal of a manipulative, b***** old hag that resented a newborn having her name. This book exerpt also led to other Royal reporters renewing their past arguments about how the Queen felt that the name was hers alone. This is just clean up because Hardman realizes how pissy this makes the Queen look (and how pissy I think the Queen was).