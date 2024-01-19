The Middletons are ‘clearing their diaries’ to help out when Kate leaves the hospital

I’m thinking back to November and December of last year, and how rarely we actually saw the Princess of Wales. There were a few big appearances, of course, like the Together at Christmas event and the Christmas morning walk at Sandringham. But her absence was notable at several points during the last two months of the year, especially given that Kate and William have traditionally tried to pump up their work numbers at the end of the year. Will and Kate were absent from the pre-Christmas royal lunch at Windsor Castle. They went to the diplomatic reception and the Royal Variety show together, but largely avoided charitable appearances. Kate even missed a Windsor Castle meeting for her dumb Business Task Force! I’m just saying, it would not surprise me at all if we learn, months from now, that Kate’s poor work numbers could be excused by a private medical issue.
Meanwhile, the British media has been camped outside the London Clinic since Wednesday, trying to get a glimpse of who is visiting Kate during her two-week hospitalization. Thus far, William is the only one who has been seen, and he was photographed leaving the clinic in a fancy Audi mid-day on Thursday. No one has seen Kate’s parents or siblings though. Now the Mail claims that the Middletons are clearing their schedules to help out… when Kate is released from the hospital.
The Princess of Wales will spend a third night in hospital after major abdominal surgery as William, her parents and siblings cleared their diaries to support her recovery and care for George, Charlotte and Louis.
Kate is said to be ‘doing well’ as she recovers following the procedure at the London Clinic in Marylebone, revealed on the same day King Charles announced he was taking a short break for treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Prince William, 41, has postponed engagements to spend as much time as possible by Kate’s bedside, as well as supporting their three young children back at Windsor. It is understood that William wants to continue doing the school run in an effort to create as much normality as he can for Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis, while their mother is in hospital.
He will also have the help of their nanny, Maria, and Kate’s family, particularly her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who are hands-on grandparents well used to having the children for sleepovers or staying with them.
Kate’s parents and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are already rallying round and help support her recovery at her home in Windsor, which is close to their own homes.
The nature of Kate’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancer-related.
It comes after Prince William visited his wife Kate in hospital today. The heir to the throne was spotted leaving The London Clinic behind the wheel of a £139,000 electric Audi E-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by royal bodyguards in a Range Rover.
“Michael and Carole Middleton, who are hands-on grandparents well used to having the children for sleepovers or staying with them.” Interesting little aside. I wonder if “William wants to create normality for his kids” is just “William dropping off the kids at Middleton Manor for a month.” It certainly feels like that’s an option, and let’s be honest, that’s what many men would do. Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast spoke to a parent at Lambrook School, who said that they hadn’t seen Kate on the school run since the current session started, but… there was no mention of seeing William on the school runs either. Curiouser and curiouser. And why aren’t the Middletons visiting Kate at the clinic??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Clearing their diaries from what?
My exact thought as well. Btw, they are her parents, why do they need to gain PR points on Kate’s apparently serious health issues? Really, as a mom I would be mostly occupied with helping and worrying, not making sure the press knows I’m helping.
Kate is a vicious mean girl but I pity her – she really has no one who truly cares for her.
Yeah, that’s rough. Two weeks in the hospital & so far, only one visit by her husband? Nobody else? OK, sure, that’s all we know about, I’m sure there’s a back entrance, but still. Those rota rats can hunt down anyone at any time, and this is all they’ve found out. One visitor, one time.
Ahah exactly ! And also they are totally going to attempt to rehab their image with their daughter’s medical condition.
Clearing their busy social calendar of pulling down posters and explaining how they aren’t financial deadbeats.
I just assumed that Kate’s mother (and maybe her father?) was staying at the hospital. But I could be giving them too much credit. At least, everyone has a clear schedule! Apparently, for nothing.
I’d assumed that there was another entrance that is private. William purposely was photographed going to the hospital yesterday to give the papers their shot. But as it’s a private wing that the royals regularly use, there’s probably a discreet way to get in. That said, it’s more about what’s being reported. Either the Middletons have already been visiting and it’s not been reported or they haven’t been visiting, which would be weird. Or they really could be staying with kids right now? And yes, their diaries were already clear.
If as some suspect this is a mental health issue or an ED, then in all likelihood the medical advise would be for her not to have visitors who could trigger relapse, or delay recovery. Putting my tin foil hat on, I can see W not actually visiting K, but maybe having an appointment with the specialist to learn more about triggers.recovery etc. (bonus points as he is seen to visit the hospital where the specialist has rooms). Also with CarolE being acknowledged as pushy, and the family financials being a mess (and Carole likely pressuring K for a bail out by PWT), I can see them being banned too.
Removes tinfoil hat.
Seaflower I commented on that twice here but mine was removed. I thought that was the case and that it was a theory of mine but you seem to be thinking it too. It would explain the visits coming just now because they do keep family away till things are under control.
I have been thinking this too!
It’s as though you read my mind. I too, wondered whether he had really seen his wife, as opposed to only the specialists treating his wife, with the bonus of the PR photos and accompanying “caring” narrative…2 days after she was reportedly admitted.
I actually believe it’s abdominal. Someone posted a great comment yest about the kind of intestinal surgery that necessitates long stays. However, the role played by an ED could be contributory. It may be, like I have done to myself, she has caused problems thru extreme dieting, maybe even laxative use, in the past. I’m paying the price with IBS; I am sure this is a/the cause for me. I feel for her if so. I really hope it isn’t a breakdown, which of course could tie in with the effect on mental health of feeling physically exhausted for long periods of time, not just anxiety caused by relationships etc.
It could also be that Kate doesn’t want a bunch of visitors or the hospital wants to limit the number of visitors. She’s there for a medical procedure and recovery and having visitors can be really tiring.
I agree with this. I remember as a student temping to cover for a woman who had a hysterectomy in the same hospital she worked in. The whole dept of six admin staff went to find the woman’s ward the day after her operation. They came back moaning about how miserable she’d been with them. It is a very personal time. Some people simply don’t want to have visitors when they’re exhausted and feel they look terrible to boot.
We have had more than enough commenters on here *clearly* state that bowel surgery requires significant recovery time in a hospital. Why are people refusing to accept this?
My theory is she had the surgery last week, before it was announced, so her family could come and go without the glare of cameras until now. Or, she has had someone with her the whole time (to avoid being seen going in) and others are staying away to avoid the cameras.
Setting things up for Ma to move into Adelaide Cottage, sounds like she already has anyway but its clear Peggy ain’t living there. Its also telling that the kids are often with Ma and Mike. Where is Kate and Peggy?
I wouldn’t be surprised if her parents move in permanently and sell off Middleton Manor because they can no longer afford to maintain it. They could move into the servants quarters.
I suspect Kate will be offloaded to Middleton Manor to “rest” for the next few years with William’s blessing. That’s why her heart was broken about George going to Eton, as she knew her years-long convalescence in Berkshire was looming and she wanted him closer at Marlborough.
@Digital Unicorn – if the children always with Ma and Pa Middleton it makes a mockery of KCIII saying he wants to see Archie and Lili. If he barely takes time to have the grandchildren who are in the country around for tea and play (one of whom is an heir) then there’s zero chance of him wanting to see his mixed raced grandchildren of his Spare. I can’t stand the Middletons but, at least they act how I would expect doting grandparents to act.
I hope it’s not just me that thinks this has now become beyond ridiculous. Even someone on their deathbed doesn’t have this many “cleared schedules”. Is there awareness so lacking that they aren’t embarrassed over these insane articles?
It’s the PR battle to show who looks after the kids the most.
It really is ridiculous, particularly as how Kate’s siblings have their own families to look after. I mean, sure, you’re going to be concerned about your sister, and visit & help out in some manner, but not clear your schedule, which would mean making alternative arrangements for your own kids. That truly makes no sense.
Why is the media still promoting the lie that Keen and Peggy do school runs? Isn’t this the same media that ran a story about school parents complaining about security vehicles blocking the way & how they couldn’t get in touch with the Wails because they’re never there?
This whole situation just gets weirder and frankly more concerning. Perhaps Kate is in a suite with space for her parents to stay and they have been with her this whole time but I think its weird they haven’t been seen. I’d have to kick my parents out of my hospital room if I had just gone through an operation.
Im wondering if she had the surgery, like, a week ago, and they’re just announcing it now in an attempt to protect her privacy.
To me, that would explain a lack of sightings of family. They may have already been with her in the time immediately after surgery but just no cameras were around to catch them
they’re fully retired and we’ve never heard about significant volunteer work or anything (I remember my grandmother volunteered twice a week at a local hospital and extensively with her church) – what do they have to clear?
Surprising that the DM actually mentioned how much the new car cost.
I’m not sure Kate’s work numbers are excused by a medical condition. Maybe for December/November, but not for the past 13 years and all of her 20s.
I think Mike supports James in his business endeavours. Its probably cancelling all their vacations.
… Okay? They are her parents/siblings. Of course they are going to want to help out as much as they can. Another “water is wet” article from the Fail.
That’s really funny. As if they have commitments anywhere, at all.
Her parents, her siblings AND William have all cleared their schedules? Really? For what? I can see her mother being there and maybe her father, but her siblings? The kids are in school all day and there is at least one nanny. Are Pippa and James going to wipe Kate’s fevered brow?!
What schedules? Carole and Michael are retired and Pippa and James don’t work.
Out of country holiday schedules. Hope they get their deposits back LOL!
‘Clearing diaries’ from what ?
Dodging debt notices Carole ?
This is such a weird way for them to report on the Middletons. Have they been to the hospital to see Kate or not?
I feel like the firm can’t decide how serious they want to imply Kate’s condition is, and so we get these weird abstract stories because if everyone’s rushing to her side then it’s serious, but if nobody sees her then why is she going to be out for 3 months.
Or maybe they don’t want to pick a lane because they’re getting too much positive engagement from the rampant speculation they’re inspiring, and I have to think they wouldn’t be so cavalier/irresponsible if it were serious. Then again, if it’s Will’s team doing the strategizing then of course he would center himself with zero thought to Kate regardless of how serious it is.
I have been thinking this too!
Wonder if she wishes she had that sister in law’s hugs and friendship now because look what all that intentional and voluntary mean girling, backstabbing and just plain evil trash behavior has gotten her. Her and Meghan didn’t have to be best friends but they could have worked on somewhat of a cordial relationship that could have led to being friends but now look at her… out of commission and broken.
Same feelings. I was thinking how supportive Meghan would be during this kind of thing. It’s such a shame.
If she is in isolation, then visitors are limited and only for short periods after gowning and masking. Speculation but could explain Wm brief visit and no one else.
I don’t get why Ma, Pa, Pippa, James and the dogs ALL have to drop their schedules to take care of Lazy. What on earth will they be doing? Divvying up the mopping, cooking, school runs and dusting duties? I get if her mother will be with her, even if for company and to help her rehab.
But these courtiers sure do love to needlessly yank people around and tell them they are doing their duty.
I just saw this headline in the Daily Telegraph and I can’t decide if it’s a spoof or not…
The Princess of Wales’s absence will be felt keenly(!) – nobody else can do her job
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2024/01/19/princess-of-wales-absence-surgery-royal-family/
Some highlights:
As Princess, mother, and champion of children, the former Kate Middleton is increasingly called “irreplaceable” by breathless commentators who admire her poise, beauty and commitment to her family.
As of now, that hyperbole will become fact: she is, quite simply, irreplaceable.
This is not down to her volume of work. Neither she nor the Prince of Wales go in for the relentless daily schedules of his older relatives. Rarely is a ribbon cut or a plaque unveiled on their watch.
…
At State events and overseas visits, which have been noticeably reduced recently, the Princess shines like no other; she is the star of her generation.
…
The Princess’s months-long absence will not see anyone stepping in to fill her shoes to help out. Other members of the family will not be turning up to long-planned engagements about early years. Well-intentioned as it would be, the Princess’s projects are designed around her own expertise and convening power.
“The way she has designed and built the early years project means the work can and will continue in the background while she is out of the office,” a source said.
On Monday, the chief executives of leading British businesses met at Kensington Palace without her, working on a future project between the financial sector and childhood development.
When absent, the Princess “can actively follow it from home”.