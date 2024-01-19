The Middletons are ‘clearing their diaries’ to help out when Kate leaves the hospital

I’m thinking back to November and December of last year, and how rarely we actually saw the Princess of Wales. There were a few big appearances, of course, like the Together at Christmas event and the Christmas morning walk at Sandringham. But her absence was notable at several points during the last two months of the year, especially given that Kate and William have traditionally tried to pump up their work numbers at the end of the year. Will and Kate were absent from the pre-Christmas royal lunch at Windsor Castle. They went to the diplomatic reception and the Royal Variety show together, but largely avoided charitable appearances. Kate even missed a Windsor Castle meeting for her dumb Business Task Force! I’m just saying, it would not surprise me at all if we learn, months from now, that Kate’s poor work numbers could be excused by a private medical issue.

Meanwhile, the British media has been camped outside the London Clinic since Wednesday, trying to get a glimpse of who is visiting Kate during her two-week hospitalization. Thus far, William is the only one who has been seen, and he was photographed leaving the clinic in a fancy Audi mid-day on Thursday. No one has seen Kate’s parents or siblings though. Now the Mail claims that the Middletons are clearing their schedules to help out… when Kate is released from the hospital.

The Princess of Wales will spend a third night in hospital after major abdominal surgery as William, her parents and siblings cleared their diaries to support her recovery and care for George, Charlotte and Louis. Kate is said to be ‘doing well’ as she recovers following the procedure at the London Clinic in Marylebone, revealed on the same day King Charles announced he was taking a short break for treatment for an enlarged prostate. Prince William, 41, has postponed engagements to spend as much time as possible by Kate’s bedside, as well as supporting their three young children back at Windsor. It is understood that William wants to continue doing the school run in an effort to create as much normality as he can for Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis, while their mother is in hospital. He will also have the help of their nanny, Maria, and Kate’s family, particularly her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who are hands-on grandparents well used to having the children for sleepovers or staying with them. Kate’s parents and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are already rallying round and help support her recovery at her home in Windsor, which is close to their own homes. The nature of Kate’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancer-related. It comes after Prince William visited his wife Kate in hospital today. The heir to the throne was spotted leaving The London Clinic behind the wheel of a £139,000 electric Audi E-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by royal bodyguards in a Range Rover.

“Michael and Carole Middleton, who are hands-on grandparents well used to having the children for sleepovers or staying with them.” Interesting little aside. I wonder if “William wants to create normality for his kids” is just “William dropping off the kids at Middleton Manor for a month.” It certainly feels like that’s an option, and let’s be honest, that’s what many men would do. Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast spoke to a parent at Lambrook School, who said that they hadn’t seen Kate on the school run since the current session started, but… there was no mention of seeing William on the school runs either. Curiouser and curiouser. And why aren’t the Middletons visiting Kate at the clinic??