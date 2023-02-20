Guardian: At the ‘Top Gun’ premiere, Prince William was obsessed with his shoes

Stuart Heritage is a journalist for the Guardian, mostly covering film, music and television industry news. He was one of two Guardian reporters tasked with the Guardian’s live-blog of last night’s BAFTAs, which was attended by Prince William and his be-gloved wife. Halfway through the Guardian’s live-blog, Heritage dropped in to tell this amazing story about witnessing William’s behavior at last year’s royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick:
Here’s a fun little story that I think I’m allowed to tell. Earlier this year I went to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, and Prince William was there. And he did this big long meet and greet with all the film’s stars, who are all American and therefore all automatically a bit iffy on the idea of a monarchy in the first place.
Anyway, during this meet and greet, Prince William kept pointing at his shoes, and the film’s cast all responded by doing this weird noncommittal ‘Oh’ face in return. This is because, it turns out, Prince William was wearing special shoes that had fighter jets embroidered on them.
Imagine that for a moment. You’ve made a film. The film is going to single-handedly revive the global theatrical experience. And here you are, in London, watching the future king of England point at his special aeroplane shoes. Like a child would. Imagine being Jon Hamm trying to think of something to say to a literal prince who is determined to show you his special little aeroplane shoes, because he thinks they will somehow delight you. Imagine it.
Anyway, Prince William is wearing normal shoes today. Good.
[From The Guardaian]
I mean… this is pretty bad. We kind of knew it real time, because the British papers kept talking about William’s special embroidered airplane slippers, but I didn’t know he actually pointed at his shoes repeatedly as he was being introduced to the stars of Top Gun: Maverick. That royal premiere wasn’t even the first time he saw the movie – Tom Cruise gave William and Kate a private screening before the royal premiere. William was so excited to see the movie again that he had special embroidered slippers made for the royal premiere, then he made all of the Americans admire them. Wow.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220519-
UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dan Kitwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrive for the “Top Gun: Maverick” Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 693083095, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrive for the “Top Gun: Maverick” Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 693083258, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge talks with actor Tom Cruise (L) as they attend the “Top Gun: Maverick” Royal Film Performance at the Odeon Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 693083279, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220519-
UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
-PHOTO by: Dan Kitwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Tom Cruise are pictured attending the UK Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick Held at Leicester Square Gardens.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: AlanDWest / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Oh dear. I’m kind of embarrassed for him. 😬
That was brutal. Why would he think that actors in a movie would be obsessed with planes? It’s not like any of them are real top guns.
“Anyway, Prince William is wearing normal shoes today. Good.”
Lol, I died!
People are really losing their patience with TOB Billy Pegs, right? If the trend continues, KKKate should avoid buses because she will be thrown under one.
Always desperate, always cringey. The Wails are a perfect match for each other.
Right now they’re chucking Andrew under the bus HARD. 😂 Kate has some breathing room.
Imagine spending money having your shoes embroidered for a movie premiere! Another ‘let them eat cake’ moment from the Clown Prince. Wake up UK!
Was this one of the premieres that cost an absolute ton of money? Now we know why. People in Britain are starving, but Willy needs special shoes to impress the movie stars.
Like the rest of the Royal Family he can’t relate to people on a normal level. His shoes were lame. William is really turning into Charles.
He’s such a weirdo. Like, you want the attention. It’s not even that you’re paying homage to the movie. You didn’t gift the cast with their own plane-bejeweled kiddie loafers, you just wanted a pat on the back for a stupid stunt. William, you’re not supposed to have to fish for compliments. People are supposed to be able to look at what you’re wearing and decide for themselves if they think it’s special. You’ve been too coddled your whole life and there are too man yes-men and yes-Kates in your orbit. Come down to the real world.
He should have worn these shoes with his BAFTA ensemble. Like I said B4, that tux last night was giving off FLYING DOWN TO RIO vibes.
And are there stories he’s not allowed to tell? 🤔
I’ve noticed the exact same thing!!! A story he is allowed to tell? Imagine that…
Right?? What a very telling comment…….
I mean, he’s probably allowed to tell it, but I doubt they’re happy he told it THAT way.
It’s not even shady—it’s an outright ridicule. I love and hate that “Future King: Look at My Airplane Shoes” reminds me of my 4-year-old son pointing out his helicopter socks…namely, I love my son and I hate putting him in the same thought/sentence as William Wails.
The cringe is off the scale on this one…What a blithering idiot!
Um… All I have is ‘Bless his heart’.
I got nothin’ beyond that.
I howled at this story. Wearing the shoes was one thing, pointing them out over and over again was something different entirely. If you are going to wear slippers embroidered with jets to a movie premiere, you don’t point them out. You wait for someone to notice and then you have a prepared quip about trying to fit the theme or something.
I love that this story finally got out though on the night William and Kate are trying to have a big red carpet moment. Lets talk about his fighter jets slippers instead lol.
Did he point out his special shoes so that it looked like they bowed to him when they looked down at them?!?!?!?! 🧐
He’s such a charisma void. I wonder what Kate thinks, as he dies on his arse every time. “Oh god, stop mentioning the shoes…please, oh no, not Jon Hamm…oh please earth, open up and swallow me.”
I think she’s smoking the same stuff as the rest of them. She may see him ‘behind the scenes’ but if we know one thing about these people it’s that they are their roles/titles 24/7. He’s a prince and can do no wrong. Collective delusion.
Ah considering she’s got such a pole up her arse she probably thinks “you admired his slippers! You don’t know him well enough to admire his slippers! Apologize!”
I don’t know. Given Kate’s love of theme dressing, she was probably like, “That’s genius! May I also embroider it on my dress?” To which Wills would scream, “No! Airplanes are MY thing!”
William is definitely odd. You would think at 40 he would be a lot smoother doing these meet and greets but alas no. Didn’t some reporter try and claim how charming he was and how Kate was the awkward one?
For as much of a dick as he is confirmed to be (including wanting people to give a shit about his custom slippers), I fully believe Kate is the more awkward one.
Wow, looking at the Top Gun and BAFTAS looks next to each other, I feel bad about ragging on the Roland Mouret. Yikes.
Royals, but especially the heirs, come across as little children, ridiculously infantilized. The power of the king is just the whims of an overly coddled adult. Charles and William are like this. Even the queen was really.
They’ve been told they’re special from birth and live in a bubble of people agreeing with them or trying to steer them ever so gently. They could try to address this by being curious about the wider world and how others live but they choose not to.
His whole behavior reminds me that of a child… I have the feeling that he hasn’t grown up much after adolescence ..
😂😂😂😂😂 Look at my shoes, please look at my shoes they have little aeroplanes on them, and look look, that one has a little R on its wings and that one has a little L on it’s wings, papa said it helps me with the effect 😂😂😂,
It’s like he really wanted someone to give him a special sticker for his shoes or something. Here’s a gold star, Willy. Job well done. 🙄
Desperate for approval as usual. Is the obsession with the shoes why he couldn’t be arsed to help his wife up the stairs and Tom Cruise had to do it?
Well, he sure as hell ain’t get any gold stars for chivalry.
Did he tell people the jets on his slippers go “VROOM! VROOM!” as well?
This story is even funnier after reading it again. “…And here you are, in London, watching the future king of England point at his special aeroplane shoes. Like a child would…”
Proof of FreeWilly’s lack of diplomatic skills was bad enough. Proof of lack of social skills and obvious arrested development in this 40 yo manchild who’s also a future head of state and head of church is frightening. It also explains a lot. Yeah, if I was the BRF and BM, I’d sanction article after article screaming for Harry to come back too!
I know I shouldn’t be surprised or dismayed by anything we hear about him anymore, but I’m just so….let down by William. I can’t believe that he wound up like this. I mean, I can. But it just boggles the mind that the William of 1997 wound up here. Sigh. I just always assumed that the worst case scenario for both W&H was that they’d wind up like Charles, but now it seems that William is just Andrew all over again: arrogant and empty-headed and pathetic in almost every way. He’s so self-centered that at this point it seems to be his only character trait.
always fun to see the Ass of Lies reappear. it’s even worse than the aeroplane slippers!
Well no wonder they always needed Harry to help Willy be king. He really is a child trapped in a man’s body. I always wondered why they pushed that narrative. Willy boy absolutely has some kind of problem.
40 years old, wealthy beyond belief and his big concern is ” Check out my fancy slippers, guys”
Get out of here.
This is some “Being There” level sh$t
Sadly embroidered evening shoes to go with your DJ are a British posh boy thing. In the “right” crowd they’ll mostly all be wearing them.
I guess they work as a conversation starter?
But that’s just an extension of the same problem…. a failure to understand how whatever stupid trend the “cool kids” in Norfolk are embracing at the moment might come across a little differently outside of his posh, pathetic little bubble.
The shoes themselves weren’t the issue. I mean they were cheesy, but whatever. Its that he expected everyone to notice them and comment on them and make a big deal about them. Just because something is “done” in the British posh circles doesn’t mean that the Hollywood elite is going to be super impressed with them.
The stories of the premiere reported at the time about the jet embroidered shoes and that they were replicas of the F14s, and that was it. Now that it’s come out Look at Me William was pointing them out to actors brings this to a whole cringeworthy level. And I find it remarkable that this mocking article is really going in for the jugular, no holds barred.
If he needs the attention that badly, he should have had a few pairs made so that they could be taken home by the cast as a keepsake. Yes, it’s cheesy, but at least there would be a point to it. A photo of William and Tom in matching airplane slippers – now that would have gotten him the headlines he was so desperate for!
He could even have announced he would auction off the slippers to benefit the air ambulance service, because it’s not like he’s going to wear them again.
Aw! Someone should get him those shoes that light up when one walks! Wouldn’t that be PRECIOUS? Imagine the utter delight when Big Bald Baby stomps his aristocratic feet?
To quote Sheldon’s mother from The Big Bang Theory
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/ColdFatGoshawk-size_restricted.gif
Seriously, someone should have had William tested after that head injury.
This is what happens when you are told that, just by birth , you are better than everyone else. No personality, no conversational skills, just “look at my shoes”.
🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ Willy is socringe.
This story is really just outright poking fun at Willy. Is this the first time we have seen such open mockery? They used to criticize before Meg, but open mockery? I think this is the first time. It really is quite remarkable.
I laughed at this really hard. TOB trying real hard to snatch some of that fashion coverage from his wife, but it isn’t happening. You know he’s going to try to donate those shoes to be displayed to the public along with notable royal gowns.
Just imagine if you are the tenth person in that receiving line, watching him point at his shoes and seeing everyone ahead of you do the confused/bemused face in turn. WTF, you whisper to the person next to you. Is there something about the floor? The carpet? “No, he had special embroidered slippers made. He’s very proud of them.”
If Tom is still recruiting for the cult, dim & awkward William is ripe for the picking.
😂😂😂
Honestly, if having special velvet shoes puts him in a good mood for once, let him have all the custom shoes.
On a trip to an animal sanctuary? Embroidered badgers.
On a trip to a laboratory? Embroidered beakers.
On a trip to to New York? Embroidered apples.
At the BAFTAs? Embroidered cameras.
The Coronation? Embroidered message that reads, ‘I’d hate it if you tripped and died today, Pa.’
Everyone can be informed ahead of time to compliment his footwear, and he’ll show off his shoes, leave, and then people can get back to doing what they need to do.