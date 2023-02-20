Princess Kate wore black opera gloves & gaudy earrings to the BAFTAs

For the first time since 2020, Prince William and Kate attended the BAFTAs. William is BAFTA president – it’s extremely notable that he refuses to go to the BAFTAs most years, just as it’s extremely notable that he refuses to attend the pre-BAFTA reception AT Kensington Palace every single year he’s been BAFTA president. This year, it was also notable that William apparently had a journalist banned from the ceremony because the journalist exposes the Windsors’ Russian-oligarch buddies.

But none of those things were the headline because the Princess of Wales can’t find a stylist worth a damn. Kate pranced up the BAFTA red carpet in a Jenny Packham gown and black opera gloves and the cherry on top was the pair of hideous Zara earrings. Usually, Kate veers more towards “everything is matchy-matchy,” but nothing goes together with this ensemble. The black gloves are so bad with this particular dress. The earrings don’t belong with any of it – they belong with a colorful maxi dress at a party. Kate cannot accessorize to save her life.

Many outlets claimed this was a repeat of the McQueen gown she wore to the BAFTAs in 2019, so I don’t know what to tell you. The bodice of the two gowns are similar, but the shoulder is completely different. Did she take her McQueen gown to Jenny Packham and ask them to alter it?? Because I strongly suspect she just bought a completely different one-shoulder, full-skirted white gown, because she’s that unimaginative. She really should get a qualified stylist on staff. Instead, Kate picks and chooses different pieces from her Meghan moodboard. Kate spent way too much time obsessing over Meghan’s gloves at QEII’s funeral.

She kept trying to touch him – at one point it looked like she grazed his ass.

