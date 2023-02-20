Princess Kate wore black opera gloves & gaudy earrings to the BAFTAs

For the first time since 2020, Prince William and Kate attended the BAFTAs. William is BAFTA president – it’s extremely notable that he refuses to go to the BAFTAs most years, just as it’s extremely notable that he refuses to attend the pre-BAFTA reception AT Kensington Palace every single year he’s been BAFTA president. This year, it was also notable that William apparently had a journalist banned from the ceremony because the journalist exposes the Windsors’ Russian-oligarch buddies.
But none of those things were the headline because the Princess of Wales can’t find a stylist worth a damn. Kate pranced up the BAFTA red carpet in a Jenny Packham gown and black opera gloves and the cherry on top was the pair of hideous Zara earrings. Usually, Kate veers more towards “everything is matchy-matchy,” but nothing goes together with this ensemble. The black gloves are so bad with this particular dress. The earrings don’t belong with any of it – they belong with a colorful maxi dress at a party. Kate cannot accessorize to save her life.
Many outlets claimed this was a repeat of the McQueen gown she wore to the BAFTAs in 2019, so I don’t know what to tell you. The bodice of the two gowns are similar, but the shoulder is completely different. Did she take her McQueen gown to Jenny Packham and ask them to alter it?? Because I strongly suspect she just bought a completely different one-shoulder, full-skirted white gown, because she’s that unimaginative. She really should get a qualified stylist on staff. Instead, Kate picks and chooses different pieces from her Meghan moodboard. Kate spent way too much time obsessing over Meghan’s gloves at QEII’s funeral.
She kept trying to touch him – at one point it looked like she grazed his ass.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Getty.
I (and a few others) KNEW she’d wear a look inspired by Meghan at NAACP awards!
This entire “outfit” was a whole Fahsion sum of Meghan looks:
One shoulder gown altered to add a long train and Aquazurras a la NAACP image awards + white outfit accessorised with black a la RoH awards + Meghan’s QE funeral gloves = THIS MESS
Her team really are pick and mixing at this point it’s hilarious!!
Don’t give two sh*ts about the try-hard physical abuser.
But lmao their efforts to look relatable is so obviously desperate which is funny because incidentally, whenever I see them all I can ever see now with W are his tantrums of “why can’t you let me have Africa?!” Whilst with K all i ever hear know is “I’m owed an apology” and her bullsh*t methods to try to dictate Meghan’s wedding.
Yes, exactly! This is so sick and pathetic! She first wore this white dress in Feb 2019. 2 months before that, meghan wore a black one shoulder dress (awesome!) and was dragged through the dirt and insulted by the press because of this!
Omg and the video! How morbidly she tries to talk to him and laughs while he doesn’t want to touch her. The butt slapping must have caused so much trouble and screaming at home.. Poor kids… After he obviously humiliated her, she had to do the same to him! The two have a healthy relationship…
I’m not big on PDA personally but I still find their complete lack of contact so weird. Like *this* is what their fans will point to as them being so affectionate? A one-sided attempt at a fleeting physical contact point?
Compare it to ANY other couple either on a red carpet or just in real life at a social or work event. They just constantly barge away from each other.
That just made me sad thinking he might have said, “Fine, I’ll hold your hand for the cameras but I refuse to
make skin to skin contact.” Then he didn’t touch her dumb gloves anyway.
I’m in the minority here that finds Kate’s actions consistently reprehensible but am not as offended by her buttons and coat jackets (likely because it hits too close to home to my own wardrobe lol) and while I absolutely think she copies Meghan I think sometimes Folks reach with those comparisons.
That said- this whole outfit is tore up from the floor up. She looks RIDICULOUS. Utterly absurd.
The excess blush on the cheek and the flowy immaculate dress are probably meant to convey a pristine virginal look but her genetically bad skin betrays her.
The black gloves are too matronly and clash with both the dress’s aerial texture and light color.
The earrings look like 5-year-old Kate raided her aunt’s closet before Mardi Gras: cheap and tawdry as hell.
Catherine Middleton almost doesn’t have a choice but to stalk the Duchess of Sussex in the sartorial department, if she wants to look decent in public. She must have a redeeming qualify somewhere? Where?
It’s too obvious that the heavy velvet black gloves don’t fit with the flowy lightweight white dress. This to me smelled like the princess was trying to hide something.
until I noticedthat she was maybe just trying to match her prince
They both look so incredibly tacky, I don’t even know where to start. Whether with his velvet jacket, suit pants AND patent leather shoes or her white gown with a white cape AND black opera gloves. OMG
God this woman is sick..
This is a copy of Meghan’s last big outfits: The white (!) off-the-shoulder ball gown last December and the black gloves during the funeral. The problem is that she just can’t get it right. As always…
She has been dying to wear gloves since the funeral 🤣 All three of my friends and I said that she was going to wear white 🤣 I’ll give her an A for trying, that’s for sure 😂
One of her worst looks. Nothing goes together. It’s visually exhausting.
As a general rule, earrings are not to make contact with the shoulders.
Agreed. I love a bold statement earring with the right look. This was not the look and these were not the earrings.
“Visually exhausting” is a great way to describe it. There is so much going on that pulls your attention in a negative way.
Seriously. I was so baffled by the look that I went into an archival digging of her past gowns to see what would’ve worked, seeing as she was so adamant about repeating a dress AND wearing those black gloves. Well, I saw nothing; she needed to buy a new strapless dress. And nothing would’ve saved the earrings with the horrible hair. Kate needs to know her strengths, and one of them is NOT center-split, slicked back hair that brings all focus on her face. That’s one burden too big for her visage, and she should’ve learned this lesson at the Top Gun premiere.
She looked absolutely horrible. Those earrings just scream tacky. I think this was a brand new dress and I have to ask why? The first one was ugly enough but to purchase a second one that was almost identical and just as ugly is just sad. As for the gloves, to long and far to tight. The entire ensemble looked cheap(but knowing her spending habits probably cost a small fortune)
As someone pointed out on twitter she wore a white gauzy top without a foundation garment to cover her very visible nipples in several photos, if that had been Meghan that would be all they were discussing on the morning shows right now after splashing it all over the tabloid rags. As for Peggy he needs to loose the velvet it is ugly.
As for the failed PDA they just need to stop it. It’s making them look even more desperate with every failed attempt
I TRIED to like it but I could not. And you said it exactly right, visually exhausting. Do I focus on her arms or those crazy earrings. The earrings – out of ALL the ill gotten gems and diamonds she has to choose from THIS is what she brings to the table.
If it was just the dress + the statement earrings, I wouldn’t have a problem with this look. But with both the major earrings AND the starkly contrasting black gloves competing to be the statement, it’s just too much…and I don’t understand why no one else realized that or told her that in the planning phase. Is Natasha still her stylist, btw?
Not to mention her “golden ” shoes!!
Cruella vibes, and not in a good way
Nothing goes together. Once again, bought expensive things but all together heaped up garbage. Who let her out like that?
those are statement earrings all right. the statement is “cheap”
big earrings ≠ hair down. updo would be better, but why would she wear £40 tacky costume jewelry when she has the entire royal collection at her fingetips.
I actually love the earrings and the dress, I think the gloves looks awful – I wish the long glove trend would die, they ruin every look in my opinion. I do find it bizarre that she wore such a similar dress to the one from 2019 for the same event!
The white dress/ black gloves combo was her sad attempt to colour coordinate with william
The earrings are beautiful. I’d wear them all day and to bed too. They’re ruined with that dress though
I think it is a different gown similar so the spin is she is thrifty
There were the usual dm comments saying she is not called Kate Middleton anymore and she is so stunning and modest . A lot of negative comments were let in. Kate was trying to flirt with will to no avail. The whole ensemble was bad and she had on a lot of makeup
The make-up aged her and she still looked exhausted despite the manic smile being out in full. He looked like a child playing dress up, worst he’s ever looked. Poor Khate looked so cheap.
Agreed that she looked exhausted. I guess it takes a lot out of her for her to put together an outfit that bad?
She just looks plain bad. Not a good look- with the gloves and earrings. And William clearly did not want to touch her despite her attempts.
Those earrings really annoy me because they look like birds nests hanging on her ears
Why Zara? They are fast fashion and meant for trash after a few wear. Very sustainable
Just so bad, and William doesn’t look any better. This seems like one of those events Kate would actually enjoy. Maybe it’s sabotage ?
They look like Boris and Natasha out for the evening. Bet I went over well with the Russian spy crowd.
Maybe she banged her elbow on something at the last minute and needed to cover up? Or some kind of skin rash or psoriasis flare? I can’t think of any other good reason for those gloves. I actually don’t hate the earrings, but they would have looked better with the dress before the added shoulder sash and she would look so much prettier overall with her hair in an elegant updo. William looks like he’s trying to out-scrawny his wife.
The only reason for the velvet gloves was to match Williams velvet jacket… they’re trying really hard to match
Didn’t Meghan wear black accessories with her all white Louis Vuitton outfit she wore to Ripple of Hope? Maybe that’s what Keen was going for? But yeah this is awful.
I mean; black and white is a pretty standard combination. Can she never wear black and white now?
Nobody said that at all, calm down. Kate can have 100% of the credit for this hideous combo @Charlotte.
Of course she can. But can we agree that this look is hideous?
You’re so right, black & white has been used by many fashion icons over the years to create some beautiful, classy and subtle evening looks.
This wasn’t one of those times.
The problem was that some of her accessories were golden (shoes) or rose gold (earrings)… they were too much!!
My first though was I swore I’ve seen her wear a dress either similar or identical. This is so boring and the gloves just yikes! She had tonnes of opportunity to shine and it’s just a huge miss.
Also white? This copying Meghan is getting a bit much! The straight hair, muted/neutral colours, the white dress reminds me of the one Meghan wore recently. I’m sorry this is giving me budget Duchess Meg vibes it’s glaringly obvious she has a style board of Meg at home.
This has to be one of her worst looks – if not the worst.
– straight hair with a floaty dress
– heavy makeup with a floaty dress
– the gloves – make them go away!
– the gold shoes (yes gold shoes)
– the earrings – my eyes, my eyes.
Just atrocious.
And then you see some of the amazing dresses actresses had n and you wonder if K is capable of feeling humiliation.
The gloves look really bad.
Total trainwreck.
Also, it looks summery. Maybe that’s why she added the black glove. It’s laughable and her husband never held her hand.
My eyes…my eyey!!!!
Where to begin? They both look like they got dressed in the dark!
–She looks great from the neck up: great hair, makeup, and I love the earrings…but then you scroll down into a pile of WTF. Those earrings with white floaty Miss Haversham cosplay chiffon? And the modern hairstyle with all of it? And the gloves on top of all of that, those dark heavy gloves with white chiffon??!? Oh dear oh dear…
–William is not only wearing a velvet jacket, but with contrast piping (!!) and it’s at least 2 sizes too small. The jacket and pants don’t go together. Then he wears shiny shoes with all of it? Why am I thinking of Mr Peanut?
This look is a hot mess even by their standards…
Imagine she’d worn the black velvet strapless gown she wore on one of her first ever formal occasions – with the hair, earrings, shoes and Will’s tux jacket, it would have been a great look. No gloves needed (but even they would have gone better with that dress)
Exactly. She has some great black velvet gowns.
I really like this one and liked it’s predecessor. Just not with the gloves.
I thought she looked much more relaxed and normal levels of smiling while walking in.
Her hair needs to be trimmed and restyled.
She will trim it when Meghan or no. 1 mistress does it.
and you still believe thats her hair, those are wiglets dear!!!!!!!! thats why mumbles can never do an updo!!
Her hair needs to be in an updo with big earrings like that!
It doesn’t need a trim, it need a cut. Six inches would flatter her. Soft waves instead of curls.
I think she stole one of the wigs Catherine Zeta Jones wore to
play Morticia.
If this is an altered gown, the changes haven’t done any favors to it. It looks like a white tea towel or a big napkin sneaked out of the house on her shoulder to compete with the skirt. The result is a mess with those odd gloves, tacky earrings and golden shoes. An updo might have saved something, now the shoulder part, hair and earrings are just weighing her down. No part of this outfit belongs together, period.
With my mental Kate paper doll, I cropped the dress into a mini, threw on a chunky green cocktail ring over the gloves and gave her thigh-high shiny red leather high heeled boots. Lean into the Vivienne Westwood of it all. THEN it might just work!
William’s outfit isn’t salveagable so I’d put him in full Ewan McGregor/Richard Madden kilt mode and call it a day…
The earrings are too busy looks like key chains with lots of keys on them
What non-news. SWF stalks sister-in-law, cooykeens all her outfits at once. “I’m Kate. Could I BE wearing anymore clothes!?” It’s a hodgepodge of buffoonery. Hey: you didn’t have to wear black gloves so you could match your husband’s velour penguin suit. We know what color tuxedos are.
Actually this has Amal Clooney vibes for me— https://static01.nyt.com/images/2015/01/15/fashion/14AMALGLOVES/14AMALGLOVES-articleLarge.jpg?quality=75&auto=webp&disable=upscale
Except Amal has the charisma to pull this off.
Im in the minority that actually loves gloves but of course Kate has no style to pull them off. See how Amal’s are an elegant length- it’s the gloves pulled up to the armpits that’s done me!!
It actually had me looking whether her arms were unusually short or something lol! Or she’s just never worn gloves and doesn’t know you don’t have to yank them to full length.
There are so many reasons why Amal’s look works and an endless list of why Kate’s doesn’t. Proportion, fabric, lines, texture, styling, use of complementary vs contrast colors, pose and panache…I understand the comparison but it’s really apples and oranges at this point.
I’m not into style at all but to me the dress wants a necklace and simple earrings. Why not some black jewelry, maybe jet, as her jewels and lose the black gloves? Will would have looked better in a simple tux.
It would never happen, and the baftas probably wouldn’t be the event for it, but I’d love to see her in a sharp black tuxedo suit. Ala Angelina at the blood and honey (?) premiere. Diana wore a couple in her day.
Will fusses over his bow tie while keen grins I n a n e l y at the cameras
Well, I did not have this particular look on my bingo card for Kate. I’m kinda impressed by the boldness to wear the opera gloves. If only she’d styled it better. The flap of fabric over the shoulder hides the top of one of the gloves and loses the whole effect. What should have been really dramatic was hidden by poor styling. And why those earrings? Baffling.
Honestly i was surprised by how bad she looked too. I actually like the dress. And on this occasion i am not going to criticize her for copying because it’s a rewear. I like what she done here better that the frills (or whatever that was) that originally was on the shoulder part of this dress.
But those gloves simply don’t go with the dress. If she wants to colour block maybe she should have chosen a red dress and pink gloves or a dark blue/ light blue combo.
And then just nothing else matched. She’s wearing golden shoes with rose gold earrings. Isn’t one of the basic fashion rules to stick to a colour palate of maximum 3?
It’s her worst look of all time, hands down.
The yellow Alessandra Rich monstrosity would like a word LOL
http://wantherstyle.blogspot.com/2022/03/kate-middleton-in-yellow-floral-peplum.html
Agreed and there’s a pink thing she wore in Ireland waving at us too.
NEVER FORGET the yellow monstrosity from Sweden. She’s had some really bad looks.
At least two fug Erdem looks contend with the “worst ever” list, off the top of my head…
Erdem in Sweden (2018) has entered the chat : “Am I a joke to you?”
Whilst Green screen at the “Why can’t you let me have Africa” Vanity awards jazz hands “Er hello? I’m here too guys!”
Hilarious @C-Shell. Well done.
I assumed this was Jenny Packham when I saw it, but then read the reports about it being the reworked McQueen. I would 💯 believe she just bought something new that could be speculated to be a recycle or that she just forgot about the other dress altogether.
I love the earrings. That’s it. Those gloves are fugly.
Speaking of weird looks, William looks like a maitre de or like he is going to start tap dancing. I think Fred Astaire wore this outfit (much better) in FLYING DOWN TO RIO.
I don’t think Fred ever wore a double-breasted velvet smoking jacket in Flying Down to Rio – maybe in Royal Wedding? But, if he ever did in his entire life, it wouldn’t have had satin buttons, piping and thick pocket flaps that stick out at the hips. Fred Astaire was always impeccably stylish.
I would actually ADORE those earrings with a simple column gown, and I think she’d actually look great in that style. She could’ve worn gloves with it, too, though I don’t know why she’d want to (well, yes I do). The dress is too billowy and distracting for anything but simple accessories.
A long simple white column gown (similar to the black one she wore to the Maverick premiere) would have been a much better look with the gloves and earrings. I don’t know if I would have liked it, but it would have been better.
I love the earrings, too. They remind me of art pieces people make out of random metal from junk yards – but in a good way. Whimsical accessories need to be the star so everyone can enjoy the whimsy. Even the opera gloves would have worked with a different dress, but you need to have confidence in what you’re wearing. Kate has no confidence, so she keeps piling things one on top of another.
I’m so torn on what to say about all this .
1. My eyes…my eyes..
Or
2. Let’s crowdfund a full length mirror for the poor woman.
Or
3. No.. Kate…just no love…
Or
4. My mother taught me that if o had nothing nice to say then I should say nothing at all. So, ….🤐
Or
5. Gold shoes, black armpit length gloves, hideous ‘let’s play dress up’ plastic earrings, a black clutch (so it’s invisible cos of the aforementioned gloves lol) and (at last) a relatively attractive dress… that looks practically exactly the same as the dress you last wore to…(checks notes..) yup… this exact same event.
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. I actually feel sorry for the media trying their best to sell this today as daring, edgy or an ensemble that anyone with functional eyes can see is simply awful.
The gloves are toooo long. Looks like compression socks
Compression socks…🤣😂🤣😂🤣
That’s all I can see now.
@JoJo You forgot the shoes. Golden shoes with white billowy dress + heavy black gloves + black clutch – awful combination. Also, the styling of the hair was bad – with this dress updo is needed. Not good look.
As about Willy – why he is always wearing clothes that are too small or too short for him? This velvet jacket is hideous. It seems like his hips are wider than his shoulders…
Unfortunately @GINA I didn’t forget the shoes… I wish I could forget the shoes lol …but see no.5 in my comments. I did forget to mention the hair though, probably from being in total shock about the actual outfit (I wonder, is it breaking some kind of trades description law calling it an outfit?) Anyway, you’re absolutely right, an updo would have looked much better. Although, that would have revealed those horrendous earrings even more, so I’m a bit conflicted on which is worst of two evils.
While we all know that Khate loves nothing better than to copykeen Meghan, this gown plus gloves reminded me of Amal Clooney’s look at the Golden Globes 2015, where she wore white gloves to a black one-shouldered Dior dress with a sash.
Didn’t look good then, doesn’t look good now.
PS: After writing this I see @Goldenkatz further up had the same idea.
“Less is more” – Coco Chanel
Amen to that. Someone please, for the love of god, get this message to Kate or her stylist asap. Although I seriously have to doubt the existence of an actual stylist being in her employ at this point. No one can be that bad at their job.
I am loving this look on Mean Girl Khhate. It is the worst looking thing she has ever graced us with and it goes to show what a complete fashion disaster she is and how utterly stupid she is. Keep Up Khhatie. The live entertainment you provide us with is immeasurable.
Yet the daily smell had articles about her global effect😂 that they 🧩 together hours before she showed up. Did anyone see how fast they got knocked out of the 🔝 headline spot once the social media comments started trending 😁. No originality, its always too much going on with her accessories and the fact she wants desperately to be in the super bowl with CA when she needs to stay and be content playing in the ⌛ 📦
LOL! I totally agree. Kate trying to be edgy yet Meghanesque is a absolute fail! I hope Meghan is seeing this monstrosity and laughing along with us!
The dress itself is pretty and also reminds me of one Diana wore but she totally ruined it with horrible styling. Everything was wrong: the shoes, the bag, those gloves, those earrings, the bad makeup, and the undone hair – none of it goes with that dress
I liked the dress. I actually felt sorry for the dress. It deserved better.
Just imagine the outrage if Meghan had tapped Harry’s ass in public. It tells you that Meghan’s presence in the Royal Family was the real issue not what she did or wore. As for Kate’s outfit it was one of her worst. As I’ve said before somebody needs to teach her how to accessorise. I believe she reworked her McQueen dress. Nothing is wrong with that you don’t wear it the same event.
Agree Amy, l.thought she was overly confident walking in to the awards, playing to the camera’s of course but if you watch de clip as soon as the terrible two.sit down she totally turned her head away from William , had a face on and ignored him. lol.
PS Her overall look is absolutely awful, she is spending a lot, a lot of money though
😂 Maybe she was mad at him for ignoring her attempt to hold his hand (again). To me this looked even worse than the attempt at the Earthshot mess because you can clearly see her trying to move her hand in for the grab twice. She should’ve just furiously tapped his shoulder to force the issue like she did during the Disaster Tour last year (when she was in the gaudy pink gown).
What in the mismatched hell is this?? My child looks more put together when they’re piecing some dress-up costumes together.
Her hair should have been up. Those gaudy earrings do not go with the neckline/embellishments of the dress. The gloves…the gloves….I don’t know what to say about the gloves!
Who let her out of the house this way? They must really dislike her. One of her worst looks in a long time.
She dangles her hand away from her body to make it look as though they are about to hold hands but he never touches her. This whole thing is just SO sad!
I gasped when I saw this. Its just SO BAD. Someone said that its clear she doesnt have any friends bc they would not have let her leave the house dressed like this and I have to completely agree with that. Different earrings and no gloves – this would have been okay. Different dress and the gloves might have worked. But instead….its a disaster.
I cant tell if this is the same McQueen dress from 2020 or not. If it is, then the alterations did no favors for it. If it isn’t, then she spent money on a new dress that is very similar to a dress she already owns except to add that weird hideous one shouldered cape monstrosity. Either way, she spent money on something just to make a very ugly dress.
Their red carpet interactions were hilarious. He really does not want to touch her, lol.
@becks1 right? I mean even if you just HAD to add the long train over the shoulder, which come one we all know why she just HAD to, leave the floral embellishment from the original. This just makes no sense. And Maybe the earrings would’ve worked
Even the pink version of that gown. that she already had made (for Charles birthday remember?) would’ve worked with those earrings
She doesn’t have any real friends because they would have told her the straight hair ages her a lot. And the gloves made her look like cruella deville. But it’s obvious her stylist either doesn’t have taste or that the stylist is in name only because this is a garbage look.
The gloves make her look like a villain. I generally like Jenny Packham dresses and this one is fine.
I feel like will adjusting his bow tie is like him adjusting his scarf at the Christmas wall at sandrinham so he didn’t have to hug … Meghan? Kate? I can’t remember. The guy needs to mess with his neck accessories.
She clearly doesn’t have a decent stylist because she stepped out looking like Cruella Deville.
The flat long hair does not work on her and she needs to stop it. It drags her face down and while the botox was on high last night it still doesn’t counteract the long droopy flat hair. And the cheap earrings looked cheap and were fighting with the hair in her look. She needed her hair up for bulky dangly earrings.
The dress on its own is ok, and I could buy it either way if it’s a rework of the 2019 dress or a new one made to resemble the old one, because she’s done that before too. But it’s those stupid black gloves that just makes this look so bad. They get lost on the side with the floaty shoulder thing and they are so tight for no real reason. They have been compared to calfing gloves and several pegging type jokes have followed because of this look.
The gold shoes are also dumb but not really seen so small mercies.
She’s just so bad at this a decade in. She has no idea how to accessorize or what works with her facial structure.
Also, him! Wtaf! Did he just borrow his Uncle Andrew’s 1980’s ‘pulling’ jacket or what?
That was her worst look – ever! Twitter was all over how bad it was last night. EVERYTHING WAS WRONG.
I loved Peggy channeling Melania with the ‘nope, not gonna hold ur hand’. It was soo obvious – he was clearly embarrassed to be seen with her.
She was easily the WORST dressed on that carpet. Easily!!!!
Am beginning to think there is something to the talk of her being on meds – she looked high on something on the carpet. Maybe it was the attention who knows but the mugging and attention seeking are off the charts.
William needs to ditch the velvet jackets – they will never work for him.
She looks she proud of herself in her summer dress and winter gloves that I’d almost feel sorry for her and her bad fashion IF she wasn’t such an asshole.
LOL! Yes, Kate deserved to look this bad! Today she’s a laughingstock and I love it.
Sartorially speaking , the virginal bridal white gown , the OTT armpit high black gloves and the heavy golden florid flower clusters earrings challenged each other for attention.
Furthur, why highlight the arms when it would uncomfortably remind us of the South Park spoof on Kate and William wedding
@Noor, I’m screaming!!! Maybe it is a response to South Park- “arms, what arms?!”
You know Keen was just dying to wear opera gloves ever since Meghan wore them at the funeral so she took her chance at the BAFTAs and it flopped.
Wondering why folks think this is Jenny Packham, is there a link to a similar dress somewhere? To me the waistband, the hem and the top all look like the same McQueen, with a repurposed shoulder piece. The gloves do not go with the cloth hanging down the shoulder. The gloves would match better with a simple, clean-cut dress. The dress has flounces and gathers and tucks and way too much going on to add the opera gloves to it.
Where to start. BULLYAM, buy a jacket that FITS, you look like a sausage roll trying to escape it’s skin (but with your hair line you really, really look like one no matter what you wear) Wear a pair of sunglasses or your going to be blinded by the glare from those shoes, YUK. Your trousers, oh my maybe cut out the carbs for a month! And LEAVE YOUR TIE ALONE, we know you can’t bear to touch Kate but stop the fiddling.
Khate, sorry dear, your not meghan and never will be Megan, so STOP copying her. Your just coming of as a cheap imitation. Megan knows when and where to wear gloves, so ASK HER how it’s done. Stop with the wiglets, or at least try and be consistent with the colour. Those day rave earings, just NO, not with that new dress. Because it is new, the waistline and draping give it away. GOLD SHOES, really? Or did you buy them to go with the gold coaches for the coronation and you were wearing them in, because there can be no other explanation for them. So both of you either PLEASE hire a new dresser or call your brother and sister in law for style tips. You both have it sooooo wrong again! I almost, almost feel sorry for this epic fail, but then I remember the way you treat family.!
It’s hilarious how the dm trying to spin Kate’s touching will as a great romantic moment with flirting Kate. Ignoring how wills does not respond to her. Some s t a n s talk about their wanting baby no
4. Ridiculous.
From a strictly visual perspective only this must be one of her worst looks. The white dress looks like a table cloth on her in this combination with the gloves and it completley takes over. I think it would have been a lot better without the earrings and the black gloves, every part looks separate from the whole and her. It might even have worked better with white gloves. I don’t think Kate has a enough contrast within her own coulours for this combination so the very stark contrast between optic white a quite shiny black is too much for her skin to handle. It makes her skin look a little sallow and I think that is just because of the colour choice. These people could have access to colour analysts and stylists why don’t they use them?
Those gloves! Like wearing white athletic socks with a Vera Wang cocktail gown.🤡
The opera gloves are certainty not going to help with the pegging rumors.
Horrible look. It’s like a non-creative first grader created a Cruella De Ville costume out of granny’s thrift store bag. It’s so obvious that she’s extremely jealous of Meghan’s style but does not have the eye, knowledge, affinity or “it” factor herself so we get these bad, cheesy, awful copies. How is that art is one of her passions???? Hard to believe.
Terrible from head to toe. The rose gold earrings AND gold shoes alone are just…huh???? She looks like a villain with those gloves. Even with the extensive procedures she still looks worn and tired. Personally I’m not totally convinced this is a rewear, because that dress material looked softer and smoother in a sense while here it looks cheap and like she wrapped herself in toilet paper.
Oh and I totally think it was a choice to tap him on the ass, given the ongoing rumors. Very passive aggressive.
I like Kates gown and gloves. Hate the ear rings. Her hair looked good tho.
Is Williams tux velvet? Ugh.
Velvet tuxes are hideous to me.
I love the dress, whether it’s new or re worked, I don’t care. The gold earrings and gold shoes match, so we’re good so far. But what’s visually jarring are the black gloves and black clutch purse. They scream “too much is going on here”. It’s either white with gold or white with black, not all 3. Where are her girlfriends who could have clued her in?
The flowy white dress should have styling to match – it just seems like the long black gloves and statement earrings go with another dress entirely, maybe a more structured cocktail dress or column dress so the accessories could shine.
And WTF is with the scraggly flat-ironed hair? This woman has all the money and access you could ask for, but money can’t buy good taste.
It looks to me like she was reaching for his hand and accidentally grazed his ass, which makes him startle like she just electrocuted him, then he tries to cover it with an awkward wave and the most cringeworthy pat on the shoulder. It’s painful to watch.
This get-up seriously upset me. 1) I originally thought it was an old photo, because who, who, who I ask you, would wear the exact same dress to the exact same event three years later? And it’s not as if it was a little-remembered event–the photo of her in her original BAFTA one-shoulder gown graced the cover of Tatler in that ill-fated Kate the Great article. It is one of her more famous looks, so let it rest. Even I don’t wear the exact same fuzzy sweater to have lunch with my friend that I know I wore last time I saw her.
2) I physically recoiled as my senses took in the black formal gloves covering her entire arms contrasting with the white, flowy skirt swirling at her feet. Two comments I saw that represent the mass confusion this caused: 1) Is this some kind of mourning protocol for Betty? 2) Is she going straight from the BAFTAs to birth a baby cow?
3) I couldn’t even scroll Instagram last night as feeds that I typically enjoy were posting this photo like it was not a giant joke. These were professional designers (okay I’m outing you Mark D Sikes) who know color theory and would never pair rose gold, regular gold, white chiffon and black velvet. Sometimes I cannot live in this world.
The earrings are hidden by the hair, the hair looks like it has too many fly aways, the gloves don’t go with the dress, the dress is either atrocious altered or a new dress so similar it’s a waste of money, and it’s all awful.
I’m tempted to wonder if she’s covering bruises/a rash with the gloves, but with his velvet jacket, I think this an attempt at coordination. But her black velvet dress would be better for that.
And the “ass tap”– are we sure she actually touched him? Cause the black against black makes it difficult to really tell. And if she did, notice the position of the thumb. Is she trolling him over the #PoP rumors?
They could look a lot more affectionate if they just held hands like H&M. But that’s too much copykeening for Willy to handle. He really can’t stand her.
The whole look is horrid. Kate must be having nightmares regretting she ever wore this ensemble. She’s trying hard to look like Meghan, Amal Clooney, and Angelina Jolie. But she couldn’t come close to these fashion icons. She’s so tacky and her face looks severe.
Their PDA which the British media is hyping is so totally awkward and has no loving vibe at all . She’s trying to talk to William but I’m sure whatever she told him was nonsense. It’s just a pretense for being too self-conscious. And William knows it but played to get along. She wants him to hold her hand (see how she reaches her hand out to him hoping for him to take and hold it ), but he only gave her a pat on the arm— like a friend or an employee— to tell her “good job, carry on.” These two are as cold as ice. Again no love energy there.
Showed this to granddaughter #1 and she was all “what?” She thought like Kaiser. Maxi dress (black), hair pinned up very loosely, those earrings (which she liked) and ballet slippers. She thought this look was all over the place and “what’s going on with those shoes?”
Someone once said that Donald Trump acts how a poor person imagines a rich person to be.
Kate’s outfit is what a unfashionable person, or a child, imagines glamour to be.
I was going to come and fight for the dress and say how beautiful it would be with just the white dress and the sapphire suite (which is Diana’s, right?)
Like….. all yall were dumb and crazy and I was going to quit reading the gossip here (Okay not really) and then I saw the left arm and said “nope, even I cannot defend that.”
I dont get to dress up for glamorous events (*sob*) but even I could style a white dress 1,000 different ways and have it look GOOD. Or get wild and style a dress around the long leather gloves. The earrings have go to go, though.
ETA- I would fight for the dress if it had the small sleeves like in the pic under the “Kate desperately wants some affection from her husband” tweet video. THAT I could defend. One random long arm which seems to serve no purpose? Sorry chick, you’re on your own. (Meghan could probably pull it off though….but with no black leather gloves and better earrings. Or a necklace and no earrings yeah?)
I don’t understand her wearing Zara earrings to a black tie event. I would if I liked them, because I’m a mere peasant on a budget. But if you literally have access to crown jewels, why not wear them?
I don’t get the hate for her hair. I think it looked beautiful as did her face. The dress with the earrings would have been lovely. The black gloves were a complete miss and looked ridiculous. I think that the gloves were so overbearing that the entire look was ruined.
It is such an awful, awful outfit. Alexander McQ must be spinning in his grave. But Kate loves the high flash of the red carpet like no other because her skin looks a bit normal and her bags disappear.
Place a black & white jester cap ‘n’ bells on her head and she’s good to go for the Mardi Gras parade.
That’s the only context this outfit works.
The black opera gloves look absolutely ridiculous. Those earrings are just – like what??? She’s got access to the best jewellry in the world. Pull out some nice diamond art deco (earrings & bracelet) and it would’ve been elegant. I’m convinced her stylist hates her.