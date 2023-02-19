Did Prince William have a Russian journalist banned from tonight’s BAFTAs?

I’m fond of saying that Prince William is the Tory Party’s useful idiot, and that it’s pretty clear (to me) that William is something of a “special project” for the arch-conservative political class in the UK. They’re grooming him to be the king they need. It helps that I genuinely believe William shares a lot of those conservative politics. In the UK, as in America, there’s also a close alignment between the right-wing political machine and Russia. Western neo-fascists love Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs, they love Russian money and half of them are probably being blackmailed by Russian kompromat. Speaking of, here are some years-old photos of Prince William and Russian oligarch Evgeny Lebedev, aka Lord Lebedev, the owner of the The Independent and the Evening Standard. Lord Lebedev has close ties to Queen Camilla, King Charles and William. Lebedev is far from the only significant tie between the Windsors and Putin’s oligarchs.
Speaking of, William will appear at the BAFTAs tonight, for the first time since 2020. He is the honorary president of BAFTA, although he rarely shows up and often uses his position to bully the BAFTAs. At this year’s BAFTAs, one of the Best Documentary nominees is Navalny, a film about the Russian plot to assassinate Russian dissident/Putin critic Alexei Navalny. One of the investigative journalists involved in the documentary has been banned from the BAFTAs:
An investigative journalist who helped to reveal the plot to kill Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has claimed he and his family have been “banned” by police from attending the ceremony on Sunday in London due to “a public security risk”.
Christo Grozev features in the 2022 film Navalny, which is nominated in the best documentary category. The film explores the story of Russian opposition leader Navalny and events related to his poisoning in 2020. Grozev is filmed explaining how he and fellow investigative journalist Maria Pevchikh revealed the details of the poisoning plot that indicated Russia’s involvement.
Grozev wrote on Twitter on Friday: “I was surprised to discover that my whole family and I have all been banned by British police from attending this weekend’s Bafta awards where the documentary #Navalny is nominated. The reason stated: we ‘represent a public security risk’. I understand the need to keep the public safe (although I don’t understand how my son or teenage daughter constitute risk to the public). But moments like this show the growing dangers to independent journalists around the world. These dangers don’t stem just from murderous dictators, but also from having journalists’ voices hushed – instead of amplified – by the civilised world they are trying to serve.”
In response to Grozev’s online remarks, the Metropolitan police said that police forces generally “do not and cannot” ban individuals from attending events and that decisions about attendance were down to organisers. The force said it could not comment on the safety of an individual or advice given to them, but that it was “absolutely concerned” with the “hostile intentions of foreign states” on UK soil.
The Met police issued a statement saying, in essence, that they were not the ones banning anyone, and that it was a call being made by BAFTA organizers working closely with security. After that story came out, activist Peter Tatchell and the anti-monarchy group Republic both announced that they had received tips from sources that Prince William was the one who requested that Christo Grozev be banned from the ceremony. Is it possible that this is just a false rumor? For sure. But I wouldn’t doubt these stories at all.
BREAKING NEWS: I've received a tip off that Prince William's office pressured the #BAFTA's to disinvite journalist Christo #Grozev who exposed the plot to kill Alexei #Navalny. Source is insiderhttps://t.co/xew2aw4eO9@RepublicStaff @GrahamSmith_ @nomoremonarchs @Billbrowder
— Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 18, 2023
We have received same information from a credible source. https://t.co/GG9ABf8094
— Republic (@RepublicStaff) February 18, 2023
Good. Keep exposing the B[a]RF for what they really are – corrupt, grifting criminals
Does NOT surprise me – Peggy is ass deep in Russia and at some point an enterprising journo outside of the UK will expose him. Or at least I pray that they do – William is far more compromised than his father and Uncle. The press, family and gov know it hence why all this effort to protect him. Whenever I look at him all i see is the Duke of Windsor 2.0.
But where are all of these outside the UK journalists and what are they waiting for?! I wish they’d spill the information on what they know.
Turn it around. It’s actually Russia that is ass deep in Peggy. But yeah William is compromised.
I’m really hoping the dominion lawsuit bankrupts the Murdoch propaganda empire and we finally see it fall. Then I think we will see real journalism again in the states, and hopefully the rest of the world.
As for Peggy, he wants to be a true monarch I think that much has been clear for awhile. He wants the dictator/Monarch role and with everything going on in Britain now and him being virtually untouchable it wouldn’t surprise me to see it happen. He is greedy, petty and insecure enough that it will be a nightmare for the British subjects. I hope something changes but he doesn’t leave me with a good feeling for the future there.
Putin and right-wingers/authoritarians the world over believe the same things. They like the idea of dictatorship. They like “might makes right.” They hate women. They’re misogynistic, racist, antisemitic, homophobic etc. ad infinitum. And they like hurting people.
Sounds like William’s kind of people, doesn’t it?
So is the thinking that someone in the government called William and told him to ban this journalist because Russia hates him? Or that William just decided on his own for the same reason?
I’m glad the journalist spoke out and I’m “glad” we are hearing it was William. I feel like a year ago we might not have heard about his involvement n
Or his friend Lebedev asked him for a favor. In exchange for past favors he’s done for William.
This journalist wouldn’t be banned if it wasn’t for William’s security team doing an assessment of high risk people, similar to what the secret service does. Since this journalist is a high level target for Russian retaliation, he is a risk for William’s security if they are in the same room.
If William wasn’t supposed to attend the ceremony this journalist would be allowed to go because no one else in that crowd screens attendees for security risks.
Of course William’s links to Ledbedev don’t help, but this is more because the journalist is not safe in the UK and William being near him exposes William to a potential attack.
Let’s not forget how bad the UK is at protecting people who have criticized the Russian government and got poisoned while living in the UK.
So the BAFTA’s had him banned and told him it was the police? There’s no rational security reason to ban him. By that logic, William himself should be banned. The location and everyone in it can be secured as many high profile events are these days. So there’s something shady going on here. William is a toxic waste dump.
100% agree with this. Bulliam is the one with round the clock taxpayer funded security – he’s the biggest target there is. Toxic waste dump is too kind!
*dons John Oliver’s glasses*
HO-LEEEEEEEEE SHEEEEEEEEEET.
Harry is co-producing documentaries about international activists, while William is allegedly interfering with the BAFTAS on behalf of the Russians.
Cool Cool Cool Cool.
Imagine blocking a filmmaker and his teenage son who was prob excited to go. I hope they can somehow go anyways. The patron of BAFTA blocking a creative from attending? That’s not a patron but an egomaniac dictator. Shady shady shady .
So Willie’s Russian besties really didn’t want to sit in the same theater or be at the same afterparty as Grozov tonight. VERY interesting that an inside source ratted out William’s “office.” Guess the film industry isn’t as protective of the heir to the throne as the rest of the establishment sycophants are.
Amanda Barry is no longer there to cover his ass.
They are probably very pissed that one of the nominees in a documentary about fighting for democracy has been banned because of an unelected heir to monarchy.
William doesn’t even attend every year and should skip this one out. It’s his security team causing this problem.
Glad Willy Windsor is being exposed for the ass he is. Glad this wasn’t covered up.
I think BAFTA didn’t want a Russian winning an award with William in the audience so they banned Grozev from attending. This is 2022 Wimbledon all over again.
BAFTA confirmed that the film’s producers are all still attending. It’s just Grozev and his family who were disinvited by William’s “office.”
William’s team has access to all the security chatter so they probably know this journalist and his family are being directly targeted by Putin.
Not realizing that a guy who fearlessly made an anti-Putin documentary might also have the balls to share with the whole world that he’d suddenly, inexplicably been banned, thus making his absence far more conspicuous than his attendance (and probably his film itself) would’ve been in the first place?
Well, it certainly SOUNDS like the sort of incompetence, spitefulness, and stupidity we’ve come to expect from both the Kremlin and the BRF.
I LOVE this comment Miranda. And too true, I’m very sorry about the disrespect and disappointment for Grozev and his kids but I’m hoping his name trending will put the spotlight exactly where William and his Tory cronies don’t want it! Such a cowardly asshole move.
It’s believable for Willy to act like that. We’ve seen his actions with BBC, and some journos too.
Also I agree – William is very well protected. Like North Korea or Putin’s Russia kind of protection. He sometimes is dragged on social media for his shortcomings but never in mainstream press or tabloids.
This is what the UK press should be covering if they really “report” about the royals without any fear or fervor, but they’re obsessing over SP and the Sussex’s popularity in America. 🙄
I hope the bafta’s flop. Apple News have them on their news spotlight as to why the bafta film awards matter (I didn’t click) no thank you, I will certainly not be tuning in.
This doesn’t make sense. The problem for the Russian government is the documentary itself, which is already out there. Banning the journalist doesn’t accomplish anything except to bring more publicity to the documentary. If BAFTA/William are Russian tools, then why not work it so the film isn’t nominated at all?
The issue is more that the journalist is considered a security risk for retaliation because of his work and William’s security team think it’s too risky for him to be in the same room as William. The producers are likely British citizens and therefore not as much of a risk.
In short William is the one who should be staying home. He did the last few years anyway.
The documentary is out there so they can’t do anything about that. The idea is to intimidate journalists, especially independent investigative journalists, so no more documentaries like this are made in the future. Without Grozev there would be no NAVALNY.
William’s Russian bestie’s father is allegedly an ex KGB spy. Don’t tell me MI5 (or is it MI6) is not worried there is a national security risk here. Billy is one heartbeat away from being head of state, head of nation, and head of the UK’s armed forces. Granted those are ceremonial roles, but those are the sames roles Edward VIII/Duke of Windsor held when he was too cozy with Hitler.
Is he bringing keen. The media can then try.to distract by talking about keen s wardrobe.
So that’s why new Prince Andrew speculation is on UK front pages and trending last night & today. I did wonder.
Anyway, by tomorrow it will all be Meghan’s fault somehow. Sources or friends of friends of friends will say that she somehow got the journalist disinvited. (Sarcasm).
As for the awards: I’m just waiting for some planted sycophant tonight to make a ‘H or M’ bad joke or dig to suck up to WanK in the front row. I’ve a bad feeling that it’s inevitable.
So this hypocrites have audacity to show film about man who in prison for fighting corruption while they cozy w those causing corruption not to mention mass murder, genocide?!