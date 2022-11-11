Prince William went solo to a charity event at a private club in London, hm

Almost a year ago exactly, Prince William went to a private event at the exclusive, members-only club Oswalds in Mayfair. The trip was notable because William’s wife was not with him, and because he was seen in the company of a mystery blonde. I argued at the time that William is too much of a secret squirrel to actually bring his mistress or side-chick out in public, even in a private-yet-social setting. But I do understand that the mystery blonde was mentioned for a reason, and maybe I got it wrong! Maybe William is dumb enough to carry on an affair this way. We certainly know he’s an idiot. Speaking of, William went to the same private club last night for a charity event, and it feels notable that the Daily Mail mentioned the name of an attractive blonde aristocrat:

Prince William enjoyed a rare night out as he attended a charity event at an exclusive Mayfair private members’ club last night. The Prince of Wales was photographed leaving Oswald’s in central London after the charity event in honour of bereaved children. Others to attend the event included the Queen’s nephew David Linley and Lady Maria Balfour. Oswald’s is the most exclusive of London’s private members’ clubs, with the Queen Consort and Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie among those who frequent the venue. William was without the Princess of Wales for his outing – but accompanied by this security guards. He dressed smartly in a blue suit, with a smart white shirt and dark blue tie. Others in attendance included Prince William’s cousin, David Linley, who is Princess Margaret’s son. The Queen’s nephew, who is professionally known as David Linley, was spotted emerging from Oswald’s with a friend. The father-of-two became an eligible divorcee following the end of his 26-year marriage to Serena — the daughter of multi-millionaire landowner the 12th Earl of Harrington, Viscount Petersham — in 2020. He has two children, Charles, 22, Viscount Linley, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who was a bridesmaid at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding.

[From The Daily Mail]

Lady Mary Balfour is an aristocrat by birth, the daughter of a count. She’s also married, from what I can see. There’s no mention of her husband in this reporting. I think the Mail is trying to give plausible deniability here, perhaps suggesting that Mary might be involved with David Linley, not William. It does feel… interesting. Two appearances at Oswalds, a year apart, with William going solo, and hanging out with blonde women. Hm.

Royal night out! Prince William is handsome in a blue suit at private member's club in Mayfair https://t.co/knzsjRls8d — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 11, 2022