Prince William went solo to a charity event at a private club in London, hm

Almost a year ago exactly, Prince William went to a private event at the exclusive, members-only club Oswalds in Mayfair. The trip was notable because William’s wife was not with him, and because he was seen in the company of a mystery blonde. I argued at the time that William is too much of a secret squirrel to actually bring his mistress or side-chick out in public, even in a private-yet-social setting. But I do understand that the mystery blonde was mentioned for a reason, and maybe I got it wrong! Maybe William is dumb enough to carry on an affair this way. We certainly know he’s an idiot. Speaking of, William went to the same private club last night for a charity event, and it feels notable that the Daily Mail mentioned the name of an attractive blonde aristocrat:
Prince William enjoyed a rare night out as he attended a charity event at an exclusive Mayfair private members’ club last night. The Prince of Wales was photographed leaving Oswald’s in central London after the charity event in honour of bereaved children.
Others to attend the event included the Queen’s nephew David Linley and Lady Maria Balfour.
Oswald’s is the most exclusive of London’s private members’ clubs, with the Queen Consort and Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie among those who frequent the venue.
William was without the Princess of Wales for his outing – but accompanied by this security guards. He dressed smartly in a blue suit, with a smart white shirt and dark blue tie.
Others in attendance included Prince William’s cousin, David Linley, who is Princess Margaret’s son. The Queen’s nephew, who is professionally known as David Linley, was spotted emerging from Oswald’s with a friend. The father-of-two became an eligible divorcee following the end of his 26-year marriage to Serena — the daughter of multi-millionaire landowner the 12th Earl of Harrington, Viscount Petersham — in 2020. He has two children, Charles, 22, Viscount Linley, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who was a bridesmaid at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding.
[From The Daily Mail]
Lady Mary Balfour is an aristocrat by birth, the daughter of a count. She’s also married, from what I can see. There’s no mention of her husband in this reporting. I think the Mail is trying to give plausible deniability here, perhaps suggesting that Mary might be involved with David Linley, not William. It does feel… interesting. Two appearances at Oswalds, a year apart, with William going solo, and hanging out with blonde women. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Alastair Grant / Avalon, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Handsome in blue? 🙃 🤡 😂
This man can’t wear a suit to save his life!
At least his clothing is “smart”
LOL
Ok, what am I missing here? The suit looks fine to me. I don’t like William so I don’t think anything would make him look great to me, but I’m also failing to see what’s really wrong here. Does the suit really look that bad or are we in a situation where we don’t like someone to the point of their breathing getting on our nerves?
Yeah, I’m never a huge fan of how shiny his suits always appear to be, but I think this may be a “bitch eating crackers” moment for some. It actually looks better tailored than his usual suits, because he doesn’t have the typical moose knuckle going either.
@dee(2) I don’t think the shine in the blue suit is terrible in these pics but that top pic in the black?! Omg. It looks like it’s a cheap fabric that’s been pressed too many times with an overly hot iron.
The blue suit looks nice to me. He’s lanky and in good shape so I generallly think he looks good in his suits despite how loathsome he is. That black suit on top is off though.
Sure Jan.
For me it’s “handsome”. I don’t think this man in handsome at all in anything so it has nothing to do with the suit, it’s just his face.
Yeah, that was quite clear from a reading comprehension aspect. The Daily Mail post said, “Prince William is handsome in a blue suit…” I mean, @Cel2495’s remark was also a clear response to that. Some are being obtuse it seems. If someone disagrees and thinks William is in fact “handsome” then just say so.
He has very bad posture
Because it’s the Fail, the mention of Lady Balfour **twice** is highly suggestive. I can see Bulliam’s cousin acting as his wingman to, as Kaiser puts it, lend plausible deniability. I’m just enjoying the Wails’ pursuing their solo interests more and more openly. 😁
I felt that they said David Linley was there with a friend, he is now an eligible divorcee after separating from his wife, because they wanted to say that about William but can’t.
Technically Williams not divorced but I think they are in practise.
In May, David was dating a colleague of Christie’s Auction House, Isabelle de La Bruyere. There was an article in the Fail.
“A rare night out” seems an odd way to describe a charity event. Aren’t charity events supposed to be the RF’s “work”? Lady Balfour seems to be active in charity and seems like a decent person so hopefully that is why she is mentioned and nothing to do with PW. And, yes, PW would flaunt something in public. In 2016 when he skipped the Commonwealth Service for a guy trip, he was photographed dancing with a woman at a club.
@equality says:
“And, yes, PW would flaunt something in public. In 2016 when he skipped the Commonwealth Service for a guy trip, he was photographed dancing with a woman at a club.
Aaaaah but that was 2016….just when the britshidtrags were getting angsty about still having to coddle Bulliam and were sneakily beginning to reveal his nasty underbelly.
But THEN, who entered the royal picture? Exactly! 2016 also began the sanctification of the then-cambridges and, concurrently, the demonization of M.
I think it’s odd that she’s mentioned at all because it’s not like most people know who she is. It would stink if she was truly there just for the charity aspect but was dragged into implications that she might be seeing William. Like let her work unless there truly is more to the story.
That being said I could see William being arrogant enough to think he could hide in plain sight if he has someone else.
But, but, but….. William and Kate had lunch together in a pub, in Windsor. They are a warm and loving couple. I’m dizzy from the spinning.
He really needs to upp his suit game. His clothes always look cheap & ill fitting. I’m sure Charles, who always looks quite dapper could help
Charles always looks a little unkempt and his clothes don’t seem to fit. It’s interesting that we all see something different. I think that the vile William usually looks pretty decent in his clothes and the vile Charles looks like he rolled around on the floor a couple times before he left the house/palace/castle.
Charles does have very good tailors. It isn’t until you look at full-length photos that you see Charles has the same proportions as Kate (very long torso, short legs).
I think Alexander McQueen worked as a Savile Row tailor at some point, hence being such a great cutter (unlike Burton). He did some of C’s suits and used to write swear words on the linings. Something like that.
The DM is getting antsy they need dirt from somewhere, anywhere! I saw on the Crown they said they sat on the Tampon tapes for three years. I just Know they have some serious dirt on Wills. He better deliver soon.
This is the happiest he’s looked in a while. While I don’t subscribe in general to the living separate lives story, the fact that he’s in London and probably spent the night at KP without Kate leaves one to wonder🤔.
“Rare night out” is how they describe all of his many nights out.
I don’t get how you hold a charity event at a members only private club. So you have to be a member of the club to attend for charity? This must be another odd British aristo thing.
Think of it like a country club in the US. Members can pay to host events like weddings or fundraisers and invite people who aren’t members to attend. But a non-member couldn’t host an event there.
Yeah the mention of Lady Balfour seems deliberate. The second year in a row at the same event sans Kate? It’s a deliberate inclusion.
I tried to see if she resembled the mysterious blonde from last year’s event but she looks a bit different.
I don’t think it’s about an affair. I think there’s shady deals going on at these private clubs but the Mail can’t talk about so they write about it in a weird way. Notice there’s no info about the charity involved.
Maybe they’re raising money for the Human Fund! 🤣
I know he is divorced but I thought David was allegedly Gay ?..
Anyway that lady is pictured in de DM very elegantly dressed and the type Will used to.date in his earlier years , just saying.!!
“David Linley, professionally known as David Linley”
Great editing, DM!
Right?! It’s so bad that it’s actually funny.
I’m laughing thinking of how, according to the Fail, he might introduce himself.
“Hello. Lovely to meet you. I’m David Linley. But in professional circles, I go by David Linley” 😂
The charity was Child Bereavement. This event was in the court circular. William probably stayed at KP after the event.
I assume Burger King blocked off his calendar this week to sit home and binge watch The Crown and then rage and throw things at the telly because they dared to defy his order to never show the Panorama interview again.
One thing I find interesting is that Kate and Wills were never a socialite couple with their own set. It feels like he socializes with the in crowd on his own, while Kate is never part of it.
All of Kate’s ‘friends’ are actually William’s friends. She met them through him. It’s evident she ain’t apart of that set, no matter how many times she loves to pretend she is. It strikes me that she lives a rather sad and lonely life with only her mother to meddle in. Oh well!
True. The infamous Tatler article pointed out Kate has few friends. No come back on that from KP. It’s a dangerous situation, because the less of an independent life you have in a marriage, the greater the chances are of becoming victim to your spouse’s friends supporting the bad behaviour of just one side or gaslighting you in a combined effort. She is essentially a hostage to fortune. She has her family, of course, but that’s not enough for a grown woman IMO, esp when her mother would be telling her to put up with anything bad at all costs.
@Sparrow. It’s the same situation with the Sussexes. Harry is isolated from his family and life-long friends. Meghan doesn’t have any access to the A-list without him.
I wonder if we’ll see positive changes in Kate once she’s had space and distance from an unhappy marriage and been able to lighten some of the burden of pretense. It would be great to see her become more confident and possibly, maybe, more interested in the larger world out there. (?)
@ PEANUT BUTTER
all of that sounds nice, but k8 is a nasty mean girl pining for her sil’s husband. She needs to move on from that episode in her life. That in my opinion is her biggest problem, unrequited love.
I don’t think Kate “pines” for Harry in the least. Just his attention. If you recall, she wasn’t crazy about any of his gfs.
Keen just wants to be the Keenest in all the land, the Keenest in the room, and wants all the attention of every male in sight to give her validation of her opinion of herself.
I doubt Kate will change and it will be about her outfits and trying to be center stage like dressing up in gold gowns and hitting some piano chords at a concert
Nah. She’s worked all her life to be married to William. She’s never going to come into her own unless she divorces that man and we all know that ain’t happening.
The poor sausage needed a night off from being keen about the cost of living crisis…
So now that William has his hands on his own little fortune, do you think these aristocratic ladies that refuses to be his wife might suddenly find him an appealing prospect? And if William finds himself a willing replacement for Kate, will he want to get “amicably” divorced? Or can they legally separate and openly date?
I just feel like that now William has bagged the Wales and Cornwall titles and money, he won’t feel the need to fake a happy marriage anymore. Especially, since the Queen is dead and half his family has divorced and remarried.
With Betty gone, there is probably a roll-out scheduled for the grown apart narrative, just like the year-long roll-out for the move to Windsor. There was that recent blurb from Katie Nicholl saying that Kate was stressed and the settling in at Windsor was harder than expected. I’m wondering if there will be a Kate stepping back for her mental health story emerging. Nicholl got the stressed Kate story from somewhere, and I thought she was considered Camp Middleton.
I used to think he and Waity will divorce but now I think he needs her for PR. She’s bamboozled the public with her “never puts a foot wrong” shtick so I think William realizes he needs that shine. He saw his father and Rottweiler getting egged and doesn’t want that same fate. So I think its separate lives for the foreseeable future.
The only thing William has going for him is his “family man” shtick. Without it, he’s just like his dad.
The thing is the schtick is spread by the BM. So, if PW decides to change the narrative, the BM will. Look how they went from calling her lazy and waity to building her up and tearing Meghan down. They did the same with Diana, built her up then spread rumors about her for Charles.
He and kHate only appeals to a certain demographic in the UK, the white middle class Tory/Brexit voter types – aka the Middle Englander. With kHate most of her ‘fans’ only comment on what she’s wearing not about what she’s doing (or lack of).
He isn’t really viewed as a family man – most people don’t really pay that much attention to him TBH. Whatever ‘shine’ she has doesn’t extend to him, purely because it doesn’t even make her ‘shine’ very well.
The tide is turning against the Monarchy, as many predicted it would after QE2 passed. The current political and social turmoil has made it happen faster than anyone expected. We the plebs were not very happy to hear that these 2 were given a 4th home, if they get ‘rooms’ in the castle that is going to be a bad bad move.
I know people who don’t like the Monarchy esp Chuck but they begrudgingly respect him for the work he has done with the Princes Trust and on environmental issues. He walks the walk and people see that – these 2…
I think Peggy has already found himself a replacement – the alleged Russian lawyer/businesswoman is already far more accomplished that Mutton and is more like Meghan (in terms of career, life etc..).
The closer he gets to the throne the more he will feel the need to compete with his brother – this is bad for kHate as she ain’t gonna cut it. I still think he will divorce her, it’s beyond obvious that are living very separate lives.
Her new ‘boldness’ comes from the new titles, money and perceived power (esp within the family hierarchy) and I think that its also a sign that she and Ma are prepared to fight to keep the marriage intact.
Who is this Russian lawyer/businesswoman? Please share!
Hmmm I wonder if this is the same event as last year when he was papped with a mysterious blonde who was later outed on twitter as being the Russian businesswoman he has allegedly been pegging with for some time.
Same event but the mysterious blonde woman looks a bit different from Balfour.
“Prince William is handsome…” It’s the desperation on the part of the DM and W to sell him as handsome that’s so amusing to me. I guess this is part of the pre-Earths!t marketing but also a long-term strategy to make him more desirable now that the comb over has taken up official residence on his scalp.
That tie doesn’t work with the suit. He needs to ask Bill Nighy about suits. Although, let’s face it, a bad suit is the least of his problems.
I know he is divorced but I thought David was Gay ?..
Anyway that lady is pictured in de DM very like the type Will used to.date in his earlier years , just saying.!!
William always looks as if he believes he is the smartest man in the room and his words are scientific instructions on how to fight cancer.
lady Mary Balfour sister kinvara doesn’t believe in male primogeniture. That could make for some interesting dinner conversations! Though maybe they’re not doing much of dinner conversations..
Why is William’s tux so weirdly shiny? Is it made of a silk faille?