Prince William went to an exclusive, private club last week for a charity event

Prince William attends Who Cares Wins Awards in London

I saw people threadjacking with this story and trying to claim all kinds of weird things. I don’t get it? The story: Prince William went to a charity event at a club in London a few days ago. The club is Oswalds, a members-only private club, one of the most exclusive in London. The trip was notable – I suppose – because Kate didn’t go with him, although William and Kate barely do these kinds of things together anymore. William ended up third-wheeling with James Blunt and Blunt’s wife Sofia Wellesley. Wellesley is the attractive blonde featured heavily in the photos published exclusively by the Daily Mail. I guess the Mail was trying to suggest that “William went to a club with a beautiful blonde.” Don’t get me wrong, I don’t doubt that William tries to sleep with his friends’ wives. But I do doubt that he’d be this open about it. He’s too much of a secret squirrel for that.

Here’s more about his “event.” Tatler even notes that it appeared in the Court Circular, and that William left at 7:30 pm.

As a 39-year-old father of three, not to mention second in line to the throne, it is a rarity to see the Duke of Cambridge out on the town. He made an exception last night though for a rare trip to a Christmas party, which took place at exclusive members’ club Oswald’s – though the sensible prince was on his way home again by 7.30pm.

The occasion was marked in the Court Circular with the note: ‘The Duke of Cambridge, Patron, Flora and Fauna International, this evening attended a Dinner at Oswald’s, 25 Albemarle Street, London, W1.’

The event was also attended by Sofia Wellesley, James Blunt, Nick Candy, Holly Valance, David Furnish and Minnie Driver. Oswald’s is owned by Sir Robin Birley, whose other club, 5 Hertford Street, Prince William is reportedly a member of. Birley’s father, Mark, famously opened Annabel’s nightclub in Mayfair, naming it after his wife, Lady Annabel Goldsmith.

Renowned for its discretion, Oswald’s (named for Robin’s grandfather) is popular with A-listers including Dame Joan Collins, David Beckham and Harry Styles, as well as society names like the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Annabel Goldsmith.

[From Tatler]

Yeah, it’s not anything scandalous in a romantic/affair way. William isn’t brazenly showing up to a nightclub with a blonde mistress. Again, he’s too squirrelly for that. His energy is more “carry on an affair with a woman he met at the gym” or “have a secretive relationship with an aristocrat’s wife in the country.” No, the true scandal here is that William barely works and he counts “showing up for dinner at a private club” as a work event.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland

10 Responses to “Prince William went to an exclusive, private club last week for a charity event”

  1. Osty says:
    November 28, 2021 at 8:16 am

    And as usual left his wife home. Those 2 don’t do anything together except for the cameras.
    And I ” love ” how they are twisting it to be a work thing when we all know it wasnt . They should stop trying to explain it cos it only makes it more than it was

    Reply
  2. Noki says:
    November 28, 2021 at 8:16 am

    Its the end of the year so i guess they will use even a trip to the loo as an event to add to the court circular.

    Reply
  3. Chloe says:
    November 28, 2021 at 8:17 am

    Yeah this isn’t half as juicy as the rose hanbury story. Although if rumors are to believed the woman he was cheating on kate with wasn’t actually rose

    Reply
  4. Aurora says:
    November 28, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Is it typical for a “charity” party to be so clandestine? Isn’t publicity the point for these events? Why did the Daily Mail take pains to note everyone else, but Willy was there with a significant other? Why are only Willy, the Chauffer and the blonde visible in the car pics? Did she not have a plus one? Also the blonde in the car pics does not appear to be James Blunt’s wife who we are supposed to believe Wills hung out with. Why is Willy riding with these people and not his own chauffeured vehicle with Royal Protection Officers?

    So many questions…

    Reply
  5. MW22 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Why are there no good pics of him anymore? He looks squirrelly in that pic.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    November 28, 2021 at 8:32 am

    He perhaps feels he can have PR photos of happy families with his wife and children to offset this. Like at that concert.

    Reply
  7. Harper says:
    November 28, 2021 at 8:34 am

    I would think the invisible contract includes not publishing these unflattering pics of Burger King out and about with the London set minus his wife. It’s off brand for the pigeon lovers and the Fail is always busy telling us how great they are but this was …. different. And the photos are laughably bad. I think the MOS lawyers got some bad news last week.

    Reply

