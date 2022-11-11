“Tiffany Trump is freaking out about her hurricane-derailed wedding” links

Hurricane Nicole has probably derailed Tiffany Trump’s Florida wedding and Tiff is “freaking out” about it. [Dlisted]
Mariah Carey is a big fan of Princess Diana & The Crown. [LaineyGossip]
Real talk, I loathed Carrie Bradshaw’s Vivienne Westwood wedding gown. [Go Fug Yourself]
Older folks navigating the internet = hilarious. [OMG Blog]
Fox News: The Democrats want women to stay single! [Jezebel]
There’s nothing heroic about Kanye West. [Pajiba]
Will anyone watch The Culpo Sisters? [Gawker]
Florence Pugh shows us that she’s still tight with her ex, Zach Braff. [Just Jared]
Dua Lipa, so pretty and such bad style. [Egotastic]
Donald Glover has a problem writing Black women characters. [Buzzfeed]
Real Housewives of the Potomac cast member has serious issues. [Starcasm]
The midterms were also awesome because there was a “Rainbow Wave.” [Towleroad]
Eh, I think the hurricane is coming for Trump, not his least-favorite child. I hope Mar-a-Lago blows down.
The Forgotten One is now in the family cult, grasping for any modicum of attention from Daddy Demented, just like her half brothers. I just find them all so repulsive; can’t help it, it’s visceral.
I know I’m going *you know where* for hoping the hurricane takes the place down.
I don’t think Tiffany is his least favorite child. As far as I know he only ignores her (which is actually a blessing).
I’d say Don Jr. is the kids he hates most bec Trump actively gives him negative attention.
Ugh, I’ve always hated US wedding culture. “My big day!” “Soon to be M.R.S.!” and “last day of freedom!” for the groom. Pass me a bucket. Tiffany, you’re an educated woman of means. Fantastic that you find a partner to spend your life with– how about instead you focus on the partnership and not the party, and in the process be the first in your family to develop a sense of humor. /endrant
“US wedding culture”
lol
I loved the buzzfeed article. I have enjoyed Atlanta immensely (full disclosure, white lady here! ) but I feel like this is all very v true and I’m disappointed in the writing of Van and hoping she gets a good send off, or actually any screen time at all, tonight.
Can’t her dad just use a Sharpie to redirect the hurricane?
I never liked Carrie’s dress either.
The bust of that dress is horrific! It looks like she is completely “deflated” in “boobage”, and they are coming out of the dress (the cups are standing away from her body)! How could anyone think that is a good look for any woman??
Thanks for that laugh Omg.
Agreed.
The bodice needs to be adjusted. (And that’s a nice way of addressing the issue.)
Carrie’s dress was hideous. I really didn’t like it.
Sorry Tiffany, I want to feel sorry for you, but where anyone named Trump is concerned “my give a damn is so so busted”
Agree 100%!
The only Trump I like…and that’s because Ivanka hates her. Now as far as the hurricane goes, anything that keeps her hateful family members away from her wedding is ok by me. I think God is smiling on Tiffany and giving her a hand, personally.
Maybe Melania hates her, but Ivanka does not. They’ve always been pretty close and Ivanka is pretty open about supporting her.
Ivanka tweeted a picture from the wedding shower and tagged the wrong person. Not the first time or the second or even the third time she has mis-tagged Tiffany. And every single time she does it, people point it out to her.
Ivanka is very passive aggressive towards Tiffany.
From Jezebel via Fox: “Democrat policies are designed to keep women single,” Watters said. He continued, “Single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats. So, we need these ladies to get married. And it’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it.”
That cleared out my nose, and I’m also perfectly horrified. Thanks!
So: Women Democrats suddenly vote Republican when they get married? Or are they supposed to then obey their men and vote as he tells them? 😶
Pretty sure that’s the plan.
And have babies, don’t forget. Lots and lots of babies. Or die trying. All the same to them.
Jesse Watters is a fucking ghoul and just seeing his face makes me physically ill.
This guy deflated his intern’s tires so she would get help from him. She’s now his second wife. He of course dumped his first spouse for her. Man, these GOP scumbaggos are always a billion times more evil than one would think possible. 🤮🤮🤮
Watters is not the only one pushing this. Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire are also pushing the theory that the country has too many single women and we are “the problem.”
Yeesh. Can’t wait for their brilliant solution for “too many” POC voters if gerrymandering doesn’t work. 🤮🤮
That link about the older folks navigating the internet had me in literal tears. Thanks for the laugh after a bad week Kaiser.
Did Ivanka and Lara Trump have an agreement that they both were going to wear blue toile dresses to Tiffany’s bridal shower?
I know I’m a terrible person, but I legit chuckled over her wedding getting slammed by a hurricane. I guess it’s just my visceral loathing of this entire family-including all the married ins like Lara and Kimberly Ghoulfoiyle.
“If you wanted a November wedding in Florida, you should’ve bought in to climate change.” Sipping tea a la Kermit meme.
What a happy day it will be when all the Trumps are ignored.
Plus every Kardashian.
I’d like to know what evil power is keeping The Donald alive.
He is constantly angry, eats junk food and cocoa-cola, very overweight, his idea of exercise is golf, and yet he seems to be healthy, especially for his lifestyle and age. Boo! Not fair at all.
Who in their right mind would marry into that family? No, nope.
She has more problems than a rainy wedding.
Rain on your wedding day?
Isn’t that …………ironic.
Zelka, I can’t help but wonder if Tiffany’s beloved is actually a fraud, like her father. A Nigerian prince who is NOT Black and is a billionaire? Can he be one of the Nigerian princes who regularly email me about money they’re owed and I can help by sending THEM money so they can . . . . defraud me? Has Trump had detectives figure this out? Does he even care enough about Tiffany to vet this guy for her? Probably her Nigerian prince is marrying her because he thinks her father is a billionaire. This is a very sick joke, I know, as it involves Tiffany’s future, but at this point I’m like, f-ck ’em all. If he’s not a billionaire now, he will be (at least a millionaire) if the family likes him and introduces him to all their scams, like politics.
Did anyone else see that rainbow wave news? 340 LGBTQ2IA representatives elected in the us midterms. That is just such good news!