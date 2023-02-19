Tiger Woods apologized after handing a tampon to his golf buddy Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course after dealing with horrific injuries for several years. He’s apparently hit some kind of form at the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades. On Thursday, Tiger hit a “blistered a 323-yard drive” past his good friend and fellow pro golfer Justin Thomas. After the drive, Tiger walked towards Thomas and slid something in his hand. Thomas dropped the object quickly when he saw what it was, and Tiger put his arm around Thomas as the two men presumably laughed and teased each other. What was the object? A tampon. Get it? Because Tiger Woods is more manly than Justin Thomas. Because menstruation is a “joke.” Because women are a joke, and there’s nothing worse than being a woman who menstruates.
Tiger Woods had a gift for Justin Thomas after driving it past him on number nine.
(via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/HXZEQSAhEU
— Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) February 17, 2023
@NoLayingUp @TronCarterNLU @ngschuNLU @DJPie @SportsSturm Tiger out drives Rory and JT. Am I crazy for thinking this is Tiger handing JT a tampon right after? pic.twitter.com/eevKsvDgXf
— conrad steele (@cnrdstl) February 16, 2023
Condemnation for Tiger came swiftly – more swiftly than I would have predicted. The photos and the video clip went viral immediately, so much so that when Tiger sat down to do media on Friday, he gave a half-assed apology then and there:
Following Friday’s second round at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, Woods said he didn’t mean to offend anyone.
“It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods told reporters. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun. As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was – it’s different.”
Woods handed Thomas a tampon after outdriving his playing partner on the ninth hole. Thomas immediately discarded the tampon before the two men laughed and hugged as they walked off the tee. Some on social media said the incident had sexist overtones, while England women’s soccer manager Sarina Wiegman told reporters Saturday: “It is very inappropriate, and I think he has realized that.”
“If tiger spent three months a year bleeding and coping with period pain, they’d make a whole-ass documentary about how champions overcome insurmountable obstacles,” Alex McDaniel, managing editor of USA Today’s For The Win, tweeted on Friday.
What I keep thinking about is… Tiger has a teenage daughter, Sam. Sam is 15 years old. Does her dad think it’s a hilarious burn to hand her a tampon too? I get that men – bros – have a different kind of humor with one another, but jeez, this was terrible. Tiger did it in public, this wasn’t some kind of private situation. Tiger had dozens (if not hundreds) of cameras on him at that moment and he decided to do it anyway.
This to me screams high school boys, taking some cotton and card/plastic and daring each other to touch it because EWWWW.
Focussing on the positives, he is being roundly called out (and I hope one of the women in his life talks to him, as while his actions are not their responsibility he doesn’t yet seem to quite understand the issue), and peoples attitudes are being challenged. I’m sure there are a lot of men (and women) out there who still think menstrual products are ‘gross’. Sigh.
And also his friend who dropped it on the ground. Look at your maturity/reaction there. He was caught off guard but his reaction is also part of the conversation.
“And also his friend who dropped it on the ground.” Seriously. The “joke” would have gone nowhere if that guy hadn’t bought into it.
Once a sleezeball, always a sleezeball.
He looks awful; his face is all blotchy & puffy. I don’t think he’s well
Yeah, no. That was not an apology. It was one of those, “If anyone was offended” non-apologies. He sounded like HE was offended that people didn’t like his “fun and games” joke. Btw, he knew it was wrong or he wouldn’t have been so cagey in the hand off. Tiger Woods is a great golfer, maybe the best who’s ever lived. But is that any reason for people to fawn all over him? He was raised to do one thing well and one thing only, but in his personal life, he’s been problematic for a long time. All the golf writers were back to adoring him after his non-apology. This society is truly screwed up in its values and priorities.
I am not a woman and of course I don’t menstruate but I were I would be insulted about menstruation jokes. I remember my poor sister when she was having cramps as a teenager. Women suffer a lot every 30 days because their period drains all the hormones out of them and they feel like crap. PMS jokes are the worst. That being said I do remember a co-worker telling me that she hated men because they don’t get a period and she was in a bad mood for a couple days. After I went to college and I learned about menstruation in Anatomy and Physiology class I became more sensitive to their pain and suffering.
You don’t have to be a woman to be offended by sexism. Or Black to be offended by racism. Or old to be offended by ageism. Or able-bodied to be offended by ableism. You get my point.
Man who is a serial cheater is a misogynist, news at 11.
Exactly this. He’s always been an AH
And he’s always been cosseted and protected like some kind of demi-god. There is simply no way any ordinary person who had just wrecked their vehicle and themselves in a horrific one car crash would not have had blood drawn for a tox screen. It’s mind boggling how people stan for this guy.
I don’t get the joke. Tiger’s trying too hard to be a bro and it shows that even after all these years he’s still suffering from arrested development. If anyone needed to see a prime candidate for therapy it’s Tiger.
What bothered me about this as well was all the men online complaining about people being offended by this. Saying men can’t joke with each other or have fun anymore. Many men don’t see this as sexist, misogynistic, etc. It’s crazy.
I was a Tiger fan and now I’m not since he thinks women suck.
Honestly, Tiger is a dumbass. Why a tampon? Why in public? Surely, he knew this would go viral. Maybe that was his intent?
But what I really want to know is how would the men defending him have reacted if, instead of a tampon, Tiger handed Justin a viagra bottle? Same joke, right? Tiger’s more manly, right? See, because he doesn’t need viagra. Get it. Haha. 🙄
Yeah I didn’t get the “joke” until it was explained here. So this d-ckwad was carrying a tampon with him on the golf course? He thought this out before he went on the course and said, yeah this is a good idea, everyone will have a good laugh. How old IS he???
Yeah the premeditated aspect of this just makes it that much worse!
I’m thinking… who is the woman in his life that he decided to pilfer a tampon from before he went out to play golf? His daughter? And employee? An SO?
Way to disrespect the life experience, whole being of the female people in your life you misogynistic self-centered man-dope!
When I first saw this, I assumed that someone on either crew had a nosebleed and they were helping out. I still don’t really get the “joke”. And what are the logistics on this “joke” anyway?
So Tiger’s just carrying around an unwrapped, loose tampon in his pocket, just in case he manages to hit a drive farther? Or does he ask the caddy to hold it for him (because he is probably afraid to touch it) and bring it out at a signal? Did he buy a whole box just for this?
Yeah that’s what stood out to me- he came to the course with it on him? How bizarre..
I hope his daughter complains and confronts him about this.