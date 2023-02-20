“Rest in peace, Richard Belzer” links

Rest in peace, Richard Belzer. Det. Munch has passed away at the age of 78. [Dlisted]
Richard Belzer was one of the most kindest and welcoming actors when I guested on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer. pic.twitter.com/oI4PzLr04I
— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) February 19, 2023
R. I. P a lovely gentleman
This one was a punch to the gut. RIP sir
I recall Richard Belzer from his stand up days in the 1970’s.
Smart, funny and had control of the crowd from the second he took the stage.
Turned into a fine actor. Interesting man. Well known to be kind and no ego.
He reached out to young and not so young new performers just trying to make a living.
He came from a brutal childhood filled with violence directed at he and his brother.
His personal life for many years was filled with loss. Both his Father and only sibling passed before him.
R.I.P. Richard Belzer.
I loved him on Stern.
Mankind is less for his passing.
Munch was my favorite on SVU. Richard Belzer and Ice-T aka Fin Tutuola were amazing as partners.
🙁 He was terrific on Homicide. And he and Ice-T on SVU were consistently hilarious.
Between Belzer’s death and reading that President Carter is in hospice, the heart hurt a little this weekend.
His last words were perfect. Dylan Thomas would have loved them.
A lot of Tadashi dresses are made out of really thick polyester knit too, like what your grandmother would have had pants in from way back from before you were born but, gosh darn it, they still just had so much life in them.
How ironic that Finn referenced Munch is Friday’s episode.
I wonder if the SVU family knew he was ill and wanted to send a nod to him along with Finn.
Richard Belzer wasn’t a class act. He was a conspiracy theorist who palled around with Alex Jones and was even partly responsible for his Sandy Hook lies.
This is going to be a hard year.
Re: Former President Jimmy Carter.
I’ve read his books, he was my first vote in a Prez election.
Mr. and Mrs. Carter, along with his Mom all did a huge amount of work in the volunteer/H4H community, they are very decent people .
I’d prefer Mr. Carter to any politician we have these days.
Diplomacy, serious thought before action.
God Bless, Mr. and Mrs. Carter. Married 72 years.
Nikki Haley is prime. A prime right winger. She’s hanging around failed Congress candidate Bolduc here in New Hampshire. Bolduc is an election denier, antvaxxer who claims kids are using kitty litter in the classroom.
You are who you hang with. Haley is hanging with the
Lunatic Crowd.
Can’t wait for your coverage tomorrow of Brad Pitt’s vengeful article about Angelina posted today on the Daily Mail!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11771831/Brad-Pitt-59-getting-new-girlfriend-Ines-Ramon-29.html?spot_im_scroll_to_comments=true&spot_im_highlight_immediate=true