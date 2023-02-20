“Rest in peace, Richard Belzer” links
  • February 20, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rest in peace, Richard Belzer. Det. Munch has passed away at the age of 78. [Dlisted]
Review of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. [Pajiba]
The latest dumbf–kery from Elon Musk. [Buzzfeed]
Rebel Wilson is engaged! [Seriously OMG]
Will fans of the book enjoy Amazon’s Daisy Jones and the Six? [LaineyGossip]
I really love that Drag Race is an international franchise. [OMG Blog]
Tadashi Shoji’s collection looks so… mall style. [Go Fug Yourself]
How did I completely miss this awful look on Maya Rudolph? [RCFA]
Mariska Hargitay’s statement on the death of her friend Richard Belzer. [Just Jared]
Don Lemon is a huge sexist, right? [Jezebel]
Demi Lovato did a single for the new Scream movie. [Egotastic]
A preview of Netflix’s Next in Fashion. [Starcasm]
President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care. [Towleroad]

16 Responses to ““Rest in peace, Richard Belzer” links”

  1. Mary Pester says:
    February 20, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    R. I. P a lovely gentleman

    Reply
  2. Liz Version 700 is says:
    February 20, 2023 at 12:22 pm

    This one was a punch to the gut. RIP sir

    Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    February 20, 2023 at 12:26 pm

    I recall Richard Belzer from his stand up days in the 1970’s.
    Smart, funny and had control of the crowd from the second he took the stage.
    Turned into a fine actor. Interesting man. Well known to be kind and no ego.
    He reached out to young and not so young new performers just trying to make a living.

    He came from a brutal childhood filled with violence directed at he and his brother.
    His personal life for many years was filled with loss. Both his Father and only sibling passed before him.

    R.I.P. Richard Belzer.

    Reply
  4. Smile says:
    February 20, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    I loved him on Stern.

    Reply
  5. Lady D says:
    February 20, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    Mankind is less for his passing.

    Reply
  6. greenmonster says:
    February 20, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Munch was my favorite on SVU. Richard Belzer and Ice-T aka Fin Tutuola were amazing as partners.

    Reply
  7. Deering24 says:
    February 20, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    🙁 He was terrific on Homicide. And he and Ice-T on SVU were consistently hilarious.

    Reply
  8. TIFFANY says:
    February 20, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    Between Belzer’s death and reading that President Carter is in hospice, the heart hurt a little this weekend.

    Reply
  9. Emily_C says:
    February 20, 2023 at 1:14 pm

    His last words were perfect. Dylan Thomas would have loved them.

    Reply
  10. B says:
    February 20, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    A lot of Tadashi dresses are made out of really thick polyester knit too, like what your grandmother would have had pants in from way back from before you were born but, gosh darn it, they still just had so much life in them.

    Reply
  11. Flower says:
    February 20, 2023 at 1:54 pm

    How ironic that Finn referenced Munch is Friday’s episode.

    I wonder if the SVU family knew he was ill and wanted to send a nod to him along with Finn.

    Reply
  12. Enis says:
    February 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm

    Richard Belzer wasn’t a class act. He was a conspiracy theorist who palled around with Alex Jones and was even partly responsible for his Sandy Hook lies.

    Reply
  13. etso says:
    February 20, 2023 at 2:19 pm

    This is going to be a hard year.

    Reply
  14. HeyKay says:
    February 20, 2023 at 2:28 pm

    Re: Former President Jimmy Carter.
    I’ve read his books, he was my first vote in a Prez election.

    Mr. and Mrs. Carter, along with his Mom all did a huge amount of work in the volunteer/H4H community, they are very decent people .
    I’d prefer Mr. Carter to any politician we have these days.
    Diplomacy, serious thought before action.

    God Bless, Mr. and Mrs. Carter. Married 72 years.

    Reply
  15. StellainNH says:
    February 20, 2023 at 2:29 pm

    Nikki Haley is prime. A prime right winger. She’s hanging around failed Congress candidate Bolduc here in New Hampshire. Bolduc is an election denier, antvaxxer who claims kids are using kitty litter in the classroom.

    You are who you hang with. Haley is hanging with the
    Lunatic Crowd.

    Reply
  16. Well well says:
    February 20, 2023 at 3:25 pm

    Can’t wait for your coverage tomorrow of Brad Pitt’s vengeful article about Angelina posted today on the Daily Mail!

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11771831/Brad-Pitt-59-getting-new-girlfriend-Ines-Ramon-29.html?spot_im_scroll_to_comments=true&spot_im_highlight_immediate=true

    Reply

