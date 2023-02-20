Adele & Ed Sheeran turned down King Charles’s invite to perform at the Chubbly

Whenever there’s a big royal event, the Windsors ask Adele to sing. She always refuses them. I think she’s something of a low-key republican, especially as she gets older and especially as she lives full-time in America now. But Ed Sheeran? He seems somewhat cozy with the Windsors, and last year, he performed at the Jubbly concert. Well, apparently Ed and Adele were both asked to perform at King Charles’s coronation concert. They both turned him down. Hilarious.
King Charles’s Coronation concert has been dealt a huge blow after both Adele and Ed Sheeran turned down invitations to take part. The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the pair were asked to perform after the monarch discussed with organisers his hopes that they would appear. But both Sheeran and Adele have said they were busy and unable to play at the Windsor Castle event on May 7, the day after the King is crowned at Westminster Abbey.
A source involved with the project said: ‘The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert. There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It’s such a shame.’
Shape Of You star Sheeran, 32, is scheduled to appear at a show in Texas the day before the Coronation gig. While this would make it difficult for him to get to the Windsor show, insiders say it would be possible to make the nine-hour journey in time by private jet. He has previously used this method of transport.
Sheeran closed the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant last June with his hit Perfect, which was chosen as a tribute to the then monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Adele, 34, has nothing publicly listed for May 7 – or, indeed, after March 25 when her Las Vegas residency concerts come to an end. It is not yet known if Harry Styles will be part of the line-up, although it is understood the King wants him to take part. Meanwhile, Lionel Richie is close to agreeing, as are the Spice Girls, although the organisers have yet to confirm whether Victoria Beckham will appear. She has vowed never to sing in public again after suffering years of ridicule over her voice.
Oof, the Mail is looking through Adele’s schedule and trying to determine what diary constraints she might have – because they don’t want to admit that Adele simply doesn’t want to sing at the Chubbly. Sheeran at least has an okay excuse, although it’s funny that the Mail is like “well, he should fly to London by private jet because the king demands it!” These people are not at Charles’s beck and call, for the love of God. I hope Harry Styles turns them down too, but who knows. I don’t have a good enough read on Styles to say whether he would participate in this mess.
Love that they turned it down! I don’t even care why..
Decent artists are now forever aware that the Royals are a reputation hazard.
A ruthless accident planner and son denier, a child fondler, an uncertified MMA wrestler, a fixated botox-filled stalker: no wonder people who’ve worked hard to earn world recognition aren’t in a rush to self-sabotage by being photographed around that motley collection of undiagnosed mental misfits.
Well said, Sugarhere!
CESSILY, I can remember a home movie type video of Adelle where they asked her William or Harry, and her reply was “Harry obviously 😂😂bet BULLYAM is still screaming over that one, and Ed loves Harry
I think that was from Vogue’s 20Q videos. They ask that question to a lot of celebs. William or Harry? My dream is for someone to look directly at the camera and answer with “Meghan.” That would be my answer anyway😉
Maybe she’s washing her hair that day, lol. Or she’s already booked for Archie’s birthday party. 🙂
How hilarious would it be for a photo of Adele and Harry clinking glasses in California on May 6 be released on the 7th.
They’re both smart enough to stay away. This whole thing is going to look so bad…can we start calling Charlie ‘El Jefe’ ? He should just wear a suit, drive over in a car and sit on a chair they already have. All of this juxtaposed with the poverty tourism and overt Tory sympathies is just so gross.
Lucky for Chuck, Kate knows how to play piano! Time for a Chubbly Singalong with all the “working” royals.
😂😂 can you imagine! Playing piano with her tiara and all her coronation finery on display.
Oh please baby jeezus let Kate play lmao
LOL Kate on the piano… hilarious
Adele and Ed can’t go because they’re going to Archie’s birthday party. There’s gonna be clowns too.
ahahahaha the image of this makes me laugh!
Thank you Dee! 🤣🤣🤣
Yes Dee!! That is brilliant!!! I love, love it!!
Dee that was hilarious!
Yes!!! Let Kate play the piano in her black gloves with the entire Middleton clan (Including Sleezy Uncle Gary) there to support her!!!
Charles will never receive the respect and adoration his mother did.
His sense of “duty” is as much to himself as to his country. William is even worse.
Lionel Richie, omg that’s so funny
He’s sooo close to agreeing! Lol.
Not as funny as The Spice ‘Girls’. 🤣😂🤣😂
I’m not much of an Adele fan tbh but after reading this she’s gone up in my estimation.
I think my bigger question is, why a concert at all? It’s supposed to be a sacred, 1000+ year old, traditional & somber ritual. Does a follow up pop concert really fit the ‘bigly, important’ vibe they’re trying to give off.
In fact the plans for the whole 3 days are rapidly turning into sheer farce. Some of the comments from everyday people here in the UK about the patronising mass volunteering request for day 3 are just unrepeatable.
Why a “mass volunteering request for day 3” anyway? I thought you had to be working royal to have a life of service.
Yes! Why is this a whole 3 day Chubbly wannabe-jubbly??? Why can’t it just be the one event, the one clowning ceremony? What a clusterchuck!
Yes! This should not be a 3 day party with parties and music when people are going hungry in the UK. One day for a pared-down, somber coronation, one day where Charles encourages some sort of volunteerism or service for and by citizens (donate money, volunteer, etc.), and one day of holiday for everyone. Imagine if he encouraged MPs to volunteer at food banks and soup kitchens those days! I guess he’d call that too political.
You asked “why a concert at all?” I’m thinking that the organizers think that a concert would attract the younger generations towards supporting the “Celebration”, though I don’t know any millennial who would be enticed by Lionel Ritchie, the Spice Girls, or even Adele at this point. I’m surprised they didn’t think of Barry Manilow or Shirley Bassey! Diamonds are forever, anyone? Ugh!
This Chuck-a-Thon sounds like it’s going to be a 80’s/90’s palooza: what with the Spice Girls and Lionel Richie. Richie can croon “Lady” to Camilla “All Night Long” while “Just to be Close You” Charles. I think it’s “Perfect” Shearn won’t perform and the Adele isn’t going to be “Rolling in the Deep”. Hopefully Styles will show it’s just a “Sign of the Times”.
Nothing says modernized monarchy like a concert featuring a singer whose last number one hit was 38 years ago
And who isn’t even British!
The way I cackled when I saw this on Twitter yesterday.
Still can’t figure why the daily fail is trolling King Charles the Turd like this.
I really love Ed for “busy, sorry”
Will they drag out Brian May and Queen again? Elton is officially retired plus closely Diannas pal.
Spice Girls? Ahahaha.
This is giving Donald Trump vibes when his team was scrambling to get anyone to play at his inauguration.
It is. And who in their right mind would wait until 3 months to ask for several artists to perform?? You knew you were having your con-a-nation and you wait until the very last minute to try and gain talent?? These people have their scheduled performances settled a year in advance but you want Sheeran to take a private jet after a performance to entertain KCIII? Thanks but no thanks.
I think they already asked and were refused, and now they’re putting the story out to try to guilt or shame artists into accepting.
It reminds me of that too.
The other Harry? Styles should stay away.
Lionel has biracial kids. Think long and hard about this, Lionel.
Too late. Lionel is an Ambassador for the Prince’s Trust. He’s going to be there singing all night long.
Being a ‘global’ ambassador for Prince’s Trust beholdens one to performing at a coronation ceremony? If so, that’s disappointing.
All Harrys and, really, everyone should stay away.
I feel like Harry should allow the drama of his grand romance with Olivia to ebb before jumping into the middle of another hot mess drama but who knows maybe he loves a nice drama stew
The reason why there are always only old stagers that Royal concerts is because the younger artistes and their fanbases are not royalists. Performing for the King does nothing for their careers.
The performers get paid right? This isn’t some act of service the performers are just supposed to do for the monarchy bc they’re asked?
I think Ed Sheeran is mad about William bullying the little kid he said looked like him. Ginger’s Revenge!
Came here to say this!
Maybe its time for another ginger joke from Pegs?
Gingers unite!
Performing for QE is not the same as for KC. He might as well accept that he is less popular.
The BRF do not expect to be turned down, it is supposed to be a mighty honour for which you will immediately drop everything. And Ed Sheeran will normally turn up to anything and even performed at that terrible Earthshot concert. So this is hilarious.
CIII obviously wants the glamour that the big name acts will bring because there’s otherwise absolutely zero interest in this Coronation.
One of the few joys about Charles is the fun everyone has with his name: CIII, King Charles the Turd, KC3, UpChuck3, or my favorite, 👑C.
GIDDY, I’m still waiting for the DF to Cotton on to the fact that when they have to change our post boxes in the UK which carries the monarch’s insignia, we are going to see “ER11PO” OR “ER2 PO” to the new one which will say “C3PO”, wonder if they will hear the “Star wars” theme every time they post a letter 😂😂
@Mary Pester: better yet, some massive lawsuit from George Lucas about copyright infringement.
I would love it if Adele popped up in Montecito at Archie’s birthday party on coronation day. Slim chance but I’d love to cackle across the pond about it.
If I was a celebrity, I would stay away from this expensive farce during a severe cost of living crisis. It’s just not a good look on anyone.
SNUFFLES, the new king is so self absorbed he hasnt even botherd to wonder how much this 3 day bank holiday is going to cost the British economy
Yeah but..tourists 🙄. And it’s ‘a once in a lifetime’ event….oh wait..
The biggest names in brit show biddness don’t want anything to do with this. Adele is obviously team H&M and the others have better things to do (and great excuses).
@BEANIEBEAN love that 😂
Adele is no fan of the British media. They practically ran her out of the country too. Writing trash about her everyday, and her estranged father.
Both performs have their origins in working and middle class families. Those are the people who face the brunt of bad decisions made in the last decade.
Or maybe they do not want to be bothered or associate with that type of elitism.
So scheduling problem is a good enough reason.
Edit* performers 🎤.
Both of them, especially Adele, are TEAM HARRY+MEGAN! 👏🏽💖
Nothing like looking to the future by having a defunct group re-unite to perform. King Charles’s time has passed, and nothing like nostalgia to point that out.
Harry Styles will do it. People don’t understand the way that man is sycophantic with huge patriotic vibe around him. He will perform for the Coronation and will make sure you all know he’s actually proud of doing it. I really believe the press and the music industry brainwashed people into believe he was a poor dude from that island when he was upper middle class with a trend to really hero worship basic sh*t from that island, he is not in a copycat habit out of nothing. He will go there and mark my word, there will be pictures of him, Ellie Goulding, Coldplay and others being cozy with THAT family the whole CONration weekend pretending they are in phase with the actual public.
If Adele really refused to be part of it, I’m happy but I don’t expect it to be true because in that island that’s an honor most are not willing to publicly refuse.
Maybe Ed Sheeran took offense at Prince Peg’s teasing/bullying of that redheaded child last week.
Just a thought why Ed turned it down: Ed and Prince Harry did a video spot together in 2019 for World Mental Health Day called Gingers unite!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdSzUKH5kqM
I’d forgotten about that video! If Rupert Grint would appear in a video with Harry and Ed, I feel like my internet life would be complete.
Maybe good ol Willy should stop making fun of red headed kids on public visits. Your brother and Ed Sheeran see you.
The Spice Girls….? SMH. They should be called The Old Spice Girls.
😂😂😂😂😂
Bwahahahaha!🤣😁😆
They might dangle a knighthood or something similar in front of Beckham so she’d do it.
I suspect the lack of knight-hood is the reason Victoria is holding out.
That said Victoria Beckham is a sucker for having her name associated with historic events so I can see her doing this. Like you have identified it potentially brings her closer to her Lady Beckham goal after David Beckham still didn’t his Knighthood after queuing up to see the Queen lying in state for days.
I wonder if these British performers agree to do the Chubblly hoping to make the New Years Honours list?
Maybe Jimmy Savile, Charles’ old pal, will do it.
He’s dead? Oh well…
Posh Spice it is.
Lionel Richie was the first one to sign for the coronation
The king and his organizers probably expect them to do it for free. Because it’s such an honor.
Does anyone else think that KFC is determined to have Jubbly, so he’s combining it with the Clowning? Otherwise, what is all about? Why does he need or want this now? He could have one in 10 years. No one would tell him no.
Do they really believe that artists will drop everything and go to this because he wants them there? They are booked into the future, and he’s not giving them very much notice. I think he should book a court jester and be done with it.
Harry Styles just started his Australia and Asia leg of his tour and will then be touring in Europe again. I’d be very surprised if he performs.
He was rumored to have turned down an invite to the Jubbly concert and I can’t see him turning down QEII but accepting an invite from Chuck.
I can feel the sizzling from those 2 BURNS all the way across the pond. 😂😂😂
Has Harry Styles ever performed at a royal event? I dont think he has. They had Liam Payne at a Commonwealth event a few years ago but i don’t think Harry has ever really been around the royals minus that time when he met Prince Harry on the red carpet for Dunkirk where he did appear to fangirl a bit lol.( Not sure if that was him being a monarchist or just him liking the other, more ginger Harry. )
This coronation is problably just gonna end up with Coldplay, Lionel Richie, the Spice Girls, and a bunch of old British artists like always. They might get Craig David or Ellie Goulding for the 50 millionth time too.
I get Ed Sheeran not wanting to do this. Even if he wasn’t Team Harry, the timing would be a major stretch. Adele has less of a plausible excuse, but she could rightly say that, after her regency, she’s going to need some downtime. I howled at the idea about the Spice Girls…they never seem to be able to keep a tour going these days, let alone put in a “command performance.” This should be entertaining… 🤣🤣🤣