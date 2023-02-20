Tominey: Duchess Meghan is probably back on Instagram, to make money!

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been seen in public since the Ripple of Hope Awards on December 6th. She hasn’t given any interviews in months, not since her promotion for her podcast, Archetypes. Meghan did not participate in her husband’s book promotion, because that’s not the way book promotion works – John Grisham’s wife isn’t sitting beside him for all of his interviews and appearances either. All of this to say, the British media is absolutely desperate for news about Meghan. They’re so desperate, they’re going through old blog posts on The Tig, and trying to hype Samantha Markle’s sad lawsuit. Enter Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph. Tominey has a new article called “Meghan is reinventing herself – and will be laughing all the way to the bank.” It’s about how Tominey thinks Meghan is making money moves behind-the-scenes and Meghan is maybe coming back to Instagram.
Tominey thinks Meghan is already back on Instagram: For months now, mystery has surrounded what appears to be the Duchess of Sussex’s new Instagram page. Last summer, a new @Meghan handle appeared on the social media site, accompanied by a previously unseen childhood photograph of the mother of two…Yet with no one other than a celebrity able to secure a handle on first-name terms, it was assumed that @Meghan would be the vehicle through which the social media-savvy Duchess relaunched her online persona. After Meghan fans began flocking to follow the page, its profile picture was changed to a pink dahlia – the symbol adopted by members of Harry and Meghan’s “Sussex Squad” of online devotees. (The emoji is a nod to Meghan’s mother Doria still referring to her daughter by her childhood nickname, “flower”). No posts and just 195 followers later, however, and the Duchess’s re-emergence on the social media scene appears to have stalled. But why?
What’s next for Meghan: So what is the next stage of the Duchess’s own journey? The appointment of a Hollywood venture capitalist who is famed for making millions of dollars for celebrities would appear to hold the clue. Adam Lilling founded Plus Capital in 2012, which says it aims to partner “the world’s top influencers – those who can affect more change in a day than most can in a lifetime – with the best entrepreneurs and operators in the world”. The Sussexes have been working with Mr Lilling for some time, having been introduced to him by mutual friend Ellen DeGeneres, a US television host, who is said to have worked with him “forever”.
Another important contact? It comes as Meghan has also been linked to Gordon Getty, following unconfirmed reports the pair were spotted having lunch together. The San Francisco billionaire is the scion of the late J Paul Getty, whose oil fortune made his family among the richest in US history. So while she may have taken a step back from the spotlight, behind the scenes, Meghan appears to once again be on manoeuvres.
Tominey quotes Tom Bower: According to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, both potentially lucrative alliances suggest the Duchess is “building up to something big”. He told GB News: “The question is, how will she make a lot of money in a short period of time in the end to make sure that she doesn’t need always to parade herself as the victim of the royal family? She’s always looking for other business opportunities. What’s interesting is the people she goes to. Who is going to maximise Meghan’s popularity, who’s going to make her really big and very rich? She’s very shrewd and clever in that. She’s always looking for opportunities and for people who can help her.”
Tominey then suggests that Meghan is about to relaunch herself on Instagram where she’ll start doing spon-con and earning millions of dollars…? Tominey also claims that Meghan will totally write her own memoir, and that Meghan is perhaps too busy to come with Harry to the coronation. Basically, it’s a whole lotta nothing much, and I doubt that’s really Meghan’s IG handle too. The real story is: Meghan hasn’t been seen for two-and-a-half months and the British media is desperate for any kind of Sussex content. Another part of the story is that the jig is up on the British media’s stupid games – they look like what they are, a group of vindictive, abusive harassers obsessed with an American woman who moved back to America three years ago.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
this is wild, even for Clownmilla. it’s a speculation on top of a fantasy.
ikr. The mental gymnastics they go through to make fetch happen.
Are there not any news stories they can put in their news papers?
Meghan might return to Insta, but not with spon-con, Tominey, you dolt. I can’t wait for her to start her own lifestyle brand or home improvement channel/site. That would be her lane, with eco-friendly products and socially conscious, sustainable earth-friendly construction or improvements.
Meghans role of suits was already enough to sustain her for the rest of her life even if she never took another acting gig after that. Do they actually think she now has to become some sort of influencer to maintain her lifestyle? I cackled. This piece is unhinged even for CT.
If Meghan does come back to instagram, and I don’t think that is very likely, it will probably be under her old handle.
Her role on Suits didn’t pay fuck off money, but I think they’ll be ok now.
@weetzie: she got paid $50,000 per episode. 7 seasons long. And her lifestyle blog the Tig also made her money. Plus she had multiple corporate deals.
I don’t think a lot of people realize, but residuals from acting (and writing/exec. producing etc) after each contracted viewing. My BIL, who not only wrote, produced, and co-created a show that ran on Disney for 5 yrs, actually got a residual check for 4¢!!!! YES! You read that right.
While she made good money, and had it invested, apparently well, residuals won’t keep her in designer dresses and suits 😊 That takes sustained income, invested and reinvested wisely, for them to live well on the interest, leaving the principal to work for them.
Are these people even aware that Meghan was a self made millionaire before she ever met Harry? Or do they just choose to ignore that fact? She absolutely knows how to make money without exploiting her royal connections. And she is doing it.
They’re so mad that she didn’t give them anything during the promo cycle for Spare and continues to give them nothing in light of all the negative stories (big and small) about the RF.
IIRC Meghan said in the docu series, 2023 is her year of peace. She is living a peaceful life in her corner of the world this year. The tabloids can keep looking back but she is peacefully ☮️ looking forward.
I see all kinds of people on Instagram with a one-name handle. What is this woman babbling about? If Meghan were going to use Instagram as an influencer then she would have to make it clear that was her account. I don’t think anyone would advise her to open an anonymous account to make money. How stupid and desperate can this writer sound?
Oh please, what is it with these people. I’m beginning to think that Megan is their drug of choice! They can’t go an hour without trying to out think themselves!! I wouldn’t put it past this stupid woman to have been the one who set up the Instagram account in the name of meghan to try and get a reaction or denial from meghan herself!! And as for Tom (the idiot Bower). I notice he stopped promoting his book just as quickly as his publishers STOPPED promoting the book, when all the people (celebrities) he mentioned in it came out and called him out on the lies in it. So much so that he had to admit he didn’t actually speak to the named celebrities, just people who knew them. So in other words 3rd hand gossip!, yeah, that’s how good he is. Megan does not need to make money. She and Harry have enough to live on AND use it to support others. But WAIT, what happened to all the “they are taking money from the UK and useing the Royal family for money? Now they say Megan is meeting with the big guns, writing her own book, setting up Instagram accounts and goodness knows what else. So it’s Megan never sleeps, meghan never eats, Megan never sees her husband, meghan never sees her children. Because according to these cockwombles, she has so much going on, she would never have time for her family. Good god do these idiots never read what they write
I still can’t believe anyone pays Tominey good money to write such dribble. With any other legitimate news organization she would be person non grata because of the many lies she has told. She is the most inaccurate, teller of tales, that side of the Atlantic.
At the end of the day, the Sussexes just haven’t behaved the way they thought they would…like showing up to every red carpet and getting pap’d all the time. They mostly stay underground unless they are promoting.
Although I wouldn’t be surprised if she was expecting again. I just had a feeling.
No more babies; Harry said 2 and done. Meghan has put her body through 3 pregnancies in 3 years so I really believe she has said enough.
They make it sound so nefarious that people have to earn money for a living. If she’s having business lunches and making contracts so that she can earn money that would make her like literally billions of others on this rock. It kills them that they can’t demand they make appearance’s or show their kids like they can with the others, so they make her minding her business out to be something shady.
To them, it absolutely IS the worst thing they can do. It means they can be independent, wealthy, reach the public on their term and never have to fuck with the British tabloids ever again.
The word choice is always telling. Bower calls her clever and shrewd, which all carry negative connotations. One could easily just say meghan is intelligent and astute as she makes her money. Nothing wrong with that but they twist it in the telling.
#CamillaTomineyIsALiar
Meghan is not on IG. Meghan is not going to do sponcon, not there for sure. After she gave Oprah the Clevr Blends basket, I can’t recall anything else she’s said or done that could fall in that category. Even the advertisers for Archetypes are few and low key, and that’s not money that goes into Meghan’s pockets.
And quoting Tom Bowels??!! 🤣🤣🤣
I wouldn’t put it past CT to have opened that Instagram account herself just to write a story on it. I think these people are that sick.
I wish my mind was as creative as CT and i could just come up fantasies like this.
Anywho, I actually do hope meghan comes back to instagram soon.
Cameltoe: Duchess Meghan is back on Instagram probably to make money, unlike me who can’t…
There you go, they missed a bit of the quote.
The person who opened that account must be laughing at the British tabloid press foaming at the mouth thinking Meghan is doing something and THEY don’t know what it is?
Cametoe. Perfect name!!! Love it.
If Meg returns to Instagram, it won’t be sponcon. It will be promoting her own projects, and freely promoting other small (probably black, probably female owned) businesses worthy of her promotion, like Clevr blends.
I will start with my weekly chant “Bring back The Tig! Bring back The Tig”
If her Spotify podcast hasn’t already demonstrated that people will consume whatever Meghan puts out that has nothing to do with the royals, they’ll learn soon enough.
I am positively GAGGING for lifestyle content from Meghan! Food, fashion, travel, beauty, home…give it to me PLEASE!!!!
Are the tabloids planning on spending the next twenty years complaining about how rich the Sussexes are getting? Is that the plan? Sounds like the invisible contract is not working out for the press because they got nothing on the Sussexes. Oh well.
They will do it until those Cambridge kids become teens, then the media will harass them.
Who’s obsessed with Meghan more Camilla Tominey or Dan Wootton? This piece was unhinged and just made of old speculations from other tabloids. As Kaiser said it’s a sign of the British press’ desperation for any news on Meghan. It was news to me that the Squad had a symbol and it wouldn’t surprise me if Camilla opened that Instagram account herself.
This is so sad and pathetic on Tominey’s part. A whole article about how Meghan might have rejoined IG but no one knows, its a secret IG account or something, and she might be making connections and networking behind the scenes so obviously we should burn her at the stake for the witch she so clearly is. Like, what?
The underlying message is “Meghan will continue to pull focus and outshine the royals. Which is the worst thing anyone can do. And the more money she and Harry make, the less likely Harry will ever come home! BURN the beautiful, intelligent, money making WITCH!!”
Ah yes, everyone knows that old scam:
1. Make a new instagram account that doesn’t use your full name, certainly don’t make use of the lifestyle branding you had already built at the Tig.
2. Don’t include any image of yourself that would identify you to your millions of eager fans, keep em guessing.
3. Don’t post at all.
4. …profit?
Yes, exactly. Thank you. Tominey continues to be pathetic and desperate. And revolting.
Again, I’m confused. If I were living in that palatial spread in Montecito with orange trees, those lawns, hummingbirds, that pool, all those bathrooms, I would definitely say I was already rich. What part about Meghan and Harry’s lifestyle says financial instability instead of rich and set for life? The Netflix and Spotify $$$ contracts, the Guinness Book Of World Record royalties, continuing royalties from Suits, Diana’s inheritance. How much more evidence of wealth does this wretch need? Now one thing Meghan will never have enough of is purpose. She loves working towards humanitarian goals and trying to make the world a better place. But that is separate from wealth and on a higher plane than these dodo birds can comprehend.
Meghan looks young, beautiful and modern in that off the shoulder white dress.
She’s busy running Archwell and looking after herself, her children, her husband and her home.
I enjoyed all of Meghan’s polo looks but the denim short and shirt is a particular favorite of mine. It was so casual yet chic. She does lux California casual sooo well! Going from the Wales BAFTA look to these pics really helped me to understand individual members of the UK’s press obsession with the Sussexes. They get neither style nor substance with the Wales.