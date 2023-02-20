Tominey: Duchess Meghan is probably back on Instagram, to make money!

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been seen in public since the Ripple of Hope Awards on December 6th. She hasn’t given any interviews in months, not since her promotion for her podcast, Archetypes. Meghan did not participate in her husband’s book promotion, because that’s not the way book promotion works – John Grisham’s wife isn’t sitting beside him for all of his interviews and appearances either. All of this to say, the British media is absolutely desperate for news about Meghan. They’re so desperate, they’re going through old blog posts on The Tig, and trying to hype Samantha Markle’s sad lawsuit. Enter Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph. Tominey has a new article called “Meghan is reinventing herself – and will be laughing all the way to the bank.” It’s about how Tominey thinks Meghan is making money moves behind-the-scenes and Meghan is maybe coming back to Instagram.

Tominey thinks Meghan is already back on Instagram: For months now, mystery has surrounded what appears to be the Duchess of Sussex’s new Instagram page. Last summer, a new @Meghan handle appeared on the social media site, accompanied by a previously unseen childhood photograph of the mother of two…Yet with no one other than a celebrity able to secure a handle on first-name terms, it was assumed that @Meghan would be the vehicle through which the social media-savvy Duchess relaunched her online persona. After Meghan fans began flocking to follow the page, its profile picture was changed to a pink dahlia – the symbol adopted by members of Harry and Meghan’s “Sussex Squad” of online devotees. (The emoji is a nod to Meghan’s mother Doria still referring to her daughter by her childhood nickname, “flower”). No posts and just 195 followers later, however, and the Duchess’s re-emergence on the social media scene appears to have stalled. But why?

What’s next for Meghan: So what is the next stage of the Duchess’s own journey? The appointment of a Hollywood venture capitalist who is famed for making millions of dollars for celebrities would appear to hold the clue. Adam Lilling founded Plus Capital in 2012, which says it aims to partner “the world’s top influencers – those who can affect more change in a day than most can in a lifetime – with the best entrepreneurs and operators in the world”. The Sussexes have been working with Mr Lilling for some time, having been introduced to him by mutual friend Ellen DeGeneres, a US television host, who is said to have worked with him “forever”.

Another important contact? It comes as Meghan has also been linked to Gordon Getty, following unconfirmed reports the pair were spotted having lunch together. The San Francisco billionaire is the scion of the late J Paul Getty, whose oil fortune made his family among the richest in US history. So while she may have taken a step back from the spotlight, behind the scenes, Meghan appears to once again be on manoeuvres.

Tominey quotes Tom Bower: According to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, both potentially lucrative alliances suggest the Duchess is “building up to something big”. He told GB News: “The question is, how will she make a lot of money in a short period of time in the end to make sure that she doesn’t need always to parade herself as the victim of the royal family? She’s always looking for other business opportunities. What’s interesting is the people she goes to. Who is going to maximise Meghan’s popularity, who’s going to make her really big and very rich? She’s very shrewd and clever in that. She’s always looking for opportunities and for people who can help her.”