Duchess Meghan wore a custom Louis Vuitton to the Ripple of Hope Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew into New York on Tuesday via a private jet, cue a lot of performative hand-wringing. It did not appear as if they brought Archie and Lili to New York, possibly because their whole purpose for traveling to New York was to attend last night’s Ripple of Hope Awards. Once again, we don’t have any idea where they’re staying, which makes me think that the rumor about the Sussexes staying in United Nations housing – intended for visiting foreign diplomats and VIPs – is probably true.

So, here are some photos of Meghan and Harry at last night’s Ripple of Hope Awards. Meghan wore a custom, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress with a front slit. While LV isn’t my particular jam, this was a very good look for Meghan. It hit that perfect area where it wasn’t too young or too “cool,” yet it’s interesting and sophisticated without being dowdy or pageant-queen. Her styling is amazing too, this is the best chignon I’ve ever seen her do. Makeup on point, jewelry on point. She wore Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring, the one Diana bought for herself post-divorce. The Freedom Ring. As the Sussexes were honored, they also took time to honor Robert F. Kennedy:

Kerry Kennedy — who presented them with the award — praised them for “showing up” and revealed that the RFK Foundation was handing them their award for fighting racism within the royal family. Markle praised Kerry’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, saying, “The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope. It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit. And his appeal to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he stood before the University of Cape Town, a place we’ve visited and hold close to our hearts. And he delivered a vision for the common good of society.” Harry, 38, added, “Bobby Kennedy said, ‘Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.’” In their pre-taped video speech, the former actress, 41, continued, “He also said those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” Harry added: “And as we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities. We understand this honor, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning.” The couple — who held hands throughout the ceremony — then announced they were teaming up with the RFK Foundation to launch a new student film award called the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity In Film.

[From Page Six]

Beautiful speech. Man, Salt Island is so mad that Harry and Meghan were recognized for standing up to racism. The British media mocked them and mocked this award. But they continue to show why they deserve this kind of recognition.