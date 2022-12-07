Duchess Meghan wore a custom Louis Vuitton to the Ripple of Hope Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew into New York on Tuesday via a private jet, cue a lot of performative hand-wringing. It did not appear as if they brought Archie and Lili to New York, possibly because their whole purpose for traveling to New York was to attend last night’s Ripple of Hope Awards. Once again, we don’t have any idea where they’re staying, which makes me think that the rumor about the Sussexes staying in United Nations housing – intended for visiting foreign diplomats and VIPs – is probably true.
So, here are some photos of Meghan and Harry at last night’s Ripple of Hope Awards. Meghan wore a custom, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress with a front slit. While LV isn’t my particular jam, this was a very good look for Meghan. It hit that perfect area where it wasn’t too young or too “cool,” yet it’s interesting and sophisticated without being dowdy or pageant-queen. Her styling is amazing too, this is the best chignon I’ve ever seen her do. Makeup on point, jewelry on point. She wore Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring, the one Diana bought for herself post-divorce. The Freedom Ring. As the Sussexes were honored, they also took time to honor Robert F. Kennedy:
Kerry Kennedy — who presented them with the award — praised them for “showing up” and revealed that the RFK Foundation was handing them their award for fighting racism within the royal family.
Markle praised Kerry’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, saying, “The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope. It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit. And his appeal to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he stood before the University of Cape Town, a place we’ve visited and hold close to our hearts. And he delivered a vision for the common good of society.”
Harry, 38, added, “Bobby Kennedy said, ‘Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.’”
In their pre-taped video speech, the former actress, 41, continued, “He also said those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”
Harry added: “And as we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities. We understand this honor, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning.”
The couple — who held hands throughout the ceremony — then announced they were teaming up with the RFK Foundation to launch a new student film award called the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity In Film.
Beautiful speech. Man, Salt Island is so mad that Harry and Meghan were recognized for standing up to racism. The British media mocked them and mocked this award. But they continue to show why they deserve this kind of recognition.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She looked fabulous and elegant. Understated elegance and outstanding beauty.
Yes! Just gorgeous and so elegant.
Now THAT’s how to wear an off the shoulder dress and look sexy, Kate…
As usual drop dead gorgeous, a perfect fit, I guessed she would wear white, a symbol of purity and honesty in mind and thought.
They have so much STYLE… I’m loving it.
Her make up is flawless. I love those shades of brown on her. Besides, this satin dress could be the baby version of her wedding gown, and the bare shoulders give a hint of freedom. Impeccable looks.
I love this for them and she looks glorious and ethereal!
Perfection
Agree – absolute perfection.
Go on Duchess!!
Gorgeous.
She is so beautiful and photogenic 😍 I love that she is not showing off how skinning she is, like “look, I’ve got my body back ” she’s just wearing beautiful clothes.😍
You know the first thing I thought (with two kids exactly a few months older than Archie and Lili) was “how did she get her jawline to look like that again?” And then I realized she’s Meghan and looking gorgeous is just par for the course.
Love everything about the look. Giving me “Carolyn Besette in Versace” vibes.
What a stunning look! Oh I love this so much!
The waist up is gorgeous, and she manages to make it work, despite the fabric being too stiff and boxy for the design. Coulda used a more flowing material to make the draping effect rather than to fight against it.
But still, so much more charisma and energy and still better to look at than you know who
I agree. I wasn’t too thrilled with how the dress gathered in the front; but from the waist up wonderful. I do like how she tries different stylings and isn’t afraid to try something different. I also find it symbolic Meghan is the one who wears the “Freedom Ring”. They looked great and she was glowing. Well done.
She looks great but my first thought about the dress was even the slightest hint of pooch would be exaggerated by this cut. I’d be double Spanxing under that thing.
It seems to me that the waist seam is hitting too high and should be 3-4 inches lower.
However, Meghan looks stunning overall and the dress photographs beautifully.
Gasp! No, not boxy being used as a word to describe Meghan. Quelle surprise. Idk, I thought the material worked with the overall look.
Just to clarify, I think @teehee used “boxy” in reference to the fabric itself, not the beautiful wearer 🙂
I get that. Not everyone is into the whole dress. I’m just joking at the word boxy that always comes up in Meghan fashion posts.
I love how fresh and crisp that dress is. She gives that chill, rich lady energy, and I’m here for it. I also love that she gives subtle nods to Princess Diana. The look is perfect. As for substance, THIS is how you position yourself. These are the alliances you make. They need to do a master class after all is said and done. I’m interested to see how the Salt Island attacks this. It will be all “BRF isn’t racism whaaaaaaaa”. Ugh.
Eh. I think she favours a boxier cut in a lot of her clothing. That’s her prerogative. I don’t love that silhouette on her, but it’s her body. She doesn’t need to be a full time people pleasing fashion plate. She’s got a lot going on and it’s not everyone’s thing. She looks nice enough!
It’s almost Winter. Lucky it was not freezing in NYC.
I liked it because this wasn’t some gala, it was an awards dinner with time for speaking and sharing with the audience. It was a little more business so I think the length was pitch perfect.
I liked it because when she was seated, the split in the front was perfect to show off those amazing legs! Seriously, I’ve never seen a dress look so good on someone sitting down.
They actually referred to it as a gala on the website but the guidance was “cocktail attire”. Perfect choice.
Meghan … what a star! She is stunning. Easy to see that she and Harry are madly in love. They are so good together.
I like this style a lot. I don’t think the fabric is wrong; I think the fabric is doing what it’s supposed to. I love the way the front looks, and she pulls it off really well. I think this is a difference in design likes or dislikes.
I think the fabric might be a wool crepe for the season. It gives some warmth to the body to compensate for the bare shoulders. As such, the pleats at the waist add some thickness. I think the focus is on the sculptural shape and drape of the dress, which I find very pleasing, rather than emphasizing a small waist. It’s most interesting to me when her movement shows some leg through that beautifully designed slit. She looked absolutely stunning. What a beauty!
She looked so lovely last night! Harry too, but Meghan’s glow was popping!
Watching the live feed last night was hilarious! One of the mail on line reporter was heard saying “I can’t believe I’m seeing Meghan Markle!” on camera! They’re all her fans!
They both look incredibly healthy and happy, about the best I’ve ever seen them.
Was this Mail Online reporter in NY too?
Wow! A student film award?! These are people after my own heart. And yes, Meghan’s makeup is clean, fresh, and flawless. The dress is also very classy and stylish. 10/10
And how lovely was that? Accept an award and create one. Beautiful! Meghan looks so gosh-darned gorgeous here, and Harry is her perfect match. And he knows how to hold an umbrella over his wife!
I LOVED her dress. Something about it to me, when she was walking, almost reminded me of a pantsuit (the way the fabric fell) and I just loved that. It was a simple dress but also a statement dress at the same time, l dunno if that makes sense, lol. And her hair, makeup and jewelry were ON POINT. The dress and her face were the focus of the looks, her earrings weren’t competing with her hair etc.
their speech was perfect too. I love that they referenced being in South Africa, and the ripple of hope speech. It just gave context for them getting this award, bc I feel like H&M are all about sending out ripples of hope.
And then after being dragged for weeks for getting an award and not giving one, they announced they’re giving an award for gender equity in film. LOVE IT.
Yes. They both look great and that speech was inspiring.
@becks1 we were writing the same thing at the same time!
Yeah. I love her dress. It is something pantsuity about it. I think that’s why I like it. But can we please give a shout-out to Prince Harry. The man finally looks to be wearing not just a NEW suit but one that fits. Go Harry. Go Harry. It’s your birthday. It’s your birthday. Ok. Ok. Not quite his birthday but I had to recognize his suit.
I liked the dress when she walked in but it looked even better when she was sitting, which rarely happens with a dress. She knew this event would be set up that way so she had the dress designed for sitting.
It makes me so darn happy to see them out and about living their lives ❤ They both look great – those smiles!
Nice polished and sophisticated look. I saw the off the shoulder comparison with Kate next to a black and white version of the green Earthshot look. Lol
I know the comparisons have started and will continue, but Khate looked like last years Khristmas tree complete with left over baubles but Meghan just looks *chef’s kiss*. Elegant and sophisticated.
The whole off the shoulder/ boat neck look is meghans signature anyway. Kate was kopy keening as usual at earthshot
There’s no Meghan copying KHate, these people are just delusional. This dress is a mix of Meghan’s previously worn dresses, the one red and black off shoulder mini dress, the other cream ruffled off the shoulder dress in her picture with Misha Nonoo and of course her first off the shoulder pink dress as a member of the BRF where the BM and the keen minions bashed Meghan to Timbuktu for wearing an off shoulder dress. Meghan did this off shoulder fashions before she joined the BRF and when Kate Middleton was just still wearing her twee girl button ridden coat dresses. So no thanks, Kate Middleton is the copy cat here,
I love everything about Meghan’s look here, everything. Meghan is simply a mesmerizing goddess, period.
@janey it’s why I’ve always felt that k’s copykeening is deliberate. She’ll pick amd wear the hell out of an aspect of Meghan’s signature style so that when Meghan does wear eventually wear i, she’s accused greatly of copying k.
The comparisons don’t make sense given that this is custom couture. But hey derangers are going to be deranged.
@Flower, the moment I saw the dress I knew they were going to accuse her of copying Kate. They’re so predictable. And they REALLY do not want side-by-side comparisons with this one, because it will only highlight how cheap and ugly Kate’s Gumby dress was, and how she wore way too much jewelry.
Even if it hadn’t been custom-made for Meghan, obviously she would have been planning what to wear to this event for weeks, if not months. But these morons won’t let logic get in the way of their smarmy, disingenuous bs.
I actually think it’s funny that anyone believes Meghan saw that tacky green dress on Friday and immediately called up her stylist to instruct them to request a very similar dress so she could look like Kate. Like, imagine what brain rot someone must have to believe that. Who would WANT to look like Kate did on Friday??
Meghan pulls off a bateau look or off the shoulder better than Kate because she isn’t as square as kate in the shoulders. I don’t know why kate copies a look that doesn’t work for her own body. The direct comparison only makes kate look worse.
They both looked incredible and seemed to be content. They were glowing.
The freedom ring was a choice. Meghan knows what’s up and i love this for her. Give them hell, Meg!!!
Watson, I too love she has the Freedom Ring and is wearing it.
I think the sapphire engagement 💍 is cursed so I’m glad she’s got this one.
I was just wondering when we’d get to see that beautiful aquamarine again, after seeing that adorable picture of them dancing at their wedding reception. The award is well deserved and I am loving the season of Sussex we’re getting! Docu drops tomorrow!!!
@Watson, I love it! IDK if it’s been referred to as The Freedom Ring before and I missed it, but it is beyond *perfect* that Kate has the engagement ring and Meghan has the Freedom Ring.
Both large blue stones, but the stories behind them could not be more different, and it’s amazing how the right rings ended up with exactly the right owners.
It happened accidentally but really is incredibly symbolic.
I saw a picture of Lady Di last night wearing that ring and a 3-strand pearl bracelet with matching aquamarine. Does anyone know if the freedom ring was part of a set?
That ring is mesmerizing, like the Hope diamond. I like that Meghan has Diana’s power ring, and not the “loveless marriage” ring that another woman likes to show off her some unfathomable reason. Harry made a good choice in passing on the other ring, this one is much better.
The aquamarine is very fresh and timeless while the sapphire ring is very dated. It’s a style very much of the 80s.
+1 Give ’em hell!!
She has never looked more beautiful. I literally gasped when I saw her for the first time. That shot getting out of the car with Harry being protective with an umbrella… GAGGED ME, I fear.
Here’s the thing, she looks timeless, youthful, sophisticated, jubilant, lit from within. Meghan, girl, this is why they cannot stand you LOL.
I really don’t want so shame kate for aging but looking at the pics of yesterday it really is hard to believe that meghan is older than kate.
Yep. Which is why her fans have resorted to photoshopping her pictures. They’re setting her up for failure with this unhinged competition.
Chloe, Meghan send Kate are same age. Meg was born Sept 81 Kate Jan 82, they’re 3 months apart.
Personally I think KHate looks older than her age due to a number of factors: excessive botox, excessive dieting, drinker, smoker, and excessive tanning, and she is a mean spirited woman.
And of course in addition dealing with William on a daily basis will age a person.
@Chloe: It’s the melanin.
Kate is someone who tries so hard to stop her aging that it ends up making her look old. Its like the one thing she has is her looks (and youth) and she’s desperately trying to hold on to that.
Meghan’s birthdate is in August, Harry’s is in September.
^^ Yep, Meg’s b’day is August 4 (same as Prez Obama); Haz’s b’day is September 15.
It’s about four months but Meghan was actually glowing on the video when she walked in. That is impressive.
Sunrae – you took the words right out of my mouth. She’s glowing! And I love how Harry is still looking out for her steps, looking like he’s about to do battle with the sidewalk if it dares to have any cracks or uneven bits. He loves her so completely and so obviously and I absolutely love it.
Meghan looks amazing – fresh and modern, sleek and sophisticated. And I love that she wore The Freedom Ring. I’ll bet Diana would be over the moon at the work the Sussexes are doing (and in such a short amount of time!).
I remember Prince Harry looking out for her steps when Meghan was pregnant, I found that so thoughtful.
Yes, she looked luminous and this shade of white was perfect on her. I love the boatneck and gathered waist.
Megan and Harry are a gorgeous couple and look exciting and vibrant here. Harry looks great but that dress for me is one of my favourites of Megan, fit, beautiful winter white , stunning , loved the whole look.on her !!!
Saw a clip of questions asked, the DM or Sky must have sent there reporters over to NY, the selling out your family for money questions where not appropriate but Harry handled them like a pro !!. .
Meghan nailed her entire look. She always looks breath taking in white & this dress was a perfect blend of understated glamour! Love her hair & makeup too.
I’m so proud of the two of them. And hats of to Harry for being a confident man who loves to be an equal partner to Meghan but also loves to let her shine.
This was soooo good. Somehow this dress was both cool and elegant at the same time. And her face. Exquisite.
Meghan look great, Harry too. Good to hear that they’re going to work with the RFK foundation in the future.
I love the collaboration model they use: partnering up for the big stuff for a longer-lasting effect.
This look was it for me! She looks modern yet classic. Simple yet very much a wow moment. I don’t know how she does it. It was minimalistic and simple and yet very much sexy and exciting. It was everything.
Oh and to the KP staffer reading this(because i am pretty sure you guys have someone lurking on here): this is how you do statement jewelry without it looking gaudy. Pass it on the kate will you?
The thing that stood out for me it was the fact that she’s not wearing a necklace or choker of any sort, unlike Kate who wore some thing that didn’t really go with the neon gown in composition or colour. This white gown was understated elegance, Meghan showing how it’s done.
Someone mentioned in posts on another article that it is said (by Coco Chanel?) as you leave, look in the mirror and take one item off. I’ve always felt that Kate looked in the mirror and put one item on.
Yes! Kate took what was for her a surprisingly modern fashion forward look and instantly aged and dated it with that awful choker. Meghan once again shows her how it’s done.
Teagirl, I always thought it was Marilyn Monroe who said that. Whoever said it was right on the money.
Exactly! Kate managed to ruin both the choker AND the dress by pairing them like that (although imo that dress was a disaster beyond repair even on its own).
Meghan is without a doubt a true queen. Beautiful, brilliant woman who will not be intimidated by team William and Charles. She has more balls than all of the male Windsors. What idiots were they to run her out all because sag face Khate and cone head Willy were jealous. She would have been the best thing ever for the BRF. But Oh NO, they let those two idiots call the shots. Pathetic.
What I think is remarkable about her, about both of them, is how they didn’t go under with all the pressure of being in the BRF and then getting out. I know I would’ve crumbled and probably ended up locked in my bedroom with a duvet over my head. She had two gorgeous kids and forged ahead with projects, all the while negotiating a tidal wave of tabloid hate, death threats, and her own mental health turmoil because of that family. It’s awe inspiring, really.
@Sparrow, when looking at the photos of the bodyguards surrounding them last night as Meghan got out of the car, I thought to myself that I never would have left the house ever again if I was M. Not even kidding. Especially with what we learned last week about the number of credible threats to her life.
She is an incredibly strong, brave person (who shouldn’t HAVE to be strong and brave to leave her house, FFS! What was done to her is so wrong!) and Harry is right to be so proud.
^^ Oh exactly guys. I was just thinking the same thing myself. How do they manage all of this craziness? We do know how difficult it was for them, having followed their trajectory within the toxic royal pressure pot. I think the huge takeaways are that they are strong and purpose-driven enough to not indulge in feeling sorry for themselves, or getting down on themselves. It surely helps that they have each other, their amazing soulmate love, Doria, and a number of solid, close, supportive friends (many of whom are also movers-and-shakers and decent, wealthy achievers of stature). M&H are also blessed with Archie & Lili. When beloved children come into your life, it probably focuses and centers you even more on what truly matters.
As well, M has always been a positive, action-oriented person. And H has the charm and lighthearted empathy of his mother. Finding Meghan and winning her heart inspired and motivated Harry to reach his full potential. I believe they have angels watching out for them. But it took their combined courage and self-belief to come this far amidst all the constant tabloid abuse and hateful attacks. As Meg said, “My faith is stronger than my fear.” As Harry said, “We’re a fantastic team. Whatever we have to face, we’ll face it together…”
She looks so beautiful! In the top photo and another one I saw on Twitter, it almost looks like a one piece pants suit and I feel like that would have been gorgeous and appropriate too.
I thought she looked like she has lost some weight but that could be bc of the trailer footage. She was either pregnant or immediately post partum (sp?) and I think my mind adjusted that as her normal weight.
I think some people knew where they were staying. I’ve seen pics on Twitter of what appears to be them leaving a hotel. Harry looked dressed up though (not Meghan or couldn’t tell with her) so they might have been coming from a meeting or something.
A well-EARNED award. Beautiful and accomplished. I feel no shame in appreciating the good in life, and that definitely includes people.
Earned an award. Give an award. Why not?
***
Alexis: What’s your favourite season?
Moira: Awards
I absolutely love her makeup. Simple, elegant and not caked on. Radiant and gorgeous.
I think she should have gone full pantsuit – it would have looked more chic and flattering than this outfit which I don’t like from the waist down, it’s too bunched up and overwhelms her petite frame. Love the winter white colour and her hair, makeup, jewelry….simply stunning. She looked gorgeous!
I agree. She looks great from the waist up, polished, elegant, beautiful, but the shoulders sag and make the sleeves wrinkle and I really don’t like the skirt. The fabric seems too stiff to flow nicely.
I absolutely love this dress! I totally understand why some people are suggesting it would have looked better with a softer, flowier (?) fabric, but I just think it’s perfection and reminds me a lot of her wedding gown. I’m a sucker for a good winter white!
It’s true that there are certain angles from which this dress doesn’t photograph well, but overall I think she looks gorgeous.
Congrats to them. A lovely speech – I wonder why it was pre-taped? And so characteristic of them to bring a gift, the film award.
Harry is his handsome self and Meghan looks spectacular. I think the fabric of the dress causes some awkwardness at the slit and I might have chosen different shoes – but overall she looks chic, modern, confident and beautiful.
I love that she looked this glamorous with minimal hair makeup and jewelry. It make khate look so try hard by comparison.
@GeeGee, 💯
Exactly. It’s hard not to compare the two. I did it myself and then felt bad about pitting them against each other. But there has always been this attack of the English Rose with Kate. As soon as Meghan gets press, she tries to crawl it back with photos of herself at events she doesn’t really care or know about. Its the only ammo Kate has, and it’s not great considering she isn’t in the same league.
My goodness, they are stunning. They are actually drop dead gorgeous. They are GLOWING and I love to see it. I love how Meghan looks so obviously comfortable and happy in dresses which aren’t skin-tight. The make me feel a lot better about worrying that I look frumpy or like I’m wearing my mum’s clothes. She looks incredible, and her makeup and hair are literal perfection. No notes. So happy for them.
Also the tag says Kate Middleton, not Meghan Markle, just FYI in case that wasn’t on purpose =)
Everything about this gives me chills! From the speech(es), their obvious love and support for each other (NO ONE does umbrella cover like Harry! ❤️), the delight on Kerry’s face, to the perfection of Meghan’s look from hair to toes. Harry looked like a snack, as usual. I don’t know how to explain it, but he has been infinitely hotter since he fell for Meghan. Part of it is the steel we see in him as he protects his precious wife and children.
OMG C-Shell I was thinking the exact same! I nearly typed ‘Harry is lookin like a snack’ but decided not too. He’s just got it right now. I love how he is with her. Those little intimate moments, not just slightly brushing his hand against hers or kind of guiding her back to show which direction to walk. I mean, the things like as you say, the umbrella cover, the way he moves her hair out the way so she’s not uncomfortable, the way he looks for her, the intimacy and tenderness in the way he looks at her and touches her is palpable. You can see and feel how much love they have for each other and the world around them. It’s infectious in the best possible way.
😍😍😍 well said!
👆 This 💯++++++
Harry is a walking example of how treating your wife who you genuinely love is the sexiest look there is!
@Lorelei Perfectly stated!
They look fantastic together! Well done, and with the awards too!
Meghan looked fabulous. Her makeup was flawless. The dress was amazing. Truth & kindness are the best accessories. And that ring. I love her ring.
Her makeup is modern, without looking trendy. The same with the dress, classic off-the-shoulder, but a little wider, with the twist of the bell sleeve, modern ankle length, show stopping white! It all looks so effortless.
Congratulations Meghan & Harry on Ripple of Hope award and Meghan for her Podcast. Meghan absolutely glows and Hazza looks a dude. They are definitely THE power couple of the moment.
#ServiceIsUniversal.
💐🎉🍾🎉💐💫🍾💐🎉
Gorgeous twist on a tuxedo dress. It’s not to my taste but it is SO her style and she makes it look phenomenal. I can’t get over her flawless styling.
And the speech! Even though Harry is a great speaker, Meghan is truly a class above most when it comes to public speaking. Congratulations to them, hope they had a wonderful night and felt a lot of the love and appreciation that’s out there for what they’re doing.
In contrast to Kate, Meghan does not need any photographic help. She looks lovely and simply glows youthfulness. I don’t like this neckline on anyone, and no doubt gross people are saying she copied the Kate kermit dress of a couple of days ago. And I hate splits. BUT she radiates in white, and she radiates in her hair and makeup. And basically they shine with love, which you won’t find on a rack.
This was a custom made LV… it’s impossible to be made in 3 days… one magazine (I think the vogue) characterized this dress as typical Meghan’s style as it reminds us her wedding dress and her look during jubilee… the mental gymnastics of those people 🙄🙄🙄
Yep. That’s why I tend to avoid reading the whole of some hating articles because I go into a mental space of trying to work out why someone would say this stuff or come up with that twisted idea. Under the youtube trailer people are writing that her pregnancy bump was made of cloth. I’ve heard it all before, but seriously these people. I approach the DM with great care.
I love the ensemble, but she normally has better shoe game. I wonder if the rain made her change them last minute? They
almost look too big.
A pro stylist once told me wearing heels half a size up is the norm as the feet swell and means you can walk reasonably comfortably. It’s something I do when buying heels (not that I own many pairs) and it does help – I also wear insoles to stop slipping.
I was a bit disappointed by the choice of shoes too a bit too basic
It was rainy all day, and it is late Autumn, I would want my toes covered.
What you said. The shoes dampened the look a bit a bit too officey for that glam.
@DU, yes, I also read that when buying heels, it’s best to go shopping at the end of the day, when your feet are likely to be the most swollen because you’ve been on them all day. You’ll end up with a more comfortable fit, supposedly, and it does make sense.
Why is Kerry Kennedy wearing a mini dress??? Interesting choice
I thought the same, it was an odd choice for her
Especially when sitting down on stage!
My eye went right to that too, a bit too short for that event.
Meghan and Harry look wonderful, and it’s a nice, well deserved award.
Whoever did Meghan’s makeup last night did awesome. She should hire that person full time. I sometimes feel like in her makeup looks they never get her eye brows right but last night the make up was *chef’s kiss*
I’m pretty sure I saw it’s ?Martin, is it Daniel, that has done her make before. It was pefevy last night. When she sat down in that dress it was Omgosh legs forever.
Daniel Martin is Meghan’s one and only makeup artist. Unless it is a photoshoot where the magazine hires someone else, Daniel does her makeup or she does it herself. She said on her blog she doesn’t like anyone else doing her makeup for events. He has been doing it for 11 years.
Right wing and royal propagandists now attacking Kerry Kennedy just for being nice to the Sussexes. It’s a warning shot across the bow of anyone thinking about being nice to them.
Yeah, they’ve been doing this “shooting” for years now. They should stop, its not working. It just makes people realize what @ssclowns these right wingers really are.
I should have added “for acknowledging the work they do” which is real and not just smoke and mirrors. They pretend W&K are the real philanthropists.
And this policy of inviting the award winners to the ceremony and letting them speak for more than a minute might really catch on. It’s pretty cool!
It’s a really bad look for the royalists, they should stop.
someone on twitter last week referred to RFK as “the other brother” in a very demeaning and mocking tone and I was like…..yeah we don’t do that here. We don’t have your heir and spare mentality. we’re able to recognize more than one Kennedy at a time for their work (while also acknowledging their flaws.) and I am sure Caroline Kennedy would not appreciate her uncle (who was freaking assassinated) being referred to like that in an attempt to embiggen the Waleses.
@Becks, ITA with this entire comment. Putting down one (also assassinated, ffs) Kennedy brother is not going to go over well here. Americans who are into the whole Camelot thing appreciate them both equally, and they both did work worthy of praising— you don’t need to insult one to try to make the other look impressive. They both ARE impressive on their own. But William is not, so here we are.
But they truly seem to have that heir/spare mentality so ingrained that it’s impossible for them to view the brothers that way; one MUST be better than the other in their eyes. It’s such an immature way of seeing the world, jfc. Like…WTH is wrong with you, grow up.
Also, your first sentence, “It’s a really bad look for the royalists, they should stop.” could be applied to EVERY SINGLE royal story that’s appeared on this site in the past decade, truly. It would be like the pinned tweet to every story about the BRF’s PR strategies
People really need to stop giving so much attention to the propagandists and trolls!
They’ve been attacking her since this was announced and she still doubled down in her interviews. She doesn’t care!!
It’s not gonna stop people from working with Harry and Meghan. Let’s let that narrative go.! Focus on the positive. Let the trolls make idiots of themselves.
I wasn’t in love with the dress, but I just realized that she could never wear something that shows this much skin in the UK. Not because of British prudes, but credible British death threats and her in-laws purposely withholding British police protection mean she has to wear body armor. Compare this white dress to the white Dior outfit she wore in London a few months ago.
She looks light and free here, no matter what she’s wearing.
Please don’t spread rumors.
I’m not sure what part of my comment you’re objecting to. I suppose there hasn’t been confirmation that she has been wearing bulletproof clothing, but there’s been wide speculation. I would want to, if I was in her position. And it’s been confirmed that she’s received ‘disgusting’ threats against her life.
And Harry is in the middle of a lawsuit to determine why the UK police refuse to provide protection despite offers of payment when other celebrities receive it.
Really stunning dress for me. I am sure the fabric and detailing at the front is going to be hit and miss for some but for me, it really works and I love it. Meghan’s glow obviously helps. Love the makeup too, especially her eye makeup. The earrings are appropriately glam for her and anything more would have been going into the “too much” category for me. Sartorially, everything is solid for me.
And wonderful news about the new award. They could have easily turned up, accepted the award and gone home and no one would (besides the usual suspects) would have complained but they went a step further and contributed to creating something new. Excellent.
You’re absolutely right! The detailing at the front is going to be hit and miss for some but Meghan pulls the whole look off because she literally glows… her makeup and accessories are always on point… I just love the news of the award. Congratulations for both of them!!!
I wasn’t a fan of the dress until I saw the back and her sitting in it. Then it was 🔥💥!
And Meghan could wear a potato sack and look stunning.
Meghan looks fabulous
They look great as always. I really like how Meghan isn’t afraid to take risks with fashion. I like her look from the waist up. Personally for me, the material appears to be too stiff for this dress, and sleeves a tad too long, but that’s just my taste. They both look so happy and content. Meghan is glowing. She also appears to have lost some weight.
The f*ck? Here I am, barely getting through the work days, stuffing my face with all manner of Christmas cookies and chocolates, being told yesterday at a store that they don’t carry my size in the more trendy pieces of clothing (I’m a 12, gtfo) and THESE two show up looking fit, tan, and f*cking lit from within!!! I am furious!
You’re funny, keep looking you will find something. They just bring out the best sweets for the holidays.
Don’t carry a 12?! That’s nuts. Women with curves and a smidge of body fat like fashion too, people!
You’ll find something that will look smashing on you, I am sure. Enjoy the holidays.
I know! I’m not slim but also not very overweight. And even if I was, WTF? It was only the seasonal items, I could’ve bought something else but as IF I’m doing that when they don’t bother stocking a damn 12. This is why people shop online.
@Emmi, I’m so sorry I laughed so hard at your comment, but I’m so stressed out that I just had chocolate chip cookies for breakfast, so you’re not alone, if that helps!
Hair and make up FLAWLESS. Dress–chic, sophisticated, and modern. Jewelry–understated, elegant, and powerful. She knocked this look out of the park. That glow cannot be beat.
Gorgeous and glamorous too. Most of all, the Sussexes look really, really happy! 😍
Meghan is glowing. Her makeup is flawless. Her jewelry well balanced with the overall look. The dress simple but unique and interesting at the same time. Some people aren’t liking the draping and structure of the bottom half of the gown but I love it. It adds interest to a dress that would’ve been really simple without it. Love seeing Diana’s ring. The pop of blue with the white dress, just amazing. Her hair is sleek like always but a little bit different, because serge Norman’s did a braided bun instead of the usual. Overall an amazing look and another one to add to her repertoire.
Meghan looked like a dream! So beautiful and elegant. Dress, jewelry, makeup, and hairstyle were all superb. Harry looked great too.
She is glowing, she doesn’t need to drape herself with excessive sparkles and shinies to make up for anything.
I like the look from the waist up. Her make up is on fire, her chignon is perfect, and that sunkissed inner glow…but from the waist down I hate it. The fabric is too stiff and unforgiving to fake a drape which makes the bottom half of the dress look boxy, I feel the placement of the pockets do it no favors either. But Louis Vuitton isn’t my favorite designer.
They really make it look so easy, or maybe the Wales just make it look that difficult and awkward lol
The dress is really suit her. It’s like specifically made for Meghan. It’s really her style. Neutral color, sophisticated cut, modern, clean, chic. Love it!
Princess Meghan is always stunning. It’s something from within her that Kkkate just does not, and will not ever, have. Meghan’s light shines out of every pore. There is just something very special about her. She is so good. I loved this look, and I think she was perfect.
This might be one of my favorite head to toe looks I’ve seen on anyone in quite some time. That dress is gorgeous and classic (while still being a slightly different cut than we typically see), and the styling is perfect. Meghan is glowing!
The aquamarine ring was a gift to Diana from Lucia Flecha de Lima, dear friend and wife of the Brazilian ambassador to the UK and the US. I loved it for Diana and love seeing it again on Meghan. Being likened to RFK is a high honor and I am happy for them. I appreciate their glamor also.
She looked beautiful and radiant. Perfect dress. Plus it was rainy but not cold at all in nyc yesterday. Today we are also getting 60 degrees and will be raining again.
The fact that Meghan wore a certain blue aquamarine ring with an off-the shoulder white dress is really sending a certain family across the ocean into a tizzy, isn’t it? Meghan and Harry look gorgeous and self-assured, and it’s lovely how they honored the Kennedys who were honoring them.
Absolutely radiant! I love her hair and makeup 💄 here and I cannot get over fave Duchess serving shimmering shoulders with so much face. Shine ✨ on with that positive ripple
She always looks lovely in off the shoulder outfits, but I am not a fan of the bottom of the dress.
Her jawline is incredible. It seems to be getting tighter as she gets older. Wish I could say the same for myself.
Flawless ❤️💯❤️
I think Meghan’s whole look was perfection. You focus on her beautiful face and the lovely dress. Make-up, pumps, earrings, purse were all perfect accessories chosen not to draw attention away from them. I love the architectural design of the dress- it looked wonderful when you saw it straight on, still, and in motion. I love the elegance and shape of the of the sleeves at the wrist, just draping slightly over the front of her hands, like you sometimes see on wedding dresses. Everything spoke to Meghan’s aesthetic. The whole effect was charming. And Diana’s ring was just chef’s kiss. An aside, was Meghan wearing black patent pumps? They would be perfect for a rainy day, and they were perfect with the dress. I love black patent leather pumps, but haven’t seen them for a while.
I, too, love this look on Meghan. Crisp, simple, classy.
What strikes me even more is the genuinely happy and engaged expressions on their faces. Peg and Wig always look so strained from the effort to try to appear to be interested or engaged at an event. Seeing the Sussexes look thrilled to be there and thrilled to be with each other is so freaking refreshing.
The best revenge is living well.
If anyone says “Royals are supposed to hand out awards, not receive them”:
https://www.royal.uk/countess-wessex-receives-2022-hillary-rodham-clinton-award
The royals collect awards and also give themselves awards all the time.
She is absolutely gorgeous and glowing. I think the dress was perfect. I to thought the bottom of the dress made it unique. I love how she wore Princess Di’s freedom ring. Understated jewerly but the ring was a powerful message and worked perfectly with this whole ensemble. And this off the shoulder look is Meghans signature look. I mean how many times was she criticized for “breaking protocol”. Ridiculous for those fools to say she copied keen. Absolutely ridiculous. And they know it.
The dress is very Jackie O.
I frequently dislike Meghan’s clothes. The fit is weird, the fabrics are frequently off and it’s just not my style (especially her casual clothes).
But she *wears* them and always looks radiant doing so.
They both looked amazing!! I love the dress!! The flow from the sides is perfection. It’s hugs tight enough yo show off her figure but also is loose enough to not be constricting!
The shoes I’m not sure about. It’s goes with her bag but would have loved a different color. Maybe something neutral?
I do have to say that Meghan seems to be more herself!! The confident bubbly woman those who followed her during Suits and pre smear campaign saw!! All the steps they’ve taken in recent months show they are thriving! That ring is definitely sending a message. Just like Harry said they are just getting started! I love that for them!
So glad she brought out the aquamarine ring, LOVE that ring! The more I look at this dress, the more that I like it. It’s sophisticated and almost like if a fabulous suit had morphed into a dress
The dress is simply beautiful, it is bespoke tailoring at its best.
In lieu of overpowering jewelery,Meghan wore a overall healthy complexion with radiance.
There’s little distraction from what she chose to emphasise.
The aquamarine ring was a poignant and nice touch.
I love to see them thriving! She looks radiant (despite that unfortunate dress that I can’t believe you’re all kvelling over) and he looks sleek & sexy too. Every inch the star couple.
She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment- Wendy Williams
Congratulation to Prince Harry and Meghan. I look forward to their work with RFKHumanRights.
Archewell announced a new partnership to launch an award in RFKHR’s #SpeakTruthToPower video competition.
“#Archewell & @RFKHumanRights
will launch a new category in RFKHR’s Speak Truth to Power contest. The Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film showcases “women who are human rights defenders” & by uplifting their community have changed the course of history.
It was a double win night …Archetypes won The Pop Podcast of 2022.
I love the whole dress, but the sleeves are particularly beautiful.
Meghan is just so effortlessly gorgeous and elegant, and I think part of that owes to how comfortable she is in her own skin. She knows who she is, she knows her husband loves her completely, she loves the work they do together. It’s great that she and Harry are recognized and appreciated by other good people, and that they form meaningful alliances to make other people’s lives better.
The contrast with the BRF couldn’t be starker. Which is why the BRF and the BM are so enraged.
And look, she has a normal-sized head, not to be confused with Princess Tammy Faye/Buttons Big Noggin of House Wales.
She looks great. The bottom of her dress is poorly made.
I wish it finished at the hem in the ‘tulip’ shape Romeo Gigli used to do back in the day, the drape would have been better behaved as she walked.
It’s a beautiful concept, the top, sleeves and detail at the waist are all great. Her earrings, hair and make-up are divine. The skirt fights the lyricism of the gathered pleats, too stiff…
Have the earrings been I.D.ed? They’re wonderful!
They look like her wedding reception earrings, which she then paired with the Freedom aquamarine ring.
I think this would be FABULOUS as a jumpsuit!!!!
Yes!
Okay, Meghan’s outfit and demeanour here vs Friday’s Princess Earthshot is the clear example of slimness =/= stylishness. It makes me sad that Kate—and all those who find Kate stylish or attractive simply because she’s tall and skinny and can fit into tall and skinny clothes—is too insecure to absorb that.
There’s showing off your figure because *you’re* confident, and showing off your figure to make *others* feel /less/ confident, and I think that’s the crux of why Kate never looks amazing, effervescent, glowy or just plain good. She doesn’t dress happily. You can have no style or even truly, objectively “bad” style, but how much does it really matter, if someone feels like they’re rocking it or even just COMFORTABLE in it? Kate can’t even get the celebratory dunks in that she thinks she’s entitled to when wearing Diana’s jewelry or the Queen’s jewelry or Meghan’s colours or whatever, because she doesn’t ever seem self-satisfied by her outfits. Even when all the press is hyping her up, that sense of self never reaches her so her outfits to me always fall flat. Scarily, the only time I’ve seen her truly self-satisfied was in the walk-about when she bodily intimidated Meghan, and she wasn’t feeling herself because of her clothes, then.
Kate’s most confident when she can intimidate other people with her status—her clothes have nothing to do with that.
If anything, IMO thinking about clothing/beauty/aesthetics makes her less confident because she doesn’t know how to look better. She tries to do everything she sees others doing, she’s slim like she knows is prized, she has long hair like she knows is prized, she’s tall, she has expensive clothes and accessories and facials, and yet others, who are not dubbed English Roses, who are shorter, darker, heavier than her get more attention for their aesthetics than she does and she just. doesn’t. know. why.
Fashion and style involve so many more intangible feelings than Kate has ever prioritized (which is fine, we don’t all have to be fashionable), so no matter how much unlimited royal power she has to exert on others, she and the courtiers can’t fake making her look good.
TL/DR: You can’t polish a turd!
Great comment!
Great insight!
Kate looks like she has been eaten from the inside out these last 15 years. She’s so hollowed out metaphorically.
Reminds me of TS Eliot, ‘The Hollow Men’:
“ Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!
Our dried voices, when
We whisper together
Are quiet and meaningless
As wind in dry grass
Or rats’ feet over broken glass
In our dry cellar
Shape without form, shade without colour,
Paralysed force, gesture without motion;“
I agree. I think Kate’s problem is she’s determined to ‘win’. I don’t know what she’s trying to win because she’s already got everything she wanted. She bagged the future king, got rid of Meghan and has the British press embiggening everything she does.
But everything she has didn’t come to her because she deserves any of it, it’s because she plays dirty, hence why none of it has boosted her self worth or confidence. She doesn’t own her style because she doesn’t know it’s any good or not. The press are briefed in advance to say she ‘dazzles’ but she knows that praise was orchestrated and isn’t authentic. Even the comments on social media are bots they paid for. When you have to pay people to praise your looks, it’s not gonna boost your confidence.
If she owned her style she would come across so much more attractive, but ‘her authentic style’ isn’t what’s important, being a bigger star that Meghan is what’s more important, hence why she literally cosplays everything she does.
I feel her whole look is inspired by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy except in white. And CBK didn’t wear jewelry except her wedding ring and maybe pearl earrings.
CBK is a great style icon to get inspired by. Much better than some 1960’s beauty pageant contestant turned Betty Crocker housewife that the PoW emulates.
@Twinkle — I agree. *Simple* is hard to do, much moreso than all gussied up. Meghan does *simple* perfectly, as did Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. It’s a combination of impeccable handiwork and fit, the right hairdo and makeup to complement the outfit, and minimal but unique jewelry. Remember Keen’s godawful Bond dress, OTT earrings and bird’s nest of an updo? Compare it with this…and her minimalist lime green dress was eye-splittingly wrong, as was her choice of jewelry, but she HAS to attract all the attention. She ended up looking like a neon cigar tube.
Meghan is so freaking pretty…sigh
Alec Baldwin gave the award.Hilaria looked gorgeous as well.Maybe she and Meghan can connect.
Cómo se dice “rancorous”?
The energy around this was electric. They really lit up the room. I loved how she looked. It was sleek and modern and incredibly beautiful. So much energy. Even the Fail photographer theee was fangirling. They were overheard gushing that they couldn’t believe they were seeing Meghan. There were a lot of A-listers out with them. They looked amazing.
I love this! The dress is sleek and sophisticated. I think it was perfect for the event. Her makeup was flawless she looked beautiful! Stunning has been thrown around a lot recently. She really was. Chic and classic. I loved the earrings. I was surprised at first that they announced an award but didn’t they do something similar after accepting an award earlier this year. Anyhow I think it’s great. Archewell Foundation Award For Gender Equity in Film!
What on earth is Kerry Kennedy wearing?! It’s so short
Meghan looks perfection. She absolutely shines without even trying. I hate to bring up Kate but even with all the royal bells and whistles, she still doesn’t even come close to the shine Meghan has natural. Kate is nothing without a tiara, however Meghan doesn’t need it.
I know this website loves the Sussexes, but I can’t help contrasting this trip with the coverage of the Waleses trip to Boston last week. A 3000 mile trip by private jet to receive an award isn’t exactly environmental, and if the Waleses had done this the coverage would have been rightly critical.
There’s a big difference in the situations. It is that one situation was engineered solely for the vanity of William and Kate. The entire carbon footprint of a glitzy award show seemingly dedicated to the environment (do you know how much energy those things waste? I would be less critical if they had actually had the nominees in attendance and there was a reason to have it in the US at all) was combined with waste of both British and US taxpayer money to fund both the pointless show, and the thousands of pounds’ worth of new clothes for them…compared to two people who have never made environmental issues the forefront of their message, taking one flight to a ceremony where they were invited to receive an award that has existed since 1984 and has nothing to do with environmental activism. A stark stark contrast.
I was wondering about the private jet thing as well, @waitwhat? Did they hitch a ride with someone already headed to NYC? They fly commercial mostly so would like to know what the reasoning is here. We may not have the full story, though.
The Sussexes didn’t fly a whole “environmental” awards show, including flying plenty of celebs to lick their boots, across the Atlantic. William could have held his awards show right there in the UK. The ONLY reason he didn’t, was because he was trying to compete with Harry for US support. Which just shows that Will doesn’t actually care about the environment at ALL.
The Sussexes, however, only flew THEMSELVES to NY. Furthermore, from what I can recall, the Sussexes have nevered lectured people about their carbon footprints. When Harry has spoken on the environment, it’s to urge for the protecting of the Okavango River basin in Africa, things like that. (As opposed to lecturing Africans about having too many kids, like father-of-three William has).
So the Sussexes and Waleses have VERY different styles of promoting the protection of the environment. And one is a LOT easier to swallow than the other.
I know trolling helps some people sleep at night but you do know – don’t you? – that keen and baldimort were giving environmental awards, and lecturing on the environment. And baldi thinks black people have too many children. Meanwhile, baldi and keen nearly always fly private unless they want pr. And baldi flies his helicopter, often very short distances. When was this an environmental award? And the Sussexes do fly private sometimes and commercial other times and they’re not hypocrits about it.
lmao. are you joking? you don’t have a leg to stand on here. Flying on a private jet makes sense when there are credible threats to your life and the life of your children. Its not like they are haphazardly flying on shall we say, a hellicopter to get around their local area to avoid traffic for a 10 minute photo-op, that would taken them a half hour via car. they are flying across country that would take several days to get there any other way.
btw, harry never claimed that he is the worlds perfect enviormentalist. Or expects everyone else to be extremely strict on how they are traveling, but ignore the same things for himself. the whole point of travelyst is to give people options while traveling. not to cut out traveling at all.
I admit that I like the dress better in the pics where she’s walking. In those pics, I LOVE the dress. I also love love Meghan showing her shoulders, something she was absurdly criticized for in the UK. And besides, look that swan-like neck!! 🤩Gorgeous! Her skin is positively glowing against the white!! Looking at these pics of Meghan, and then picturing Kate with her pasty skin in her gum-colored dress………… I actually start to believe that Kate’s stylist hates her. People have joked about that before, but times like this, I really think her stylist is sabotaging her…..
I’m kind of over pitting one woman against the other. I know everyone does it but is it necessary? Can’t we just say that Meghan looked nice?
Hmmm, maybe you should tell that to “Catherine”.
And besides, Kate WANTS us to talk about her clothes. Because it’s all there is to talk about with her. If all you have ever tried to offer is “fashion”, then you can’t complain when people don’t LIKE your fashion.
And more importantly, considering the absolutely DISTURBING way that Kate has been style-stalking/copy-keening/Single white female-ing Meghan for quite some time now, Kate clearly WANTS us to make comparisons between her and Meghan, and I have ZERO trouble obliging her. And really, saying “I like what Meghan wore way way way better than what Kate wore” is hardly “pitting them against each other”. The style choices of both women will ALWAYS make news, and staring ones opinion about one woman, even in relation to the other, is not pitting them against each other. Now lying and telling tabloids that Meghan made you cry, THAT is pitting the 2 women against each other. Lying and claiming that you gVe Meghan a stern talking to about her supposed treatment of staff, THAT is pitting them against each othrr
Sorry I hit submit on my last comment and then decided I wanted to add something but alas there was not enough time!
I 100% believe that Meghan joined the royal family with a positive attitude, optimistically hoping to have a collaborative relationship with her new sister in law. I think Meghan even made concerted efforts NOT to outdo or outshine Kate. But as we learned Meghan on 2 is STILL more interesting, compelling, inspiring, and glamorous than Kate on 10.
I think Kate is the one who viewed Meghan as competition from the getgo, chose NOT to be warm or welcoming from the getgo, even as early as the wedding we were seeing Kate’s bizarre passive aggression towards Meghan, with her white(!!!) outfit and her bare legs (remember how Meghan didn’t want the flower girls in stockings and Kate fought her?? Insisting it’s against “protocol”??) and when she realized how awful and racist the tabloids were willing to be towards Meghan, starting ACTIVELY encouraging comparisons with Meghan. I’d love to know how many times the tabloids described Kate as an “English rose” after Meghan joined the fold, inviting negative comparisons of Meghan. And that’s just the very very very tip of the iceberg, as far as how Kate cultivated the illusion of an adversarial relationship with Meghan, with Meghan the aggressor, exploiting the fact that the Palaces had Meghan gagged, exploiting racist tropes about black women, and so Kate would be guaranteed the winner.
Until she wasn’t. So I’m sorry but I have absolutely no qualms about comparing the two women. After all, it’s what Kate wanted.
As we used to say in my family, that dress is gorgemous. And so is Princess Meghan. She is stunning. Whenever I see them out, and she is looking so beautiful, the thought always comes to me that I’m sure Harry always tells her how beautiful she is before they leave.
I’m a bit peaved that Page Six had to call her the former actress. She is the Duchess of Sussex, and is still HRH. The now Princess of Wales is also a married-in, and is a former………..wait, I’m still thinking.
One of her best makeup looks 😍
I love her lip color; it looks so good on her! I sometimes wonder about Diana’s private jewelry collection. We’ve seen Meghan wear a few of Diana’s pieces, but I wonder if Harry received a significant number of her larger, flashier jewels. Or are Will and Kate hoarding them, even though they were to be divided between the brothers?
Does she use a stylist or is this just her own inherent great style? Either way, she is stunning! Her skin is glowing and her hair looks great too! Plus she won a People’s Choice Award too… She is just winning on all fronts!
Meghan looks absolutely stunning; i think this might be one of my favorite looks she’s had. The dress is so gorgeous and modern and she is just GLOWING. Daniel did a fabulous job with her makeup and the unserstated jewelry just lets her be the center of every picture. Amazing.
I don’t know if the Sussexes read Celebitchy-but if they do I want to tell them my heart is full of pride and love seeing them rise above the hateful noise coming from the various shitstains in this world-when I saw the listing of charities or organizations they donated to or have worked with I was astounded by their work ethic -they have done some amazing work within a 2 and half year period. May God bless and keep these wonderful souls to keep shining their light on good and positive works in this world.
I think the Royal Family know that something very uncomfortable things are going to be dropped over the next couple of months. They knew it was coming before the Queen died. Kate and her mother may be implicated, which could explain Kate’s stony face and coldness towards the Sussexes. More people are going to come out and spill the beans. Very interestingly The Times of London has now chosen this particular time to announce that everyone must use their real names when making comments online