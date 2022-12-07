Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate run-off

Thank god, Senator Raphael Warnock won reelection in the Georgia runoff. Warnock won the election in November too, but the margins were so tight, a runoff election was called. Warnock and Herschel Walker spent the past four weeks campaigning (to various degrees) as Walker tried to ignore the persistent stories about how many times he demanded his girlfriends and mistresses have abortions. At the end of the day (or, as of Wednesday early morning), Warnock won the runoff by about 100,000 votes, which meant that he won 51.4% of the vote. It should not have been that close, but here we are. A win is a win.
Senator Raphael Warnock defeated his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, in a runoff election that capped a grueling and costly campaign, secured a 51-seat Democratic majority and gave the first Black senator from Georgia a full six-year term.
Mr. Warnock’s victory was called by The Associated Press late Tuesday evening as the senator’s lead was expanding to 51 percent compared with Mr. Walker’s 49 percent. It ended a marathon midterm election cycle in which Democrats defied history, as they limited the loss of House seats that typically greets the party that holds the White House and now gain a seat in the Senate.
Throughout one of the most expensive Senate races in American history, Mr. Warnock used the cadences and lofty language he honed as the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church to ask Georgia voters to rise above the acrimony and division of Donald J. Trump’s politics.
“I am Georgia,” he proclaimed Tuesday night in Atlanta, invoking the martyrs and heroes of the civil rights movement and the small towns and growing cities of his childhood. “I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its peril and promise, of the brutality and the possibilities. But because this is America, because we always have a path to make our country greater against unspeakable odds, here we stand together.”
He uttered what he called the four most powerful words in a democracy: “The people have spoken.”
It’s still so amazing to me that Georgia has two Democratic senators. And they’re great senators too, Warnock and Jon Osoff are incredibly charismatic pols. Fingers crossed that Georgia Democrats are building something which lasts for a long time. And hurray, Senate Dems have 51 seats!!
Heartstoppingly close. Anyone else notice the NYT’s prediction meter went down for about two hours? I suspect they were worried something was wrong with their algorithm as Hershel kept moving up. Then the meter came roaring back on with a solid prediction for Warner. Like, the very foundations of our Democracy were at stake and triumphed.
This is largely thanks to the incredible Stacey Abrams and her team. GA – you’re lucky to have her fighting for you!
Her grassroots work has been amazing, she’s so damn smart. I was proud to vote for Warnock, but I’m also proud of how many people I know who don’t usually vote who turned out over the past couple of weeks.
Stacey Abrams is a national treasure and we are all lucky to have her!
this is AWESOME news!!! I danced around a little when I heard. YESSS!
It absolutely is bc of her. I really wish she would have won governor.
It’s legitimately criminal that she’s had the governor’s office stolen from her, but she will be president. The question now is what is her stepping stone? DNC Chair?
It goes to show you what hypocrites republicans are. They will vote for anybody that will protect their white supremacy. All these so called Christian pro lifers were fine with this abusive POS who was getting women pregnant left and right and paying for abortions.
Exactly this, I would love to seen what the Republicans would say if Walker was the Dem candidate. They really hypocrites and I don’t understand how my friends who are reps don’t see it. Party over common sense and human decency.
There was a credible accusation Trump had raped a 13 year old child before the Christian right decided to champion him. We don’t talk about that enough.
ATL and the other GA metro areas are the GOP’s worst nightmare. This is the exact scenario that keeps them up at night scheming to pass voter suppression laws: a state in the GOP region whose white, republican rural population can no longer outvote it’s diverse, democratic metro population.
Oh my, I’m happy to be the GOP’s worst nightmare.
Wear it like a badge of honor! Magats were on Twitter last night how the blue around Atlanta just keeps spreading lol
Me too! I voted early last week on a crazy day. I took the baby to daycare, went to vote, got the baby from daycare and took him to a doctors appointment, took him back to daycare, then went to work, where I had to actively teach all day. I would do it again, and will do it again, and again, and again, and again. GA is a blue state now! We’re serving notice.
It should not have been a squeaker, but BIG relief.
What a world we live in, and what a moment. Democracy is an endangered species and this is a time to breathe for a moment. Then, keep fighting for the country we want to live in – where people who love each other can get married, reproductive rights are a given, and you don’t have to be an old boomer or a nepo baby to afford a house.
Now with Arizona having a Democratic Governor, Biden should offer Sinema a position with his administration and they can appoint another democrat to her seat.
To hell with Sinema. She can be primaries and voted out by the people of AZ. She deserves nothing.
I agree but we don’t want her to have power for the next 2 years.
She can be hired and fired quickly
I see your point, but I hate the idea of rewarding her for her obstruction, obstinacy, Republican ass-kissing, and recalcitrance.
I’m so glad that they could call it last night. And also glad the political ads and texts will finally stop. Those ads were a little traumatizing for my seven year old so he has only been watching PBS Kids and Netflix.
They’ve been awful, haven’t they!
Am so happy about this 🙏
I was SO GLAD to see this news. It’s scary that it got as close as it did, but here we are with 51 senators. It’s a thin margin, but its a margin.
So Americans can run for office without any experience and formal education?I don’t remember Kanye graduating for anything,in my country at the bare minimum you need at least a political science/international relations degree.
Only requirement here is a few bucks and a willingness to humiliate yourself.
Noki, all it takes is $$$$$ and lots of it. The US is filled with people politicians who have no understanding of government and its intricacies; yet they have the money to get into politics. Some may be good at it, but those governing with out a formal education make a mess. Look at Trump (and that’s just one I can easily name). One may counter with the fact they have advisors and a slew of people to help but the person in office must be able to navigate the waters of the government and all that it entails. Sadly, most millionaires who get into politics do it for either the fame or the cash they can make off of being in office. Very, very few are in it to help their constituents,
F&ck yassss!!!
It should not have even been this close, I can’t believe anyone, in good conscience, could vote for Walker. I did hear a gal who says she typically votes Republican say on the news this morning say that she just simply could not vote for him based on his past, good for her for speaking out.
It’s just a damn shame that Stacey Abrams isn’t governor of the state, she deserves it.
We’ve got the honorable Senator Reverend Warnock for 6 years! 4 elections in 2 years, you know he’s beyond exhausted. Since Hershel lost the erection do you suppose Creepy Ted Cruise will drive him back to Texas or no?
Is that a typo, Southern Fried? 😆
Nope. Lol, Hershel himself said it first in a presser book-ended by Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. Neither one even blinked.
Oh, that’s right! I did see that. He made so many malapropisms it’s hard to keep track. Cruz and Graham answered all the questions in that interview. Can’t figure out why. 🤔
I’m horrified it was so close considering walker was a train wreck of a candidate. But I live in Louisiana where both our senators are human garbage gop. So – way to go Georgia!
It won’t be that close when all votes are counted. Blue counties still reporting but Warnock over performed November 8th everywhere.
I feel like I can breathe better, more easily, this morning. Thank you, Atlanta/environs. Our democracy is safer today.
Judges! Judges! Judges! And even more judges!
Abso-freekin-lutely.
Ugh thank God. I really want to be decent here. I truly think HW has some cognitive issues and I won’t bust on that. However his moral compass sucks b@lls. It floors me that the vote was this close after the lies have been exposed etc.
Oh thank god — I just saw the results!
Congratulations to Rev. Warnock and the state of Georgia! He has been on the ballot something like 5 times (or 6?) in the last three years, so I hope he can finally take a break from the constant campaigning and settle into six full years of legislative work now (at least 6 years!). He sincerely wants to do good things for the residents of Georgia.