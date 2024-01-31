Calista Flockhart on her weight: ‘I just have small bones, and I just am lucky.’

Calista Flockhart works so rarely in television or films, it always feels like an event when she’s actually out of the house. She’s now starring in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and she plays Lee Radziwell, Jackie Kennedy’s sister. She’s joined by Naomi Watts (Babe Paley), Diane Lane (Slim Keith), Chloe Sevigny (CZ Guest), Molly Ringwald (Joanne Carson) and Demi Moore (Ann Woodward). Calista recently gave a pretty great interview to Maureen Dowd at the NY Times about Feud, about being married to Harrison Ford and about life in general. She also touches on the ‘90s sh-t – all of the conversations about her short skirts and whether she had an eating disorder. Some highlights:
She would have had lunch with the Swans: “Maybe once. I felt very sorry for them. Here they are, the toast of New York — rich, jewels, apartments, houses in the country, houses in Europe. They travel all the time on private planes. They have yachts. They are dictating what is in and what is not. Underneath all that, they were very sad, very lonely and really unhappy women.”
She loved the costumes but her real style isn’t like that: “I should have lived in the ’60s, for sure…[but] I’m not going to wear a purse that says Gucci all over it, because that just seems strange. I’m also just very frugal. I have some really beautiful designer clothes, but 90 percent of my wardrobe is from Nordstrom. Just what’s comfortable, what works. I have a uniform. I switch from a gray sweater to a black sweater back to the gray sweater to a black sweater.”
On Lee Radziwell: “Truman Capote recognized that she was living in her sister’s shadow, and he would say things: ‘You’re so much prettier. You’re so much smarter. You’re more interesting. You have better style.’ She really needed to hear that. I think it made her really love Truman. He was fun, and she confided in him, like they all did.”
On all of the criticism of Ally McBeal’s short skirts: “I have a lot of distance and perspective, and I’m still incredulous. I cannot believe that I was scrutinized and pursued like that. It was intense and it was unfair.” Ms. Flockhart recalled how casually that wardrobe decision had been made: “I said to the costume designer: ‘It either has to be long or short. It can’t be in the middle, because that doesn’t make my leg look good.’ She said, ‘OK, let’s go short.’ I said, ‘Cool, let’s go short.’ And then all of a sudden there was this huge short-skirt scandal, which was really fun.”
The conversations about whether she was anorexic: “I don’t think that would ever happen today. They call it body-shaming now. I haven’t thought about it in a long time, but it’s really not OK to accuse someone of having a disease that a lot of people struggle with. It wasn’t the case, and there was nothing I could do to convince anybody or get out of it. If I had worn a big padded bra, they probably would never have been able to target me in that way. I look back at pictures, and I’m the same then as I am now, and nobody says a word now. I was an easy target, I guess. It was painful, it was complicated. I loved working on ‘Ally McBeal,’ and it just made it sour. I was very sleep-deprived and I was depressed about it. I did think that it was going to ruin my career. I didn’t think anybody would ever hire me again, because they would just assume I had anorexia, and that would be the end of that.”
She’s always been naturally small: “I honestly have never been in a situation where I have to watch my weight. My mom is 4-11 now, and she weighed 93 pounds when she was married. Talk about a little tiny elf. I just have small bones, and I just am lucky.”
Why her marriage to Harrison has worked: She mused that one of the reasons that it has worked is because she was “really content being home” as a full-time mom. “I didn’t have the same dreams at the time, so we weren’t competing with each other. We’re very independent of each other in some ways and probably incredibly codependent on each other in others.”
Her independence startled him at first. “It scares him, I think, sometimes. When I first met him, he said, ‘You are the most self-sufficient woman in the world, and I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I remember I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ Because I didn’t recognize I was self-sufficient. The other reason it works is, we’re both pretty introverted. We stay home a lot, homebodies, which is nice.”
If you go to the full piece, there’s a cute back-and-forth between Harrison and Calista about how they met (Harrison was interviewed separately). Basically, Harrison caught a glimpse of Calista at the 2002 Golden Globes and he was like “who is that??” He went over to her and tried to chat her up but she was ambivalent, but they kept talking later in the evening and he asked her out, and they’ve basically been together since their first date. She doesn’t make a big deal about “oh, I’m the wife of a Hollywood power player,” and it feels like neither of them really revel in that side of things. She’s just happy at home, raising her son and living her life. I also believe her when she says that she’s just naturally small. Some people are just fine-boned. And yes, all of those conversations about her body were gross at the time.
Sooo many comments about her looks over the years that folk tend to forget what a great actress she is! She can effortlessly do comedy, tragedy, intense or whimsical.
I read Maureen Dowds’s full piece – she can be snarky, but this time out it’s clear that she & Calista connected.
Errr I’m sorry but weren’t eating disorders rampant on that show? Didn’t her costar (Courtney something, from Melrose Place) talk about the body shaming and encouragement – by the show runners and other cast members – to be as skinny as possible? Like, competitions about who could be the smallest?
Am I wrong here? Or thinking of a different show?
I guess CF is “lucky” to be so thin but I think she’s talking bullshit.
You could be right. Portia de Rossi was on that show and was very thin. She has since admitted to dealing with an ED.
DeRossi wrote about being on the show in her book and overt culture of pushing to be the thinnest.
CF brushing off the whole controversy as “Well, I am naturally small framed and it hurt my feelings people said that about my body” while completely ignoring the big picture that actually WAS the issue is a shallow and self serving take.
The weight controversy brought so much attention to the show and to CF herself, I guess that is marketing though.
If this was a current show, YBYA it would still be speculated on!!
You are absolutely correct. Calista is being coy. *She* may not have had an ED, but she contributed to the culture and toxicity on set.
I remember that too. And wasn’t Portia DeRossi on that show too? Remember lots of chatter about her weight as well, was not just Calista Flockhart.
And FWIW, Harrison, come on! His second wife, Melissa Matheson, was also pretty independent and self sufficient if I recall from interviews.
My mind went there immediately. Courtney Thorne-Smith said that people were shocked meeting her in person at how small she was because she was so much fuller figured than the other actresses. At one point she went on a diet of 800 calories a day, working off 1000 calories a day, and massively slimmed down. Then she said it wasn’t worth it and went back to her regular weight. I remember this like it was yesterday.
I kind of remember that too. Calista’s physique was one thing, but the fact that all or almost all of the women on that show seemed to be either thin thin already or were pressured to be.
I totally believe what she’s saying about HER experience. Interesting that she says she was “lucky” to have small bones, be naturally small. Though I guess in our culture and particularly as a Hollywood actress that is the preferred physique that a woman is considered lucky to have
But that doesn’t mean that the show/producers did not have a warped, narrow standard for the female bodies who appeared on their show.
I think both things can be true here. ED’s were rampant with some of the actresses on that show, but I also do believe CF is a naturally thin, waifish woman. I remember when everyone was speculating about CF’s weight, and she was even on the cover of People magazine about it. At that time–this was the end part of the 90’s, the trend of Hollywood actresses being rail thin was only just ramping up. That was when people like Jennifer Aniston got on the Adkins kick, and suddenly, once healthy-looking and fit actresses started slimming down to practically nothing. It just so happened to collide with CF’s (I believe) naturally tiny frame both standing next to one another at the time.
And Lisa Nicole Carson, the actress not on the waify side on that show was always described as voluptuous or some variants of that, the code in Hollywood for obese. And always compared to Flockart, Thorne Smith or de Rossi. And guess whose figure was generally pointed as the one to aspire?
Came just to write that myself. “lucky”. Also, yes, Portia DeRossi has spoken about her bulimia.
I absolutely remember that too, and there was intense pressure to be very, very thin on that show.
I don’t doubt that Calista is naturally very tiny, but I wouldn’t be surprised if even she was told to keep herself very thin on that show.
I still forget she and Harrison Ford are married. I’m trying to image being asked out by Indiana Jones/Han Solo. I’d die.
This exactly. Just because Calista was starting on 2nd base doesn’t mean she didn’t have an extra push to reach home plate in terms of weight goals. It also says something about her mindset that being naturally very thin is “lucky.” Suggests that she still sees thin and waifish as the ideal rather than one body type among many.
ED’s were rampant on that show and many women have talked about it.
It could be a case of Calista was very small naturally and other women felt they looked large beside her.
It could be that so much was made of Calista’s body and weight – perfect for the time – that they wanted some of that recognition too.
It could have been from producers, costume designers etc. It could have been from those effected.
Regardless it seemed like a very toxic set for women to be on. The men did not have these issues.
Calista may not have had an eating disorder but if you go back and watch the show from the beginning all of the other women shrank into nothing. It was really scary and really obvious even to those of us who were teens during the (horrible) heroin chic age.
Capote telling Lee Radziwell that she was so much better than her sister was just his manipulative 🐂 💩. Sure, she ate it all up, but he wasn’t trying to be nice. He needed her to open up to him. It was strictly self serving on his part.
I’m inclined to believe Calista about being fine-boned, delicate, naturally thin.
I mean, we all know Meghan, who’s all of the above plus strong, vulnerable, outspoken and, at times, guarded.
Women like Calista do exist. She has, as far as I can remember, always looked like this.
Same. I think that she’s like Zendaya who also has a very, very slim build.
I have three nieces, two take after their Dad’s side of the family and are tiny, fine boned and very slim and always have been. The other niece takes after our side of the family and, well, we’re not tiny, fine boned and very slim. This particular niece had a lot of problems throughout her adolescence as even though she wasn’t heavy, she looked big compared to her sisters. I can totally see showrunners and others in positions of power looking at the smallest woman on the set and telling the other women “look like her”.
You can search for young Calista Flockhart and see a regular-weight person.
Slim, yes — but older photos show the same for, e.g., Kate and Amal as well as Meghan herself. The difference is that Meghan does not promote the “I’ve always been tiny” or “I’m just lucky to have thin bones” fictions.
And this is not body-shaming — it’s being honest about a very sick culture that continues to destroy lives. Look at pictures of dancer and actress Vera-Ellen. She vehemently denied that she was anorexic.
Anyone who has had experience with ED knows the toolbox of deflection and deception.
I looked up old photos and am SHOCKED. I saw photos from guiding light and thought “well, that could just be some baby fat” but she was 25!!! I didn’t even recognize her.
I remember reading a long-form profile of the sisters and their complicated, competitive relationship that Lee was usually on the losing side of … I’m sure she did need someone to tell her she was worthy and exceptional, but yeah, you are 100% right about Capote’s motivations.
Upper blephoroplasty is showing probably more than she would like it to
I think she is a very small woman and because the show revolved around her the show runners pushed the other actresses to be a similar size. That was a time (98/99/2000) when all the tv stars dropped from thin and healthy to absolutely teeny tiny. Jennifer Aniston once she started dating Pitt, Debra Messing, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lara Flynn Boyle, etc. all became noticeably thinner within a span of a year. Calista was always that size, it wasn’t a change for her, although there was a brief time she became even smaller due to stress. I believe her that she didn’t have an ED. I’m sure she didn’t eat loads, but I don’t think she was ever going to be more than a size 2 naturally.
Thank you for pointing this out so clearly. Portia De Rossi went into organ failure. Two other cast members have detailed that the pressure on their build did, in one way or another, contribute directly to their decision to leave.
Yes, CF has a delicate frame, but the overall trend at that time was tiny, tiny, women, all claiming it was natural. Yes, for some people it absolutely is, but not most.
The overall culture at the time was focused on extreme weight loss / being as thin as possible and claiming it was completely natural and that other people were “over focused” on it.
Seeing all these tiny tiny women did have an affect on me and what was considered “Normal” and I am sure there are many other people who had the same experience.
I don’t think the scrutiny of the skirt length was unfair as it pertained to the SHOW (it was unfair to make it personal to her). Sure, i think people need to realize that tv programs are not the most realistic portrayal of any profession, but I also remembering being quite irritated that the suits were so unrealistic.
There is a bit of a rewriting of history here. The first year of the show, no one said anything about her size. Between the first and second seasons, she lost a ton of weight. This was seemingly “rewarded” by showing more of her tiny body in those microskirts that no lawyer in their right mind would wear to the office or court. The following seasons found the other women actors also losing a ton of weight. They have ALL, with exception of Calista, spoken about how unhealthy the set was, how they were body shamed if they gained some weight and how they were constantly encouraged to get thinner and thinner. I lived through this, so I remember it vividly. The women started get disordered eating and other mental health issues.
Thank you, seconded. I forgot the degree to which one could see the change over the seasons. I guess her bones got thinner and she got “luckier”.
There was also a noticeable drop in quality after the first few seasons which added to the criticism.
” I just have small bones, and I just am lucky”
I don’t have small bones so I guess that makes me unlucky? Thanks for nothing Calista.
It’s 2024 and yet it’s still the last years of the last century and eating disorders are en vogue?
I’m glad they are happy, but I soured on Harrison Ford after reading Carrie Fisher’s “The Princess Diarist” – he was awful to her when they were having a ‘secret’ affair while shooting Star Wars. She was so young and he really took advantage of her – at least from her POV. It was a long time ago and people change, but it really was upsetting to read about.
I remember reading EDs went round that cast like flu. However, could someone tell me, was she always like this? I’m not familiar with the back story to most American celebrities, so not aware whether she ever just dipped in weight or whether it has been a constant size for her. In terms of small boned etc. I can believe this. Some people are just light. When I had anorexia to the point I wasn’t having periods and I couldn’t sit comfortably because I was down to the bone etc I wasn’t registering at overly light on the scales. I was in a very strange place with that. I talked to a dr afterwards and he said some people are just heavy; their “infrastructure” is dense., however skinny they are. Jodie Kidd, model, who was criticised for the heroin drug chic look, said throughout that period she was 11 stone and heavy.
Look at comment #10. She was always thin, but got almost skeletal in the second season of Ally McBeal. No doubt she is a small woman, but she was also pushing herself to be thinner at that time. She claims she “only” lost about 5 pounds between seasons, but the other women on the cast spoke about the relentless pressure to be thin on the show.
Thanks, Mimi. Ran back up thread and also took your comment into account. Interestingly, five lbs on someone so small is actually a significant loss.
She actually went to high school in the town next to mine, I remember a lot of photos of her resurfacing at that time when she got famous, she has always been tiny.
But I too remember there was some weight loss after the first season. I imagine a few pounds really shows on her, and it might have been the workload and stress, rather than an ED. It would be great if people had left her alone and not commented on it, but also great if the other women on the show weren’t pressured by whoever to be as thin as possible.
I remember my female classmates around that time late 90s early aughts passing out alot from being on some detox cleanse/ fasting/eating 2 bites of food per day. Eventually I just started carrying glucose, apple juice, snacks for them. I still remember how many women back then and even now equate their self worth with their body weight. That messaging and extreme diet culture being rewarded was everywhere. Life is short. Youth is passing. Spend effort on something worthwhile.
Some of you need to google her and become reminded of just how thin she was. I was 13 when she was all over magazines. Her thinness fucked me up.