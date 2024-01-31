Queen Camilla stepped out in London to open a cancer-support center

Queen Camilla really is glowing these days, lmao!!! She looks so happy, she’s looked happy for the past two weeks. For the past two weeks, she’s been the only senior royal out and about, doing events and being photographed. King Charles was dealing with his prostate issue – which will see him out of public view for the next month – and Prince William and Kate will be out of public view for an unknown length of time. Today, Camilla opened a new cancer support center at a London hospital. While she was there, she answered some questions about how Charles is doing.

Queen Camilla stepped out for a second solo engagement as King Charles and Kate Middleton rest up after surgery. On Wednesday morning, the Queen, 76, visited Maggie’s Royal Free to officially open the new cancer support center at the Royal Free Hospital in London. And asked how Charles was doing in his recuperation, Camilla said, “He’s getting on, doing his best,” royal correspondent Richard Palmer reported on X/Twitter. The outing came ahead of World Cancer Day on Sunday, Feb. 4, and marked Queen Camilla’s 17th visit to a Maggie’s center in the U.K. As the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla became patron of Maggie’s Centres in 2008, shining a light on the hubs that provide free support and expert care to anyone navigating cancer. The Queen was welcomed to the new space by Maggie’s executives Dame Laura Lee and Stuart Gulliver, architect Daniel Libeskind and Royal Free London representatives, and moved to meet the architectural team who brought the new space to life. Maggie’s Centres are designed to be safe and welcoming havens on the grounds of the National Health Service hospitals for people to connect or take a quiet moment, and Maggie’s Royal Free becomes the charity’s 24th center in the U.K. The organization opened its first center in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1996, and has provided resources to support anyone with cancer, and their loved ones, ever since.

[From People]

The event itself is great and important – those centers are enormously helpful for family members of patients. It’s exactly the kind of bread-and-butter event royals should do. Camilla knows that too. I’ve said before, but I really have so much hate-respect for the way Camilla continues to play the royal game. She’s come out ahead for decades now. Now the visual is: Camilla is the last one standing.