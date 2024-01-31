Queen Camilla stepped out in London to open a cancer-support center

Queen Camilla really is glowing these days, lmao!!! She looks so happy, she’s looked happy for the past two weeks. For the past two weeks, she’s been the only senior royal out and about, doing events and being photographed. King Charles was dealing with his prostate issue – which will see him out of public view for the next month – and Prince William and Kate will be out of public view for an unknown length of time. Today, Camilla opened a new cancer support center at a London hospital. While she was there, she answered some questions about how Charles is doing.
Queen Camilla stepped out for a second solo engagement as King Charles and Kate Middleton rest up after surgery. On Wednesday morning, the Queen, 76, visited Maggie’s Royal Free to officially open the new cancer support center at the Royal Free Hospital in London.
And asked how Charles was doing in his recuperation, Camilla said, “He’s getting on, doing his best,” royal correspondent Richard Palmer reported on X/Twitter.
The outing came ahead of World Cancer Day on Sunday, Feb. 4, and marked Queen Camilla’s 17th visit to a Maggie’s center in the U.K. As the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla became patron of Maggie’s Centres in 2008, shining a light on the hubs that provide free support and expert care to anyone navigating cancer.
The Queen was welcomed to the new space by Maggie’s executives Dame Laura Lee and Stuart Gulliver, architect Daniel Libeskind and Royal Free London representatives, and moved to meet the architectural team who brought the new space to life.
Maggie’s Centres are designed to be safe and welcoming havens on the grounds of the National Health Service hospitals for people to connect or take a quiet moment, and Maggie’s Royal Free becomes the charity’s 24th center in the U.K. The organization opened its first center in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1996, and has provided resources to support anyone with cancer, and their loved ones, ever since.
The event itself is great and important – those centers are enormously helpful for family members of patients. It’s exactly the kind of bread-and-butter event royals should do. Camilla knows that too. I’ve said before, but I really have so much hate-respect for the way Camilla continues to play the royal game. She’s come out ahead for decades now. Now the visual is: Camilla is the last one standing.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
And, she exits the car without flashing her privates.
Thank God!
😂😂😂
Dear Camilla,
Cancer support centers are an important and worthy cause. So is support for women who have experienced violence and/or sexual assault, especially at the hands of credibly-accused predators such as your brother-in-law, who is hiding from justice. The SDNY branch of the US DOJ would like a word.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Yes she is the last one standing and while she is at it she does answer questions about Chuckles and how he is doing with very good answers that don’t seem to lead to other questions. Peg could do the same but he is lazy and hiding things. I begrudgingly give her credit for doing this really good visit to open a new cancer center. It needs publicity and she is able to do it .
I suspect that this a very short-lived spurt of activity for her and Chuckles is probably giving over some huge extra goody for her and her family because of it. She very much seems a bare minimum and transactional type of side piece.
Shouldn’t she be home being “hands on” taking care of her ailing husband? hahahahahahaaa
I must be SO shallow, but I can never get past how deeply unattractive the Escort is.
Queen Sidepiece yes, but fugly is as fugly does.
Camilla still giving a masterclass in the most basic elements of the job – show up, answer softball questions in a benign way, support worthy causes. It’s the lowest of bars, yet TOB can’t seem to clear it. IF we see him out in public over the next few months, what are the chances that talk of his spouse/ his family will be banned? What are the chances he could string together something vaguely positive about Kate “recovering well” or “carrying on”?
Yes, this is the kind of bland, inoffensive, even mildly helpful participation that could lull the public and keep the monarchy going. The tabloids won’t make any money off of it, though.
I still can’t believe this sidepiece is Queen. Ugh.
Begrudging respect for how well she has played a long, loooong game. And I absolutely love the pink jacket the woman is wearing on the right in the one photo. Does anyone know the brand on that?
I love that jacket, too, and would buy it.
I’m not buying what Camilla’s selling, though: She is so clearly reveling in this moment that it’s unseemly.
Pink lady looks great!
The long game included undermining the first wife. She also had to wait while Charles made sure he would not have to step aside from the line of succession to marry her.
I always tease that if Charles dies first he’ll leave her in charge instead of William but I’m really afraid that I’ll start believing my own joke.
Charles can’t do that. William of orange married princess Mary they also were cousins both in line of succession. So William when mary died stayed monarch.they had no children.
Whatever else you can say about Camilla, she’s good at the job and always has been.
I almost hate to mention Diana, but she was also fantastic at the job. Charles managed to marry two women who are reasonably confident and capable. Wonder how William ended up with a dud.
On what basis, exactly? She knows how to give vague answers?
She makes a huge stink about travel and waits in the car. She does a bare minimum of events. She keeps her underwear out of the public eye.
Is the scale so amazingly low that we count her lack of huge embarassments as success?
Grading on the curve of William and Kate? Yes.
She is definitely good at the job ☹ I would love to have her teach me some of her tricks, my husband would be happy happy 😍😍😍
Diana was the best imo. She started her royal work at age 20 and excelled . She took william and harry to charities to help out. Harry took to this William did not
This is a great cause, end of. Well done Camilla
As Queen Mary said, “we’re never tired and we all love hospitals”.
Another innocent article, not even a thrown-rock-hidden-hand moment at Will, again relying entirely on implication. It’s a level of restraint that Camilla absolutely never shows.
I think one of the reasons Camilla is so determined to handle this perfectly (that is, to keep her fingerprints entirely clean of it, at least publicly, not so much as a snarky comment or a pointed sniff) is because it seems very likely that whatever is going on is the end of Kate’s full-time royal work as we’ve known it. Camilla is absolutely giddy at the prospect of yet another Princess of Wales (and one who was actually allowed to use the title, of course) being taken off the playing board one way or another, especially in a way that seemingly vindicates Camilla personally. See, it wasn’t Camilla who had any impact on Diana’s mental health or her tragic end, it was simply the *role*.
Camilla would be in denial if she thought she and Charles did not hurt Diana
“The outing […] marked Queen Camilla’s 17th visit to a Maggie’s center in the U.K. As the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla became patron of Maggie’s Centres in 2008”. 17th visit Meaning a smidge more than a visit annually. Despite anything else about Camilla, this is the type of regular, sustained support that Royal patrons should give to their charities. Props to her for that. I can’t help but compare this to the news of the number of Kate’s patronages that she’s never visited or only visited a decade ago. And, general scheming aside, the fact that this is the 17th visit suggests to me that this visit isn’t some devious media ploy to take advantage of the current health woes and non-appearances of KC and Kate, but a regular, many years established thing. Honestly, I wonder if Kate has visited *any* of her patronages that many times?
Yes, this is the ‘job’, this is what we fund them to show up and do. They all should be doing it on a regular basis.
Exactly. Be an unlikable person behind the scenes but get out there and do your job.
It used to be the royal standard. That kind of hands on, sustained, active involvement. It started to change with the queen mum, transition more to the “show up, smile, cut the ribbon”. That became the norm over the years. I think because she wasn’t very intellectually curious. Those in the family who were—Philip, Charles, Diana, Harry —had their own foundations or key interests and were very involved.
I think the part she likes is being spiteful to the keens
OK. I know she was awful with Meghan but I like her work ethic. And I do think she’s good with people. And look – she’s at work despite her elderly husband having had surgery and now in recovery. Take note, William.
@Sparrow asking for all us UK tax payers, has Big Willy silently quit and is NOT working his 3 months notice?
That is hilarious, Lady Digby!
She definitely shows him up by example without uttering a word. Well played, Camilla.
And she’s 76! And her husband is going to find surgery harder to recover from, simply by virtue of being 75. William in particular is looking incredibly lazy; it’s almost as if he’s been waiting for the chance to rest up. I don’t know how Camilla in real terms comes across at these events, but photos of her at least show she’s talking normally, not gurning or looking past people. She appears to have something to say, and looks relaxed about it.
I don’t like the way she treated Diana harry and Meghan but it’s ok with me if she upsets william. Serves him right
Camilla also known as “winner take all” the title of a documentary several years back.
She and Charles really know how to play the long game.
I’m sure Harry could’ve spilled much more about Camilla in Spare.
Camilla is out and about.
Doing the “job”
William could certainly do 1-3 royal jobs like this per week.
Less than 4 hours a day, each.
Check on Kate, kids are at school, do 1 visit like this, home by 2pm, kids home.
Repeat.
QE and PP did 3x the work, well into their late ’80’s+.
Why did QE seems so less irritating vs. the current team of C, C, W, K?
Camilla finally has the limelight, that’s why she’s smiling.
I don’t know if she wants the limelight. You can’t be a stealth predator if everyone can see you.
She gets to be center stage now
I hope she takes one of her children soon
That will upset the incandescent one