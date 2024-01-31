Palace staffers are at loose ends with King Charles & the Waleses out of action

In the years before QEII passed away, then-Prince Charles would often brief the media about his big plans once he was in charge. In 2021, Charles even unveiled his plans to do a big real estate shuffle as king, and one of his notable suggestions was that he would downsize his own portfolio and basically “give” Windsor Castle to Prince William and Kate. Then QEII passed away and suddenly all of those plans fell by the wayside. Not even a full year into his reign and his aides were telling the royalist media that Charles is newly committed to never giving up any of his twelve castles and palaces. William and Kate received no real estate upgrade, although William now has access to the vast Duchy of Cornwall real estate empire, so god knows where William even lives now, but it’s certainly not Windsor Castle! Well, now that King Charles, the Princess of Wales and Prince William are all taking steps back from work for a while, all of the palace/castle staffers are like “wait, what are we supposed to do now?”
Staffers are at loose ends: While the royals are expected to continue working behind the scenes, perhaps even holding some private audiences, it seems inevitable that many of the vast army of people who work in the various royal households will be at a looser end than they might otherwise have been in the weeks ahead. Charles is likely to remain publicly invisible for up to another month, having already taken ten days off frontline duties for treatment for an enlarged prostate. William and Kate are likely to be out of action for a staggering three further months as they focus on her recovery and attending to their family, having already been out of sight for two weeks.
William has been seen! Kate is likely to have been ordered to try and stay in bed as much as possible following her planned abdominal surgery. William is taking time off his royal duties to care for her and their three children, and has been spotted doing the school run in recent weeks, sources have told The Daily Beast. Courtiers have said they expect the Waleses to be largely out of the public eye until after Easter.
One former courtier told The Daily Beast: “Serving the royals can be a precarious business, as Queen Elizabeth’s staff found out when she died. (Royal staff) are not exactly twiddling their thumbs, but there is never going to be the usual volume of business to attend to if your principals can’t do royal jobs. For instance, it takes dozens of people to plan and execute a foreign tour, and those have all been canceled. (Courtiers) devote their lives to serving these people, and one does assume it will just carry on forever. But of course, it doesn’t, and hiatuses like this come as a very stark reminder of the extremely contingent nature of their roles.”
A friend of the king’s however, said: “It really is nonsense to suggest that everyone is going to be at a loose end. The public engagements are a huge part of the job, but much, much more happens behind the scenes, and that won’t stop. The king’s people are kept incredibly busy and I suspect if they only have a chance to catch up they will be jolly happy.”
Kate & William aren’t in a rush: Kate, however, took a different approach to her father-in-law. Not for her the public wave on the hospital steps. Instead, she left hospital quietly and without fanfare, slipping out without getting photographed by the waiting media. This perhaps points to a difference in how the two offices intend to handle their respective principals’ time off in the days ahead. A friend of William’s and Kate’s said, “I think they have made it very clear that the next few months are about the family. They are taking time off and no-one begrudges them that. I’m sure the office will be a bit quiet over the next few weeks; that is kind of the whole point.”
Let’s be real – Kensington Palace is used to a more “genteel pace,” as we were told repeatedly during the “Hurricane Meghan” years. KP staffers regularly wept in closets because they had to work eight-hour days when Harry and Meghan were around. It was often said, separately from the Sussex stuff, that KP was a nice place to work because there was nothing to do and no expectations. Look no further than what KP did for William and Kate in the years before Kate’s health drama – idiotic busywork and word-salad speeches, William proclaiming to be the savior of homeless people, and W&K’s belief that they both had to be “out of the office” for twenty weeks a year during their kids’ school holidays. Kate once went a full eleven weeks without being seen or photographed or doing one stitch of work (that was in 2021).
Now, it’s different for the king – he made such a big deal about how he was going to spend time in all of his palaces and castles, and I bet you anything he’s just recuperating in Highgrove right now. I also think they’ll end up saying that Charles needs an “easier” schedule when he does come back. Oh well!
I’m not a British tax payer, so it’s no skin off my nose, but reading about how William is taking an indefinite amount of time off is just infuriating. Like, their kids are in school all day-it’s not like he’s changing Kate’s bandages or fetching her soup-why in the world can’t he do some engagements??? I understand if he doesn’t want to do overnight travel but he is certainly capable of helicoptering in somewhere for a few hours to cut ribbons and shake hands. Unbelievable.
He could certainly stay within a 12 mile radius of the cottage and still carry out engagements, considering his engagements usually last no more than 30 minutes, with prep and drive time he’d be gone for an hour tops.
I think it’s because he’s the one who’s sick (in rehab), not Kate. Kate’s surgery and recovery are just a ruse.
I have had abdominal surgery and they want you up and walking around not staying in bed as it says Can’t will be. I also like the bit of snark where they say Can’t slipped out of the hospital without being seen by the waiting media. I mean come on that was some very low key snark. I don’t know about Chuckles doing less once he is through recovering from his procedure. He seems to always be doing something.
Staying in bed after major surgery is literally the worst thing you can do. And it will prolong your recovery, not hasten it. But maybe that’s the idea.
I’m a nurse who has had abdominal surgery (C section). For most surgeries they want you up and walking as soon as possible to help prevent blood clots, among other things. Some sort of movement and incentive spirometry (to help prevent pneumonia and collapsed lung after surgery–especially after intubation) is essential. Most people not even in the medical field know some of this as well. The whole she’s staying in bed for three months…unless she’s in traction, I am really starting to doubt the surgery story.
Yup. The day after my c-section I was made to sit up and get out of bed. Never been in so much agony in my life. But they make you do it for good reason. By the next day I was slowly and with help walking in the hall outside my room. Day 4 out of there home!
Exactly. Having major abdominal surgery with anaesthesia causes your digestive system to be kind of paralyzed. It’s also empty. They want you up and about moving and they want your digestive system to get going. Last time I underwent major surgery for a digestive matter, the nurses came in regularly to listen to my stomach and bowels to make sure they were making the appropriate noises i.e. were starting to work again. After a day, they took my catheter out so I had to go to the bathroom by walking, drips and all! I was on a very reduced initial diet and the day that I finally farted the nurses were so pleased with me! The nurses were lovely and put a gold star on my chart 🙂
Yep, my aunt had a big cancerous growth that completely blocked the exit to her stomach for months and when it was finally removed she was out of bed the next day, my uncle and I couldn’t believe it when we went to visit.
Personally, I love The Incredible Shrinking Monarchy. It just proves how useless they all are. And there is no work going on behind the scenes as they keep insisting. It’s all a giant con job.
Seriously, all this has done is starkly illustrate how utterly useless the royals really are. Charles has to open Parliament and host foreign leaders/dignitaries (I assume that happens when the foreign office directs him to?), but there really are not that many mandatory events/appearances for them. Out of sight, out of mind, at least for Kate. It’s not as if her busywork is being missed anywhere.
The only people missing Kate are the ones who need new photos of her in new outfits to print and fill their column inches.
I am so shallow that I was concerned about Kate for about a minute and then I thought “oh no, what will What Kate Wore do?!?” and I meant it. I hope she finds a way to get through this time and hope her blog survives this.
Harry wrote, and William has spoken about, how hard Charles worked. Often falling asleep at his desk or working into the late evening. I think he likes to keep busy. Even his downtime seems like he gardens or paints. Harry got his and Diana’s work ethic but, while 2 negatives make a positive, in William’s case it was the exact opposite.
Genuine question…. Charles works so hard at what??? He has someone wake him up, dress him, cook for him, plan every part of his day. If he has a function to go to he has someone plan it, write a speech for it, drive him to and from it. What exactly does he do that has him falling asleep at his desk with exhaustion.
Other people may make the plans, but he still has to do them. A constitutional monarchy is set up to include the monarch. Whether Charles is actually useful, I don’t know, but he’s part of the system and the system requires his participation. And I don’t know that falling asleep at his desk was from exhaustion so much as not wanting to go to bed.
Well, none of them are truly useful, but Charles at least took and continues to take his job seriously, so when he works hard at his desk he’s not only reading and writing letters, he’s also researching whatever in relation to his work: causes, people, history etc. He also reads his briefs and when prepping for an event you should memorize some of those briefs: what is it about, who’s there, who’s who etc. There are stories about Charles that allegedly he doesn’t need his briefs, because he does great research himself beforehand and by the time the briefs come in he already knows it all.
There’s lots to take fault with Charles, but his work and work ethic are not it (regardless of system and usefulness – it is what it is and Charles does it well).
A stark contrast to Willnot, who willnot read his briefs, nevermind memorize them and then brags about it like a petulant schoolboy, who refuses to do homework and thinks it’s cool. Writing this makes me think Willnot suffers from arrested development.
Let’s not even get started on Keen McButtons, who embarrasses herself most spectacularly (smelling the tea and still making Faberge eggs, maybe Mr Faberge is still at it!). Kannot cannot even memorize the most basic speech.
The contrast between WanK and Chuck are truly spectacular, also Camzilla. “Laziest woman in all of England” and all that, yes, but at least she’s not an embarrassment on the job and there are many stories of her being great to meet – great conversationalist, has knowledge and shows interest.
None of which WanK have ever been accused of. Shameful.
Loving the fact that the royals themselves will be the downfall of the British monarchy. Bwahahahaha!!
The Queen and Prince Philip are turning over in their graves at how little these people “work.” I keep thinking about the Queen’s philosophy that she needed to be seen to be believed. I wonder at what point people start thinking, What is the point of these wastrels?
Peg is taking care of the kids? I thought nanny Maria, the staff and the Middletons were taking care of the kids.
I wonder if palace staff gets paid hourly. If that’s the case, they’re probably broke, lol.
Italy and Spain are both going after the #WhereIsKate story hard today.
William is reportedly incandescent with rage that no one is buying his lies – that little gem is being carried by a Brazilian media outlet…
Headline: Prince William is angry about Kate Middleton surgery rumors: source
“Kate Middleton undergoes surgery and faces rumors as the Palace seeks to clarify the situation; rumors anger Prince William”
Gee, guess you should have told the truth from the off instead of spending the last fortnight being shady, eh, Billy?
Peg is a self-important ass who has alienated many people with his pomposity and rages.
Don’t forget the kids are in school too. The school run doesn’t take the whole day.
In this crisis moment, when plaques may go undedicated, ribbons uncut, and food banks unfavored by empty-handed Royal photo ops, the bold Sir Noncealot, never breaking a sweat, surely stands ready at the rescue.
This is NOT Kate had surgery and William is staying home to care for her. No. I think Kate and William have to stay out of the public eye because something really bad happened and KP is trying to protect William and the monarchy as they figure out next steps. It’s creepy.
I agree. There is no reason for William not to show his face and do engagements in Windsor or London as Camilla is doing. William isn’t a nurse providing care and the kids are in school during the day.
Although Becky English claims to see William buying soup for Kate at Tesco, the reality is that there is no reason for William to also be out of public view so long.
I thought the soup at tesco thing was a joke, making fun of Becky for saying she saw William when she just happened to have an appt at the London clinic 🙄
Probably afraid of another “very much not a racist family” moment. William is not exactly good at press.
Thats the part of this that doesn’t make any sense. One could believe she had ulcerative colitis or crohn’s and had a complicated intestinal surgery etc. But why does HE have to take so long off? That makes the totally crazy idea that he did something to her seem more plausible somehow. Intensive therapy etc…they are doing a very poor job handling whatever it is.
Dear Palace Staffers,
We heard you were at a bit of a loose end these days. We have a project for you. The Southern District of New York (a branch of the US Department of Justice) would very much like to speak with Prince Andrew. Could you please arrange it?
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
This is day 15 or 16. They ain’t going to make it! 😜
The sheer audacity and tone-deafness of W taking MONTHS off of “work” to “care” for his wife. The wife who has a staff of assistants, attendants, nannies, no doubt nurses – a virtual crowd around her. How can he justify this? Is there another soul who could simple “opt out” of work for a few months to pretend like this? I can’t imagine his “subjects”, who pay for his very existence and the upkeep of his many homes and his family’s daily life, really appreciate him sitting on his arse while they continue to work to contribute to his purse.
It’s so brazen and nonsensical (even for them) I find it hard to believe there isn’t a much more significant backstory.
ITA with your last sentence and hope so hard that eventually, somehow, we will learn what was really going on during this time.
What could really be happening bts?
And why make such a big deal about Will taking care of her?
The more they hide, the more it points to cover up.
Why makes such a big deal about Will taking care of her? To explain his absence. To carry on the farce of being a happy family. To downplay the many questions about possible DV. To make it sound like he and Kate are in regular contact, and in the same place.
These people. They have absolutely no idea about PR, and how to read the room. They are the authors of their own misfortune. We are so used to lies and obfuscation from them that we invariably believe the opposite of what they say.
This article sounds like BP speaking to KP.
Or maybe its the King to the POW – “As prince, you have responsibility to the people in your employ.” I think if William stubbornly continues to refuse work, the King will sick the press on him. I think that is how the Queen punished Charles. He got an incredible amount of bad press (deservedly) as Prince of Wales. The Rota is probably chomping at the bit for that!
I agree—it feels like “we aren’t going to fund staff who aren’t working on a daily basis.” Charles did this before with the leaking to tabloids after QE’s death that QE’s dresser Angela would soon be turfed out of a job and the house. Maybe these backstage tussles explain why KP hasn’t filled their open staff roles. There may be a demand from BP that a certain amount of work be done per year to earn the budget to hire certain roles.
Technically doesn’t william pay his staff now with duchy of Cornwall money? I don’t know that he’ll be firing anyone. More likely the staff is happy to have time off considering how hard it was for them to work with Meghan and spend longer than a few hour in the office. Although it’s possible they don’t know what’s going on either and are actually freaked out over the mystery of everything.
Are the staffers still getting paid?
Hourly wages with no work for 1-2 months is not good.
It must be nice to do F all for months while the people who pay to provide the lifestyle you so eagerly enjoy are struggling to make ends meet. Working to feed and clothed their families and keep them warm in the cold months of the year. It says no one begrudges then time off with their families. I bet people do . A lot of people do. I am not British and i begrudge them because they are spoiled, uncaring, selfish, greedy ass-h-o-lsss
It’s fascinating to watch them all scramble. I think they’re terrified that people will see that they’re not needed… and their absence (or presence) makes absolutely no difference in anybodys’ lives.
Their job consists of showing up to ribbon cuttings and parties. Its not like they’re working government or even diplomatic items. That’s the job of the Prime Minister. If their purpose is soft-diplomacy, they’ve been failing at it miserably.
It’s not the main point of the article, but it must be nice that the Wails feel so protected from media intrusion that they’re comfortable confirming that their children are allegedly still attending school while their mother is “recuperating” and aren’t worried about a ravenous pack of paparazzi descending on Lambrook.
I know it doesn’t have to be said, but if this were Meghan do we believe the sanctity and peace of her children’s school would be respected in any way? No, the tabloids would tear that school down to the studs to uncover the real story.
Also, Will being “seen” doing the school run proves nothing; he was also “seen” visiting the clinic and we all know how genuine that was.
The kids and Kate are at the Middletons and Wills is in rehab. The hospital was a ruse.
Rehab for what? Never heard of him being a big drinker. Anger management?
If they hadn’t announced Kate’s planned surgery I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t even have noticed her absence. Also they really need to be more clear and say that William didn’t need to take a leave of absence as long as his wife’s, he’s just lazy that way.
It makes no difference to KP whether William and Kate are there or not. I’m sure the staff is happy that they have even more free time.
Hey willy, which one of you has stitches, and the black eye??? Because your media team sure has one now, because guess what Mr incandescent, NO ONE BELIEVES YOU, and much more damaging for you, your wife and your father, no one misses you! So on behalf of the British people, “We want our money back”.
Charles is letting Andrew stay and can’t get his eldest son and heir to do much work