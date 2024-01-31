Palace staffers are at loose ends with King Charles & the Waleses out of action

In the years before QEII passed away, then-Prince Charles would often brief the media about his big plans once he was in charge. In 2021, Charles even unveiled his plans to do a big real estate shuffle as king, and one of his notable suggestions was that he would downsize his own portfolio and basically “give” Windsor Castle to Prince William and Kate. Then QEII passed away and suddenly all of those plans fell by the wayside. Not even a full year into his reign and his aides were telling the royalist media that Charles is newly committed to never giving up any of his twelve castles and palaces. William and Kate received no real estate upgrade, although William now has access to the vast Duchy of Cornwall real estate empire, so god knows where William even lives now, but it’s certainly not Windsor Castle! Well, now that King Charles, the Princess of Wales and Prince William are all taking steps back from work for a while, all of the palace/castle staffers are like “wait, what are we supposed to do now?”

Staffers are at loose ends: While the royals are expected to continue working behind the scenes, perhaps even holding some private audiences, it seems inevitable that many of the vast army of people who work in the various royal households will be at a looser end than they might otherwise have been in the weeks ahead. Charles is likely to remain publicly invisible for up to another month, having already taken ten days off frontline duties for treatment for an enlarged prostate. William and Kate are likely to be out of action for a staggering three further months as they focus on her recovery and attending to their family, having already been out of sight for two weeks. William has been seen! Kate is likely to have been ordered to try and stay in bed as much as possible following her planned abdominal surgery. William is taking time off his royal duties to care for her and their three children, and has been spotted doing the school run in recent weeks, sources have told The Daily Beast. Courtiers have said they expect the Waleses to be largely out of the public eye until after Easter. One former courtier told The Daily Beast: “Serving the royals can be a precarious business, as Queen Elizabeth’s staff found out when she died. (Royal staff) are not exactly twiddling their thumbs, but there is never going to be the usual volume of business to attend to if your principals can’t do royal jobs. For instance, it takes dozens of people to plan and execute a foreign tour, and those have all been canceled. (Courtiers) devote their lives to serving these people, and one does assume it will just carry on forever. But of course, it doesn’t, and hiatuses like this come as a very stark reminder of the extremely contingent nature of their roles.” A friend of the king’s however, said: “It really is nonsense to suggest that everyone is going to be at a loose end. The public engagements are a huge part of the job, but much, much more happens behind the scenes, and that won’t stop. The king’s people are kept incredibly busy and I suspect if they only have a chance to catch up they will be jolly happy.” Kate & William aren’t in a rush: Kate, however, took a different approach to her father-in-law. Not for her the public wave on the hospital steps. Instead, she left hospital quietly and without fanfare, slipping out without getting photographed by the waiting media. This perhaps points to a difference in how the two offices intend to handle their respective principals’ time off in the days ahead. A friend of William’s and Kate’s said, “I think they have made it very clear that the next few months are about the family. They are taking time off and no-one begrudges them that. I’m sure the office will be a bit quiet over the next few weeks; that is kind of the whole point.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Let’s be real – Kensington Palace is used to a more “genteel pace,” as we were told repeatedly during the “Hurricane Meghan” years. KP staffers regularly wept in closets because they had to work eight-hour days when Harry and Meghan were around. It was often said, separately from the Sussex stuff, that KP was a nice place to work because there was nothing to do and no expectations. Look no further than what KP did for William and Kate in the years before Kate’s health drama – idiotic busywork and word-salad speeches, William proclaiming to be the savior of homeless people, and W&K’s belief that they both had to be “out of the office” for twenty weeks a year during their kids’ school holidays. Kate once went a full eleven weeks without being seen or photographed or doing one stitch of work (that was in 2021).

Now, it’s different for the king – he made such a big deal about how he was going to spend time in all of his palaces and castles, and I bet you anything he’s just recuperating in Highgrove right now. I also think they’ll end up saying that Charles needs an “easier” schedule when he does come back. Oh well!