Donald Trump & the GOP are ready to declare a ‘holy war’ against… Taylor Swift

In 2020, Taylor Swift made her general feelings known for months before she formally endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She was jazzed, that summer, when Biden chose Harris as his running mate, then Taylor did a piece with V Magazine in October 2020 where she spoke about why she was voting for the Biden-Harris ticket. She also baked Biden-Harris cookies and posted the photo on her Insta (and Biden reposted it too). So far, Swift hasn’t been vocal about who she plans to vote for, but I would be willing to bet that – at the very least – Taylor will do another voter-registration drive and she’ll participate in some GOTV efforts in the fall. All of that means that the Republicans are terrified of the power Taylor wields and You-Know-Who has been telling people that he’s more popular than Taylor (he is not).
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift hasn’t even endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection yet. That hasn’t stopped members of MAGAland’s upper crust from plotting to declare — as one source close to Donald Trump calls it — a “holy war” on the pop mega-star, especially if she ends up publicly backing the Democrats in the 2024 election.
According to three people familiar with the matter, Trump loyalists working on or close to the former president’s campaign, longtime Trump allies in right-wing media, and an array of outside advisers to the ex-president have long taken it as a given that Swift will eventually endorse Biden (as she did in 2020). Indeed, several of these Republicans and conservative media figures have discussed the matter with Trump over the past few months, the sources say.
While Swift has not yet issued an endorsement in the 2024 race, The New York Times reported Monday that Swift is a key name on Biden aides’ “wish lists of potential surrogates.” A potential Swift appearance at Super Bowl LVIII alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has already prompted the MAGA right’s culture war pugilists into a conspiracy-fueled froth about how this NFL season has been rigged to boost Biden.
Behind the scenes, Trump has reacted to the possibility of Biden and Swift teaming up against him this year not with alarm, but with an instant projection of ego. In recent weeks, the former president has told people in his orbit that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden. Trump has also privately claimed that he is “more popular” than Swift is and that he has more committed fans than she does, a person close to Trump and another source with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone.
Last month, the source close to Trump adds, the ex-president commented to some confidants that it “obviously” made no sense that he was not named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year — an honor that went to none other than Swift in December.
Meanwhile, as Trump has been having a popularity contest with Swift in his own head, others close to him —including GOP operatives, some of his 2024 staff, and Trumpy media figures — have been brainstorming different ways to go after Swift. Since late last year, these Trump allies have repeatedly discussed how to turn the culture-warrior dial up to 11, if she re-endorses Biden this year, the sources recount.
“It would be more fuel thrown on to the culture-war fires,” says an official working on the Trump reelection efforts. “Another left-wing celebrity who is part of the Democrat elite telling you what to think.”
Publicly, members of Trump’s inner sanctum and social circle are already signaling Swift’s prominent position atop their enemies list — a situation that has reached fever pitch now that Swift’s boyfriend will once again be playing in the Super Bowl.
Here’s the thing – I bet Taylor has been wondering what she should do or say about the election too, but by telegraphing their fascist rage at the #1 pop princess in the world, the Republicans are making it that much easier for Taylor to just post a simple Instagram endorsement for Biden. I mean, she’s going to get sh-t no matter what she says or doesn’t say, they’re absolutely making that clear. And if it turns into Trump vs. Taylor, my money is on the Snake Fam. Please, I’m begging the Snake Fam to use their power against the MAGA cult. Also: I don’t believe that the Biden administration wants to use Taylor as a surrogate. Her power and voice would be much better for (as I said before) voter registration drives and GOTV efforts.
Snake Fam will take the Kpop ball and run with it (to coin a football reference).
Remember that legendary moment when KPop fans and TikTokers ordered all the tickets for a Trump rally then didn’t show up? They thought they were going to get a massive crowd and even prepared an overflow section! Only for hardly anyone to show up!!😂🤣
Ahhhh…good times.
I am so here for it!
That rally was in Tulsa. That’s where Herman Cain caught COVID. Nobody was wearing a mask except for senator Lankford.
I participated in the no show and reserved tickets under my cat’s name. To this day, I still get unhinged text messages and emails addressed to “Mr. Cat.”
@feedmechips
You absolute LEGEND! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
My cat had 8 tickets for that rally
Oh man I wish I’d reserved tickets for my cats. They both have human names too, so it wouldn’t have caught anyone’s eye.
Another thing that triggered them was when BTS donated 1 million dollar to BLM and their fans matched that with another million within 24 hours.
Still remember the racist rage 😀
Another thing is posting fancams (little gifs/videos of Kpop idols made by fans) that are often posted underneath racist posts/tweets to annoy them.
And flooding hashtags of racist groups with fancams and Kpop pictures so the racists couldn’t find each other’s posts anymore.
If I could put a meme in eating popcorn I would.
There are so many negative articles about Kpop in Western publications and yes, there are negative sides.
I also think it’s important to talk about the positive sides.
BTS fans have done countless of charity projects and donation drives.
This can be for building a local school, providing good packages to disaster areas, adopting endangered animals and rausing money for charities that do all kinds of good work.
Another reason I would like to emphasize this, is because charity is often presented as something only Western people do. This is very much not the case. These are just some examples:
https://www.koreaboo.com/lists/16-things-army-did-for-bts-make-you-proud/
A lot of BTS songs, and some other Kpop groups, are about societal issues. It’s not just happy dancing.
Fans of other Kpop groups also do projects. Several Kpop groups or individual members donate, which often inspires donations from fans.
Just thought I should put it out there as we so often only hear the negative side.
Enjoyed reading about all the Kpop activism!
I just did some googling of my own and found many BTS fans charity works. Also fans of groups called Twice and Ateez do charity. I didn’t know about this.
Maybe I will become a Kpop fan now even if I am late to it!
What are the songs about serious topics? Anything to recommend?
@michaelacat
Try Silver Spoon (Bapsae) by BTS
https://youtu.be/bPM7uIuB2Gs?si=0BLbQ2i8zLKGAhIi
It’s about wealth inequality and how the younger generation is fed up with the older generation telling them they should just work harder.
Twice is a lovely group of 9 amazing women that are extremely hardworking and awesome. Happy you found out about them. ATEEZ is also a good group. Like BTS, they often write and produce their own music.
Snuffles has a great suggestion with Silver Spoon. Another one I would recommend is 21st century girl, which is a feminist song.
A lot of BTS early work was critical about the Korean education system as they were youngsters back then. Now, after being together for almost 11 years, they have expanded to many other topics, including mental health (still often a taboo in Korea) and the class system.
@michaelacat
One more and I’ll stop
Hageum by Agust D (SUGA from BTS)
https://youtu.be/iy9qZR_OGa0?si=JDWE2D80OxgRWOcw
“Endless influx of information prohibits freedom of imagination, and seeks conformity of thought
All these painful noises blind you, and
Now it even infringes on freedom of thought
All the controversy incessantly
Triggers confusion in judgment uh
Really, what is it exactly that’s been restricting us?
Maybe we do it to ourselves
Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money
Slaves to hatred and prejudice
Slaves to YouTube, slaves to flexin’
Selfishness and greed have gone off the rails”
Please don’t stop!
I want more of this.
Thank you for the new music!
Those lyrics are very different from Kpop stereotype!
@michaelacat
I list a few more but you should just go down the BTS rabbit hole.
RM & Wale “Change”
Agust D “Amygdala” (about Trauma)
SUGA “Shadow” ( BTS did a trilogy based on Jungian theory of the Persona, Shadow and Ego).
For people like me who didn’t know squat about K-pop, this is a good deep dive podcast about the origins:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/california-love/id1522337888
@SNUFFLES, I love rabbit holes. Bring it on.
Thanks once more for the songs. I’ll be listening.
Suga and August D are the same person? Was he in music before he joined the group?
Jungian theory? There is more to this than I thought!
I am starting to understand why they have such passionate fans.
@michaelacat
Yes SUGA and AgustD are the same person. AgustD is his alter ego who writes about heavier/edgier stuff. Often very dark and profanity filled.
He came to BigHit to be a songwriter and producer but BangPD roped him into joining the group.
Grabbing my popcorn and settling in to watch the Swifties take out Maga
What very small men they are.
Someone is feeling sensitive about crowd sizes.
I hope she’s beefed up her security.
I hope so too.
This is no joke.
Ben Shapiro went after her yesterday and his Daily Wire has been pushing that Super Bowl conspiracy. His minions are violent. I do hope she has increased security considerably
THIS. I truly do fear for her safety. These MAGA baby-men have proven themselves dangerous.
Absolutely, this is quite terrifying. These people are unhinged I’m very worried about her.
The only saving grace is that she’s a billionaire with a decade of experience with deranged fans. Her security staff have to be world-class already.
I saw a random interview clip of her yesterday -I think with Diane Sawyer – not sure when it was from, but maybe the past 5 years, not before that – and it was about where she lived, maybe her favorite house. And taylor said “i try not to talk about which house is my favorite or where I spend the most time, because my addresses are public knowledge on the internet…..and I need to be careful” and then I forget the exact next wording but something about how sometimes people show up with guns.
So yeah I think she has top notch security and is ready for the crazed MAGA fans.
The snake family will definitely do there thing. Don’t come after Taylor but in this case I hope the GOP continues with this stupid stuff and riles up the snake family because the snake family will strike back!
What. Like, just what? First, is taylor swift really that left wing? I mean I know she’s pro LGBTQ and she’s anti-Trump but if I’m thinking of a left wing celebrity, she’s not the first one that comes to mind.
Is he just that threatened by her concert attendance? I can’t believe he’s worried about her GOTV efforts bc he’ll just say that’s all rigged anyway.
Like, why is THIS the fight he wants to pick??? Is he mad that she’s getting more headlines than he is??
“Is he mad that she’s getting more headlines than he is??”
I think you just answered your own question @becks1. 😉
No, she’s not terribly left wing. She is pro choice and calls herself an LGBTQ+ ally, but virtually every democrat would say the same. It’s not like she is out there waving “ACAB” placards or singing anthems that call for the overthrow of capitalism.
He knows that by going after her he will get lots of press and attention. It’s free publicity for him and his campaign.
She is a real billionaire and she has more Twitter followers.
Trump is such a loser. Popularity concerts with people over half his age?
Baby Fists has to be the biggest and the bestest at everything. His song is bigger than Miley’s and Taylor’s, period, okay? His crowds are bigger! Everybody loves him, even Taylor’s dad loves him more than her, okay? He scored more touchdowns! His narcissistic emptiness is so naked and transparent.
If he comes for Taylor, I hope she mops up the floor with the Orange Menace. Those MAGAts don’t stand a chance against the star power of TS.
For sure… make it about Taylor Swift and have her encourage her legions of fans that are of voting age to vote blue.
It’s hard to get evenly remotely excited about this election. I feel more like I’m voting as a woman to basically preserve my rights. And my choices are basically my great-grandpa vs. a dictator… so not great. Even at the state level… my choices all seem to be a Democrat vs. some level of wannabe fascist. What kind of choice is that?
So yeah… make it a choice between an aging dictator vs. an extremely popular pop star having a great year who will invigorate (especially younger) voters that they need to go to the polls.
I’m sorry, but what?
Democrats finally got control in Michigan and immediately passed gun safety laws, protected abortion rights, and more.
“Great Grandpa” Biden has pushed these same things in EO as far as he can, as well as tackling police violence, student loans, climate change, junk fees, infrastructure, fair pay for women and WOC, high speed internet to lower income + rural communities and so much more.
Oh, we also have a booming economy with the best jobs record in modern history and he ended the longest war in U.S. history.
You’re being asked to vote for human rights. Personally I find that inspiring.
I agree, I was sort of reluctantly voting for Biden (or at least was voting against the other guy) in 2020, but I think he has done a pretty good job. I also think a lot of the criticisms/discussions around Biden are pretty ageist, although I do think there is currently an overrepresentation of elderly folks in government at the moment.
It’s an easy choice, IMO. Vote against the fascists. It’s not that hard.
Good luck
When stans collide! I’m putting my money on the Swifties. I’ve seen them work on social media and it’s scary to say the least lol.
At that point she doesn’t even have to endorsement Biden, the swifties are probably already working on a plan.
The only way Trump was going to be Time magazine’s Person of the Year was if they gave it to the person with the most indictments in 2023.
I think a rumor needs to be started that Trump is fat, smells bad, wears a toupee, is a convicted rapist, and hates Taylor Swift! OMG! All true!
He has no concept of her power!
I hope it hits him like a sledge hammer.
I laughed initially when I saw this last night because I would love this menace to be brought down by an army of women and then frankly it made me sad and fearful. Taylor is very wealthy and has the ability to protect herself (to be clear she shouldn’t have to) but most people do not. I thought back to the Meghan and Harry documentary when one of the experts was talking about the coordinated social media hate campaign and (I believe) referred to it as systemic annihilation and a way to make people be quiet. I need to rewatch but I remember at the time it was very scary. Threats like this send a chilling effect. I think about the Georgia poll workers who he targeted or the judges and lawyers he’s gone after. Its not just Trump anymore either we see it all over the place and its frankly terrifying.
Swifties not snakefam. Her fans are not snakes. Neither is she. Because she used the trope to make lemonade out of lemons doesn’t mean that’s their overriding moniker. Unless, you just want to hate. They id as Swifties.
I’m gonna need Taylor to max out at her most petty, grudge-holding, I make a list and check it twice, karma is a cat purring in my lap, actual billionaire self in order to help bring this dude down and serve him his final defeat. I keep thinking about a quote from her which goes something like “people underestimate how much I’m willing to inconvenience myself to make a point” or something to that effect. And this also weirdly feels appropriate timing, knowing that Reputation TV is on the horizon? Bring it, Tay, Tree, and Snake Fam.
I’ll be a Swiftie for life is she directs her demographic against the wannabe future Dictator of Orange Chaos. What has he got, Ted Nugent, aging king of the incels? 😂
I am soooo tired of the media going apeshit 24/7 over her and Travis, however…I’m here for this. I am here for her rallying her young fans to register and VOTE. Show me a million stories of that, of people getting involved and taking action against tyranny, of women standing up for their rights, of old angry white men terrified of a popstar.
And really, her young fans are the ones who will be dealing with the fallout of his madness for years to come, they need to step up here and make their voice heard.
Ha! At the headline alone I thought, good luck with that!
I wouldn’t expect her to do anything until after the Super Bowl. Now is not a good time to throw any gas on the fire.
I just read an article from The Guardian about how these far-right winged folks are saying that Taylor Swift is a “Pentagon asset” and an “election interference psyops.” According to them, Taylor is helping to “rig the Super Bowl” in favor of the Chiefs 🙄 and then endorse Biden for president. These people are nuts! And I have no doubt that some right-wing group was behind that AI attack against her.
Yeah those images started on far right social media.
Id love to see her and Travis do a few GOTV drives later in the year. But this level of vitriol is a lot, even for someone with a security team like she has.
MAGAts are morons.
Leaving aside the reactions of her fans, holy crap if it comes out that the deepfakes were created by a political hack! As someone already mentioned, she’s previously said: “People often greatly underestimate me on how much I’ll inconvenience myself to prove a point…” This is the woman who rerecorded all of her albums to spite Scooter Braun. This is the woman who sued that groper for just $1. If MAGA world goes to war with Taylor Swift they will lose. She may wear sequins but her mars is in SCORPIO. Trump has no clue what he just invoked. Popcorn won’t be enough. I need to go grab some bubbly.
#FACTS. I will be cheering her on every step of the way. Trump and his minions are so vile and pathetic to go after her. Definitely cue one up for FAAFO.
Girl is going to be very busy fighting deep fake AI’s and MAGAs bigots and loonies, but if anyone can do it , it’s her.
Hope she takes them all down.
It’s clearly driving Trump crazy that Taylor was named Time’s Person of the Year. He cares so much about that kind of stuff.
Some right-winger on Twitter suggested that the right has its own female role model for young girls to look up to: Lauren Boebert. The reaction was hilarious.
And right-wing nutjob Jack Posobiec said, “We don’t have Taylor Swift on our side, but you know who we have? We have Kid Rock. We have Ted Nugent. We have influencers. We have all these people ― Jon Voight.” LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
LOL. Nothing will rally the youth vote like…Jon Voight.
That Orange Idiot.
He thinks he is capable of being POTUS and he is picking a fight with a popular singer?
Tool.
I hope Taylor gets all the attention, all of it.
Steal the oxygen from that Orange Idiot.
If Taylor could rally her fans against Trump, I would rush out and buy every single thing she has for merch. Every LP, everything.
Grind him up and spit him out.
GO SWIFTIES!!!!!!!! Swifties vs. MAGATs was a cold war that is about to turn into a hot one!!!!!! Given how fast Swifties doxxed that guy who posted deepfakes of T.Swift and claimed to be impossible to find, I can’t wait for them to get to work on the MAGATs who go after their idol. I will be here with popcorn. (And I’m not in favor of doxxing in general but that deepfake guy was one case — along with all of the Jan 6 insurrectionist traitors — who deserved it). I don’t even think T.Swift herself has to do anything (though I hope she does GOTV and endorses Biden-Harris again). Her fans will be happy to organize and execute on the offensive and defensive fronts.
It’s almost an unfair fight lol. I will watch the response of the Swifties with great pleasure. I hope they take down that rancid tub of cheese for good.