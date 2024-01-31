Princess Kate will miss the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade this year

Last year, for St. Patrick’s Day, Prince William formally turned over his honorary position as colonel-in-chief of the Irish Guards. The position was handed over to his wife, the Princess of Wales. In turn, William took an honorary position with the Welsh Guards, because I guess the Prince of Wales can’t do f–k all for both the Welsh Guards AND the Irish Guards at the same time. In any case, Kate was always supposed to attend the St. Patrick’s Day shamrock ceremony with the Irish Guards, except for the time she skipped because she didn’t feel like it. Well, she’s obviously still recovering from her abdominal surgery this year, so the Irish Guards’ royal patron will be MIA. Weirdly, it doesn’t sound like they’re sending anyone in Kate’s place?
Recuperating at Windsor, the Princess of Wales, who is off duty until Easter, will not be able to down a Guinness while presenting shamrock to the Irish Guards on St Patrick’s Day. Just over a year ago Kate replaced William as their Royal Colonel. She hopes to be fit in June when No 9 Company troop the colour for the King.
A week earlier she is due to take the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the first female regimental colonel to do so since Princess Elizabeth in 1951.
[From The Daily Mail]
Notice how effortlessly they’ve pushed back Kate’s comeback – we’ve gone from “after Easter” to “maybe we’ll see her in June.” Last year, King Charles handed Kate several other military patronages, and none of those units will probably see her for a full year. While last year’s Irish Guards parade was widely criticized online, the whole shamrock ceremony is something cute which has been done by a senior royal woman for decades. It seems weird that they can’t or won’t just send Anne or Sophie or even Camilla for just one St. Patrick’s Day.
Meanwhile, Page Six had some lukewarm tea about how Kate’s surgery was a big surprise to her closest aides:
Kate Middleton is “thrilled” to be home with her children — after even her closest staff were kept in the dark about her major abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales, 42, returned home to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate Monday after two weeks in the hospital.
Even her closest aides did not know what exactly was wrong, sources told Page Six, as she and Prince William wanted to protect her privacy.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Monday that the royal “is making good progress.” The Princess of Wales is said to be extremely glad to get home.
“But for a twist of fate and meeting William, friends often comment she’d likely have preferred a quieter countryside life,” said a source. “Family and bringing up her children is the most important thing to her.”
[From Page Six]
A quieter country life is what Pippa ended up getting – after spending the first years of her marriage in London, Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James moved into a palatial estate in Berkshire with plenty of room for live-in nannies. Kate really made a Faustian bargain for the ring. As for Kate’s closest aides being kept in the dark… I don’t even know anymore. Again, wherever Kate is, I hope she’s okay.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with members of the Irish Guards and enjoys a glass of Guinness during the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales speaks on stage with the Prince of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales sit for a group photo during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales meets members of the Irish Guards and enjoys a glass of Guinness during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy a glass of Guinness during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Well well well, she’d likely prefer a quiet countryside life, and her family and children are the most important thing to her, you say? Maybe the divorce rollout hasn’t been totally upended by this health scare after all.
ETA- even this obsession with her privacy could be setting the stage for press expectations after a separation. Pity they actively campaigned (and continue to!) against the Sussexes receiving this privilege.
Wasn’t this what the media used to claim for QE also? And Cam wrote some article about “being at home in the countryside”. Is this supposed to prove they are such simple, humble people, but they give up their lives to “serve”?
She is somewhere twirling her hair and looking at the ceiling.
LOL “a twist of fate” you mean years of her mother’s machinations to put her in his path and outlast the competition? She already ended the 100+ year tradition of a senior royal lady passing out shamrocks a few years ago, so now skipping is just business as usual.
Kkkhate MIA on St Paddy’s Day. Who’ll notice…..?
What I’m getting here is that not even her closest aides know the details of her medical treatment, but I bet that’s not the case for William’s closest aides…