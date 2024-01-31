“This was the week where everyone trauma-dumped on Elmo” links

One of the stories of the week is Elmo checking in & asking how people are doing and everyone trauma-dumping on him. Then the other Sesame Street characters all came online to talk about mental health and the importance of checking in with people. [Jezebel]

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024