“This was the week where everyone trauma-dumped on Elmo” links

One of the stories of the week is Elmo checking in & asking how people are doing and everyone trauma-dumping on him. Then the other Sesame Street characters all came online to talk about mental health and the importance of checking in with people. [Jezebel]
Emma Stone & Bryce Dallas Howard: gingers take Manhattan! [LaineyGossip]
Elisabeth Moss is knocked up! [Just Jared]
Review & backstory of The Woman in the Wall. [Pajiba]
What’s your most memorable dream about a celebrity? My sex dream with Andrew Garfield has to be way up there. [Go Fug Yourself]
Reba McEntire will be coming back to network television? [OMG Blog]
Lashana Lynch wore Maison Rabih Kayrouz. [RCFA]
Is anyone watching Extended Family? [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup’s Derek Warner is back in prison. [Starcasm]
Celine Dion gave a statement about her health & Stiff Person Syndrome. [Hollywood Life]
People talk about the movies or shows which changed their lives. [Buzzfeed]
Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?
— Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024
Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf
— Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024
Elmo saw like 50k trauma dumps in one day and got the whole squad coming together like the damn mental health avengers. pic.twitter.com/2veAhfpBty
— Alex Spahn 🌋🌪️☄️ (@spahn711) January 30, 2024
A little over ten years ago, I heard a Celine Dion song that I instantly loved. I tried to sing along but didn’t have the breath for it. For some dumb reason I was determined to be able to sing that song, so I did the one thing stopping me from doing it, I quit smoking. It was 18 months before I could sing along with Celine, but I did it, and I will always be grateful to her for that song. Last Friday was my 10th anniversary as a non-smoker. Thank you Celine.