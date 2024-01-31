“This was the week where everyone trauma-dumped on Elmo” links
One of the stories of the week is Elmo checking in & asking how people are doing and everyone trauma-dumping on him. Then the other Sesame Street characters all came online to talk about mental health and the importance of checking in with people. [Jezebel]
Emma Stone & Bryce Dallas Howard: gingers take Manhattan! [LaineyGossip]
Elisabeth Moss is knocked up! [Just Jared]
Review & backstory of The Woman in the Wall. [Pajiba]
What’s your most memorable dream about a celebrity? My sex dream with Andrew Garfield has to be way up there. [Go Fug Yourself]
Reba McEntire will be coming back to network television? [OMG Blog]
Lashana Lynch wore Maison Rabih Kayrouz. [RCFA]
Is anyone watching Extended Family? [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup’s Derek Warner is back in prison. [Starcasm]
Celine Dion gave a statement about her health & Stiff Person Syndrome. [Hollywood Life]
People talk about the movies or shows which changed their lives. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Lady D says:
    January 31, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    A little over ten years ago, I heard a Celine Dion song that I instantly loved. I tried to sing along but didn’t have the breath for it. For some dumb reason I was determined to be able to sing that song, so I did the one thing stopping me from doing it, I quit smoking. It was 18 months before I could sing along with Celine, but I did it, and I will always be grateful to her for that song. Last Friday was my 10th anniversary as a non-smoker. Thank you Celine.

