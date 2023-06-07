King Charles is committed to never giving up his twelve palaces & estates

Before QEII passed away, then-Prince Charles would often have his courtiers brief the media about his many plans for his first years as king. Charles had so many plans, and many of those plans involved the real estate shuffle. Now that Charles is king, he now has a hodge-podge portfolio of twelve pieces of significant real estate, some of them owned by the state (Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Clarence House), some of them owned privately (Balmoral, Birkhall, Sandringham), some of them owned by his foundation (Castle Mey, Dumfries House) and some owned by the Duchy of Cornwall (Highgrove). He is giving up his Welsh estate, and that’s it. Instead of simply acknowledging that he probably shouldn’t spend his reign constantly visiting all of his estates, palaces, castles and mansions, Charles is apparently putting up a huge fight because he wants to keep all of them to himself. Some highlights from the Telegraph:
After giving up his Welsh property, Charles has twelve residences: After owning it via the Duchy for 16 years, the King had decided that Llwynywermod should no longer be part of his property portfolio, which had grown to eight residences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It prompts the obvious question of whether His Majesty will be giving up any of his other homes, and of where he and the Queen intend to spend their time. As well as Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral, he has Highgrove, Birkhall and Clarence House, all of which he regularly uses. And that’s not to mention his holiday home in Romania; the Castle of Mey and Dumfries House in Scotland, properties owned by his charity where he also stays; or the Queen’s family home at Ray Mill in Wiltshire.
The king’s homes are an issue: “It’s an issue that needs to be addressed,” said one royal source. “The strategic thinking hasn’t been fully worked through yet, because there have been other priorities such as the Coronation.”
Charles doesn’t want to give up any other homes though: Any thoughts of the King handing in the keys to Highgrove, Birkhall or Clarence House, however, would be premature, at least in the short term. Instead, he is determined to find ways to make them viable both for himself and for the taxpayer, with the “direction of travel” being towards much more public access to several of the residences so they can pay their way.
His favorite homes are Birkhall and Highgrove: Having expended decades of thought and energy refining these grand homes into his own personal sanctuaries, he is understandably reluctant to walk away from them at the age of 74. So while Queen Elizabeth II and her court processed between Buckingham Palace, Windsor, Balmoral and Sandringham, the King intends to live a far more itinerant life, spending time each year at no fewer than 12 residences.
The Buckingham Palace refurbishment means he doesn’t have to move in for years: The £370 million refurbishment, which includes replacing wiring, water pipes and the heating system which all date back to the 1950s, will not be completed before 2027, giving the King another four years before he will be under any pressure to move back into his official residence. At that point he will struggle to justify retaining his own living quarters at Clarence House, which could be passed on to the Princess Royal or the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who already have apartments in St James’s Palace, which is effectively part of the same building. Birkhall and Highgrove, though, seem to be non-negotiable.
Highgrove & Dumfries: The King uses his private income to rent Highgrove from Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall, meaning it is not taxpayer-funded. The gardens are open to the public, raising money for the Prince’s Foundation, which provides training in the sort of heritage skills showcased at Dumfries House, the 18th-century manor he restored in Ayrshire. He stays at Dumfries House two or three times each year, which his supporters say helps to inject “drive and commitment and expertise” to the project, which not only saved a historic house and its contents for the nation, but is also keeping alive rare traditional skills that might otherwise die out. Dumfries House is owned by the Prince’s Foundation, which is headquartered there. The Foundation also owns the Castle of Mey, where the King and Queen stay for a short period every summer, and which is open to the public at other times.
Seriously, he doesn’t want to give up all of these homes: The King is fully aware that having access to so many residences could be seen by some as an extravagance, but he believes that having a tangible royal connection is important to their future….As for Birkhall, which is the King’s personal property as part of the Balmoral estate, he has no intention of changing his habit of staying there every summer, and using Balmoral itself for family gatherings and for hosting prime ministers and other VIP visitors. But, like so many other owners of stately homes, he is prepared to allow greater numbers of paying visitors when he is not in residence, to help cover its costs.
He thinks opening up properties to tourism is the solution: “Ways are being actively explored to widen public access to Buckingham Palace and to other royal residences, Balmoral being one,” said a senior royal source. “In any royal home or palace there are lots of things to consider in terms of making sure facilities are there for public access while preserving the fabric of the historic building, but the principle is certainly there.”
Whether he’ll allow William & Kate to move into Windsor Castle: Speculation in some quarters that the Prince and Princess of Wales would move into Windsor Castle has proved wide of the mark, partly because they are happy living in their relatively modest family home on the Windsor estate, and partly because the King never had any intention of giving it up. As well as staying there for official engagements, he likes to hold “dine and sleep” evenings, where he gets an eclectic mix of guests together for a dinner party after which they stay the night in the castle’s guest rooms.
This is truly insane: While the late Queen Elizabeth would typically stay at Windsor from Thursday until Monday morning and at Buckingham Palace on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the King is likely to use Windsor as a staging post on his way to Highgrove at weekends (or Ray Mill for the Queen, where the King sometimes joins her), while he is likely to spend many weekdays on official visits up and down the country. For now, at least, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, Sandringham, Clarence House, Birkhall, Highgrove, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Dumfries House, the Castle of Mey, Ray Mill and Zalanpatak all remain home sweet home for their Majesties.
I mentioned at the start that Charles used to have all of these plans about how he would parcel out all of these properties… and then he became king and decided that he wanted everything. Seriously, he can’t even commit to giving up Windsor Castle to the Keens!!! That’s insane when you think about it, given all of his other properties. Now, I get that he has sentimental attachments to Highgrove and Birkhall, but… like, wouldn’t it be smarter to ensure that there are royal residents in all of these properties as often as possible? And what I keep thinking about is how Charles made a point of evicting the Sussexes from that dilapidated shack, Frogmore Cottage. Charles could have said: please, your family should take over Castle of Mey or Sandringham or whatever. But no, Charles wants all of it for himself.
I bet Will & Kate really thought they would get Windsor Castle too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar.
I thought Highgrove was Willyboy’s now? Since he’s PoW/Duke of Cornwall/Cambridge?
Imagine them playing the Royal Monopoly and Baldy saying “Highgrove is mine, father!”.
“Shut up, you’re not King yet! I win”
I hope william evicts the king from highgrove and cancels his lease. Lol
I thought Charles bought it privately in the 1970s.
Why should he? He’s the King!
/s
Since his mother died, I started rolling my eyes so much I am getting migraines as a consequence.
#abolishthemonarchy
Greed in all its forms.
Indeed!! They will only be able to extract any of these palatial estates and castles from this misers dead cold hands. As the heir-to-be to king will make certain that not ONE of these palaces or castles will be up for debate but evictions will certainly come to fruition. TOB has scores to settle, many, many scores.
The greed is astounding!! Really just speechless while taking from people actually paying like Harry, Meghan and Eugiene.
Imagine the uproar when/if H&M ever decide to buy a second home. Smh
I like to think that they have a nice private island somewhere and a cozy cabin on Catalina…😏
Oh they absolutely thought they were getting Windsor Castle-that’s why they moved the kids to the closer school while the Queen was so ill. No way they intended to stay in the “modest” Adelaide House. And explain to me again how it is that some of these properties are “not taxpayer funded”?!? Ffs-their entire EXISTENCE is taxpayer funded.
Yup even their fans were gloating about them moving into the palace. They absolutely expected it and when they didn’t get that they wanted Andrews house though he seems to not be budging for now.
@polo,THEY are not happy in Adelade cottage, because William doesn’t live there, Kate and the children do. They will only be happy when they get Royal lodge or somewhere where It looks asif they all live together, but in fact have separated wings!! And is it just me, or does Charlie boy look more and more like gollam with every day that passes 🤔🤔
Chuckles is a greedy boy. That’s all I got cause that’s all he is.
Would it not give a better look if W&K did move into Windsor Castle?
I mean, then one of those huge money wasting buildings would be put to use.
Charles had 50 years to figure out how best to do his job.
Still lousy at it.
Assigns himself 12 residences whilst kicking his son and his family out of the former servants quarters.
There is not a spot hot enough in hell.
This.
Yes indeed.
Is he keeping Clarence house because its in London proper? I wonder why Anne or Edward are floated as potential residence and not the Waleses.
I didn’t even know about the Romanian property until he left town to avoid Harry… then again… I didn’t really follow much of Charles’s comings and goings when he was PoW…
That option really makes no sense, if Sophie & Edward have a place in St James Palace, why would they want another city home just next door? And while I don’t think anyone ‘needs’ two homes, I’m well aware that lots of people have their main home & a holiday home, or have a city home & a country home. But 12+? And Charles wants to keep them all for himself? I mean, I notice the Palace of Holyroodhouse finally got mentioned, it’s usually left out of the house/palace/cottage count. And the whole ‘renting from William so no public money is used’, oh for heaven’s sake!
I’m sorry but I’m having issues with them referring to Camilla is “The Queen.” It’s weird. Just for a while at least could they just refer to her as the consort so we know who they’re talking about?
I do a double take every time I read it as in my head it’s Liz.
No outcry from the BM over how many of those palaces will remain empty for most of the year while C-Rex plays hide and seek? FreeWilly is going to throw a huge tantrum over his measly 5 properties. He didn’t get Windsor and now looks like he won’t get Royal Lodge either. Frogmore House should be available and if not, I’m sure C-Rex will find some other family member to evict. Edward and Sophie should be very worried. Seriously, these morons are in a constant competition in the race to hell!
@ Chantal, it’s the British taxpayers that should be up in arms, not the BM as they are “protected”. How is this happening as people are still suffering at significant risks every day for almost a YEAR????
Why are the Brits allowing them to f#@k them over so blatantly??? Come on Brits, follow the French and say NO MORE!!
#abolishthemonarchynow
He may be king but he’s nothing but a money-grubbing, whiney little weasel. This lot are all just grifters with better accents. Every little penny they can get. So infuriating. And immoral.
“Slimmed down monarchy,” indeed.
The fact they don’t throw in a mention of how quickly he kicked the Sussexes out because the property would be empty too often…. I remember reading an older aristocrat talking about I think the Queen Mother’s schedule, or the schedule when she was a child. There was a castle that was used for 10-14 days a year. Like, the court had a set schedule, and they stayed there during the typical best two weeks of weather. The place was not used the rest of the time.
Looks like Chuck is embracing his roots, I know I’ve seen comments that he takes after the Queen Mother as far as luxuries and being spoiled. I just can’t imagine.
There’s a clip from a comedian I’ve been seeing on Instagram where the comic goes on about how he wants to be British and be evil. And just lazily destroy lives and not do anything to clean it up, and to have fetch that person money. Its hysterical.
And yet, Harry and Meghan tiny shack that was bothering no one with their 30 million homes ,just had to be repossessed. Chuck really is the ultimate dog-shat father. And I am all for wank and buttons staying in their charming cottage. If it’s too small, then perhaps they should remember they have a 20 room apartment that the tax payers paid for plus Amner that those poor people were evicted from just so that the keens could continue doing f-all .
Ah, the newly minted king with 12 properties can’t manage to give any to his two sons and their families. So royal! I liked QEII but she also seemed somewhat stingy with properties, but I’m no expert.
I feel like there’s a children’s nursery rhyme somewhere in there…
King Charles the Greedy
Won’t give to the Needy
Keeps all of the wealth for himself
His sons turned estranged
He and Camilla won’t change
They just roll around in their wealth
(Needs workshopping LOL – really shouldn’t repeat ‘wealth’ twice, but I’m only on coffee #1)
William already has 4 homes.
It’s Harry who got his home taken away
Pretty good though a little tweaking for certain, but the content is not lost on anyone.
So where is all the outrage about the huge carbon footprint this generates for an “environmentalist”? How about making it more “viable” for the taxpayer by paying taxes on his properties? Make it more “viable” for the world by creating less of a carbon outgo for two people. Why aren’t we getting a bathroom count? Windsor supposedly has 78.
I can’t even think of five things KFC has done right since becoming King. He seems to be just one big clusterduck.
Charles should be handing over all Duchy of Cornwall property including Highgrove to William.
Why does his registered charity own castles?
…Castle of Mey and Dumfries House in Scotland, properties owned by his charity where he also stays…
But he has to die. THEN he’ll have to give them up. Unless like the Pharoahs, he plans on being entombed in the basement of one of the palaces (in lieu of a pyramid, which I wouldn’t put past him to build with the people’s tax money) with all his unearned, stolen, priceless earthly possessions.
Chuck’s attitude toward real estate reminds me of The Toddlers Rules of Possession…If I like it, it’s mine. If I can take it from you it’s mine. If it’s mine it should never appear in any way to be yours. If I have my hand on it, it’s mine. If it’s broken, it’s yours.
Are there any other charities in UK that allow regular inurement, where inappropriate private benefit is obtained by organization insider — “the Castle of Mey and Dumfries House in Scotland, properties owned by his charity where he also stays.”
This reminds me of the seagulls in “Finding Nemo.” MINE. MINE. MINE. MINE. MINE!!!!
Greedy twerp.
“He stays at Dumfries House two or three times each year … which not only saved a historic house and its contents for the nation, but is also keeping alive rare traditional skills that might otherwise die out.”
For the nation??? Just how much does the nation get to enjoy it?
Also, nothing says modern monarchy like preserving “rare traditional skills” like thatching.
Chuck is a weasel and a fraud.