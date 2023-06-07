Shakira & Lewis Hamilton went to dinner again after the Spanish Grand Prix

Shakira moved to Miami with her two sons following all of the drama with her longtime partner Gerard Pique. Pique cheated on her with a 23-year-old named Clara Chia Marti, and Clara clearly thinks she’s hot sh-t because she “won” a douche-faced cheating weasel. Meanwhile, Shakira had another successful album and she’s living her best life. Last month, Shakira went to the F1 race in Miami and she was hanging out with Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton (not at the same time). Cruise’s people seemingly wanted those rumors, but it looks like the Lewis Hamilton rumors were much more accurate. Over the weekend, Shakira was in Barcelona and she attended the Spanish Grand Prix. Wouldn’t you know, she ended up going to dinner with Hamilton after the race. Sure, other people were there. But it feels like… something.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton may be a thing after all — ’cause she keeps going to his races, and hanging out after … which is exactly what happened again this weekend. The Colombian singer actually returned to her old stomping grounds for Sunday’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix to see Lewis up close and in person — and her guy didn’t disappoint. Lewis, driving for Mercedes, matched his best finish of the year as he came in 2nd.

After the race, he credited his team, saying he felt he’d driven the best car of the season — but ya gotta wonder if he had a little extra incentive with Shakira there.

Anyway, he was all smiles at the podium … which turned into a post-race hang with a bunch of his friends, including Shakira, who joined him and his crew for dinner and drinks. She was even sitting right next to LH — and if you look close … you can see his arm wrapped around her.

Lewis has his other arm hanging over his buddy to his right … so this could just be platonic. However, considering he and Shakira recently did this same thing after the F1 race in Miami, this latest sighting is sure to raise some eyebrows among shippers. The contact doesn’t seem like anything on the verge of PDA, per se … but it’s right on the border between friendly and maybe more than friends. Eye of the beholder, we suppose.

[From TMZ]

Yeah… I think something is happening. I think Shakira timed her visit to Barcelona – where she was probably dropping off the kids at Pique’s place – to watch the Spanish Grand Prix and hang out with Hamilton. Now, is this something serious, or more like two famous and attractive people having a good time? I don’t know, but Shakira deserves something fun and easy.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram, Backgrid.

  1. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:12 am

    Get it, Shakira!

    Reply
  2. Connie says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:20 am

    I love everything he stands for and he does so much for equality and environmental conservation. Especially in a traditionally staid old white sport. So totally love this #fanfic / #real-deal ship! That said I would probably be bored to tears hanging out with him b/c he’s vegan and doesn’t drink. 🤣

    Reply
  3. Jan says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:20 am

    I once saw Hamilton at Heathrow, he was using a cart, taking a selfie, he is tiny.
    I think Heathrow is worst than JFK in getting to the gates.

    Reply
  4. Seaflower says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:21 am

    Yup, she should get it!

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:22 am

    GET IT GIRL!

    Reply
  6. VS says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:35 am

    No issue with Shakira; hopefully this isn’t true! I love Lewis Hamilton and he doesn’t need to be involved the media mess of pique and shakira!

    Reply
  7. SAS says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:43 am

    I love this rumour so much. The pic at dinner seems extremely sexy to me although of course they’re both just extremely gorgeous people. I’m definitely overanalysing his hand placement- would lower on the waist be more intimate?

    Still def think there’s something going on, Lewis keeps his dating life LOCKED DOWN (the infamous Antarctica pic lol), I just don’t think he’d be this casual about fuelling hookup rumours after they’ve already being photographed together.

    Always here for Shakira updates but with Carlos Sainz also going into a fuckboy summer, I’m excited to hear more F1 gossip, keep it coming!

    Reply
    • Megs says:
      June 7, 2023 at 8:24 am

      Just here to second the request for more F1 gossip! I married a racing fan but got pulled in by alllll the drama, on and off the track.

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        June 7, 2023 at 8:47 am

        Ooh yes!

        I used to watch all the races but lost interest about 15 ago until Drive to Survive turned up and pulled me right back in. I am absolutely here for F1 gossip.

      • MF says:
        June 7, 2023 at 11:17 am

        Also chiming in to say yes to F1 gossip!

  8. Cel2495 says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:51 am

    I love Lewis! I listened to the interview or chat I guess that he had with Jay Chetty and he was just delightful….

    Reply
  9. Twin Falls says:
    June 7, 2023 at 7:52 am

    💯 here for this. True or not the rumor will for sure bother Pique. Live your best life Shakira.

    Reply
  10. yellowy says:
    June 7, 2023 at 8:37 am

    I considered Lewis Hamilton handsome enough but forgettable to me earlier in his career when he was with Nicole, even though I’ve always been a fan of his racing. He’s aged into a smokin’ hottie.

    And more importantly he’s grown up a lot in the sport, owning his mistakes of the past, not countenancing the bullshit hocked at him by other drivers and teams, and speaking out on financial, social and environmental inequality.

    And he’s attracted to powerful older women. Hopefully this is some drama free fun for both of them.

    Reply
  11. Tiffany says:
    June 7, 2023 at 9:31 am

    That quote tweet, chefs kiss.

    *inserts stop he’s dead already gif*

    Reply
  12. And Away I Go says:
    June 7, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Oh thank God! I’ve been reading a lot of rumors lately that Tom Cruise is really interested in Shakira and has been sticking his feelers out, I’ll be relieved as hell if she ends up dating sweet Lewis instead of that creepy weirdo!

    Reply
  13. MF says:
    June 7, 2023 at 10:37 am

    *waves to all the fellow Lewis fans here*

    I don’t think this thing will go the distance, but I hope they’re both have a lot of fun!

    Reply
  14. Nlopez says:
    June 7, 2023 at 10:58 am

    Lewis Hamilton seems like a good.guy and he is “foine”! Go Shaki!

    Reply
  15. Ameerah M says:
    June 7, 2023 at 11:04 am

    This would be a MASSIVE upgrade on every level for Shakira. Hamilton is successful, attractive AND a good guy. Get it girl!

    Reply
  16. Stef says:
    June 7, 2023 at 11:16 am

    Hopefully this is just a summer fling and not something serious. I just think she can do better…

    That said, have fun!

    She’s definitely got a thing for athletes…

    Reply
    • MF says:
      June 7, 2023 at 11:19 am

      Lewis Hamilton is the MJ/Tiger Woods/Serena Williams of his sport. It’s entirely possible he’s wealthier than her too. Plus, he’s super fit. Trust me, he is a catch.

      Reply
  17. j.ferber says:
    June 7, 2023 at 12:04 pm

    Lewis Hamilton is so damn hot and such a good guy. I would love nothing more than this to turn into a serious relationship. Summer fun, for sure. But why stop there? I know she’s just out of a horrible relationship and she needs healing, etc. But he’s available NOW and that won’t always be the case. Nail it down, Shakira! He’s the real deal!!!

    Reply
  18. SIde Eye says:
    June 7, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    I love Lewis Hamilton. I hope this rumor is true. Gerald Pique looks like such a loser rooting for Lewis to lose – threatened much? Enjoy your summer with your tart jackass. What an upgrade for Shakira!

    Reply
  19. j.ferber says:
    June 7, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    Pique booed Hamilton? What an asshole Pique is, for real. Classless.

    Reply

