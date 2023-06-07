Shakira & Lewis Hamilton went to dinner again after the Spanish Grand Prix

Shakira moved to Miami with her two sons following all of the drama with her longtime partner Gerard Pique. Pique cheated on her with a 23-year-old named Clara Chia Marti, and Clara clearly thinks she’s hot sh-t because she “won” a douche-faced cheating weasel. Meanwhile, Shakira had another successful album and she’s living her best life. Last month, Shakira went to the F1 race in Miami and she was hanging out with Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton (not at the same time). Cruise’s people seemingly wanted those rumors, but it looks like the Lewis Hamilton rumors were much more accurate. Over the weekend, Shakira was in Barcelona and she attended the Spanish Grand Prix. Wouldn’t you know, she ended up going to dinner with Hamilton after the race. Sure, other people were there. But it feels like… something.
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton may be a thing after all — ’cause she keeps going to his races, and hanging out after … which is exactly what happened again this weekend. The Colombian singer actually returned to her old stomping grounds for Sunday’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix to see Lewis up close and in person — and her guy didn’t disappoint. Lewis, driving for Mercedes, matched his best finish of the year as he came in 2nd.
After the race, he credited his team, saying he felt he’d driven the best car of the season — but ya gotta wonder if he had a little extra incentive with Shakira there.
Anyway, he was all smiles at the podium … which turned into a post-race hang with a bunch of his friends, including Shakira, who joined him and his crew for dinner and drinks. She was even sitting right next to LH — and if you look close … you can see his arm wrapped around her.
Lewis has his other arm hanging over his buddy to his right … so this could just be platonic. However, considering he and Shakira recently did this same thing after the F1 race in Miami, this latest sighting is sure to raise some eyebrows among shippers. The contact doesn’t seem like anything on the verge of PDA, per se … but it’s right on the border between friendly and maybe more than friends. Eye of the beholder, we suppose.
Yeah… I think something is happening. I think Shakira timed her visit to Barcelona – where she was probably dropping off the kids at Pique’s place – to watch the Spanish Grand Prix and hang out with Hamilton. Now, is this something serious, or more like two famous and attractive people having a good time? I don’t know, but Shakira deserves something fun and easy.
Piqué out! Hamilton is flying now! https://t.co/luWTjHQaJS pic.twitter.com/aTXNDa5Eru
— sset⁴⁴ (@breakset7) June 5, 2023
