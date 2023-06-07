The Mail: Prince Harry would have preferred to be cross-examined by Oprah!!

Prince Harry’s mere existence gags the British media, but Harry’s appearance in a London court this week has just made the British media lose their collective minds. What’s awesome is that even though Harry is suing the pants off all of these newspapers, he still smiles and waves to the photographers waiting outside the court. It was the same back in April, when he made those surprise appearances at a court hearing for his case against News Group too – the photographers were tripping over themselves, calling out “Good morning, Prince Harry, this way, sir” and Harry would smile and wave. Those are the photos the newspapers had to run. Gagged ‘em.

Anyway, these are photos of Harry entering court today. This is likely his last day of court, although obviously the case will go on in his absence. As much as the British media wants to make this solely about Harry, there are other plaintiffs in this lawsuit, other people who have been harmed, abused and hacked by Mirror Group Newspapers. They will testify as well, and so will some of the Mirror’s editors and journalists.

On Tuesday, Harry spoke in court about his disgust for the way the British newspapers “gang up to protect each other,” which is especially true in his case. This lawsuit is about Mirror Group Newspapers, but every British tabloid is acting like MGN is their family. Speaking of, the Mail’s front page story today is a Jan Moir column in which she pours scorn on everything about Harry’s first day of testimony, argues that he should provide incontrovertible proof that he’s the victim of a vast criminal conspiracy, and hysterically claims that Harry would have preferred to be cross-examined by Oprah. It feels like Moir and others have simply lost the plot.