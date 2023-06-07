Princess Kate sort of ambushed the moms at the Windsor Family Hub

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s emergency event on Tuesday. Kate was supposed to be on holiday with her children, but Buckingham Palace must have told her to plop on a wiglet and grab some headlines, given that the British newscycle was dominated by Prince Harry’s court appearance. Thus, Kate turned up at the Windsor Family Hub, a non-profit located a short distance away from Adelaide Cottage and Windsor Castle. While I still suspect that Kate was only given this directive at the last minute, it was lucky timing because she had clearly just been to her dermatologist for a little Botox-and-filler top-off. As many noted in yesterday’s comments, her eyes looked pink, like she’s been crying. Or maybe it’s just seasonal allergies? As for the event, People Magazine notes that the moms at the center were only told about Kate’s arrival – with photographers in tow – about 30 minutes before she arrived.

On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about how the center supports families in the local area. The Windsor Family Hub is not far from Kate’s home with Prince William and their three children at Adelaide Cottage and offers support services for parents, caretakers and children of all ages in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The center is run by Achieving for Children, a nonprofit community group, and aims to offer targeted support to foster family resilience and prevent issues from escalating. The mothers were only told that Princess Kate was going to be the “special guest” at their morning meetings about half an hour before she arrived. “Some of the parents struggle to speak up in environments like that, but she had many of them relaxed and speaking up,” Ferguson says. “I have heard people say before that she is great at putting people at ease but when you see it in action – she just makes it easy, immediately.” As Kate met with a group of parents and kids who were taking part in a health visitor session, there was “lots of laughter and babies crying” amid the discussion with parents, Ferguson says. At the baby massage part of the morning, Princess Kate sat down on a bean bag on the floor while interacting and smiling broadly with the parents. “She was very engaged — and they were very engaged with her,” says Ferguson. Then, with group of Muslim women, Ferguson says the parents were “very open about the issues and challenges they have had and how they had been able to move through them with their families’ help.”

Kate speaking to Muslim women about the “challenges” they’ve faced raising their children in Windsor? I can only imagine how badly that conversation went on Kate’s side. I’m fascinated by the fact that the women were barely given any warning, and that Kate just ambushes these family centers with her photo crew, poses for photos, performs a few skits and then rushes back to Adelaide Cottage.

Kate also “joked” with the women about how she hoped to “pick up some tips” for stress management. No comment.