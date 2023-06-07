Princess Kate sort of ambushed the moms at the Windsor Family Hub

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s emergency event on Tuesday. Kate was supposed to be on holiday with her children, but Buckingham Palace must have told her to plop on a wiglet and grab some headlines, given that the British newscycle was dominated by Prince Harry’s court appearance. Thus, Kate turned up at the Windsor Family Hub, a non-profit located a short distance away from Adelaide Cottage and Windsor Castle. While I still suspect that Kate was only given this directive at the last minute, it was lucky timing because she had clearly just been to her dermatologist for a little Botox-and-filler top-off. As many noted in yesterday’s comments, her eyes looked pink, like she’s been crying. Or maybe it’s just seasonal allergies? As for the event, People Magazine notes that the moms at the center were only told about Kate’s arrival – with photographers in tow – about 30 minutes before she arrived.
On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about how the center supports families in the local area. The Windsor Family Hub is not far from Kate’s home with Prince William and their three children at Adelaide Cottage and offers support services for parents, caretakers and children of all ages in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The center is run by Achieving for Children, a nonprofit community group, and aims to offer targeted support to foster family resilience and prevent issues from escalating.
The mothers were only told that Princess Kate was going to be the “special guest” at their morning meetings about half an hour before she arrived.
“Some of the parents struggle to speak up in environments like that, but she had many of them relaxed and speaking up,” Ferguson says. “I have heard people say before that she is great at putting people at ease but when you see it in action – she just makes it easy, immediately.”
As Kate met with a group of parents and kids who were taking part in a health visitor session, there was “lots of laughter and babies crying” amid the discussion with parents, Ferguson says. At the baby massage part of the morning, Princess Kate sat down on a bean bag on the floor while interacting and smiling broadly with the parents. “She was very engaged — and they were very engaged with her,” says Ferguson.
Then, with group of Muslim women, Ferguson says the parents were “very open about the issues and challenges they have had and how they had been able to move through them with their families’ help.”
[From People]
Kate speaking to Muslim women about the “challenges” they’ve faced raising their children in Windsor? I can only imagine how badly that conversation went on Kate’s side. I’m fascinated by the fact that the women were barely given any warning, and that Kate just ambushes these family centers with her photo crew, poses for photos, performs a few skits and then rushes back to Adelaide Cottage.
Kate also “joked” with the women about how she hoped to “pick up some tips” for stress management. No comment.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales spends time with a group accessing the early years
The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children's services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with staff during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales spends time with a group accessing the early years
set of services during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a campaign which aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.,Image: 781761674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales spends time with a group accessing the early years
set of services during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a campaign which aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.,Image: 781761679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
All these places they make ‘surprise’visits do the participants sign off their images being used?
I’m wondering about that, too. That might be why sometimes we only see pictures of Kate (that’s all I’m seeing here), because they’re not getting the signed releases. I’m pretty sure you can’t publish photos of children without parental consent.
Kate is now the senior royals defacto in Chief “SPARE”. You don’t see Willie out there shaking it for his food, do ya? Unfortunately, she does not understand when it goes all wrong the BP and the RF will in fact blame her.
For many muslima women, they do not take photographs. It’s frowned upon in their faith according to my muslima bestie.
She is so brave.
I’m so tired of these third-grade level field trips from Kate. “Learning” again, are we?
It would be SO EASY to be so much better than she is. I understand on some level what Meghan must have felt- imagine seeing someone being given such a platform to do good and they’re just doing eff-all with it. And when you do the job well, you’re demonized.
The thing is that meghan could have never taken 10 years to listen and learn. First because it isn’t in her nature. Second because doing a royal’s ‘job’ really isn’t that hard— she’d been doing it since before harry and third, because she would have been demonized even more. Probably accused of wasting taxpayer money.
Meghan has never been given any sort of grace, while william and kate get infinite amount of grace from the public as wel as the tabloids
Totally agree about the grace given to W/K. That hurr-durr “joke” from Kate about learning how to manage stress from families in actual crisis didn’t make a blip on the tabloid radar, although it’s incredibly classless coming from someone so priviledged. Whereas if anyone Sussex had said it, it would have been gossip front-page news for days on end.
@Lauren42 – could not agree more. that “joke” was crass and shows complete disregard and ignorance on her part. her facade is cracking – she can’t muster a genuine smile or give a rat’s a** anymore.
I keep wondering – What is wrong with this woman??? I assume she is intelligent as she graduated from university but she has no impact in her role. Diana was famously honest regarding her intelligence (possibly too hard on herself) and she had an impact on all her patronages. Can’t Khate just watch youtube videos on how Diana did it? Is it because Diana was emotionally intelligent? Khate cannot be so far removed from her own middle class upbringing to be able to put herself in another’s shoes. Why can’t she see that her program is just empty words?
Also – I just really hate that she has Diana’s title. She’s clearly no Diana.
@ Ramona, well as long as Harry is in the UK, KHate will be “working and learning”. Once Harry is gone, she will be back to PoW, aka Princess of Wayward.
She could’ve brought a basket of morning tea goodies at least. Raided the Royal pantry for some posh biccies to have with a cuppa while the kids played.
Who is this Ferguson person being quoted in the article? Assuming it’s someone from the organization. She’s not gonna say actually Kate and her accompanying cameras were somewhat intrusive. Also hoping some of the women could opt out if they wanted to. If someone told Kate that in 30m we’re putting cameras in your face, she would likely not be happy so why should anyone else be? Giving a heads up to orgs and people seems like a basic respect but idk maybe people getting excited about it either EY.
UK organizations have no choice but to pretend these visits matter because criticizing the élite establishment places them at risk for attacks and potentially loss of funding. Kate showing up last minute like this is thoughtless and shows she doesn’t really care about the kids.
Yep she arrived, gurned, tilted head smiled, said she was still learning and of she trotted, leaving the women thinking “why the hell was she here, and why was she wearing a wiglet In this heat? Strange coincidence (but not really) this was on the same day that they announced a criminal investigation over the death of that poor lady caused by Sophie’s outrider
Her photos always remind me of stock photos that are captioned with phrases like “woman listens.” The only thing we need is a photo of her eating a salad and laughing and then her post-Royal career will be set.
hahahahah yess
@UNCDANCER – Yes! This is exactly it! 😂😂😂
woman pretends to listen but really dngaf
Brilliant @ UNCDancer at Kaiser has the photos for the first printing too!!! 🤣🤣
Reminds me of the cocker spaniel head tilt when a cheese wrapper is crumpled in a far off kitchen.
hahaha yes!!!
She only went for a photo op and had to get there quickly to have something in the papers besides Harry. Last minute. As usual she brought nothing but her photographers.
I’ve seen other pictures. The mothers were not at at ease. The kids looked uncomfortable. Kate needs to stick to seniors, honestly.
She’s really not good at this. That’s all I’ve got.
I wonder how the rota feel about these surprise engagements. If she’s bringing her own photographer and having her people brief on the event, isn’t she depriving them of their right to coverage? Because they had a fit when Meghan started doing that.
Yep, Wonky Botox Brow, present and accounted for.
Tips to manage stress?? I imagine having a 24-hour nanny on deck as well as a chef and house cleaner helps
But Chloe, she still doesn’t have a private secretary, so of course she has to deal with stress. Poor dear has to handle all of her own appointments and schedules!
It feels so intrusive to just give these women 30 minutes notice. Maybe they didn’t want to play nice with the princess of wales, maybe they had had a hard night or weekend or week, etc. And they had to sit there and hear about how the PoW wants “stress management tips.”
The funny thing is….does these visits get that much attention anymore? Does anyone really care at this point? Their IG post about the visit got 230k likes and less than a thousand comments (I just checked lol.) For having 15 million followers…..that’s an absurdly low interaction rate. So is this the distraction they think it is?
The arrogance of thinking that one of her learning visits was going to push Harry’s testimony off the cover really shows they don’t have a clue how to read a room.
@Becks1, their bots might boost their follow numbers but they can’t interact with their content 😉
I’m sure Dorothy Gale will be happy to see they make blazers which match her favorite dress. I hope she gets one for her next trip to Oz.
As for Princess ChopChop, I still don’t see what any of these visits accomplish except PR.
What an idiot.
Harry is in town and this week’s news cycle is all about him, therefore Kate needed to show her face!
And a face that hasn’t held a single movement in 7+ years to boot!! KHate wasn’t putting anyone at ease, please! She probably dictated everyone into how to come together for her photos, spoke a few sentences and left as quickly as she appeared. It’s all smoke and mirrors at this point.
These women and kids are put on the spot. They know if they raise any objections the BM will drag them.
“I have heard people say before that she is great at putting people at ease but when you see it in action – she just makes it easy, immediately.” Oh they definitely said this because she got flame grilled on Twitter for DAYS about how unhappy and uncomfortable everyone looks around her (coz she’s fake).
She brings photographers? Plural? Ugh why
Also lol at smiling broadly. So much more flattering than hyena grinning
Is Chris Jackson on vacation or was he not invited? Little by little they’re photoshopping her a little less each time. You can clearly see the sun damage.
Another article with minimal info about the charity, how/where to donate and if tangible items are accepted and if so, what kind? Do they collaborate with other local charities etc? It’s really not that hard. I would think play therapy would be one of the services so any additional supplies would be helpful.
And tips for stress management? Is this b serious? after failing to give unsuspecting people already dealing with a lot of stress more than 30 minutes notice before showing up with photographers? Leaving the dysfunctional rF/the incandescent and abusive husband would probably do wonders in alleviating her stress…
Do I have something in my big yellow eye or do I see a chin filler?
She is nothing more than a glorified influencer really.
I can imagine she’s been crying a lot since Harry and Meghan left. Her role in the family, now that she has provided a male heir, is as a distraction tool. Before they used to throw Meghan under the bus but now they just send out Kate on engagements thinking she can provide cover for the Royal Family. It didn’t work yesterday and it won’t today either.
Her red eyes may have been because she pitched a fit about having to do this. Meanwhile, Willy is AWOL.
Yes @ QuiteContrary….where is TOB???? MIA as usual when there are pages to print and photos to splash about all of the UK.
The dead giveaway that she didn’t come to help or donate was the chilling, “she came to learn more . . .” That phrase is synonymous with photo op: “I’m here to take pictures with your good name in my mouth so people think I’m really here to give something to you, but of course I’m not.”
That second pic of her looks the same as the first painting of her. People were complaining of the pinched smile and dead eyes but the artist captured her exactly like she looks in this pic.
Everyone was saying that the painting didn’t resemble her but we now can see that the artist painting was correct It looks exactly like her. Bravo to the artist. LOL
Eye infection resembling pink eye is a symptom of one of the newer strains of covid.
If I was one of the moms there I’d be pissed. That kind of visit is very invasive and can throw off the entire day for the children. Nevermind the fact that literally the only point of the visit is to benefit Kate.
I don’t know anything about Botox but how often does it need to be done? Seems like it gets mentioned a lot with Kate, like it’s being topped up or refreshed a lot? She’s still fairly young so would she need to do it so often and what happens if there is a lot of time between treatments. Is it bad for your face to do it too often and what happens if you take a break from it.
I don’t notice her eyes being pink or red but I definitely notice the recent work she’s had done.
Her outfit is meh but the jewelry isn’t bad. And her hair doesn’t look quite as extra as it usually does.
Woah, Kate in flats. Bet this won’t last long.
Khate the lazy self engrossed creature. What an insult to others, what is her stress , multiple nannies, staff for everything, bucket loads of money, 4 or 5 homes. Its pathetic and totally insensitive. A genuine surprise or unplanned visit would not have teams of photographers accompanying her. If she actually intended to help anyone she would not be desperate to have photos of her everytime nor would the drivel about how she is just like the average person be perpetuated. If she was intelligent she would be doing things to help, not constantly looking for photo opportunities, she does not seem to have learned anything in the past 20 yers. That screams a massive lack of intelligence. Her behavior says she has “street cunning” but not much else. The European Royal women do not appear to be desperately demanding that their photos be taken, nor do they have to wear over the top bling. The European Royal ladies are all elegant, gracious and classy definitely not clownish and inelegant like Khate.
Yes, Kate is lacking in all areas compared to European royal women, no question. But the isolated, post-Brexit English have no interest or curiosity about Europe. It’s England or bust.
Yes, Kate is lacking in all areas compared to European royal women, no question. But the isolated, post-Brexit English have no interest or curiosity about Europe. It’s England or bust. They are perfectly happy with their deeply flawed, racist thieves (robbing not only the colonies in the past, but the British taxpayer always).