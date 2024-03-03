Queen Camilla will take this week off, she won’t be seen until March 11th

Queen Camilla was pretty busy last week. She was the most senior royal and de facto hostess for King Constantine’s memorial service in Windsor last Tuesday. She hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. On Thursday, she was once again at Buckingham Palace, this time hosting a semi-private meeting with Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine. Sure, “working three days in a week” is not some huge deal for most people, but Camilla is basically the only royal who has been consistently doing events since mid-January. Everyone else (except Anne) has been MIA, on vacation or mysteriously disappearing for weeks at a time. All of which to say, Camilla’s orthopedic wedges have been worked down to the nub and she’s taking the next week off. No one will see her until Commonwealth Day (March 11).
The Queen will take a break from official duties after leading the monarchy in public since the King’s cancer diagnosis was revealed on February 5. Camilla, 76, has no engagements in her diary this week, and it is understood that she will spend a few days of private downtime with the King and her own family. She will resume engagements on March 11, when she will represent Charles and lead the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Camilla has undertaken 13 official engagements since Charles’s cancer diagnosis was announced last month, ploughing on with her own diary and attending events solo where she was due to have been with her husband.
A royal source said: “Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution. She has been buoyed by the public’s reaction. She has found reserves of energy that even she didn’t think she had, and the estimation of her by those inside the palace has soared as she has put her shoulder to the wheel.”
Another source close to the Queen said: “Her Majesty is robust, positive and determined to keep going while the King is off public duties. The King is proud and pleased to see the show is being kept on the road by the Queen and the wider family.”
During the Queen’s short break this week, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will all undertake public engagements. The Princess of Wales, who has not been seen in public since Christmas Day, is continuing to recover at home in Windsor after abdominal surgery in January, and is expected to resume public duties after Easter.
You might assume, given the quotes provided to the Times, that Camilla is going to spend the next week sitting in her coziest recliner at Ray Mill with a Stanley Cup full of gin. You would be wrong! After spending a few days at Ray Mill, Camilla is jetting off “overseas” today, according to the Daily Mail. She’s “jetting off on a private flight” and no one is saying where? Given the quotes given to the Times – “Her Majesty is robust, positive and determined to keep going” – you should assume the opposite, meaning Camilla is exhausted AND most of the people in the palace are unhappy that she’s jetting off.
I keep thinking about how Sophie and Edward quietly went on a ski holiday with friends, traveling by private jet and enjoying themselves in St. Moritz, the playground for the rich. Sophie and Ed skipped Constantine’s memorial service too, and honestly, the Edinburghs haven’t really been pulling their weight this year at all. Maybe Camilla was like “well, I deserve to have a week off too!”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Camilla does not lead the family. That’s Charles and then his elder son and heir rarely shows up.
And Anne is in Dubai. The royals are all on strike.
So it’s fine for Camilla to jet off overseas to relax, Sophie and Edward to be off skiing, Anne and a bunch of other royals off in Dubai but Meghan shouldn’t drive or drink coffee and Harry shouldn’t help wounded veterans because Charles.
And Kate. Don’t forget Kate.
@equality I had forgotten her! Well, she can’t be too “ill” if all of these “family” members are jetting around the world for races, ski holidays and let’s not forget pippas bathing suit modeling holiday.
Until the heir to the throne steps up and starts doing his job instead of only showing up if it means he can schmooze and drink with actors, I’d be on strike too if I were them. I’d leave it all on William – sink or swim.
That’s the vibe this is giving. Like they’ve been covering for W (and K) for two decades and they’re fed up.
It was just early January the tabloids were running “ w and k will prioritize their family for the next ten years” stories to cover for whatever they do with their days.
They literally are watching him kick and scream, must be hard to be in Windsor right now, knowing the news is going to break BIG. Cams is outta here.
This is exactly what it seems like.
If William can’t be bothered, the other royals aren’t going to be bothered either.
Crystal: that’s what I think. I think they are all getting out of Dodge before the bullets start flying. Big Bavovna is immenent.
Are they all rats abandoning a sinking ship or maybe they all vacation at this time of year regularly? Gives the appearance that no one wants to be touched by a KP scandal and are creating a physical distance from William.
Those suitcases of cash aren’t going to collect themselves!
Exactly my thoughts.💭
Thought the same. Grifting takes effort, after all.
Another EXCELLENT use for private jet travel
Unbelievable.
Bless her, she must have gotten over her fear of flying.
This!
exactly, travel is so very hard for the old dear.
and the english keep backing this lazy, entitled family of grifters, pedos, adulterers and racists.
What kind of loving devoted wife takes of and leaves her cancer striken husband to struggle through treatments alone? This women is ice cold.
I get your point but let’s not be unreasonable. Queen Cowmilla does not have to be holding her husband’s hand all day, he’s not that sick yet (I hope he beats his cancer.) I am giving her some credit for being the only royal trying to do some work in the whole family.
Is it unreasonable to be surprised a wife would jet off overseas while their spouse is undergoing chemo? If a man did this, we would criticize him for it.
Taking an afternoon to relax is one thing. Jetting off overseas is quite another. And it’s not like she’s even caretaking for him, he has staff for that.
I’m beginning to wonder if Sophie and Ed have pieced together that William may take everything from them once he is “ in” and are having fun while they can? Or were they all (Anne included) so status conscious they didn’t want Camilla leading them in to any events? Or did they all blow out of town expecting crappy William news to pop and went “ Sucks to be you slimmed down monarchy gang” and left Camilla and Andy to deal with the fallout?
It looks like they are all taking off maybe to leave William to finally do some work…
or, maybe they’ve always taken this many vacations and we are only noticing it because Charles is sick.
I do wonder what plans William would have for the rest of the family if/when he ascends the throne. I’m assuming he would immediately kick Camilla and her family to the curb. He try everything he can to punish Harry and Meghan even further. But I’m not sure about the rest. He seems to like the Tindalls but that seems to be it as far as I can tell. I think the rest don’t fuck with him.
She’s decided she’s earned her extra bag of oats.
Brilliant. Thank you for making me laugh this morning. Can’t stop smiling thinking about this comment.
Tut, tut, on strike, on holiday after 13 engagements and the heir who should already be stepping up has any intention let alone resolve to fill in for the king . No dear don’t let the Fail bully you into fulfilling your destiny any time soon. This clownshow are just proofing how well we can manage without them.
lol. Imagine going to the vacation and leaving your husband with cancer behind. Love story for ages!
This! For a moment, I had genuine sympathy for her, because my father-in-law battled prostate cancer (thankfully in remission now) and I saw how hellish it was for my MIL. I was thinking, “God, it’s brutal enough for any wife to watch her husband go through that. It has to be even more difficult when she’s obliged to show up and try to be cheerful and engaging (however ineptly, in Camilla’s case) with the public. She deserves a break.” Then I got to the part about her jetting off alone and it was right back to, “what a heartless bitch!” 😂😂
@Sevenblue Right?!
I almost feel sorry for Charles.
So Charles must be doing okay since she surely wouldn’t risk being out of town when he died. How bad would that be for her PR wise? Or is this her version of mushroom picking?
Initially when I heard this, I assumed it was connected to Charles and his health, but now I am not so sure. Is Camilla getting the heck out of Dodge before something really BIG comes out this week? Did Camilla throw a match and is leaving to avoid any blowback that may be headed her way? It certainly feels like something is bubbling up to the surface and that the levee is about to to break.
I agree! The Fail headline says William is going to “step up” in her absence.
I think they are just giving William the chance to completely mess up all by himself.
Definitely think something big is coming this week- the Sunday papers are suspiciously quiet about w&k today, it’s as if they are holding their breath!
Lol, William hasn’t stepped up in the King’s absence, he’s going to step up for Camilla?
Shrug. Camilla is taking spring break. The only difference here is that now she is leaning into this heightened transparency mode whereas before she’d just go and no one would notice. Her sudden delight in being very transparent is just to stick it to Willy who is doubling down on his secrecy regarding Kate and skipping out on his role. As for leaving CRex, he’s not at death’s door and probably told her to go.
💯%
I’ve read before that Camilla enjoys spending her R&R time in India with her sister and a few close friends. Well Charles is being left alone while undergoing cancer treatments, his heir can’t be bothered and his “darling” wife doesn’t want to be around if cameras aren’t involved. But Charles drove away (or allowed his heir to drive away) the one person who really wanted to love him for himself not as king or boss or bank but just as Pa, so that leaves him quite alone.
A few years ago, didn’t she go to some spa place in Bangalore? Maybe that’s where she’s headed now?
So,, now everyone’s out of the picture except for William. Let’s see how that goes.
I thought she went to a spa just before the coronation.
Honestly, she’d been doing events, seemingly supporting Charles, and getting good press. And now she’s taking a vacation after doing a whole 13 events? Umm, sorry, no she hasn’t been working herself to the bone. But man that invisible contract is contracting. They’re praising her now for taking a vacay after she worked “so hard.” Don’t get me wrong, she has been working but, come on, not that hard.
The comment about Charles being proud of Camilla for leading the family in his absence just further convinces me that William threw a hissy fit about Camilla leading the family at the memorial and not him. Spare a thought for us plebs who work 40 hours a week instead of 13 engagements in two months.
Her husband is getting cancer treatments, it’s weird for her to leave the country now.
Imagine the outrage if a husband abandoned his cancer stricken wife to go on an OS holiday. Better yet think of the headlines if it were M deserting H in a comparable situation. This says so much about the transactional nature of C&C’s marriage – whatever in love means.
I get a knee jerk reaction when I see things written about the royals ‘WORKING’. They do not have any responsibilities for their lives, shopping,cooking,cleaning etc. Someone helps them to dress, does their hair and make up. They get into a luxury car or helicopter, smile, wave and make small talk and their day is done.
IF they manage to do that 3x in one day they are praised to the skies. AND, let’s not forget they get well paid for doing this, while living rent free in luxury homes, with clothing allowances and access to priceless jewellery. How is that working??
💯 and I agree completely, it’s not work. And they keep getting raises for fewer people doing less and less.
It’s astonishing to me that there is no serious move to cut their funding or get rid of them all together. And if it’s too complicated to change the governmental system by getting rid of them, there could still be changes in the way they’re funded and have their loot (homes, jewels, golden carriages) reduced to 1 castle or palace and turn the rest into tourist attractions. They literally do not need to be draped in stolen diamonds or riding in brand new golden carriages or have 87 palaces to do their “job.”
When will the British people and the Commonwealth nations say enough is enough?
For earthlings, that’s not working – but extraterrestrials anointed by god have a different rule book.
So Camilla, Edward and Sophie can all use private jets and the BM doesn’t write eleven million articles accusing them of destroying the planet.
Also, the Times article confirms that Camilla will lead the Commonwealth Service and not the future king. Guess they didn’t want to count on Willy cause he might be a no show.
These people – and their sycophants in the press – are such amazing con artists. I feel so bad for the brainwashed British lemmings paying for all of this nonsense.
Camzilla deserves a week to disappear on a private plane (with no wailing and throwing up about the environment or demands to know where she’s going because we pay you pose) because she’s worked 13 whole times (not days, mind) since January 1?
She’s leaving her cancer stricken tampon king behind and not a peep about how cold and selfish she is?
And the press is writing nonstop about Meghan skiing with friends while Eddie and Sofiesta are off on some posh vacation? And not a word of complaint about it? And did someone above write that Anne is in Dubai? And that gets crickets too?
It’s amazing to me that the press and the people put up with this crap. I can’t wait until the lid is blown off this entire institution and it all comes crumbling down. Thank goodness Meghan is out of that toxic hellhole.
Maybe she’s trying to flush William out of his bottles so he can continue making a fool of himself in public. She’s probably tired of covering for that jerk.
Yes she has been busy. But just where is she going overseas?
Is QCC flying commercial??
I agree with posters above that it’s odd that she’s leaving KC behind to go on holiday. This is weirder to me than Pippa going on vacation with her sister being ill.
The peasants need to demand to see princess Keen, because if the RF can get away with disappearing a princess they can get away with disappearing anyone. Don’t let this become the norm, peasants.
Poor poppet is worked to the bone.
It is interesting though, how they are all out of the country right now. Is that typical and we just don’t know?
Is something about to drop?
Or is everyone so sick of the incadescent one they are leaving him to fail on his own?
If Cammy has even half a brain (that’s not entirely devoted to scheming and machinations), then she should be bright enough to figure out that she should never, EVER, wish to receive what she so richly deserves. The rest of us can only hope that she does.
I am no Camilla fan (far from it) but she is 75 yrs old. I don’t see taking a short break as being such a terrible thing. If she’s actually being as supportive to Charles as the press wants us to believe then it’s a big thing. I’ve been in the position of being a caregiver to someone with cancer (thankfully not terminal) and it’s incredibly stressful. And I wasn’t 75 at the time.
I think Camilla is preparing for the inevitable. When Charles goes she’s out of power. She’ll get money but she won’t get the gravitas and respect of a dowager because she hasn’t been queen consort long enough. William will get his revenge against the woman who hurt his mother Diana when he becomes king. For centuries misstresses, even when they become consorts, are only tolerated until the monarch dies; then they sent packing by the new sovereign. William will be just following tradition.
They really don’t want to risk getting uncomfortable questions right now huh?
Wow, the bar is really in hell for these people. 13 whole engagements, poor sausage must be exhausted!