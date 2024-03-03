Thomas Kingston died by ‘catastrophic wound’ to the head, with a gun nearby

Thomas Kingston passed away a week ago, on Sunday, February 25. His death was not announced until Tuesday, the 27th, just hours after King Constantine’s memorial service in Windsor, a service which was attended by Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Kingston’s parents-in-law. Kingston’s now-widow, Lady Gabriella, did not attend the memorial service, nor has she been seen in public since about a week before Kingston’s passing. On Friday, the inquest into Thomas Kington’s death officially began. The police and the coroner came out and said, flat out, that he died of a “catastrophic wound” to the head, with a gun closeby. The Telegraph was the first British outlet to say that it was suicide.
Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, died from a gunshot wound to the head, a coroner has revealed. Mr Kingston, 45, took his own life at his parents’ home in a Cotswold village on Sunday.
Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said the financier, the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, had lunch with his parents before his father, Martin Kingston, took the dogs out for a walk. As she opened an inquest into Mr Kingston’s death, Ms Skerett said: “On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house.”
His mother went to look for him before his father forced entry into an outbuilding. Ms Skerrett said Mr Kingston was found dead “with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene.”
Mr Kingston was a committed Christian who once worked as a hostage negotiator in Iraq. Known as Tom, he read economic history at the University of Bristol before joining the diplomatic missions unit at the Foreign Office. He was seconded to Baghdad as project manager for the International Centre for Reconciliation, based at Coventry Cathedral, in 2003. The following year, he cheated death in a suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital that killed 22 people.
Mr Kingston returned to the UK to work for Schroders, the global asset management firm, as an equity analyst before becoming the managing director of Voltan Capital Management and later a director of Devonport Capital, which provides short-term loans to businesses operating in the developing world. His father, Martin, was a hugely successful barrister, specialising in planning law. Also a devout Chrisitan, he was elected to the General Synod in 2016. His mother, Jill, is a trustee of a Chrsitian healing centre and runs the Nadezhda Charitable Trust, which supports projects in Zimbabwe.
Before this past week, I’ll admit that I didn’t know much about Kingston’s background and, considering his romantic life, I always assumed he was just some random posh bloke with a good education but few real-world experiences. Hearing all of these stories about his time in Iraq, it makes me realize that he had been in some really dire situations and was probably quite haunted by them. This whole situation is so sad and confusing. His parents must be devastated, and poor Ella as well. We hope that they have friends and family around them at this difficult time.
Incidentally, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay and Sam Greenhill also did a somewhat strange eulogy in which they seemingly used this man’s suicide as a way to bash Prince Harry, writing in part: “[Gabriella and Thomas] did not live extravagant lives or find themselves the target of the paparazzi. In many ways their unfussy approach — home is a modest flat in fashionable Notting Hill which they had recently put on the market pending a move somewhere larger — would serve as a valuable life lesson for some of Ella’s royal cousins.” Ah, yes, how dare Ella’s royal cousin move away from his toxic, abusive family for his own mental health when he could have lived a modest, unfussy life in England… like Thomas Kingston.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Is there a reason why the press isn’t saying the word “suicide” or “apparent suicide”? Because it makes me have questions.
British libel laws are much stricter than in the U.S. and affect when and how information is published.
The coroner has established a cause of death but hasn’t yet publicly announced the manner of death.
The article does say “took his own life,” which is a slightly gentler way of saying the same thing.
Too bad the tabloids didn’t lament the fact that H could’ve been a great source of support for treating PTSD. Bc that’s the real tragedy here. He had someone in his life who’d dealt with similar issues and could connect him to resources.,
I’m certified in suicude prevention and was taught that it’s really important to strike the term “committed suicide” from our vernacular but instead to say “took his/her/their life.” Depression, anxiety and PTSD are mental illnesses and those people who succumb to them should not be described in judgmental language. One commits a crime. No one says “he committed cancer or he committed diabetes.” Thank you for allowing me to pass this along.
Press around the world have been encouraged by suicide prevention organisations and other groups not to used trigger words like suicide and to change how they write about these tragic events. I think we call read between the lines what happened without having to spell it out.
The press have to follow quite strict rules about reporting on this kind of thing, at least in part because they worry about copy cats. So you get all this weird reporting where they just say there are no suspicious circumstances and don’t say anything else too explicit about what happened.
There are so many people who suffer so much inside. I wish his family all the best in trying to heal from this devastating loss. And I hope he has found peace.
Well, Ella and Thomas are not grandchildren of the late queen or children of the current king which probably explains why they could live such a quiet Nothing Hill life without being chased by the paps.
It really is sad about Thomas Kingston. What makes it even sadder is there are now all sorts of rumors on social media about HIM even without any real evidence. He is being dragged into the Wales melodrama unfortunately. May he rest in peace 🕊️.
In every photo I’ve seen of her, she is always beaming. Hard to believe she is related to Princess Michael.
Also, why would they compare the living situation of the daughter of the second cousin to the king who is married to a non-royal to Harry’s situation? They conveniently failed to mention the posh home her brother, Lord Freddie Windsor, and his American actress wife live in.
If they don’t mention Harry, no one would read the article.
The BM writers just can’t get anything past the copy editor’s desk without at least implying that Harry and Meghan have too many bathrooms. How disrespectful of a real tragedy, to bring their obsessive hatred into an obit.
Royalists are fuming that mere commenters on Reddit “speculated” about his death, but they’re fine with BM using his death to beat up H and M. so, really, they don’t care about this man or his family.
They’re too rabid with hate for H and M to see how they look to the world.
KitKat
Freddie’s wife is an English actress who was Big Sue from the Peep Show and in the later seasons of 2 and a 1/2 Men
From what I’ve seen, Princess Michael absolutely worships her ghastly son (Lord Freddie) and will make excuses for him until the cows come home. His drug problems, his failure to stick to a legal career even at the trainee stage (too much like hard work – I had dealings with him briefly at this point through my work, and he truly is awful), etc., she has always had an excuse for her precious darling.
I get the impression Gabriella was pretty much ignored. And she’s lived her life very much under the radar.
For what it’s worth, Freddie’s wife is pretty ghastly too. A posh nepo kid, she has a history of bleating to the press about Harry & Meghan – along the lines of, what is Meghan moaning about, because she (Freddie’s wife) was welcomed with open arms into the BRF. Although she’s only married in to someone who is 50-something in line to the throne. Which is not quite the same, is it.
Now I’m wondering if Burger King’s personal reason for pulling out of the memorial service was that he didn’t want to see the Kents.
That would imply William has sensitive or shame.
He is sensitive and has shame which are not good qualities; what he lacks is empathy.
I’m confused. What does William have to do with any of this? Why would he want/need to avoid the Kents?
Because the press immediately said William’s absence had nothing to do with Mr. Kingston’s death, which makes us wonder if he did.
If Mr. Kingston committed suicide, then why wasn’t it reported like “Thomas Kingston died of a self inflicted gunshot to the head”, rather than him having a catastrophic head injury with a gun found near his body? Also, does anyone else find it disrespectful that Mr. Kingston is referred to as “Pippa Middleton’s Ex” rather than “Lady Gabriella’s Husband”, much of the time?
IKR!? Why such wonky wording? It’s giving me Sherlock “A Study in Pink” vibes.
Perhaps they’re only allowed to say exactly what the coroner reported?
This is what I’m curious about too, mss. Why doesn’t the coroner’s report say gunshot wound to the head? They don’t even have to/should not say self-inflicted since the police investigation would determine that. But a catastrophic wound could mean many things.
Mss, yes l.do, Tom actually denied romantic links with Pippa M. I also read about him this week, he seemed to be a popular lovely man and Ella always looked so happy when they where pictured together. Poor soul, may he rest in peace.
There are very strict rules in the UK about what can and cannot be said in the press about a suspected suicide. Once the inquest has happened (because the inquest is the legal process that rules on the cause of death), that is when they can be more explicit.
@snuffles I too have questions.
The press throwing PW name in with this is also curious. (Easter egg?) Never heard of the guy until this week and would not link the two on my own. Hmm.
Yeah. The rota rats strident denials that Pegs had nothing, NOTHING I say, to do with his death was so bizarre and telling. It makes me think he was with him or something. Because that reporting came out of nowhere and no one was asking that question.
Guilty so they gave it away- before the PRINCE even canceled
Knowing why and when and all the what’s. Tragic loss, another person dealing with demons. I was on the drug overdose bus. The wording is weird but it has to do with respect. I believe, The Kent’s didn’t want to give Wills a reason not to attend the memorial, he broke the news. They wanted it under wraps another day. Poor Ella they report she fainted at the queens funeral 🙁 if they were the blind item, royal divorce, selling their FLAT home, chumming with his parents. This is sad
May he now rest in peace and blessings to his family.
To add to this – it was all over SM that he and Peggy had been partying at Highgrove so not sure if there is any true to it.
I think there was a typo (the name of the day was wrong) on the date for the end of press embargo on reporting his death. It seemed to me, the date was edited so it is reported on the same day of the memorial service probably to take pressure off from Will’s non-attendance. Anyone noticed this or do I misremember it?
I remember it. They had Thursday February 27 typed when Thursday was actually the 29.
I remember reading it was supposed to be embargoed for three days but got reported early, on the day William was MIA.
Does that match with what you were thinking?
@Agnes, @WiththeAmerican, thank you for confirming! I think they purposefully lifted the embargo early (reported on Tuesday instead of Thursday) , so the press would get something to report on instead of Will, but it didn’t work. In a worse turn of events, people online started to think that it was the reason for Will’s absence. I still read conspiracies about the poor man’s death because of it. BRF is the worst.
Yes I feel for the family who was asking to grieve in true privacy for a number of days, only for their wish to be thrown under the bus as a distraction because Peggy ghosted the memorial. It is way too harsh a price for Ella and the Kingstons to pay because of their proximity to the Wales circus.
@Sevenblue, that’s my theory, too. Will’s team pushed out the news of this poor man’s death as cover, and then it came back to bite Will.
I feel sorry for the Kingstons being dragged into this. I blame the Windsors, even his in-laws, for this. Shame on all of them, not that they’ll feel it.
I suspected from the beginning that it was suicide.
I also didn’t realize what he had already done in his life.
But what I don’t understand is how he, who actually did good work and something productive, and also has parents who are also did good and whose father, for example, worked partly with Ukraine, can marry someone who has such disgusting parents, exactly the opposite. Must the children not become like that too? the father is involved in disgusting machinations with Russia, the mother is, among other things, a racist.
@Lia
Harry and Meghan each have a disgusting father, but it seems they each became more influenced by their mothers.
Love works in mysterious ways. Gabriella seems like a lovely person from everything I’ve read about her. It isn’t her fault that her parents are who and what they are. Too bad that she and Thomas didn’t have any children. I feel for his poor parents. I can’t imagine anything worse than what they went through, finding him like that.
My parents are not a reflection on who I am or what my beliefs are.
It’s very possible to grow as a person even when raised inside of a toxic cage.
I do not think it’s fair to paint Ella with the same qualities, beliefs or attributes as her parents – esp her mother.
Many many people are much more estranged from their families due to a huge disparity in beliefs and ideas on how one should or shouldn’t interact with the world than you would ever realize.
It sounds as though Mr Kingston and Ella found much to treasure in each other, regardless of upbringing. It also sounds as though he experienced deep trauma and lived through some horrific experiences. I hope that he can now rest peacefully and I hope that those who loved him are able to find comfort in his memory and healing after his tragic loss.
God what a truly awful thing for his family to experience. I wish them whatever they need in the coming hard years.
The nanny who raised her did a better job than whoever raised her parents.
I’m not speaking ill of the dead, but how do you know he did good work? He worked for a huge financial asset management firm giving loans for “developing businesses in the third world.” This does not mean investing in local families who have been harmed by war. This means disaster capitalism, then making billions from rebuilding wartorn countries (if they haven’t actively started the conflict on purpose in the first place).
This is colonizer language, not the language of a gentle humanitarian who was making the world a better place.
Seriously, these guys are so desperate to bash Harry that they don’t realize what they’re saying – that even though Kingston lived a modest life under the radar, he still ended up killing himself. So how is that a “life lesson” for Harry?
There’s nothing modest about living in gentrified Notting Hill.
Well, that’s not really the point. Whatever kind of life Kingston led, it still ended in suicide. What sort of “life lesson” does the DM think Harry should learn from this?
This really bothers me. Harry created Invictus precisely to keep veterans suffering from PTSD from this EXACT fate. It is beyond abusive to suggest there is a life lesson in this tragedy for Harry.
RIP Thomas Kingston. You deserved more than being another cudgel to beat Harry with.
This, 💯
His poor parents, finding the body.
I cannot imagine. They will never recover. It’s just an impossibility. A massive part of them was lost when he was gone. It won’t come back. But other things can grow in its place. Eventually. Maybe.
What a tone deaf article by Richard Kay. How are you going to use this tragedy to bash Harry when he moved away from the UK in part to protect his and his family’s mental health. Anyway, this is such a sad event and I really feel for his parents.
Why are there so many mentions about Tom and his parents being “Christian” in this article???
Yeah that felt sketchy to me also, “protest[ing] too much” vibes.
And the emphasis on his “modest” lifestyle. Hmmm. Remembered wartime trauma is not the only reason people kill themselves. Whenever bankers commit suicide there’s an automatic audit of the books.
TK was a member of the Holy Trinity Brompton Church, an evangelical, charismatic church that is fixated on converting people to the Anglican branch of Christianity – proselytizing in the 21st century.
The HTB is teaching something called Alpha course, modelled on those US megachurches that are meddling in everyday life from birth to burial, including (pre-) marriage counseling, raising kids the *proper* way, not really helping anyone but lining their own coffers.
This family is starting to give me Kennedy vibes – you know Meghan reads these headlines and must thank god she got out with her sanity still in-tact.
She doesn’t read the press; n ver has. H has said that at least once if not more often.
How sad for his family and how despicable of the 🐀🐀 to try and obliquely drag the Sussexes into this.
Londoner here and I can tell you that Notting Hill is one of the most trendy and expensive places to live in London, average price of a flat is £4 million +, so the comparison absolutely falls flat!
“Lived a modest unfussy life”… and ended up dead, too?
SMH. Nobody edits this copy for sense, that’s for sure.
We all know by now that is what they wanted for Meghan, they even ridiculed and denied her suicidal ideation while continuing the hate campaign against her that is still going on 4+ years after she escaped.
They can’t decide if they’re writing a news story or an obituary.
I would like to remind both Kay and Greenhill that moving away is what saved Meghan’s sanity, life, and probably the Sussex’s marriage. One or all three would not have survived had they remained in England.
You just gave three good reasons why Royalists did not want the Sussexes to leave. They wanted Meghan psychotic, divorced, and dead. Periodt. And I’ve always been verrrrrrry suspicious of that heater catching fire in Archie’s room on their African tour. It’s still kind of unbelievable, really, that they made it out of Britain alive, with the whole weight of a corrupt institution against them.
This is sad and it actually makes me angry how so many royal reporters were like here’s this man who died and it has nothing to do with William. Seriously, it was unnecessary and it’s made it into a whole thing.
It makes sense they would do so if it was William who leaked the death so the public would attribute generous motives to his non-appearance. Including a disclaimer that he wasn’t motivated by Kingston’s death would be someone’s pushback against William’s cruelty in leaking the death to protect himself. For me, this makes more sense to me than interpreting it as a clue that William was involved.
Your theory is so disgusting and cynical that I think it might be true. Definitely sounds like something William would do. He really does have some sociopathic tendencies.
Word, Miranda. It’s revolting and exactly what William would do. That toad is shameless, and I am getting more angry by the minute.
I suppose this explains William’s absence at King Constantine’s memorial
The weird thing is that KP issued a statement that Kingston’s death had nothing to do with William’s absence.
Oh, this is sad. I also thought he was just some random posh person but it sounds like he had a lot of substance and, obviously, serious mental health issues. I feel so bad for him, his family & his wife. I’ve had suicide in my family and so many people say it’s “such a selfish act.” And it is, but typically they are in such pain they can’t see how it will affect everyone else, so they also deserve compassion. May he RIP.
Aa, beautifully written 💔
Could be a dig at W&K for all their house-mongering.
Condolences to Tom’s family. This must be devastating to his wife and parents. And unfortunately the Windsor taint is allowing the BM to use this tragedy for their vendetta against the Sussexes.
My heart goes out to everyone struggling under such an impossible burden. Terribly sad.
I sincerely hope the royals refrain from using him in their lip service to mental health.
I keep wondering if they were the blind item royal couple who were about to divorce. They appearantly had put their apartment on the market recently and it would make sense then that he was staying with his parents, as there was no longer a matrimonial home.