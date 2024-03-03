Prince William, after doing shots in Wrexham: ‘I like the stronger stuff’

Last Friday (March 1st) was St. David’s Day. Prince William, the Prince of Wales, went to Wales to mark the day in honor of the patron saint of Wales. One of the weirdest things about William’s Friday events is that he actually had several smaller events, all in a row, but he started his day in a Wrexham pub, taking shots and pulling pints with an American actor, Rob McElhenney. Like, shouldn’t that come at the end of the day? I guess William wanted to have a buzz for his next events, including a trip to an elementary school. Anyway, here’s more about just how liquor-soaked William’s first event was:

The Prince of Wales has celebrated St David’s Day by pulling a “terrible” pint in the pub made famous by Welcome to Wrexham, the television series. The programme charts the fortunes of Wrexham Football Club under its new Hollywood owners, the actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Visiting the Turf pub, William and McElhenney chatted behind the bar while the prince tried his hand at being the barman. Pulling a pint of lager which was mostly froth, William described his efforts as “horrendous”, adding: “That might settle in a couple of hours, talk among yourselves. It’s still got a horrible head on it, that’s why I don’t work behind the bar.” The landlord joked that William was “terrible”, but felt he could “soon knock him into shape”. McElhenney referred to his role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a TV show, and said: “I play a bartender but I’m not actually a bartender.” He then poured a shot of whisky and said: “This is much easier.” William also told McElhenney that he ‘loves’ cider. After he poured a poor pint, he downed a shot instead and joked ‘That’s a better idea. I like the stronger stuff’. Ryan Reynolds was in New York and could not be present while he edits the next Deadpool film, but MailOnline understands he hopes to meet William later this year. McElhenney told William that Reynolds had wanted to be there today, but the Prince [said]: ‘Because Ryan’s not here you can tell him I think Hugh Jackman is funnier.’

[From The Daily Mail & The Times]

“Because Ryan’s not here you can tell him I think Hugh Jackman is funnier.” William thinks he’s being so witty but whenever he tries to make these kinds of friendly-banter jokes, he comes across as arrogant, mean, ungrateful, spiteful and stupid. Probably because he is all of those things. When I tweeted out the bar story on Friday, it became one of my most-viewed tweets (ever) – people were really outraged that William would rather booze it up with American actors than attend his godfather’s memorial service. Plus, the optics of William staggering around at yet another daytime event while his wife has been missing for over two months is still a really poor choice from Kensington Palace. Last week would not have gone so badly for William if he had simply attended his godfather’s memorial service. But now it just looks like William is too much of a lightweight, that he’s so unserious that he can only do events like “be a dumbass at the BAFTAs” and “get drunk with an actor in Wales.”