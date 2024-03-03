Prince William, after doing shots in Wrexham: ‘I like the stronger stuff’

Last Friday (March 1st) was St. David’s Day. Prince William, the Prince of Wales, went to Wales to mark the day in honor of the patron saint of Wales. One of the weirdest things about William’s Friday events is that he actually had several smaller events, all in a row, but he started his day in a Wrexham pub, taking shots and pulling pints with an American actor, Rob McElhenney. Like, shouldn’t that come at the end of the day? I guess William wanted to have a buzz for his next events, including a trip to an elementary school. Anyway, here’s more about just how liquor-soaked William’s first event was:
The Prince of Wales has celebrated St David’s Day by pulling a “terrible” pint in the pub made famous by Welcome to Wrexham, the television series. The programme charts the fortunes of Wrexham Football Club under its new Hollywood owners, the actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Visiting the Turf pub, William and McElhenney chatted behind the bar while the prince tried his hand at being the barman.
Pulling a pint of lager which was mostly froth, William described his efforts as “horrendous”, adding: “That might settle in a couple of hours, talk among yourselves. It’s still got a horrible head on it, that’s why I don’t work behind the bar.”
The landlord joked that William was “terrible”, but felt he could “soon knock him into shape”.
McElhenney referred to his role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a TV show, and said: “I play a bartender but I’m not actually a bartender.” He then poured a shot of whisky and said: “This is much easier.”
William also told McElhenney that he ‘loves’ cider. After he poured a poor pint, he downed a shot instead and joked ‘That’s a better idea. I like the stronger stuff’.
Ryan Reynolds was in New York and could not be present while he edits the next Deadpool film, but MailOnline understands he hopes to meet William later this year. McElhenney told William that Reynolds had wanted to be there today, but the Prince [said]: ‘Because Ryan’s not here you can tell him I think Hugh Jackman is funnier.’
[From The Daily Mail & The Times]
“Because Ryan’s not here you can tell him I think Hugh Jackman is funnier.” William thinks he’s being so witty but whenever he tries to make these kinds of friendly-banter jokes, he comes across as arrogant, mean, ungrateful, spiteful and stupid. Probably because he is all of those things. When I tweeted out the bar story on Friday, it became one of my most-viewed tweets (ever) – people were really outraged that William would rather booze it up with American actors than attend his godfather’s memorial service. Plus, the optics of William staggering around at yet another daytime event while his wife has been missing for over two months is still a really poor choice from Kensington Palace. Last week would not have gone so badly for William if he had simply attended his godfather’s memorial service. But now it just looks like William is too much of a lightweight, that he’s so unserious that he can only do events like “be a dumbass at the BAFTAs” and “get drunk with an actor in Wales.”
The Prince of Wales talks with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney (right) during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney (left) and Executive Director of Wrexham AFC Humphrey Ker during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: Rob McElhenney, Humphrey Ker, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales and Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney share a drink during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales pours a pint with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales and Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney (right) share a drink during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney as he meets staff and players on the pitch at Wrexham AFC, stadium to hear about the club's redevelopment and historic rise over the past three years since the takeover by McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
Featuring: Rob McElhenney, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales with his personalised Wrexham AFC shirt, meeting Ben Tozer, Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney and Club Captain Luke Young on the pitch at Wrexham AFC, stadium to hear about the club's redevelopment and historic rise over the past three years since the takeover by McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales meets pupils during a visit to Ysgol Yr Holl Saint/All Saint's School in Wrexham to see how the school is celebrating St David's Day and hear about how it is teaching its pupils about local Welsh history and cultural traditions
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales meets Ruby McBurney, a surviving child of a Gresford Disaster victim, during a visit to the Gresford Colliery Disaster memorial in Wales
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales meets Alan Jones chairman of Gresford disaster memorial during a visit to Gresford Colliery Disaster Memorial near Wrexham
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales meets staff and players on the pitch at Wrexham AFC, stadium to hear about the club's redevelopment and historic rise over the past three years since the takeover by McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’m starting to think William has total vacuum between the ears.
I think it’s sawdust.
“If I only had a brain…”
It’s why his natural hair is gone. Nature abhors a vacuum.
A skull full of hair, now that’s an image.
Such a weirdo
Mike said Cain was a light weight drinker, when everyone knows Cain was drinking from the age of eleven or younger.
Yes he started young I think it was wine but it is obvious he moved on to the hard stuff. Now he says out loud that he likes hard stuff and he says it so proudly that you know Peg has a problem and it explains something’s. He says these things at events. He is showing us his global drunk statesman.
It’s like William subconsciously wants everyone to see him as a lazy, drunken buffoon.
He’s really leaning in and embracing the drinking persona. We get it, okay.
I wonder if he did this event first, in the morning, so that his drunkenness & reaking of alcohol, would be explained/have a legitimate reason.
He reminds me of an awkward teenager trying to gain the approval of the “cool” kids. “Yeah I drink all the time! I like hard stuff, man!” He thinks these types of comments and behaviours will make him be seen in a favourable light but they don’t. When others (like his brother) do more casual events, there is still some substance to their appearance…the charitable or philanthropic cause is front and centre. William doesn’t do a good job of “shining a spotlight” on these things, in this case the town of Wrexham or the team. The takeaway from the appearance is “hey look, I’m a drunk”.
I was going to say he’s like a slimmer George IV, but George IV at least knew how to dress.
He wants to be “a lad’s lad.” But he’s a grown father of three and future head of state. He has no dignity or common sense. That country is screwed.
He is a frat boy and too stupid to understand it is not as cool as he thinks it is.
Lol Williams team is staffed by the gophers laid off from Kate’s wig maintenance because you can’t tell me any professional would agree for their client to go to a bar and take shots directly before going to an elementary school. Also he’s one of those people who’s such a charm vacuum, that he literally thinks being mean is being funny. He probably legitimately thinks he was being funny, which is also why he probably doesn’t realize everyone else views how he used to talk to and about Harry in interviews as cruel instead of ” big brother banter”. I can only imagine the things he probably used to say and still does say about Kate, that were supposed to be ” funny”.
TFriendly cover on st David’s day. As to why he was drunk the entire day.
One more days event done to scramble to Monday. Love that Cams is also exiting the stage next week. Bring on Act 111
Expose
There were some pro-Will comments on that story on CB. They also said he did other events too. But I didn’t know, he did THIS first? Who on his team came up with this brilliant idea? He looks like he is drinking a lot on the photos, then he went to do other events? Did he want to do this to show he can handle his drink because Mike was talking sh*t about how lightweight he is? All of these are soo weird. Maybe, they told us the truth about his wife and everything, but it is very obvious there is something wrong with his decision making skills.
Mike let the cat out of the bag, one pint will is a dig. Mike Zara and Auntie Ann are phased out. Everyone else had left the stage to let William squirm. Even camellia is taking a step back next week. It’s going down whatever we all have been speculating, divorce.
Whats also telling is that Mike then said he had to apologise to ‘One Pint Willy’ after that comment was made – someone is a sensitive little snowflake.
@Sevenblue the big problem for the Firm is the product. Last week everything blew up because Willy couldn’t be bothered, once again, to show up for the Memorial event. The panic about Kate, the awful optics of Andrew’s paunch leading the RF and the spotlight of why is Willy ducking and diving can all be laid at FK’s feet because he failed to keep calm and carry on. Kate’s absence may only be temporary but the permanent problem is her husband’s failure to convince that he has the judgement, ability and willingness to be king.
Deuxmoi- Prince Charming. lol 😂
Cheater-
Who is protecting him? It isn’t charlie, the men in grey or the Roto? Thumbing around drunk, is it his dutchy $ and better lawyers than pa and tampon gate? This doesn’t make sense! Who has this guys back and WHY? And can her blinds even be trusted.
Like Kaiser said William’s a lightweight.
All I know is that I hope Ryan Reynolds is next seen doing something with Harry. Something for Invictus Whistler (since Ryan is Canadian, right?) or just some other collaboration. And maybe Pegs even knew this and that’s why he made the dig at Ryan R. He just comes across as so incredibly insecure and nasty.
I’m enjoying Pegs’s self-inflicted downward spiral with his continued day drinking and cruel “jokes.” Whatever is coming (and please – as others are speculating it’s the reason Camzilla fled town – let it be this week!), I hope it’s huge and takes this boorish asshole down. Karma seems to be working her way closer and closer to this man-child and I hope she reaches him soon.
For some reason your comment made me think of William going to the next Deadpool movie premiere wearing Deadpool slippers 😂
William went to an elementary school after being seen taking shots at a previous engagement? The comms team needs to be fired.
Peg is one helluva Global Statesman. Drinking booze on the job, skipping an important memorial, not supporting his cancer-stricken father and last but not least, hiding his wife. His life has become satire.
William’s attempts at “banter” remind of of Elizabeth II and her “wicked sense of humour” which was just her making rude remarks. Ditto for Philip’s insulting and mostly racist “gaffes” and the forelock-tuggers pretending they were hilarious. You don’t have to make any effort to be funny when people will politely laugh at anything you say.
William is socially inept and a complete charisma vacuum. You can see why Harry used to be wheeled out to join him and Kate for their engagements. He’s struggling without Harry, I guess he should have treated him a bit better.
Billy idol, your not Harry, you will never be Harry! You don’t have Harry’s natural empathy, warmth and likability so give it up man.
By the way, note to KP, MAKE the lounge lizard attend important events, that’s what he’s fking paid for, and do NOT let William turn up at schools stinking of booze, he scares the kids enough as it is!!
Just a little bit of T, KP are all set to try and launch Billy in the US AGAIN. Letters are going out to some celebs that William would like to meet up with them to discuss earthshot and another venture! Dates will be confirmed nearer the date!! WTAF, has this man no shame
“… It’s still got a horrible head on it..”
-Peg’s body