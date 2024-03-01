Prince William had a drink with Rob McElhenney in Wrexham for St. David’s Day

It never fails to be hilarious to me, to remember how everyone in the British royal/aristocratic establishment looked down their noses at then-Meghan Markle because she was a “celebrity” and “actress,” when all of those people are desperate to hang out with celebrities. Prince William is one of the worst when it comes to clout-chasing celebrities. He will do anything for a photo-op with an actor, singer or reality star. And that’s basically the only way to get him to do work for two days in a row: tell him he’ll get to meet an American celebrity.

So, here are photos of Prince William in Wrexham, Wales for St. David’s Day. Saint David is the patron saint of Wales. William, the Prince of Wales, refuses to learn Welsh or buy a Welsh home or have a Prince of Wales investiture or spend time in Wales. But they managed to roll him out of bed today, all so he could do a photo-op at a Wrexham bar (“pub”) with Rob McElhenney. As many probably know by now, Rob and Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham Football Club and they’ve been investing in the club and the Welsh community of Wrexham. Rob is the Chairman of Wrexham FC, so that’s why he likely had to fly in for this fakakta photo-op with Peggington. Incidentally, this is not the first time the Windsors have used McElhenney for a photo-op – in December 2022, Charles and Camilla also visited Wrexham specifically for a celebrity photo-op too.

Given the fact that William seemed visibly under the influence at a recent daytime investiture ceremony and given all the chatter about his drinking (in general) recently, you would think that William’s staff would avoid all of the staging around alcohol and pubs. But no, William surrounds himself with incompetent people, so we’re getting photos of him pulling a pint and throwing back drinks in the middle of the day. These days, I’m quite flabbergasted by the baseline incompetence on display. Also: the photos just look like that, like the photographer smeared vaseline on the lens. Maybe Peggington demanded a softer focus so no one would see his bloodshot eyes and visible neck bruises.