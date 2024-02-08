Prince William: ‘We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you’

Prince William stepped out last night in London, for the Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner. It was a fundraiser and William is the royal patron of the charity. Tom Cruise was there. It does not look like William wore his very special velvet plane slippers, the ones he wore to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, the same ones he had to show to all of the actors. As he was entering the venue, someone in the press pack outside asked him about the public support for the royal family in recent weeks. William’s response: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you.”
NEW: Prince William arriving to support @LondonAirAmb tonight was asked about the King and Kate and told reporters: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you” pic.twitter.com/ATMciestRB
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 7, 2024
As many have noted, this was a little play, acted out by the journalist and William. A little script was written and both actors performed their roles. Reminiscent of the “we’re very much not a racist family” play. While he was inside the gala, he also gave a speech. He said, in part:
“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all. It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”
That was actually a half-decent joke? Give that scriptwriter a raise! Anyway, as I was looking through these photos, I realized one of the reasons why William hasn’t been doing events in recent weeks – it’s actually quite discombobulating to see him in a tuxedo, smiling and waving, while his father has cancer and his wife is incapacitated. I get it now – they actually worried that the optics would make William look too cavalier, too cold-hearted.
This air ambulance event was his second event of the day – hours earlier, William hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. He was swaying quite heavily and he apparently dropped one of the medals. Butterfingers! Or something else. All I have to say is that I used to drink (it’s been years) and when I drank, I swayed like this. When you’re around drinkers, you recognize that sway. This was mid-day as well – I guess they had several hours to sober him up for the air ambulance gala.
The Prince of Wales has returned to royal duties after his wife's abdominal operation and following the announcement of the King's cancer diagnosis.https://t.co/Ig4ZQJ3Vi4 pic.twitter.com/KUXAYfZZfp
— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 7, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Did you notice how hard he was clinching his fists as if that would stop the sway. He was doing some really weird blinking too. Very rapid. I wondered if he was signaling in some weird Morse Code for help but then I remembered he is to lazy to learn Morse Code.
The kid is not all right.
(1) I miss Tom Cruise’s old (prior) face.
(2) Wow — it looks like either PW is sick, he was trying too hard to stand with his feet tight together, or he’s on something/drinking.
(3) He could’ve been doing events without waving and grinning. Meeting with families of sick children, meeting with conservationists about climate change, etc. We all carry on when our spouse is recovering from a transplant or whatever is happening with Kate, and have to go to work while not visiting our parents with cancer. Surely they can find engagements and ways to keep them busy without their needing to grin and wave.
I was on a plane last week and finally saw the top gun sequel and his face looked pretty good in that. But I really believe there’s a lot of money spent on digital post-work. Is it called facial scrubbing idk? Although it was also probably filmed a while back.
Harrison Ford had this digital work when Indiana Jones had to appear at a younger age in flashback scenes
He’s a very unattractive looking man
Cain hitting the bottle hard, probably had his half pint the night before and was hang over the next morning.
Given the years long rumours about his alcohol and drug habits I wouldn’t be surprised if he’d either just come from rehab or from a bender for yesterdays events.
He did not look well and the fact that this is the last time we will see him for a while is indicative that whatever is going on with him and Kate is v v serious – he’s not stepping up and there is clearly a reason why.
Where is Kate has been trending for a week. And can we discuss how family and press are wearing black like they’re expecting a death announcement?
They are running out of ways to deflect from Kate being missing. Next week it will be Camilla’s turn to announce that she has an ingrown toenail and will be out while she recovers from its removal.
@ Digital unicorn this is very tricky to navigate because no one is being told the truth and it sounds like The Firm are scrambling to come up with an acceptable cover story for both WK to protect the image of the monarchy. He is clearly struggling and yesterday’s first event exposed him looking ready to keel over. What on earth is going on ?
Didn’t think it was a half decent joke. Thought it was rather tacky actually. The whole day was so strange, beginning with the appearance of “One pint Willie”. Mike Tindall didn’t reveal how early in the day William had that pint. 😵💫
He sounded whiney. Poor me speech
I totally agree about the joke. Your wife is so ill that she hasn’t been seen in almost 2 months and isn’t scheduled to come out for another 5-7 months?! And your father was just diagnosed with cancer?! And, for you, it’s cut-up time?? Pegs is such a fcuking tool. How about saying something like he’s so proud to be highlighting the important work of the air ambulance, which he recognizes even more deeply now. Or something!
There is something seriously wrong with that man’s mental state. Not that we haven’t been saying it for years, but it bears repeating. Over and over again until the truth comes out.
He can’t tell jokes he is so bad at it. Like when he faked coughed and laughed that maybe he had covid this during the pandemic and he said it to a front line worker.
Exactly – something like “it’s times like these when the importance of Britain’s emergency and health workers comes into focus on a personal level, so I’m especially pleased to recognize their efforts today.”
Press aren’t wearing black, a few UK newsreaders wore black or navy to announce Charles’ cancer diagnosis on Monday night, and they were all back in brights or light colours by Tuesday.
Certain American Twitter accounts are spreading gossip for attention that “OMG all the UK newscasters have been in black for days!!!” but it’s completely made up.
There’s definitely a lot of hinkiness around Kate’s whereabouts and the palace always lies, I don’t ever believe anything they say, and it’s obvious that things are much more serious than we’re being led to believe. But all the UK newsreaders have been in bright red, yellow, pale green etc since Tuesday (to coincide with Britain’s current very springlike warm weather) there’s no way they’d be in bright spring colours if they had even a hint that there was even the remotest possibility of a death announcement.
Oh dear…. What happened to the good looking boy who used to look like princess Diana.
This air ambulance event was probably booked and kept on schedule as a slap in the face at Harry for being and winning an aviation legend award. So petty
I think he could have done more basic events while Kate and Charles are incapacitated and it wouldn’t have seemed that callous. I think the fact that he has only done two events in 3-4 weeks and one was a gala event with Tom Cruise – that looks callous. Like William can get off his butt for Tom Cruise but not anyone else.
I saw these pictures and my thought was “oh, so that’s how they got him to go to the gala.”
Yesterday I had only seen pics but last night on social media I saw some of the videos from the investiture and yikes, the swaying was super noticeable. I felt like he was saying to himself “look sober, look sober, look sober.” Like we used to do in college when we were drinking underage and didn’t want to get caught sneaking back into the dorm. Not a great look for the prince of wales.
Agree that William absolutely could be doing types of events that wouldn’t make him look callous. The bigger issue is whether he will say something callous or revealing. And technically this wasn’t a bad event for William. It raises money. But it does come across like he’s good with going to fancy events as opposed to the more mundane community events. If he attended this in the middle of those types of events it wouldn’t have stood out. I truly believe he could do at least 2 days of work every week and still be seen as supporting his wife and doing the majority of the school runs.
The blinking. Maybe he was blinking away tears of grief over his sick wife, lol. Peg looked like he didn’t want to be there at all.
Tom and William have both lost tneir looks
Tom Cruise is 61 and rides motorcycles off of mountains. William is 41 and pees sitting down.
😂😂😂😂 @Pomski 🎯
1. So Lil brother harry was made a “legend of aviation” and William planned this “air ambulance remembrance”. I hope this was already planned.
2. Has William been to visit Chuck yet? His king. No telling with him.
3. I thought the joke was cute. I think this was the first joke of his I have liked. That’s ridiculous.
4. After the first few days I thought William was hiding out, pretending to care about the ill. That he did not visit. Then I thought he didn’t want to answer questions. Who knows with him.
It has a poor me ring to it how he suffers imo
I can’t stand wank . I was good with him getting back to work but could do without seeing his incandescent eggplant mug.
Was this meant to be reassuringly the public? Fail!!!!@
Oh didn’t you hear? Mike Tindall now says his new nickname for William is “five martinis Willy.” The DM even reported on it!
And look at wee Cruise hedging his bets with both of Diana’s sons…cuddling up to Harry by nominating him for the Air Aviation award and now a donor/showing up for those all-important photos for William’s air ambulance charity? LOL
Did you notice how yellow Williams skin was and the whites of eyes were. There is something definitely wrong with him. Of course The British media are hauling Harry to pieces while lauding William as a brave man for soldiering on with his sick wife.Last straw was that awful man Tom Bower thinks that Harry and Meghan should be obliterated. That man along with that Lady Colin Campbell are like 2 Alzheimer suffers. Of course Charles and William don’t do a thing about Harry getting ripped to shreds as long as they look good. The Express said that a poll says Harry and Meghan are not only unpopular in Gb but everywhere . They are the most hated couple. I could understand if they were mass muderers but they just wanted their own life. The royal want them to fail and have to come crawling back.The British press spent lots of time saying that all British people hate them and Donald Trump saying that all Americans hate them too. American papers says they are failing in Hollywood. I don’t know how they continue with all this. My head is spinning, but looking forward to the Invictus event next week.
I can imagine who takes those surveys. Same people who trash them.
I heard some of the speech on tv. Could not understand what he was saying. Really bad speaker.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
The way they’ve handled everything since Christmas has been a lesson in what not to do for media relations, and it’s creepy and odd.
Looks like his xenomorph skull has a few more tufts of hair up there. Curious.
Seriously though, what is going on with him and his wife?!
And the comment about not wanting the optics of him appearing in a tux while his wife is vanished and his father ill – how about some more run of the mill work outings? No one (but himself) is forcing him to only show up for galas and award shows. What about more quiet, dressed down engagements. Like visiting with cancer patients or working on his plan to end homelessness or a million other non-gala-type work they could scrounge up for him.
This whole thing is a farce of epic proportions. I stand by my hypothesis from yesterday that Harry had to come in person to sign some sort of documents (what? I have no idea yet) – especially after seeing Pegs dropping things and swaying like that – because flying all that way just for 45 minutes of facetime with Chuckles makes no sense.
Exactly, an easy PR win would be to do some quiet charitable engagement. I don’t think he has capacity to do those – he could barely stand upright for 2 minutes!
He could have told Kate he never loved her and wanted out.and she won’t divorce him
Yeah, there are definitely small types of events that he could be doing that wouldn’t make him look bad. Or make him look worse than doing barely anything anyways.
The tabloids are begging Tom to help Cain, get the Spirit of Aviation Award, that Harry got.
Now they’re saying, Unable may not return to making appearances before 9 months.
Abdominal Surgery is covering eating disorders, mental health, alcoholism and a host of other illnesses.
I don’t think this was about William looking too cavalier – nobody said Camilla was too cavalier when she smiled during her many appearances. And William could have staged his little play any time during the past 3 weeks.
Sooo, basically the reason he got out of the house is Tom Cruise? Can we entice Tom to stay here for a couple of months, so in turn TOB can be pushed to get out and do what in reality he is paid handsomely to do? Or is too difficult?
Now, about yesterday’s investiture, it was also puzzling that he was blinking constantly. I don’t know what’s wrong with him, or with his wife and dad, but as far as I’m concerned he can drop the concerned act!
Prince William is the last person I would want to defend and I feel it’s important to say that I also sway like this and blink like this due to vertigo so I’m not convinced it’s just alcohol. It might be, but this specific thing, standing still in front of a crowd, really triggers it. I remember being a bridesmaid in my friend’s wedding and, in the video l look just like this. That being said vertigo can be brought about by many things. For me, it’s an inner ear issue, but, yes, alcoholism can bring it about, so can anxiety, so can medication and many other things.
I tend to sway because I’m nervous in front of crowds. For me, the reason I think something was off with him is because he does NOT usually sway. Normally during investitures he’s just fine – stands straight, doesn’t drop the medals, etc. It was the change in behavior yesterday that made me think something wasn’t quite right.
He definitely looked ‘off’ at the Windsor event but I also think he really hates doing that stuff. He always looks miserable at all of these traditional royal events. Face grim and hands clenched. I laughed when I saw the gala pics though. He is really going to spend his life trying to one -up his little brother. Do the people around him not see how embarassing this looks? Or do they do all this for an audience of one (him)?
I saw a video of PW and Tom and Will was telling Tom that he didn’t have his aero plane slippers on….
That video of Will is shocking. That’s the real story here IMO. It’s the first time I ever considered that maybe Kate isn’t the only one they’ve been photoshopping and filtering to the gods this whole time. I can’t decide which is worse: if Will’s …issues are the real problem and they’ve been covering it up this whole time and are stupid enough to think they’ll be able to keep it covered up forever, or if going on a bender is just how Will reacted to actually being needed as the heir.
Willy at the investiture ceremony reminded me of university days of operating on 2 hours of sleep and thinking no one would notice as I blinked madly to stay awake and stumbled just by standing. The dark circles under his eyes! Also: has Willy lost weight in the last few weeks. His body looks so thin and his face has changed.
What has happened to Kate? We need proof of life for our Duchess of Doolittle! Who will be Keeper of all the Buttons? Who is wearing all of the Buttons? Where is our Princess of Wiglets?
But seriously, where is Kate Middleton and why is CAROLE Middleton so quiet?
I think William is in a lot of trouble and that’s the real reason the press is not calling for him to step up. He was sent out yesterday to give the press some pictures and soundbites.