“Britney Spears confirmed those old hookup rumors about Ben Affleck” links

Yeah, I think Affleck would be totally forgettable. On the other hand, I’m sure hooking up with Colin Farrell during his out of control party years would have been a very fun brawl! 😂
I guess it depends on what she means – making out isn’t the same as hooking up.
Hmmm… she was underage and he had been in a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow for 2 years at the time. Once a cheater, always a cheater?
That point is not getting enough recognition! If the photo, she posted along with the story, is really from 1999 – she was 17! To be honest, I don’t care about the cheating part, but the possibility that Britney was underage.
Which maybe why she’s saying “made out” vs “hooked up.” Like that’s gross but not illegal.
I know there are a lot of people here who love him and Jlo but I think he’s a gross douchebag. His marriage to Jennifer Garner was far from perfect but he really went out of his way to be awful, especially at the end with all the cheating.
Second this. He is gross.
Heck I thought he was awful to jlo back in the day as well! She has PTSD from him apparently but somehow could forgive him – I just wouldn’t. And yes he and Britney were in all the gossip sites as a fling although it sounds like less even than that.
I know Jennifer Garner gets a pass for putting up with him, but didn’t she cheat on her husband too? Pretty sure it’s just basically a Hollywood tale as old as time to hook up with whoever you’re filming with . . .
I’m sorry but the giant rising phoenix back tattoo he has from ass to ear doesn’t get nearly enough attention and I’m just here to remind everyone he has a giant back tattoo that looks like an Ed Hardy shirt because he lives his life like a sad late 90s divorced dad rock/nu-metal album.
Hey, don’t hate on a guy’s tattoo!! That has nothing to do with infidelity.
Oh I love tattoos. It’s a heinously ugly tattoo though and it was… a choice. That’s all I’m saying.
OMG That’s a good call if true!!
According to the Dailymail, this happened sometime in 1999. Ben Affleck dated GP between 1997-2000, and Britney turned 18 in December 1999 (Ben Affleck was 27).
Ben Affleck is a handful of issues.
Exhausting, all his drama, drinking, gambling, cheating, Nannies and assorted others, and he rarely tries to keep it quiet.
I do think he is a Once a Cheater, Always a cheater.
I think they probably hooked up and didn’t just make out. She is a volcano of sexual passion and he’s sleazy. Probably saying made out bc she was underage (or was she?). He is gross but intelligent in a sharp, streetwise way.
Affleck is so off putting. The K-stew film really does look like a thriller. The sight of Ed Harris with long hair omg. Timmy looks quite good in that fashionable suit. Although his face looks like a happy ten year old. Gwen and Blake’s album will be a country yawn No Doubt 😉
I want to see Gwyneth throw in her 2 cents…. it has to happen at some point…
She’s already said his dream woman is a stripper but that’s not what you mean, I know.