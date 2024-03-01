Mail: King Charles & the Waleses need to ‘come clean’ about their health issues

In this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast (out tomorrow morning!), CB and I talked about whether King Charles and the Princess of Wales need to disclose further details about their health issues. I ended up sort of defending Charles – I’ve been surprised by how much he’s disclosed already, and I’ve been surprised by how often he has been seen in the past two months. It’s clear that his cancer treatments have knocked him on his ass, but instead of hiding away for months, he’s been sort of openly vulnerable. I will criticize Charles for a lot of things, but I think he’s handled his health problems well enough for a head of state, although sure, he could and probably should disclose more about his cancer and treatment. But compared to Kate, Charles has been Mr. Disclosure and Mr. Visible.
Obviously, Kate absolutely needs to disclose more, or failing that, Kensington Palace needs to stop being so squirrelly. KP looks like they’ve created a web of lies and they’re terrified that someone will start pulling at those strings. Speaking of, the Daily Mail’s A.N. Wilson is now calling for both Charles and Kate to disclose a lot more – this isn’t some tantrum by a Mail columnist, it’s actually a pretty sober analysis about how the lack of disclosures are destabilizing the monarchy. Some highlights:
The Windsors have lost control of the narrative: They might hope to control what is said about them. But they cannot stop rumour-mongers, and if they are clumsy about handling information about themselves, they only make the speculation more sensationalist, and do more damage. That is what is happening now with the Royal Family and those who control their ‘PR’. It is no exaggeration to say that, earlier this week, the internet exploded with wild, sometimes distressing, theories about the health of the royals.
William’s indecently short-notice cancellation: The immediate cause of the surge in interest was the comparatively trivial news that, at indecently short notice, Prince William had missed his godfather King Constantine’s memorial service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, five minutes down the road from his home. Trivial it seemed, at least, until Kensington Palace made a thing of it by saying his absence was due to a mysterious ‘personal matter’. Inevitably, this put the wind up all of us, not least the rumour-mongers. Was Kate more ill than we had been told? Was all well with their marriage? A whole cluster of questions which never needed to have been asked came to the public mind. Not because the public is nosy, or prurient, but because they had been fed half-truths by the Palace.
The solution: The only way to stop this kind of frenzy in our ugly social media age is, I am afraid, for the Palace to come clean about the health of the royals. And I say this as a monarchist who admires both the King and the Princess of Wales. You could ask why don’t we all mind our own business and leave the Royal Family in peace? But there are reasons for that which will not go away. The first is that all this guesswork and scandal-mongering on the internet feeds on itself and destabilises the monarchy that we hold dear. As gossip and hearsay swirl about it, seldom can I remember the institution — no King, no Princess of Wales, and a sudden disappearance by Prince William — looking so vulnerable. The second reason is that, whether they like it or not, the King and his family are public figures, funded by taxpayers’ money. What happens to them is not private in the sense that the rest of us have private lives.
The head of state’s health is of national concern: In other countries, such as France or the U.S., the health of the head of state is a public matter, and bulletins are issued of a fairly detailed kind. People are entitled to know about the health of their head of state. But, of course, the royals may find it difficult to adapt, for things used to be very different…We do not live in that world any more, but one of information and, worse, disinformation overload. A world in which the Royal Family complain about rumour and speculation, but unfortunately encourage it by giving only partial bulletins about health matters.
Charles should disclose more: The King has, at least been more straightforward than William and Kate. We were told about his treatment for an enlarged prostate, and then informed that he is suffering from cancer. This information, we are led to believe, is part of an unprecedented new openness from the royals about their health. It may well be. But I believe we should know more. Feeding the public with tit-bits was always going to encourage grubby hypotheses. What was needed was a candid, simple statement: ‘In the course of treatment at the London Clinic, the King was found to be suffering from cancer of X. He is undergoing treatment. Further bulletins will be issued when the state of His Majesty’s health is known.’
William, as the future head of state, needs a different approach: Clearly, we cannot expect that approach from William and Kate, who have been very much less transparent, perhaps in view of the fact William is not yet King. Of course, a delicate balance has to be struck. Their many admirers and well-wishers do not want to intrude on private sorrows. And they and their children are entitled to our respect. What William is not entitled to is the kind of private life we take for granted. He is heir to the throne, and taxpayers are entitled to know about their next Head of State.
Can Will & Kate cope if they need to step up soon? We all hope King Charles will make a speedy recovery from his cancer, and reign over us for a long time to come. But he is a 75-year-old man with a serious illness. At the moment, rumours fly around about the Prince and Princess of Wales, which make us question if he and Kate are in a position to take over, should this dire duty be thrust upon them. Our heart goes out to them, but they are not, unfortunately, in a position to hide from us the harsh realities about their health — however much they may want to.
Yeah, I agree with all of this. Wilson’s solution is that Charles basically needs to say what kind of cancer he has and what kind of treatment he’s receiving, and I agree – that information would help dampen a lot of the rumors. Unless, of course, his cancer is much more serious than the palace has already led us to believe, in which case further disclosures might lead to some panic. But really, this is more about the Waleses and their stubborn refusal to disclose anything. And for this to come out in the Mail as well… it feels like the worm might be turning. I hope so.
Charles: Why am i in it?
Joking aside, I agree that Charles and his team have been very open with the public in the context of BRF. I don’t think it would matter to know the kind of cancer he has. We know he has cancer and getting treatment for it. We can also see him in public during this process.
ITA about KC as well. Some cancers are more treatable than others, but we know he has a serious disease, is getting treatment, and he’s still showing up a bit. He’s been transparent enough (time will tell anyway), let him heal.
The most significant thing Jerry is that a very powerful and influential very right wing tabloid, which historically has been pro-royal and acted as a royal mouthpiece, is pretty much straight up threatening the Windsors that they need to disclose more.
This is a shot across the bows: we know your secrets and we’ve agreed to stay silent this long, but not for much longer.
Richard Kay is also with the DM isn’t he? He was probably the first to fire a shot. Maybe they’re feeling liberated by the fact that the New York Times and Washington Post have run stories in the few days. The story is going mainstream to serious papers. They could hide when it was Spanish language, gossip sites and limited social media. But it’s too big now.
I wonder if the tabloid reporters are getting worried that an organization like WaPo or NYT might find out what is really going (whether or not the RRs already know) and they will run the story and the RRs will lose out on that money and the “prestige” of being the first to break the story.
So they are issuing these warning shots because by this point they know if they don’t break the story, someone else will. This has gotten too big for KP to be able to contain it by promising the NYT a picture of George in a month or something.
That’s a good point, @becks1. You’d think it would be massively embarrassing for the rota and BM to not break a huge story when they’re right there. They’re always saying their not sycophants and hagiographers but an international outlet breaking a huge story would have them losing whatever shred of credibility they do have. That’s why I’m suspicious of bower or any others saying they know anything. Maybe they do but maybe they’re just trying to act like they’re in the know. If they truly are, it’s getting close to time to put some real cards on the table.
I mean, they just now a year later confirmed the Queen had cancer the last year or so of her life. So compared to that, Chuck is a wide open book. And I do think he has an appropriate level of disclosure, at this time. If it worsens they will need to disclose that, but for now they’re doing great.
I don’t often comment on posts about the BRF or M&H because I sometimes feel like people go too far, but I am happy to say that I agree with you, sevenblue. KC has said that he has cancer, and he’s being treated for it. I know that he’s the monarch and a public figure and bla bla but at the same time he does have the right to some privacy (medically speaking.) I think his team is doing relatively well, information-wise.
As for Kate it’s the exact opposite of KC’s situation. If she or W just gave the press one picture, or one tidbit of info things might calm down, but maybe that’s not what they want? Who knows at this point.
it actually matters a lot, because the type of cancer he has affects all of their plans. for example, some rumors have circulated saying it’s pancreatic. That cancer has an average survival of 6 months to a year. Has the cancer spread? If it’s a kind that spreads to the brain, he will lack capacity to continue as monarch.
On the other hand, if he has lymphoma, pretty common in the 60-70 year old age range, it’s highly treatable with a cure rate in the 90+ percent range. so a bit of honesty may actually benefit them.
Kate cannot take over. William is next in line as monarch. Kate is consort and can’t take over anything
Kate would potentially be regent or co-regent if both Charles and William were to die while George was a minor. Also, if William were king, she’d take over if William were incapacitated, in much the way Camilla has now.
Harry is next in line by law to be regent. Kate’s position as mother is named in the Regency Act as the guardian. If both parents are deceased the regent becomes guardian as well.
The Regency Act 1937 also specifies that people are disqualified from being regents if they are not domiciled in the UK. I don’t know if Harry has changed his domicile or not. He may have wanted or not wanted to do so for tax reasons.
The Regency act does not include the consort as a potential regent. It lists the next adult in line, which would be Harry.
The argument of being domiciled would be relevant, but at no point could Camilla or Kate ever be regent. It has to be from the line of succession.
Parliament could pass a law making Kate regent in the event of George becoming King under 18, as they did in the Regency Act 1953 with Prince Philip (who displaced Princess Margaret). It’s not still good law as it named him specifically (rather than saying “the consort of the monarch” or something like that), but there is precedent for them doing that.
I would be shocked if Parliament passed anything giving Kate actual power.
I could see them doing it if Harry was deemed not to be domiciled in the UK, as Andrew is the next adult in line, and literally no one wants that.
Kate is publicly funded so a three month disappearance should include a little more detail.
Yeah, I now believe Kate’s in a coma. A proof of life video is long overdue and would have halted the speculation.
I think you are right..🤔
The whole “private sorrows” bit was certainly a clue that this wasn’t a stereotypical planned surgery normal post-op recovery. That was a wild way to frame it if everything is normal. Like, I’ve known people who had medical issues that kept them in the hospital for a while and/or recuperating forever, but it was never thought of as a ‘sorrow’ IF they were going to get better in the end.
Sounds like either extreme physical condition (coma) or a mental health one. I think it’s a combo of both, mental health treatment is the easiest explanation for some of the early quotes around Will being confused by everything that was happening. Private sorrows fits in to that too.
I am thinking stroke suffered during/after surgery, which sometimes is treated by inducing coma – making the Spanish report accurate. A stroke could also account for the absence of photos and perhaps even the absence of messages of thanks and lack of inclusion on the Gaza statement – if she remains impaired, those statements “from” her would be obvious lies. A stroke also aligns with the palace’s inability to say that she’s “expected to make a full recovery” since recovery from brain injury can be a crapshoot.
The attention she is getting out of disappearing and being silent is phenomenal. What if it is all a ploy to try turn her into another Princess Diana and loved by millions. If they are stupid enough to believe this, it will backfire spectacularly. Kate has done nothing to make anyone admire her. Four plus luxury holidays every year, spending huge amounts of money on herself, and looking bored when not scanning for camera lens at every opportunity are nothing to endear you to people.
either that or she’s at the Priory
Was all well with their marriage? Interesting that he included that rumor as opposed to the BBL rumor. What a mess.
That was weird and pointed, because rumors about their marriage has been in social media for years now That’s not anything to do with their squirrelliness around her surgery. I think this is just like it was with the Royal racists, and Meghan’s mental health struggles. The press absolutely knows what happened and maybe they were sold a bill of sale as far as Kate’s recovery that they’re seeing isn’t going to pan out or KP is not keeping their end of the bargain regarding exclusives. If she doesn’t show up in the next few weeks they’re going to spill the story.
I’m inwardly grinning at the thought of a sympathetic to WanK and the monarchy reporter asking about the BBL rumor in print, Jais.
Leaving joking behind, A.N. Wilson makes a decent argument about half truths legitimately have led to the public questioning how ill K is and wondering if their marriage is okay. This is the friendly approach. I wonder if we’ll see answers.
Now that I’m thinking about it, the press has likely known for a year, maybe two years, that the wales are separated. So now, something’s wrong with Kate and William is likely freaking out. How does he maintain the separation while also having to perform as a devoted husband in public? And having to set up people to actually care for his wife to whom he has likely been separated from for a while. There’s a lot of secrets and not all of them are recent. But they’re all converging.
YES! Here to say the same thing!
I feel Chuckles has been open about what he has he could tell us more but it’s the lazies that need to come clean with what’s going on there. Does seem that things are changing and some articles about the lazies have been negative. I think they know what’s going on with the lazies and they should start outright saying what’s going on instead of leaving very small hints. The little fires they try to light under Pegs ass aren’t cutting it.
Oh boy. This, along with the Fail demanding Pegs step up and start actually “working,” makes me think secrets are about to start being spilled. The press is desperate for clicks and money and if Pegs won’t play along – and is telling them he won’t work more because they tell him to (lolol) – then they will have to start tearing him and Keen down. It’s all the press has left. Shit’s about to get real.
I don’t think it is about clicks. Traditionally the “news” has been a loss leader.
What it has always been about is the power to influence people’s opinion
Power, yes. But make no mistake: Clicks matter. Clicks are measured literally minute by minute in professional news orgs. Clicks set advertising rates. Clicks control the media’s bottom line. Source: 30 years in the media and counting.
William is in for a serious shock when he learns that other people have more control/power than him.Rude awakening for the man.Secrets will be spilling soon.
This feel like a warning shot, coming on a Friday. They’ve got the weekend to get their stories straight and play ball again with the press, or things start trickling out next week, I’d wager good money on it.
Makes me wonder if KC has something he considers embarrassing to discuss (like maybe testicular cancer). He might not necessarily have to disclose the type, but if he had his doctors issue a statement about his prognosis it might be helpful to calm people down. Had Charles or Will and Kate treated H&M like they deserved privacy in anything, I might feel worse for them being hounded like this.
He has aged out for testicular cancer- that usually happens to testicle-havers from late teens to early 30s. I repeatedly remind my twins (23 now) to perform regular TSEs.
At his age, prostate, intestinal cancer or blood dyscrasias are most likely.
Don’t know if you meant that “testicle-havers” as a burn or not, but it made me laugh with the implications.
The failure to disclose the type or stage of cancer is probably because it’s not good news. In the header pic where he is walking with Camilla, his skin is pasty and as white as his hair.
Charles is the monarch, it’s far more important that he’s honest about his health.
All this hubbub about Kate, along with Will’s irratic behavior, has made Charles and Camilla much more palatable and even seem honest – and that certainly makes me suspicious. In a palace ruled by Spare dynamics (i.e. throwing anyone/everyone under the bus to make number 1 look better), what better way to make the cancer-stricken monarch look more stable than have his heir and wife be vaguely chaotic for a while?
Because we still don’t know what type of cancer Charles has, his prognosis, a timeline, anything. That seems intentional. I originally thought having Kate “leave the clinic” on the same day as him was a convenient cover for Kate – but really it was convenient for Charles because everyone ate up the photos of him and Camilla leaving precisely because of the contrast to the invisible princess.
Just saying, in a palace world without Harry and Meghan, the next most convenient “spare” to use as distraction is Kate.
Why not talk about William? Someone recently wrote on Celebitchy that William reminded them of their child on the autism spectrum, but with out loving guidance, good medical support, and targeted education. Doesn’t William’s unusual actions without Harry, Kate, or even Charles covering for him seem like he may be autistic? Certainly there have been telltale signs on all sides of the royal family. Not that there couldn’t be a good autistic king, but William has been left with narcissism and a horrible upbringing.
@Aurora, is Kate in a coma and unable to be featured in proof of life videos? Or did Won’t DO something to Can’t and now SHE won’t allow herself to be featured to spite him. I can’t figure out where I come down. But I agree the Mail publishing this is quite remarkable. Not a word of deflection to H&M—just “get yo’ ish together, RF.” That’s about as plain as plain talking gets.
In the past they have trotted the kids out to an indecent degree to fight off negative publicity, but I don’t think the kids are capable of faking enthusiasm in the face of whatever is going on. Privacy and a solid PR plan are two different things. No the public doesn’t need to know how Kate’s stitches are healing, but there is a communications plan they could have had in place that acknowledged her absence, deputized others in he stead, something to make things feel steadier. AND it didn’t even need to all fall on Wills (not that it has…). They just bungled this big time, and the self-righteous indignation is misplaced. On a global stage, as usual the goal post is always moving. Just like with protocol. Protocol, privacy, security etc. all look different for anyone who isn’t Meghan.
They can’t disclose what is wrong with Mumbles because that will give real doctors an opportunity to analyze their BS. Outside the UK, foreign media will not defer to palace/rota talking points.
“A whole cluster of questions which never needed to have been asked came to the public mind.”
THIS is the giant red flag, set on fire with flaming arrows pointing towards it. They’ve said the quiet part out loud. All the BRF has *ever* wanted is for the nice public to wave at them and give them flowers while docilely accepting whatever tidbits of information they *choose* to dole out about their lives. If they could manage to make the public forget that they are employees who take millions of unearned pounds every year then that would be ideal. This has been their PR strategy for centuries.
“If only we could prevent those pesky plebians from asking inconvenient questions while unquestioningly accepting our lies and obfuscations then our lives would be perfect”.
Charles has been pretty transparent. Could he be a little more so? Yes. He’s the actual HofState so he could say the type of cancer. However, he seems really transparent in comparison to Kate and KP. Conveniently, Kate’s health and KP’s comms mess has made him look all the better.
I’m fine with the amount of disclosure Charles has provided.He’s their head of state so announcing he has cancer is appropriate, I don’t need to know the type of cancer he has. If treatments aren’t successful he should disc!odd that if it happens since there may be some. Constitutional implications.
Assuming Kate was in the hospital for abdominal surgery, I’m fine with that level of information. What’s weird is the total lack of information post op, no “Thank you for your kind thoughts, I’m doing as well as expected.”
Yes, and combined Will’s erratic behavior, it seems they are hiding something very serious happened to Kate.
I could tell some tales about lies printed in newspapers about many members of the UK’s ‘perfect family’. I respected QE11 as head of State as she really was beyond reproach in her public life. People no longer hero worship The Monarchy because of their behaviour in recent years. Their horrible sense of Entitlement means they take, people, riches and anything material. Ordinary people’s lives don’t matter, re Prince Andrew and Louis Mountbatten.
“ is all well with their marriage?”
There it is! He wants out & it’s caused a huge ruckus. The press knows & are coming for willy!
The fact he doubles (triples) down is hilarious.
They will win, they always do.
Saying that no one has ever speculated about the Wales’ marriage had me hooting like a jackal this morning!! The public has been speculating about that marriage for years, we have eyes and more importantly, our critical thinking facilities. The press is backing William into a corner and honestly, I’m here for it!
@Kokiri – in addition, I think Kate had a breakdown & OD’d to the point that she had to be rushed to the hospital to have the drugs pumped out of her ,another parlay for abdominal surgery .
Also there is the interesting fact that amongst the various reasons for the smear campaign against Harry & Meghan was the need for these stories to distract from the state of W&K’s marriage.
Imagine the truth regarding Kate coming out – it’s almost a given that both W&K but especially W will come out looking as a hypocrite
Why can’t they show Kate’s face? She can’t do a video like Charles? The reasons why she couldn’t do that or would refuse to are not good. And William showing up to an event wobbling and canceling at the last minute for a 2nd one, make it seem that there are problems at home. Give some facts to calm all this speculation.
They cannot even issue a statement signed ‘C’. This is troubling unless she is just not cooperating.
Disclosing Charles’ type and stage of cancer is to invite a permanent death watch. Better to go on with the treatments, show up once in a while and make a statement or two until more is known about how the treatments are working.
He’s supposed to be the Head of State not a private citizen. People have to right to know his health status.
The public knows his health status – he has cancer and he’s being treated for it. What they don’t know is the prognosis. And the thing is Charles himself might not know, either. There are statistics for every type of cancer, but that doesn’t mean Charles’ case will follow those statistics. He’s said that he’s positive, so why shouldn’t he stay positive? We know that “positive” is never the default with the press and social media, so why should he have the whole country anticipating his death every day?
Let’s not forget that the public only discovered that William had Covid 6 months after his illness and the press was pissed at the lies KP told them. So there’s already an inherent distrust of the KP comes team and to a greater extent, a distrust of William. If they want complete privacy, then they need to be completely self-funded, no taxpayer money should be used for any of their security, engagements or Kate’s extensive collection of buttons.
I saw a KM meme yesterday playing on Oprah’s silenced question:
Are you HIDING or HIDDEN?
Actually the best question yet.
Honestly, with that question alone, Oprah is the best. I really wish that Diana did an interview with her. The firm wouldn’t have a power to hide that interview.
Something that has struck me about KP’s squirelly media “strategy” is how old-fashioned it is. It’s harkening back to a time when the palace would give a vague statement or simply hide the monarch’s true state of health and the plebs just had to be grateful that they got any information at all. But that strategy worked in a completely different media and social environment. And that’s not even getting into TOB’s erratic and petulant behaviour. If Kate is indeed recovering well (and my hope is that she is) it is despite her spouse and KP’s series of unforced errors.
Charles and Camilla are actually demonstrating a much more modern, savvy media strategy than the heir.
Even though they’re not loveable or even likeable, Charles and Cams understand the brief and do their jobs. William and Kate may or may not have understood the brief but their collective reply for over a decade was “nah, I’m not going to do that.” Thus they have no practice at their actual job (they were both great at leaking to the press!).
” And I say this as a monarchist who admires both the King and the Princess of Wales.” Sure, he’s talking about the health of CRex and Kate, but I like how he doesn’t say that he admires William. Who could.
It seems the scales are falling from many eyes as regards Willbur and the tabloids aren’t going to play along with the coverup much longer. That’s why he’s looking like a hunted fox these days, he knows he’s living on borrowed time as far as his reputation is concerned.
I’m against bloodsports involving small animals but I hope they run that particular fox to earth. He’s a loathsome human being.
I agree as Head of State there should be full disclosure of Charles’ health. I’m just amazed that the press is all concerned about the gossip and social media chat about William and Kate but had no such concern when it was happening to Harry and Meghan in fact they encouraged it.
After 20+ years, this is the most interesting thing about Kate… Maybe she knows this.
Nobody “commands or demands” respect it has to be earned! Once it is earned (never by Billy and bone idle) it is easily lost. Now Charlie had it as prince of Wales and all he did (it was damaged with the way he treated Diana) he started to get it back a bit, and then fkd it all up with the way he has treated Harry and Megan and the way he ignored his mums last wishes. Billy, as Diana’s son had it, but he again fkd it all up t, the way he treated his brother and SIL and their children and now his obvious disdain for his subjects! The people who pay his bloody wages.
Charlie has told us he has cancer, but it’s worse than being admitted and bone??? We will see VERY SOON
It’s all coming to a head isn’t it, the BaRF can’t lie their way out of this horrible situation much longer given that the tabloids are turning on them ‘en masse’. As serious as Charles’s and Kate’s health situations may be, I think the big point here is the whole vision of the royal family as some kind of benevolent, caring and responsible entity for the British people and Commonwealth is crashing big time.
Tom Sykes had another chat with “friends” of William about KP’s stance on not providing updates on Kate’s health and there was a barbed comment directed at the Daily Mail and it’s numerous commentators demanding more info. William is playing a very dangerous game if he thinks he’s untouchable.
Though she’s not nearly as popular or beloved, and there’s no open weeping in the streets, this business with Kate has the same “Diana is dead so where is the Queen and her flag” energy starting to build around it: the media both bullying and pleading; ordinary folk asking reasonable, pertinent questions that the palace won’t stoop to answer. I thought they’d learned the lesson, but nah. Maybe the monarch and their comms team need to relearn it once every reign. At least pull together a crisis manual!