Duchess Meghan went on a ski trip to Powder Mountain with her girlfriends

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Vancouver and Whistler in the middle of February, with their Invictus Games “One Year To Go” events starting on Valentine’s Day. They were in Canada for about four or five days total and they were all business (minus a few dinners out) during their trip. I guess being in Canada, around all of those snowy sports, inspired Meghan to go on a ski trip of her own. Apparently, Meghan joined her friends Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen on a ski holiday, and we only found out about it when Heather and Kelly posted the same photo of Meghan.

Meghan Markle ended the month of February enjoying some downtime! The Duchess of Sussex hit the slopes for a ski trip with Pilates Platinum founder Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms. Dorak shared pictures from the trip in an Instagram post on Thursday, including a photo of the trio wearing thick jackets, gloves, sunglasses, and beanies as they posed in front of snow-covered mountains. “Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!” the business owner captioned the post, which also included additional images of the fitness instructor with family members. Zajfen shared the photo in her own Instagram post, writing that she’s “beyond grateful for the best of friends.” “What a trip! Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip. The love of family time and adventure and belly laughs made this trip one for the books! Here’s to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day. ❤️‍🩹,” her caption continued.

[From People]

I looked around to see if anyone had ID’d the location, and the Mail claimed that they went to Powder Mountain in Utah. While Meghan appears in that one photo, no one has posted photos of Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, who were reportedly there. Some sites claim that Harry wasn’t there. What’s funny is that I think Harry is more of a ski enthusiast – while Meghan is into yoga and fitness, I’ve always wondered if she’s all that sporty in general.





