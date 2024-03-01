Duchess Meghan went on a ski trip to Powder Mountain with her girlfriends

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Vancouver and Whistler in the middle of February, with their Invictus Games “One Year To Go” events starting on Valentine’s Day. They were in Canada for about four or five days total and they were all business (minus a few dinners out) during their trip. I guess being in Canada, around all of those snowy sports, inspired Meghan to go on a ski trip of her own. Apparently, Meghan joined her friends Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen on a ski holiday, and we only found out about it when Heather and Kelly posted the same photo of Meghan.
Meghan Markle ended the month of February enjoying some downtime! The Duchess of Sussex hit the slopes for a ski trip with Pilates Platinum founder Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms.
Dorak shared pictures from the trip in an Instagram post on Thursday, including a photo of the trio wearing thick jackets, gloves, sunglasses, and beanies as they posed in front of snow-covered mountains.
“Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!” the business owner captioned the post, which also included additional images of the fitness instructor with family members.
Zajfen shared the photo in her own Instagram post, writing that she’s “beyond grateful for the best of friends.”
“What a trip! Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip. The love of family time and adventure and belly laughs made this trip one for the books! Here’s to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day. ❤️🩹,” her caption continued.
[From People]
I looked around to see if anyone had ID’d the location, and the Mail claimed that they went to Powder Mountain in Utah. While Meghan appears in that one photo, no one has posted photos of Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, who were reportedly there. Some sites claim that Harry wasn’t there. What’s funny is that I think Harry is more of a ski enthusiast – while Meghan is into yoga and fitness, I’ve always wondered if she’s all that sporty in general.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid and Cover Images.
I just love that Meghan and Harry are able to live their lives they way that they want to. I can never understand the people who believe that Harry wants to return to royal life or that he should.
Right?
On the one hand, a Montecito mansion with a million bathrooms, a gorgeous pool, guest house, tea house, extensive grounds, in a gorgeous area of the country. Freedom to travel where he wants, when he wants, freedom to raise his kids how he wants outside of public scrutiny, freedom to do the kind of work he wants, freedom to buy his own designer clothes (lol), etc.
On the other hand……he could be a working royal under the control of Charles and/or William.
Decisions decisions.
LOL. I’m sure he wrestles with that decision every single day…
They still live in the middle ages where proximity to the king is the ultimate place to be. In the other RF of Europe the monarchs and heirs wish this kind of good life for their children/siblings. Princess Martha Louise is marrying a very controversial shaman but the RF hasn’t uttered or leaked one negative word about him. Quite the contrary, they’ve ended up offending americans because they trid to use culture differences, that americans don’t understand how monarchies works, as a reason for his behaviour.
Thinking back to all those ski trips as a child where Harry had to do the required photo call at the start of the trip (and paparazzi continued to follow them until Diana snapped), I’m glad that the Sussex family got to enjoy their ski trip in privacy.
I’m with you! This looks like a couples with kids trip, all under the radar, and I love it so much for them.
Nothing makes me happier than seeing Meghan taking her life back. That was her before getting married to that awful family. It must be so wonderful to have her girlfriends around her again after her time in UK.
They usually take family trips with Heather and her husband so seems like this was another one. Potentially getting the kids ski lessons like Heathers kids were pictured doing.
Glad they are living their lives FREE!!
Same, Amy Bee, this is much healthier.
Becks1, Hahaha!
Whoops—my comment wound up in the wrong place. My reply was meant for above.
I don’t like skiing but it’s part of growing up in CA. Even if Meghan’s family didn’t ski she was probably invited by friend’s families all the time for weekends at the cabin.
I also don’t have any interest in skiing and I live in Colorado 🤣 I canceled my subscription to 5280 Magazine because every issue they managed to shoehorn an article in about skiing. Like I don’t gaf. But I would definitely enjoy the après-ski part…alllll day long. I’m glad they got to do something fun and IN PRIVATE.
@Sass – but skiing is the official religion of Colorado! 🤣
I don’t think Meghan likes heights. Remember her scooting down that hill on her butt and Harry filming her. lol.
I feel her on that. I’ve been on a few ski holidays and had a blast but that was a small amount of lessons/skiing and a lot of everything else. However, after a dinner up the mountain one night we had to toboggan back down and I discovered I am an absolute demon on one of those. Put my centre of gravity lower down and there’s no stopping me.
I spent my family ski holidays doing cross country and snow shoeing. No ski lifts for me. Nope.
Right, she’s such a California girl, I love it! And it makes me miss my home state.
I’ve never been to Utah but it looks absolutely gorgeous. I’m glad they were able to have a fun-filled trip with their friends.
We camped in Zion one year, but we flew into SLC and drove there, which took us through multiple climates and terrains in a half day drive. Absolutely fascinating. I highly recommend it.
I camped in Zion and it was great. Not a camping person, but I had to try it once. The drive is long, but the views are amazing.
Right? It’s a place to experience, not just for camping enthusiasts. It was definitely more of a glamping excursion. I’m no lover of waking up with twigs poking into me, but the nature is beyond words.
Utah is amazing. The nature is first class.
Glad they were able to enjoy the trip without the usual DM “how dare she go on a trip while Charles has cancer” usual guilt trip.
Oh that will be coming, don’t worry, in 3, 2, 1….
How? Weren’t Sophie and Edward Skiing last week?
Meghan and her kids don’t know those people over there.
I like how things are working out so far this year. The Sussexes continuing to thrive, the royal family crumbling, the British media crying….
Powder would definitely be a great place for Archie and Lili to start out, good beginner terrain and kind of a hidden gem, so you’re not going to deal with a ton of pushy, impatient people trying to rush everybody (I was practically born with skis attached and I’ve skied everywhere by now. lol). I love that Meghan and her girlfriends do mom-and-kids weekends!
Pretty sure all the husbands were there even if they weren’t posted.
I feel like I remember Meghan saying at the last invictus games that the kids need to learn how to ski before the next IG in Canada. Or something like that. It was when she was wearing the grey sleeveless turtleneck dress. Basically I remember details by what Megan wore. But I think it was a reception to talk about the future games.
My guess (remembering how Meghan went down that hill in the Harry & Meghan docuseries) Meghan simply dressed as a snow bunny while drinking a warm Cleve blend.
Meghan may or may not ski much, but she does like to hike and many people hike in the snow.
Yeah, Meghan is an outdoorsy hiker but maybe not a sporty thrill-seeker like Harry. She was not going down that skeleton course. I love to walk. Could walk forever but hate steep inclines with a passion😂.
Snowshoeing is a lot of fun and a killer workout! I could see Meghan doing that.
I think Meghan may be more of an iceskater than a skier ⛷️, she seems to have problems going down hills😉🫣 I imagine this was a fun family vacation.
Ah that looks lovely. I’m so glad they get to experience these things without their kids having to play nice with paps, or deal with Rota questions so they will leave them alone. 2017-2019 must feel like a bad dream to Meghan. And I can’t imagine how many more trips, and lunches, they get to do that their friends just don’t share. It must just feel like heaven to Harry and Meghan to be able to have this. I’m really happy for them.
This makes me happy. They got to enjoy a trip with friends and no media to harass them. That Meghan feels comfortable letting her friends post this picture shows she doesn’t care what Salty Island and their followers think. She’s living her life. What a total dream this must be for Harry considering what every trip of his childhood was like.
What I’m particularly loving about this trip is Meg and Haz are free to do this while “that family” are trying to manage themselves out of wet, paper bags!! Freedom, friends and fresh air sure looks good on them ❤️
The press shenanigans going on with the RF has got to be SO stressful right now. (And it’s nearly all self-inflicted!) That snotty statement was extremely funny, if you don’t think about the poor comms lackey who can’t believe they actually went to school for this.
All the castles and jewels in the world couldn’t get me to live in that family.
2024 seems lovely and bright for the Sussexes, love it for them 😍😍 it’s been a tough couple of years ☹☹
It’s been a tough EIGHT of years. they never catch a break.
I love and laugh so much at how they try to subtly refer to fHarry’s Spare with “howling with laughter” hope they live their best life now!
Does Meghan know how to ski? I know there are skiing mountains in California where she grew up (Lake Tahoe among others but I am not overly familiar) but we can’t see her standing on skis or holding poles in that photo. And I know she lived in Toronto for several years but we never heard about her going skiing in Canada, I just know she was an avid yogi and loved walking her dogs. I’m mostly just curious! I love to ski though I don’t go very often as an adult, I would rate myself as intermediate. I went last year for the first time in seven years in Vermont and it was like riding a bike. Lili is a bit too young to start skiing I think but Archie is right around the age (4-5) that most kids start. How fun for her to have some quality time with friends without anyone knowing. She truly has the best friends.
Southern Californian here-people go to Mammoth and Big Bear to ski. My guess is that she did not grow up skiing, it’s an expensive sport and her parents don’t seem like skiers. I don’t ski either but I do love snowy mountain vacations with friends. They can ski and I can cook/read books/drink by the fireplace.
I don’t know if she knows how, but I know one normally doesn’t ski in a long jacket like she’s wearing. That’s more a “mum who helps their kids in the slope” outfit in my book. I’m so thrilled they and the kids get to enjoy themselves with good friends without rota intrusion:-)
Agree. The jacket would be a major impediment to skiing. She could be like I am – one who enjoys the snow while others do the skiing – my partner and kids love it, I do not.
I live very close to Mammoth and was hoping that they were there but alas, they are not 🙁 My hubby skis, the kids snowboard and I enjoy a day to myself at home (never learned and then had a bad back injury). Meghan might be enjoying snowshoeing or cross country skiing, both of which are very popular here. Skiing or not, I bet the Sussex’s had a great time!
Utahn here. The fact that they went to Powmo and not Deer Valley/Park City just tells you that they truly do just want to live life as normally as possible. It’s one of the smallest, least visited resorts in the area..
It’s so funny: just yesterday i was mentioning on that post about BetterUp’s partnership with Mercedez that Harry was at that Grand Prix last year with Heather’s husband Matt and then Heather posted these pics. If you look at her IG page this was clearly not just a girls trip as Matt was there with their kids as well so Harry was definitely there with Sussex kids as well just like when they all went to Costa Rica a few months ago.
And the stealth montecito winners strike again 😂😂😂 love this for them and stand by for next week’s KP screamer headline how yetis only love William 😂😂😂Oh and snow balls, lots and lots of snowballs /!
Mary Pester, Yetis!!! LOL
Glad to see Meghan living her best life! I wish Heather had posted a group photo of the kids (including Archie and Lili) even if it was their backs! Just to see the meltdown of the derangers and the British media.
Best to keep the children out of sight ..I believe in shielding kids from toxic and negative vibes . If I were Meghan I would be smudging the house with sage and crystals every day .
Powder Mountain is owed – and is being redeveloped – by Reed Hastings
Different groups have tried for years to get development up there, but haven’t succeeded. I’m waiting to see what Reed Hastings has planned. As long as my beloved Columbine Inn is still there I will be happy.
Yeah, I don’t think she’s skiing in that long coat. But she’s a champion winter gear wearer. She always looks so cute bundled up — which is a feat by itself!
I noticed Meghan’s long coat too. She has said she doesn’t ski, but hope she learns. I think Harry is an avid skier, so probably starting Archie’s ski experience. But I believe X-country and snow-shoeing are probably also available.. Sounds like a great three-family holiday, the way Heather D. wrote about it. So nice to see the Sussexes enjoying family life. The resorts sounds exactly like the low key place for the Sussexes to start enjoying ski vacations and the new ownership is interesting. Harry and Meghan are so connected!
These snippets of a life free from the suffocating confines of the institution always bring me great joy. I never watched Suits but was a royal watcher; I got married 3 days after Diana’s wedding to Charles and my dad was on the ABC team covering their wedding and my innocent thoughts on the “fairytale” was destroyed when he told me that everyone knew he was seeing Camilla, so I learned very early on not to place any truth in what the palace and media presented to the public. Watching the pre-wedding “Fab Four” panel event where Meghan was so confident and eloquent I knew they would go for her; her and Harry were too charismatic and popular for those insecure, jealous narcissists. God, they’ve gone through so much pain and lost a child and other family members (whether said family was worth having is another matter). I’m just incredibly pleased they’re out of the institution and the UK and have their life and peace in California.
Powder Mountain is an interesting choice for a non skier. It’s a bare bones place with no resort (think one small dingy bar and a couple of cafeteria style places on the hill) which usually caters to hard core skiers. Don’t get me wrong—it’s my favorite ski area in the US, but zero amenities. Very difficult mountain to begin on (I’m an instructor) and nothing around it in Ogden Valley. Most folks head to Park City which is actually closer to SLC and airports. That said, I’d flip out if I were lucky enough to see her.