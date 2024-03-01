Moir: Prince William is a ‘spoilt man-child’ who behaves like a ‘celebrity flake’

The Daily Mail’s editors have given free rein to their columnists and royal experts to criticize Prince William this week. The only catch is that the Mail columnists have to find a way to couch their criticism with bleating about Prince Andrew and, as always, Prince Harry. Jan Moir was up to the task in her latest piece, where she tries to put Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Prince William in the same “terrible princes” boat. Obviously, I don’t give a f–k what she’s written about Andrew (he can choke) or Harry. But the fact that the Mail is allowing these kinds of things to be written about the golden, wispy-combovered, rage-monster heir is pretty remarkable and notable.

Call it what you will, but the gilt is slowly peeling off this soured game of thrones, this line of succession in terminal recession. For every so often the three masks slip and we see these princes for who and what they really are: a trio of spoilt man-children who demand accountability from everyone else while doing as they please themselves, an unholy trinity who still can’t quite believe the age of deference is over.

Prince William is by far the best of them, not least because it is upon his shoulders that the burden of royal responsibility must lie. In his rather passive-aggressive way he has never made any secret of the fact that he finds this an onerous task, but who could blame him for brooding, or seeing his birthright as a velvet bind?

As his stricken father and recuperating wife keep out of the spotlight, this is William’s moment of truth. Yet instead of stepping up to the challenge, he seems to be all over the place. That ill-advised statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict for a start; now going awol from a royal event at short notice and without a proper explanation?

It is all very odd. If William has a good reason for his absence, then he should tell us or even drop a comforting hint — the public would understand and sympathise. Of course he is entitled to a private life, but he is not some movie star bleating about privacy in a moment of crisis. He is the heir to the British throne — a man with a unique set of public responsibilities.

One day soon he will be the head of the nation, a focus for national identity, unity and pride. So maybe he should stop behaving like a celebrity flake and reign in that impervious attitude along with his indulgent fondness for obsessive secrecy. If this is a sign of what is to come when he ascends the throne, it is very worrying one.