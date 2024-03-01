Moir: Prince William is a ‘spoilt man-child’ who behaves like a ‘celebrity flake’

The Daily Mail’s editors have given free rein to their columnists and royal experts to criticize Prince William this week. The only catch is that the Mail columnists have to find a way to couch their criticism with bleating about Prince Andrew and, as always, Prince Harry. Jan Moir was up to the task in her latest piece, where she tries to put Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Prince William in the same “terrible princes” boat. Obviously, I don’t give a f–k what she’s written about Andrew (he can choke) or Harry. But the fact that the Mail is allowing these kinds of things to be written about the golden, wispy-combovered, rage-monster heir is pretty remarkable and notable.

Call it what you will, but the gilt is slowly peeling off this soured game of thrones, this line of succession in terminal recession. For every so often the three masks slip and we see these princes for who and what they really are: a trio of spoilt man-children who demand accountability from everyone else while doing as they please themselves, an unholy trinity who still can’t quite believe the age of deference is over.

Prince William is by far the best of them, not least because it is upon his shoulders that the burden of royal responsibility must lie. In his rather passive-aggressive way he has never made any secret of the fact that he finds this an onerous task, but who could blame him for brooding, or seeing his birthright as a velvet bind?

As his stricken father and recuperating wife keep out of the spotlight, this is William’s moment of truth. Yet instead of stepping up to the challenge, he seems to be all over the place. That ill-advised statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict for a start; now going awol from a royal event at short notice and without a proper explanation?

It is all very odd. If William has a good reason for his absence, then he should tell us or even drop a comforting hint — the public would understand and sympathise. Of course he is entitled to a private life, but he is not some movie star bleating about privacy in a moment of crisis. He is the heir to the British throne — a man with a unique set of public responsibilities.

One day soon he will be the head of the nation, a focus for national identity, unity and pride. So maybe he should stop behaving like a celebrity flake and reign in that impervious attitude along with his indulgent fondness for obsessive secrecy. If this is a sign of what is to come when he ascends the throne, it is very worrying one.

Well well, how the turn tables. Passive-aggressive? Spoilt man-children? Bleating about privacy? Celebrity flake? Indulgent fondness for obsessive secrecy? The Mail is rattled, and in turn, they’re yanking on Peg’s chain as hard as they can while still trying to keep him on the leash. The invisible contract probably means that the Mail on Sunday will get some big exclusives this weekend straight from Kensington Palace. Just not about Kate – it will either be some new tantrum about how much William hates his brother, or something else involving the Sussexes. Wait for it and count on it.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

64 Responses to “Moir: Prince William is a ‘spoilt man-child’ who behaves like a ‘celebrity flake’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:24 am

    She got spoilt man child right but called him the far best of them which is a lie. Guess it’s a very slow start.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      March 1, 2024 at 10:45 am

      I mean (based on what we know), he’s better than Andrew so she gets half a point for that I guess.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        March 1, 2024 at 10:50 am

        No she gets no points. Yes Andrew is a Pedo but Peg is a whole other kind of evil racist brother hating jerk. So no points lol.

      • Kokiri says:
        March 1, 2024 at 10:55 am

        Wow, Susan

        You’ve posted some strange stuff before but nothing, I repeat nothing, is as bad as a rapist/pedophile.

        As we know, everything said before a “but” is a lie.

        William, unless a rapist & pedophile, is not as bad as Andrew. Preying on children is a low as a person can go.

      • Jaded says:
        March 1, 2024 at 11:04 am

        @Kokiri — absolutely. Having a convicted human trafficker as a BFF and taking part in his perversions with those poor girls is the very VERY bottom of a very dirty barrel.

      • Susan Collins says:
        March 1, 2024 at 11:15 am

        Kokiri. I said Andrew was a pedo but Peg is a whole other kind evil racist brother hating jerk. The key word was other. I put them on the same level. Look at all Peg has done he preys on children in another way with all his smear campaigns against his brother and his brothers wife and children and puts them in danger with crazy people believing what he says. So yes I put him on the same level. You don’t like it that’s fine but this is my opinion.

      • Debbie says:
        March 1, 2024 at 4:54 pm

        Nothing is as bad as a rapist/pedophile? People who do those things are terrible but if you don’t think that racism and the crimes committed in the name of racism is terrible and hellish for those who have to endure it (for many generations), then you either haven’t seen the terrible things people do in the name of racism, or you don’t want to know, or don’t care to know because groups of people who have engaged in racist behavior have also raped as a part of doing business. Now, I intentionally used the word “terrible” for both because I didn’t want to do what I see in some comments, that is minimizing one thing to make a point.

  2. TeamMontecito says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:24 am

    Platell’s piece was the warning shot. What fools.

    Reply
    • Tarte au Citron says:
      March 1, 2024 at 11:07 am

      100%… Platell yanked the chain. Now Moir has taken aim and fired a shot. Billy Idle has been put on notice!

      Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      March 1, 2024 at 11:37 am

      I predict a photo op with William and one or all of the kids (assuming that he is allowed to see them).

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        March 1, 2024 at 12:10 pm

        They will definitely be trotted out, likely looking like hostages because I can’t imagine the talk he is going to give them about how they have to behave in front of the cameras. This is a man desperate for any good PR.

    • beautifully broken says:
      March 1, 2024 at 11:45 am

      Hmmm… Daily Mail–sounds like Camilla the side chick is on another tear.

      Reply
  3. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:25 am

    Would love to know what is actually going on behind the scenes in the press rooms there – what exactly do they know?

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      March 1, 2024 at 11:23 am

      They probably know more than we’ve been told about Charles, but I don’t think they know squat about Kate, hence all the baiting lately. If they had real info on her there would have been breadcrumbs dropped over the last couple of months. The RR has played along for a while but the information vacuum is making all these “experts” look bad. All these articles are a not so subtle reminder that the beast must be fed.

      Reply
  4. ariel says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:30 am

    I certainly hope Kate is okay. Long surgical recovery is brutal.
    But she has great medical care, tons of money and no bills to worry about- unlike most of us.

    But the rest of this- this william implosion, all of these unforced errors, snarky royal rota- this is DELIGHTFUL!!

    Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      March 1, 2024 at 11:48 am

      Maybe I’m sounding like a conspiracy theorist, but I am doubting the abdominal surgery. They could have had la photo op of Kate going through the get well cards like Chuck did. I’m thinking that Kate is in a psych ward and that is why her lazy husband is acting so bizarre. Maybe he has always been this way, it’s just the curtain has been drawn back a bit.

      Reply
  5. Raspin says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:31 am

    Which is what people were speculating earlier this week, when it was announced that it was suspicious. Very sad, though.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:32 am

    Prince William is by far the best of them? She’s literally saying that bc he’s the heir. A chance of birth order is the only thing he’s got. That and an indulgent fondness for obsessive secrecy. Daaaang.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 1, 2024 at 10:54 am

      I feel like she’s saying that just because she hates Harry so much and knows how awful Andrew is…..so by that metric for her, William is the best. Or maybe she had to say that in order to be able to say the rest.

      Because this – He’s a “celebrity flake” …”with an impervious attitude along with his indulgent fondness for obsessive secrecy” – does not “the best” to me, at all. It tells me Jan Moir’s opinion of William is pretty close to what our opinion is (collectively here on CB), she just hasn’t been able to say it as openly.

      I think william is realizing that just because the press hates Harry, it doesn’t mean they love him.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        March 1, 2024 at 11:44 am

        Yes, if she doesn’t throw Harry into the mix, then she’d have to admit to herself that she was wrong about him.

        William loves to use the word “I,” but there seem to be a lot of “i” words thrown around lately to describe him – impulsive, impetuous, impervious, indulgent – and there’s always our favorite – incandescent.

  7. equality says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:34 am

    They “demand accountability from everyone else while doing as they please themselves”? I think that PH has accepted responsibility for things he has done wrong and apologized. He holds himself accountable for things. She (and the rest of the rota) need to take a step back and apply those rules to themselves instead of worrying about even Will’s behavior.

    Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:36 am

    The DM is in a panic because the royals themselves are weakening the monarchy. They’re coming right out and saying it. If Charles’ reign is short, they scream, William and Kate will not be able to take over! They seem to understand that all the chaos and secrecy will cause the public to question the need for a monarchy at first, but eventually,the public will conclude that it’s unnecessary, even counter-productive and bail on it.

    Reply
  9. sevenblue says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:36 am

    It seems like this was published right after DB article telling that he won’t get orders from DM. That is the closest shot the tabloids made to Will since they got Meghan as a scapegoat. I am gonna get some popcorns. Good luck, Willy.

    Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:38 am

    The gloves are off amongst the witches of the Fail. I wonder whether Sarah Vile will join the pile on? Is she a friend or acquaintance of Rose H? Her husband ditched her after 20 years of marriage and she feels understandable annoyed so I expect her to have plenty to say if Pilot Billy tries to jettison Kate any time soon.

    Reply
  11. AlpineWitch says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:39 am

    Oh I hope CB covers the news about the inquest into Kingston’s death, what many of us were thinking happened…

    Inquest results were communicated about an hour ago.

    Reply
  12. WiththeAmerican says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:39 am

    The way they whitewash Andrew by lumping him with Harry, who left because his wife was being driven to suicide, is a choice.

    And that choice is exactly why they have a spoilt man child as future king.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      March 1, 2024 at 11:36 am

      Exactly right! Maddening 😡

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 1, 2024 at 12:13 pm

      Well said. At this point, anyone who doesn’t see that Harry is the only adult in the room is choosing to be willfully ignorant.

      That man really saved himself, it’s jarring to see the difference.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 1, 2024 at 5:21 pm

      You’re correct and I think it’s especially hypocritical of the BM to now pretend that they think Andrew is unacceptable. As I recall, Andrew only because publicly toxic because of Virginia who had to strength to sue him after all these years, and because of regular people online who supported her and pointed out Andrew’s misdeeds and the charities who came forward and asked the palaces to remove Andrew from royal patronages. So, the palaces didn’t take any action until they were forced to do so, and Andrew’s story was becoming embarrassing. Also, the British media was always quick to write Andrew’s position (how he denied any wrongdoing) but they were not as prompt in cataloging the allegations against Andrew or his past actions, considering it was a legal case.

      Reply
  13. sparrow says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Things are turning on them very fast, particularly William. I imagine he’s beginning to feel what it was like for H&M with story after story of hate, particularly from the DM.

    Reply
  14. Jay says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:47 am

    Oof, they are releasing the hounds. I predict that William will rue the day that he let a “source” insult the DM. It also seems like they are publishing in order of seniority – Becky English has yet to weigh in from the top wire. But I have no doubt that she, as the unofficial head of the rota, could find some choice words to describe the petulant prince. Seems no amount of coddling and protection can stop William from biting the hand that feeds him!

    If he has any advisors left at all, they had better be sending ALL of the fruit baskets to the Daily Mail office.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 1, 2024 at 10:55 am

      They really are releasing the hounds😂. As much as they can with the heir anyways. But seriously what can he do at this point to appease them? Fruit baskets ain’t gonna do it. I doubt another I hate Harry and Meghan story is gonna cut it this time. They want something. That’s what they’re telegraphing to William. Is it that they want to talk freely about Kate? Cuz I don’t know that William is going to give them that.

      Reply
      • Jay says:
        March 1, 2024 at 11:49 am

        I agree, access would be much better than fruit baskets! If I were on his team (god forbid), I would immediately stage an exclusive interview with English and give her the most sympathetic version of events I can muster: that Kate is ill, she is taking time to recover away from the spotlight, and yes, maybe his experience watching his mother suffer has made him so protective of his family that he even lashed out at his supporters at the daily fail, but now he sees the error of his ways. He is just trying to protect his family! If he could clear his throat a little here to indicate that he’s fighting back a tear, all to the better.

      • Jais says:
        March 1, 2024 at 12:17 pm

        So basically, he should do “a Harry” 😂 Unfortunately, William just doesn’t have the range.

  15. sevenblue says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:53 am

    It started to get to a point that it isn’t just money from clicks, but the royal reporters look incompetent. Reporting about royals is their whole job. I am sure they are getting hundreds of calls from international media and even if they know what is up, it seems that they aren’t allowed to reveal it. So, they are just saying “I don’t know” to all emails, phones asking about if Kate is in coma? I would be pissed too.

    Reply
  16. Sunday says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:53 am

    IMO something like this is way more damaging for Will than it is for Harry because the people who know Harry irl and the people who’ve been paying attention know that the British media’s characterization of Harry is totally at odds with who he is. The problem for Will is, this is exactly who he is and everyone knows it, so it’s a lot harder for him to shake.

    I’m waiting to see how the Fail covers the Will/Wrexham story, because it’s the perfect chance to slam him for starchasing instead of doing his duties, as well as hint at his bizarre investitures appearance. That will tell us if this will be a prolonged siege for Will or if they’re still going to protect him aside from this chain yank.

    Reply
  17. Mslove says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:55 am

    Dear gawd Jan, going against the heir is heresy! This is getting interesting and I have enjoyed watching it unfold in real time. Grabbing my popcorn…

    Reply
  18. Scooby Gang says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:56 am

    Now do one where you don’t mention Harry!

    Reply
  19. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    March 1, 2024 at 10:58 am

    @Kaiser, I truly believe that you are psychic! I believe that you are 100% correct in your predictions and have been watching the clown show with a great deal of amusement!

    Reply
  20. Celine says:
    March 1, 2024 at 11:04 am

    Why did they put a picture of Harry with Meghan even though they didn’t include pictures of Andrew and William with their partners? They always seem to attach Meghan’s name in the negative articles about Harry, even if it is not about her. But when Harry does something they like, they exclude her.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 1, 2024 at 5:38 pm

      At this point, I think it’s nervous tic for them. I doubt they could stop it without psychiatric intervention, a few nights in a straitjacket, and heavy psychotropic drugs.

      Reply
  21. Jaded says:
    March 1, 2024 at 11:14 am

    Willbur is learning the hard way that you can run but you can’t hide, not in this day and age. Never forget what goes around comes around Willbur, and if you piss off the media scumbags who have heretofore played nice with you they will turn on you in an instant. Just as many of us predicted, the days of fawning articles and coverups about him are ending and the walls are closing in.

    Reply
  22. Lady Digby says:
    March 1, 2024 at 11:22 am

    To preserve the Monarchy would any tabs actually forgo an exclusive on Throne Alone and let themselves be scooped by a foreign outlet? Fail sound like they are itching to reveal what’s gone on between W and K? Would they let something sensational like that be published by a rival? The trouble for courtiers and RR and monarchists is William is the heir expected at 41 to be mature and experienced enough to take over at a moments notice. Since Kategate he is visibly unravelling like he can’t cope and isn’t ready for “primetime” as King or even deputising for him. Does the Fail expose him and what’s happened to Kate or just snipe and/ hold his hand? Fail have an agreement with KC and the Sunshine Band but what about W?

    Reply
  23. Lulu says:
    March 1, 2024 at 11:28 am

    “In his rather passive-aggressive way he has never made any secret of the fact that he finds this an onerous task…” I’m not buying it. If William was smart and/or had a passion for something he could pursue it until he inherits, which hopefully will be many decades from now. But say he wanted to be a doctor or architect, he could have gotten the education and had several decades working and attending state dinners once in a while. I think he would be admired for doing something more than waiting to inherit. Too bad his only passion is being rich, spoiled and lazy.

    Reply
  24. TarteAuCitron says:
    March 1, 2024 at 11:40 am

    You don’t want the Daily Mail turning on you when you’re in the Royals. I feel this gives everyone else carte blanche to let rip on William.
    About time too, he has gotten away with it for too long and it has warped him.

    Reply
  25. Amy Bee says:
    March 1, 2024 at 11:57 am

    “The invisible contract probably means that the Mail on Sunday will get some big exclusives this weekend straight from Kensington Palace. Just not about Kate – it will either be some new tantrum about how much William hates his brother, or something else involving the Sussexes. Wait for it and count on it.”

    Absolutely correct!

    Reply
  26. Mary Pester says:
    March 1, 2024 at 12:03 pm

    All hail the dogs do bark!!! They are not just barking Billy, they are nipping at your heels. Get ready for a doctors appointment at their bite is worse than their bark. They have enough on you to rock the nation to its core, so whatever peace keeping move your going to make with them, it going to have to be a BIG one.
    The golden carriages are tarnishing along with the whole Royal family and it’s about time the press admitted it.
    When the Queen died we saw the last true monarch. She had her faults, and they were many, but compared to her, these last two lots are clowns, and not funny ones

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      March 1, 2024 at 1:31 pm

      The Queen at least tried, and worked hard, and wore darling bright outfits. Charles needs his nanny Camilla to function and there’s something very scary and off about William. Weird if Cain becomes head of the Church of England.

      Reply
  27. QuiteContrary says:
    March 1, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    Hoo boy, this is getting fun!

    Reply
  28. Lau says:
    March 1, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    When I was commenting on another article that Camilla was working to make William fall faster, it’s really becoming clearer by the day. She’s got all of the media contacts and she’s using them.

    Reply
  29. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    March 1, 2024 at 1:06 pm

    I’ve long said that it was a mistake for the royals to allow the press to attack Meghan with such viciousness, for failing to defend her or show her any support because once the press felt free to attack a member of the royal family as there would be nothing to prevent them from going after the others and now they are. The press has built WandK up to such an incredible height that there really is nowhere for them to go now but down, down, down.

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      March 1, 2024 at 4:22 pm

      The BRF is really bad at thinking in long-term strategy. That’s what you get with pathologically self-absorbed, stupid and insecure people at the helm.

      Reply
  30. Tessa says:
    March 1, 2024 at 1:37 pm

    William is not the best of them. He got where he is by being born first

    Reply
  31. Lady Digby says:
    March 1, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    Will Willy Wonky straighten up and fly right at the demand of the Fail? Only Pure Imagination can bring off such a transformation from spoilt man child to mature and hard working king!

    Reply
  32. maisie says:
    March 1, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    “reign in that impervious attitude”

    are you kidding me? They PAY this woman actual MONEY to write this twaddle?

    I think she means “rein” in. and “imperious” seems to be the word she was reaching for.

    good lord.

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      March 1, 2024 at 7:03 pm

      People confusing “free reign” for “free rein” is one of my major pet peeves.

      Reply
      • Roan Inish says:
        March 1, 2024 at 7:40 pm

        @ Carmen & Maisie it’s pretty shocking how little editing and/or proofreading these publications do. It reflects just how unprofessional they are in every way!

    • bisynaptic says:
      March 1, 2024 at 9:38 pm

      LOL good catch! “Reign in that impervious attitude” is exactly what William is trying to do! 😂
      It’s scandalous how illiterate these royal “experts” are. And there’s no more proofreading them, apparently. Budgets must be tight at the tabloids.

      Reply

