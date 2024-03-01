Prince William received flowers to take home to Kate while visiting the synagogue

Here are more photos of Prince William on Thursday, during his visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London. This was not some spur-of-the-moment visit – this visit was previewed last week, when William made his big “statesman” statement about Israel and Gaza. He was supposed to make a public appearance on Tuesday at his godfather’s memorial, but alas, he canceled at the last minute. The photographer assigned to his synagogue event was really fascinated by a prince wearing a yarmulke, and there are numerous extreme closeups on William’s bald head and his profile. So much so, people remarked on what seemed like a visible bruise on the left side of William’s neck, close to his ear. I’ve zoomed in on some of the photos and I can’t tell if it’s really a bruise or just a very strange shadow.
From what I’ve seen of the coverage of the event, gaffe-machine William managed to get in and out of there without saying anything gross, inappropriate or offensive. That being said, there are multiple reports of what people said TO William but not his replies. William was given a large bouquet of flowers to take home to Kate and no one recorded his reaction. One of the Holocaust survivors – who has met Kate before – told him, “I’m sorry, I’m sure that if your wife would’ve been well, she would’ve been here. I miss her so much. Give her my best wishes, please.” Once again, William’s response was not recorded. But still, Britain’s Jewish community appreciated William’s efforts to at least talk about the rise in antisemitism in recent months:
During his visit to the synagogue, the Prince met young ambassadors from different backgrounds and faiths who have taken part in the Holocaust Educational Trust’s flagship “Lessons from Auschwitz”. Through the project, young people from across the UK learn the history of the Holocaust and visit the site of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. It is intended to show them where anti-Semitism can lead, creating powerful advocates for the future.
The Prince heard from young people about how they are trying to call out any anti-Semitism they encounter in society as well as listening to their own experiences of racism. A palace spokesman said: “It was very important to the Prince that he hears directly from those who have been impacted by the rise of hatred and anti-Semitism.”
Karen Pollock CBE, the chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust said: “Today His Royal Highness reminded us that anti-Semitism is not only a problem for the Jewish community but for all [of] society. He listened to young Jewish students who are facing a deluge of anti-Semitic hate on campus, share their personal experiences of this anti-Jewish hate and he met young Holocaust Educational Trust Ambassadors, who are campaigning against anti-Semitism despite not being Jewish themselves.”
“He spent time with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt BEM. When she was liberated nearly 80 years ago, she never could have imagined that once again, within her lifetime, there would be a global explosion of anti-Semitism. His Royal Highness’s visit sends a powerful message that Britain is a country where Jews, whether Holocaust survivors who came to find sanctuary or young Jewish students – are welcome and celebrated. He reminds us that even in the darkest days, the Jewish community is not alone. We thank His Royal Highness for his leadership on this issue and we are so grateful for his unwavering support for our cause and our community.”
It’s interesting that William is putting himself out there as some kind of big ally to the Jewish community, especially since his father is the one who has spent decades nurturing his relations with multifaith leaders. While William and Kate – more Kate, surprisingly enough – have done some work with Holocaust survivors and Shoah education/awareness, King Charles is the one who would have done this kind of event, if 2024 was a normal year. It would not surprise me if William was “assigned” this visit by Buckingham Palace and William is just taking credit for thinking this up all on his own.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
That looks like a bruise, not a shadow. First thought: Yuck, did someone give him a hickey?
It looks more like a shadow to me. If it’s a bruise, it goes all the way under his jawline. Besides, who would give him a bruise? William gives them; he doesn’t get them.
There are multiple photos of this.. if it was only one photo I might think you were right but not with multiple photos.
Rope burn? Or something with a tight strap — like a safety helmet?
Agree. I think it’s a bruise. It’s the lighting imo.
Sorry, Brassy Rebel. I meant to say, I agree, it’s NOT a bruise! It is the lighting imo. Rush typing and falling over the keys.
His Adam’s apple looks inflammed too, did you notice?
Marks behind/below his ear look consistent with a mark a thumb would make. Left hand grip…?
William isn’t going to be seen in public with bruises on his neck. It’s a shadow.
In the photos from Wrexham you can see there is nothing on his neck.
It definitely looks like bruising, and a really odd place for it imo also.
Bruise. The skin under his eye is yellow and discolored too.
I think bruise too. I wonder if he even brought those flowers to Can’t. My guess is no.
I think it’s a shadow. But other people on Twitter were saying it looks like his face is a bit sun burned with marks like he was wearing ski goggles. I can’t really tell but also I don’t want to spend that much time looking at his face close up! Also can someone tell him that the combover has to go. He looks so ridiculous
Yes. Ski goggling marks are possible. But has he been recently? One of our friends has a faded goggle mark as a permanent thing, simply because he has done so/too much skiing and suffers with very thin skin.
Maybe that’s why he missed the memorial, he was off skiing with Sophie and Edward.
Or he missed the memorial because the bruises were much fresher and more obvious earlier in the week?
Wow those Windsor genes have completely taken over (and not in a good way)! The good looking Spencer genes have retreated.
While I agree that he looks even uglier now than he used to, I can’t understand how anyone could have thought he was better/good looking back then. In my opinion, even as a teenager or young adult he already had this ugly face. He just had more hair.
Btw, I also tried to figure out if it was a shadow, but I can’t stand looking at him for more than 2 seconds. Otherwise I’ll get eye cancer…
It is a totally strange transformation. I’m not going near “ugly” talk but agree that he once looked very much like Diana and has switched to something else. The Spencer cousins remain gorgeous but he seems to have lost that side of the family, looks-wise.
It’s a bruise. Beginning to change colour. Someone compressed his neck
So when is he visiting a mosque and will he be talking to people suffering from islamaphobia?
I won’t hold my breath, his original statement was all about a ceasefire and humanitarian aid so this is clearly damage control.
Yes. Good question.
I asked the same question yesterday.
It’s not a competition. I get that we don’t like him but, and I say this as a Muslim, I am sick and tired of people pitting my community and the Jewish community against each other.
We can be upset at Islamophobia.
We can be upset at antisemitism.
We are not in competition and it makes we wonder if the people that always question “what about…?” one when the other is mentioned don’t really care for either but have a third dislike or agenda.
Please stop.
Thank you so much for this comment. As someone with family who fought in the resistance and were tortured by the Nazis, and with family across the Middle East region, it is sorrowful that William’s attendance at this event has been taken up as an opportunity to pit one faith against another. And yes you do end up wondering whether people really care about either side.
Someone more talented than I need to photoshop a pic of those flowers being tossed out of half opened window of the Range Rover as soon as it pulls out of the drive.
First time commenting regarding the Kate health issue, but just want to add something based on personal experience with abdominal surgery. My son had a full colorectomy. Immediately after he had to deal with an ileostomy bag. It’s a pain to manage but he felt the most healthy he had in a long time during that portion of his health journey. I suspect this is Kate’s current situation, waiting on her system to heal so she can then have another surgery for the reversal. If this is what she’s going through she’s most likely very healthy at the moment but hiding due to the stigma of the ileostomy bag. If so, it’s a shame, she could be doing very good work to dispell that stigma. But it is a very big mental load. After the reversal she may be feeling very sick again for quite a while.
I appreciate this kind of information. I have been convinced for a long time it is indeed abdominal. And what with your story and those of others on here, it makes sense. This week however my belief with this theory became stretched and I started thinking there was another reason she’s been so absent. Thank you for bringing me back to some sense. Like you say, she could lose some of the stigma around this possible issue but it’s her call.
Looks like more than one bruise to me and two days ago (day of funeral) that would have been really noticeable.
Maybe pegging is not the only kinky stuff PW is into..looks like someone tried to choke him. Could have happened at the party where Lady G’s husband died… oh wait I forgot, the cancellation had absolutely nothing to do with his death.
The family is falling apart in the world stage as QEII was “queen” first. Harty called her his grandmother and his “boss”.
Sure, her kids need years of therapy, but she put her country first and never wavered, I truly believe Harry was her only soft spot (and boy that made everyone jelly!)
I think Charles was a perfect prince; he spent his whole life in service, his diplomatic skills were stellar, and he truly had a magnetic quality.
KC assumed he could keep family in line using £ and houses as rewards and punishments.
To get control of his family & the narrative, he needs to have some investiture ceremony for both princes of the realm, give Harry a completely renovated estate in Scotland and keep his grandkids close like QE did. Done and dusted.
@ Laurac, good catch. Maybe Peg’s other kink involves auto-erotic asphyxiation, a la David Carradine. Or maybe assisted by one of his pals.
Please let’s not turn this thread into an eczema/bruise guessing game like Kate’s hysterectomy/facelift stuff.
Keep it light or go deep; just begging ya’’ll to not turn us into Twitter lite.
(I think it is nothing or it would have been covered with makeup lol)
I think it’s simply lighting. With Kate, I thought it was abdominal from the start but this week has tested my ‘faith’! I stay with it largely. And contributions such as Jen’s above are useful in bringing me back to my original position. She explains a timeline that would seem to fit. The speculation re Tom Kingston was horrible.
Did this pitiful little creature actually call Holocaust survivors “you guys” during a visit. That is so disrespectful, so inappropriate, so “Williamesque” fully showing his own bias. Good grief, he really is that stupid!! This is what you have to look forward to, Britain. Of course, we have Donnie but hopefully someone will take him out of the running, one way or another.
I’m really on the fence with bruise vs shadow. But in video, it looks like he had a bruise on the other eye and on the bridge of his nose. (Not profile but more straight on)
Kind of funny that they have to censor him any time he opens his mouth now.
Will is acting as guilty as the dumbass Ben Affleck character in Gone Girl. Why is it so hard to thank public for their well wishes for his wife and make sure the press got it in writing?
According to other reports he told people at the Synagogue that he and Kate were supposed to do this engagement on Holocaust Memorial Day.
Wow that’s a big bruise. In a weird place. Wtf is going on.
I wonder how often Willy has brought Kate flowers and if he has brought her anything while she has been poorly. Headlines in my newspaper was I miss Kate and only underneath did it clarify that it was the Holocaust survivor saying this, not her own husband.
Dunno but he’s holding that bouquet as if it were a bomb about to go off.
Bruise!! And what will Billy do with that bouquet
Yep, bruise. And to many photos of it for it to be lighting. It’s amazing all the disguised Won’t and Can’t bots flooding the comment section of this site now.
I know. It’s really annoying as they try to gaslight and shame people for using our own eyes.